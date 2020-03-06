Ivey creates task force to deal with coronavirus

Governor Kay Ivey has established a task force to deal with the imminent arrival of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

The group is mostly composed of high-level officials from the government of Alabama’s executive and legislative branches. It also includes health experts from Alabama’s universities and high-level private sector executives whose industries will be affected by the spread of the disease.

“While there are no known cases in Alabama, I have gathered the experts in an effort to be as prepared as possible should the Coronavirus affect Alabama,” said Ivey in a release.



Dr. Scott Harris, who runs the Alabama Department of Public Health, will serve as the chair of the group and the public face of the state’s effort to combat the virus.

“The risk of Coronavirus disease remains low in Alabama, and we have been working diligently to prepare for any cases that may occur,” said Harris in a statement.

A person with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed to the press by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The patient lives in Santa Rosa County of the panhandle, which directly borders Alabama.

Another patient has been confirmed to have the virus in Georgia’s Floyd County, which shares a border with Alabama’s Cherokee County.

The list of the governor’s task force’s members, as follows:

Scott Harris, State Health Officer, Alabama Department of Public Health (chair)

Governor Kay Ivey

Governor Will Ainsworth

President Pro Tempore Del Marsh

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels

Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, UAB School of Medicine

John Vande Waa, Infectious Disease Specialist

University of South Alabama School of Medicine

Don Williamson, President/ CEO, Alabama Hospital Association

Brandon Farmer, President/ CEO, Alabama Nursing Home Association

Eric Mackey, State Superintendent, Alabama State Department of Education

Brian Hastings, Director, Alabama Emergency Management Agency

Hal Taylor, Secretary, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Greg Canfield, Secretary, Alabama Department of Commerce

Commissioner Nancy Buckner, Alabama Department of Human Resources

“I am very grateful to Governor Ivey for convening this distinguished group of state leaders to help guide us in coordinating our efforts to safeguard the health of all Alabamians,” Harris added.

Ivey concluded, “The safety of Alabamians is paramount, and we will do everything we can to limit exposure to this illness. I appreciate the willingness of these individuals, from both the public and private sector, to serve as we do everything we can to mitigate risk for the people of Alabama and to keep the citizens of the state informed of our plans.”

