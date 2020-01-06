Sessions backs Trump against Iran

While former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is no longer a part of the Trump administration, he is making it clear that he supports President Donald Trump’s recent actions in Iran.

Trump killed noted terrorist, and Iran military leader, Qasem Soleimani last week and the media and their Democrats took it exceptionally hard. This is to be understood as they shared similar goals in the corrupt Iran nuclear deal.

Sessions, a Republican candidate for his old U.S. Senate seat, appeared on Huntsville radio’s WVNN Monday morning and said he absolutely agrees with the decision to take out Soleimani, calling the attack on him “totally justified.”

Sessions told “The Dale Jackson Show” the Iranian general was “more like Bin Laden than an official in the Iranian government.”

“[Soleimani is] well known to be the single person most responsible for spreading Iranian influence, violence, and using intelligence,” he added.

Sessions explained in the interview that he sees Trump as a much stronger leader than former President Jimmy Carter, and he was never going to allow a “Carter-type takeover of our embassy in Baghdad or Iran or anywhere else.”

Most importantly, while the president’s detractors believe this is either an attempt to distract from impeachment or based on his desire to start yet another Middle East war and Sessions says this is not the case.

“He does not want a war,” Sessions advised. “I know President Trump. He does not believe we should get in more and more wars in the Middle East.”

Jeff Sessions is making it clear he is standing with the President against Iran while the media seems to be in Tehran’s corner.

