State of Alabama wins international tourism award for marketing civil rights trail 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama-stationed soldier killed in Kenyan terrorist attack 5 hours ago / News
Jessica Taylor: ‘Not surprised’ that Ilhan Omar spouting ‘frankly un-American’ things again 6 hours ago / News
Jeff Coleman scores important Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement in AL-02 6 hours ago / News
Birmingham software development company to open Huntsville office on HudsonAlpha campus 7 hours ago / News
Sessions backs Trump against Iran 7 hours ago / Opinion
University of Alabama in Huntsville a juggernaut in aerospace research, public/private collaboration 8 hours ago / News
Tua: ‘I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity’ 8 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham student awarded prestigious QuestBridge Scholarship 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
BCBS of Alabama announces $250,000 to fund grants for healthy school initiatives 11 hours ago / News
Tua Tagovailoa declares for 2020 NFL Draft 11 hours ago / Sports
7 Things: Trump makes it clear he isn’t messing around with Iran, Byrne calls out pro-Iran views, impeachment could finally move forward and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
State Sen. Clyde Chambliss: ‘Taking a hard look at’ repealing Alabama’s grocery tax in 2020 15 hours ago / News
Byrne releases ad targeting Kaepernick, Omar, ‘The Squad’ for ‘attacking America’ 15 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Iran situation isn’t Trump’s ‘Benghazi’, Jones tries to sell being undecided, Alabama to revisit guns in church and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
How much does government assist the poor? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Wattsworth Weevil the latest pest to join ‘Weevil Way’ in Enterprise 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
New species of fossil shark named for beloved Birmingham volunteer 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: Looking back and moving forward 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Forbes names Birmingham as one of world’s top affordable winter travel destinations 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
7 hours ago

Sessions backs Trump against Iran

While former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is no longer a part of the Trump administration, he is making it clear that he supports President Donald Trump’s recent actions in Iran.

Trump killed noted terrorist, and Iran military leader, Qasem Soleimani last week and the media and their Democrats took it exceptionally hard. This is to be understood as they shared similar goals in the corrupt Iran nuclear deal.

Sessions, a Republican candidate for his old U.S. Senate seat, appeared on Huntsville radio’s WVNN Monday morning and said he absolutely agrees with the decision to take out Soleimani, calling the attack on him “totally justified.”

Sessions told “The Dale Jackson Show” the Iranian general was “more like Bin Laden than an official in the Iranian government.”

“[Soleimani is] well known to be the single person most responsible for spreading Iranian influence, violence, and using intelligence,” he added.

Sessions explained in the interview that he sees Trump as a much stronger leader than former President Jimmy Carter, and he was never going to allow a “Carter-type takeover of our embassy in Baghdad or Iran or anywhere else.”

Most importantly, while the president’s detractors believe this is either an attempt to distract from impeachment or based on his desire to start yet another Middle East war and Sessions says this is not the case.

“He does not want a war,” Sessions advised. “I know President Trump. He does not believe we should get in more and more wars in the Middle East.”

My takeaway:

Jeff Sessions is making it clear he is standing with the President against Iran while the media seems to be in Tehran’s corner.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

5 hours ago

State of Alabama wins international tourism award for marketing civil rights trail

The State of Alabama’s tourism department, in conjunction with the marketing company Luckie, recently won an award for the marketing campaign promoting the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

The official award received is called the “Best Destination Campaign” for a region. It was the only American entry on the group’s shortlist.

“For the first time an American state has won an international award for tourism marketing … and that’s pretty thrilling,” Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell told WSFA.

The tourism department’s partner in the effort was the communications firm Luckie, which is based in Birmingham with an office in Atlanta.

“This campaign was a full-scale effort for Luckie and it’s been so successful because of our longtime partnership with Alabama Tourism,” Luckie president John Gardner told the Birmingham Business Journal.

The body presenting the award is named “World Travel Market” which, according to their website, is a group that aims to “enable the growth and development of the global travel industry.”

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a collection of several dozen important civil rights sites across 14 states. Alabama led the effort to organize the collection with assistance from TravelSouth USA and the National Park Service.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

5 hours ago

Alabama-stationed soldier killed in Kenyan terrorist attack

U.S. Army Spc. Henry Mayfield, Jr. has been killed serving his country.

The Associated Press reported that Mayfield, 23, died in a terrorist attack Sunday that was perpetrated by al-Shabab Islamic extremists at Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya.

Mayfield’s family confirmed his death, and WTVY confirmed that he was stationed at Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass.

The army specialist is a native of the Chicago area and enlisted in 2018. Two American military contractors were also killed in the attack.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of our teammates who lost their lives today,” said U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, in a statement. “As we honor their sacrifice, let’s also harden our resolve. Alongside our African and international partners, we will pursue those responsible for this attack and al-Shabaab who seeks to harm Americans and U.S. interests.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Jessica Taylor: ‘Not surprised’ that Ilhan Omar spouting ‘frankly un-American’ things again

In an interview with Yellowhammer News on Monday, “Conservative Squad” co-founder Jessica Taylor reacted to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) recently tweeting that she is “outraged” over the American military killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Taylor, a Prattville businesswoman, is running in the Republican primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02). Omar is a member of “The Squad,” often referred to as “The Socialist Squad,” also comprised of U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Omar on Thursday evening, after the news of Soleimani’s death broke, tweeted, “So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

Apparently ignoring Soleimani’s designation (by the Obama administration, no less) as a foreign terrorist and the fact that he is responsible for the death of over 500 Americans, Omar on Friday doubled down, backing Soleimani as an assassinated “foreign official.”

“We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences,” she claimed.

It is unclear why Omar would assume the administration, including the Department of Defense, Department of State, intelligence agencies and the national security apparatus, does not have a “plan to deal with the consequences.”

The administration has said that it has evidence Soleimani was actively planning the deaths of more Americans and that the strike was conducted to avoid a war, not start one.

In an exclusive statement to Yellowhammer News, Taylor pushed back on Omar’s claims while saying that the Democrats’ words are no longer surprising.

“I’m honestly not surprised that she said that,” Taylor advised. “Many of the things that come out of her mouth are frankly un-American.”

“For her to say that when we had just taken out one of the worst terrorists … for her to say we should not have done that is just astonishing to me,” Taylor continued. “But again, I’m not that surprised.”

Omar infamously last year described the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and their terrorist perpetrators as “some people who did something.” She has also made headlines for her fiery opposition to Israel, which has been viewed as anti-Semitic by many. According to The Washington Post, Israel considered Soleimani as “the mastermind behind decades of terrorism directed against their country.”

RELATED: Byrne hits Omar over Soleimani reaction: ‘We have to wonder what side is she on?’

The Alabama Republican Party in August passed a resolution calling for Alabama’s congressional delegation to seek Omar’s expulsion from Congress.

Taylor has made her opposition to “The Squad” a central theme in her upstart campaign.

“I’m sick of watching folks in my generation talking about socialism like that’s an ideology our nation should embrace,” Taylor said. “That’s exactly why I’m running because, as a young female, I think I can go toe-to-toe with that ‘Squad’ better than any other candidate in this race.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Jeff Coleman scores important Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement in AL-02

Jeff Coleman on Monday received a big boost in his Republican campaign to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

The Alabama Farmers Federation announced that its political arm, FarmPAC, has endorsed Coleman, a Wiregrass businessman who served as chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) from 2016-2017.

In a release, federation national affairs director Mitt Walker said Coleman’s conservative values, experience operating a family-owned business and status as a political outsider appealed to county Alabama Farmers Federation leaders.

A first-time candidate, Coleman runs Coleman World Group and its flagship Coleman Worldwide Moving, one of Alabama’s largest private companies.

“Over the last few months, Jeff Coleman has met with farmers and Federation leaders across District 2,” Walker explained. “His success as a fifth-generation businessman and commitment to growing the economy while protecting individual liberty resonated with our members. He understands the importance of agriculture and forestry to our state and nation. We are confident Jeff Coleman will fight for farmers and rural families as well as our military and veterans.”

Agriculture is a major driver of the Second Congressional District’s economy, and the Alabama Farmers Federation has a major presence throughout the area. The federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 330,000 member families.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to have the endorsement of the Alabama Farmers Federation,” Coleman said in a statement. “Agriculture is the state’s number one industry, and I will be a champion for the hardworking farmers of this state. As a political outsider with a family business background, I am focused on creating jobs and growing the economy, and agriculture plays a huge rule in our state’s economy. I will work tirelessly to support the men and women of this state who wake up every morning to play their part in feeding and clothing the world.”

“Peanuts and propellers” is often a moniker for the district’s economy, and this endorsement will go hand-in-hand with Coleman’s experience serving as a civilian aide to the secretary of the U.S. Army for Alabama (South).

Unlike its statewide endorsements, FarmPAC’s congressional endorsements are determined by votes of each county federation. The candidate who garners a majority of counties within a district receives the FarmPAC endorsement. In this instance, counties involved were Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Montgomery and Pike.

Coleman is running in a competitive March 3 GOP primary field that includes former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

RELATED: Coleman calls for sending criminal illegal aliens back over the border — ‘I’m in the moving business’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Birmingham software development company to open Huntsville office on HudsonAlpha campus

KEYSYS, an Alabama custom software development company, announced on Monday that they are expanding their digital – and – physical footprint into the booming Huntsville market.

Founded in 2007, KEYSYS has since seen steady growth in the Birmingham area through the company’s laser focus on helping business leaders thrive in the 21st-century economy.

In a statement, KEYSYS CEO Jim Bob McAllister said, “At KEYSYS, we’re all excited to be an active participant in Huntsville’s community and hire talent in the area. We plan to take our proven model of building software collaboratively under one roof and replicate that in Huntsville to partner with area businesses to keep revenue and talent in Huntsville.”

According to a release, KEYSYS will be opening their new office in the HudsonAlpha Biotechnology campus located in Cummings Research Park. Greg Engle, former CEO of API Digital (acquired by NeoNova), will step in as the general manager at the KEYSYS Huntsville location.

The company will be immediately hiring three or four software developers for the new office this spring, with the ambition to hire an additional six to 10 developers by the end of the calendar year.

RELATED: Huntsville named nation’s best-paying city for software developers

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

