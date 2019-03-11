Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Sen. Jim McClendon, Rep. April Weaver recognized by AARP Alabama as ‘Capitol Caregivers’

Alabama State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) and State Rep. April Weaver (R-Pelham) were both recognized as “Capitol Caregivers” at the Shelby County Chamber 2019 Alabama Legislative Preview Event by AARP Alabama, which serves more than 440,000 Alabamians age 50 and older.

AARP’s 2018 “Capitol Caregivers” is a group of 65 elected bipartisan officials from 24 states. The selected leaders have advanced policies that support family caregivers, who help their parents, spouses and other loved ones around their homes and in the community.

“AARP Alabama thanks Senator McClendon and Representative Weaver for championing the Nurse Signature Act,” said Candi Williams state director of AARP Alabama in a statement. “They provided key leadership to pass this common-sense legislation and to help make family caregivers’ many responsibilities a little bit easier.”

The Nurse Signature Act made a change that will reduce the time spent on complex paperwork and increase efficiency by allowing providers greater opportunities to see and care for their patients.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in March 2018.

An estimated 761,000 Alabamians provide unpaid care for their loved ones, which is valued at $7.7 billion annually in Alabama.

“AARP Alabama will continue to advocate for family caregivers and their loved ones in the upcoming 2019 session,” Williams said. “We are excited to work with Representative Weaver on her pre-filed Nurse Compact bill that will ease red tape and increase access for Alabamians, particularly in rural and underserved areas.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

4 hours ago

Former Speaker Mike Hubbard granted hearing by Alabama Supreme Court

Yellowhammer News has confirmed that the Alabama Supreme Court has granted cert on former House of Representatives Speaker Mike Hubbard’s appeal on his 2016 ethics conviction.

This means that the state’s highest court will hear Hubbard’s appeal.

Former Lt. Governor and Attorney General Bill Baxley, Hubbard’s attorney, told Yellowhammer News, “We’re delighted, we were hopeful. We thought we were right and it should’ve been granted.”

“We’re looking forward to the briefing and the argument,” he added.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Hubbard’s conviction on 11 of 12 counts in the fall. His request for a rehearing was then denied, setting the stage for an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Baxley explained that a “combination of issues” will be a part of Hubbard’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

“We’re arguing that they just didn’t prove their case that he violated the law, knowingly violated the law,” Baxley said. “That’s pretty much an open-ended argument that we’ve made before, because we think it’s true in this case. There’s just so many things that they did not prove.”

Baxley continued, “He did – Mike did – basically what they accused of him doing, but we’re saying what he did wasn’t in violation of the ethics law as it’s written. And [that] he did not think he was violating the law when he was doing it because he thought it wasn’t a violation of the law and he thought he’d bent over backwards to try to get it okay’ed by the ethics commission – and thought that he had.”

He added that the appeal “is not narrow, one-issue” but a “shotgun approach” for almost everything they have been arguing.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Update 5:45 p.m.:

In a statement, Attorney General Steve Marshall said, “Until now, the Alabama Supreme Court has only heard from Mike Hubbard. Once my prosecution team has the opportunity to brief the issues and argue the case, we feel confident the result will be the same as with the lower court rulings and justice will prevail.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Byrne: Giving our students the best education possible

“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

This question is probably the single most-asked question of any child throughout the world. Here in the United States, many children are able to achieve their dreams through hard work, dedication and a quality education.

But, for some here in our own country, hard work and dedication are not enough when it comes to circumstances out of their control like where they live or how much their family makes. Too many students find themselves stuck in failing schools.

Every child has boundless individual potential, and we must do everything we can to ensure they have the opportunity and freedom to realize that potential. To do that, we must ensure all children have access to choice in education.

Education has always been a passion of mine. In fact, concerns over public education first motivated me to run for office and work to make a difference. As a first-generation college graduate, I’ve seen firsthand the power a quality education can have on an individual’s life.

So, I have always been an advocate for public education and worked to make sure our schools have the resources they need to do help educate our students. I’ve also fought to limit the heavy hand of the federal government in our classrooms, in an effort to make sure decisions are made by local and state officials who best understand their students.

Whether it was serving on the Alabama State Board of Education or more recently as a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, I have made it a priority to put forward solutions to create a better future for our nation’s children.

Most recently, I worked with the Trump administration to introduce the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act. This legislation will give students and parents in Alabama and around the country the freedom they deserve to make educational decisions that are right for them.

The Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act was developed in consultation with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Senator Ted Cruz as the Trump administration’s leading education proposal. Our bill responds to President Trump’s State of the Union call for greater school choice and builds upon the model that has already been successful in Alabama.

Every student in America should have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education, and we can help accomplish that goal through a new federal tax credit. Our bill will create a non-refundable federal tax credit for contributions from individuals and businesses to state-identified nonprofits called Scholarship Granting Organizations.

These scholarships can be used to expand students’ access to a variety of educational opportunities, from advanced or remedial courses to private and homeschooling to CTE opportunities.

It puts control in the hands of states and localities rather than the federal government when it comes to educational choice and scholarships.

Very important to me, the bill does not take a single penny away from public education. I know the vast majority of students in Alabama and in the United States attend public schools, like my children did, and I will remain steadfast in fighting for our traditional public schools, teachers, and students.

Through the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, we will increase opportunity for families to make informed decisions that work for them and their individual needs, rather than cookie cutter solutions that don’t work.

By providing greater freedom in education and continuing to fight for our nation’s children, we can help every student realize their goal of “what they want to be.” In doing so, we can make our state and our country even stronger.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

5 hours ago

Rebuild Alabama Act unanimously approved by Senate committee

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Transportation and Energy Committee unanimously voted to favorably recommend HB 2, the Rebuild Alabama Act, in a meeting Monday afternoon.

The committee also unanimously advanced HB 1 and HB 3. None of the three bills were amended by the committee. All three votes were conducted by roll call.

The full Senate is expected to debate the Rebuild Alabama Act Tuesday. Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) told reporters Monday that he hopes to take a final vote on the legislation Tuesday.

When asked if he expects any amendments to be made on the floor, Marsh said, “It’s a process, and I think that everybody should have the ability to offer amendments. I’m going to encourage that, but I do believe that you’ll see the [final version of the] bill pretty close to where it is. I have not heard of any amendments that, as I would say, have legs on them. So I think right now the bill is going to end up passing pretty close to where we see it now.”

“I feel confident we’re going to pass both [HB 2 and SB 2], the question is of what intensity — how many votes we’ve got,” he added. “But I feel good about where we are.”

SB 2 is the Senate’s version of HB 1, the legislation that overhauls the Joint Transportation Committee to add accountability, oversight and transparency.

Marsh also advised that when constituents have the facts on the Rebuild Alabama Act, they tend to be supportive. The House overwhelmingly passed the bill Friday. If the Senate makes a substantive amendment to the legislation, the bill would go back to the House for either concurrence or a conference committee before heading to the governor’s desk.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Alabama jobless rate steady at 3.8 percent

Alabama’s unemployment rate is unchanged at a record low level.

The Alabama Department of Labor says the state’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate for January was 3.8 percent.

That is the same as in December and slightly better than the rate from a year earlier.

The agency says the rate marks record low unemployment in Alabama.

The number represents about 83,400 unemployed people and more than 2.1 million who are working.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says market sectors including construction, manufacturing and information all experienced significant increases from a year earlier.

Shelby County in the Birmingham area has the state’s lowest jobless rate at 3.2 percent, and Wilcox County in west Alabama is worst at 10.5 percent.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 hours ago

Sweet Home Alabama — Alabamians come together to get through tragedy of deadly tornadoes

Certain horrific events occurring during the course of our lives seem to leave etchings in our memory as a result of the emotional impact on us. Whether acts of terrorism, natural disasters or accidents such as the Challenger explosion, we remember vivid details about each day.

While serving as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission, my first-hand observations of the devastation from tornadoes and the aftermath of major gas explosions have left permanent imprints on my memory. While paling in comparison to the feeling of loss felt by loved ones of the victims, I still found myself emotionally drained after seeing the immense destruction while I was in Lee County last week.

This tornado that blew through a large swath of east Alabama was an F4 that packed 170 mph winds. Many did all they could to survive, but it was simply not enough. Seeing the aftermath left behind was tough, and I was humbled by how small and how helpless we can be in a severe weather event.

I cannot emphasize enough how much we all need to take heed and take cover every time there are weather warnings issued. Know where your safe place is, go there and cover yourself with the right materials. Flying debris during a tornado becomes deadly shrapnel. Be prepared so you can protect your family.

The devastation in Lee County is real, it is heartbreaking, but as the governor said, Alabamians are resilient. However, we can never replace the 23 precious lives lost on March 3, 2019, so let us continue to pray for these grieving families.

Rebuilding the area’s hardest hit areas started almost immediately, and the dedication of the people involved deserves commendation.

Alabama’s first responders arrived on the scene quickly and prepared to do what they do best. First and foremost, they were tasked with the rescue and recovery of storm victims and caring for those that needed medical attention. At the same time, men and women worked tirelessly to clear debris to allow for safe travel. Utility teams completely rebuilt power lines and cell towers to allow for communication and reconstruction of demolished homes and buildings.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and his department, working with ALEA, are doing an outstanding job. I am always in awe of law enforcement’s commitment to our state and our citizens.

These first responders have daunting tasks in the most difficult environment, and yet it is amazing to see these teams work. They are focused, determined and get their jobs done quickly. Within 36 hours, the roads were passable, cell phones were working and power had been restored to all that could receive power. I have been assured that Alabama Power will continue to have a presence in the area as cleanup work continues and homes are able to take power. That is their job, and my job is to ensure Alabamians have reliable utilities. Count me as impressed with the speed and efficiency with which they worked.

To understand the severity of the damage, let me share with you what this meant in terms of power outage and damaged structures: 11,700 homes in Lee County lost power, 140 power poles were snapped in half and 226 spans of power wire were on the ground. A large transmission structure in the middle of the small community of Marvyn was severely damaged. There were 669 Alabama Power personnel and contract crews on the ground in the county helping wherever they were needed.

The negative visuals after a catastrophe stay with you. However, there are also beautiful moments in the chaos that I like to remember. In Alabama, we can argue about politics, football and even religion, but there is one thing we all agree on: Alabamians are a close-knit family that helps one another get through the tough times. It has been heartening to watch the stories of kindness develop throughout this tragedy. It was touching to see the folks in Tuscaloosa reach out to those hurting in Lee County, the home of the Auburn Tigers.

Alabama is beautiful for many reasons, not just our mountains and beaches, it’s our caring people.

May God bless Lee County, Alabama.

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh currently serves as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission. The opinions expressed in this article are those of Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and are not intended to convey the official position of the Alabama Public Service Commission.

