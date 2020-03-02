Secretary of State’s Office, ALDOT, Governor’s office partner to encourage voter participation

The Office of the Alabama Secretary of State on Monday announced that it will be partnering with the Office of Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to promote voter participation during Tuesday’s March 3 primary election across the state.

Messages will reportedly be displayed on ALDOT electronic highway information signs that read “Election Day Vote Today 7 AM – 7 PM.”

In statements, Secretary of State John Merrill, Governor Kay Ivey and an ADLOT spokesman voiced their support for Alabama voters to make their voices heard.

“I urge every Alabamian to head to the polls this Super Tuesday. It is important that every citizen’s voice is heard, and there is no better way to ensure this than by voting in an election,” Ivey said.

“Alabamians are proud of their state, proud of their country, and I look forward to seeing that patriotism in action Tuesday. I am glad to work with the Secretary of State’s Office and ALDOT to implement this helpful reminder for our citizens,” she concluded.

Merrill stated, “I look forward to an increase in voter participation next week as we come together as Alabamians to elect our representation at the local, state, and federal level. Participating in the electoral process is a part of our civic duty as Americans, and I urge all eligible Alabamians to turn out tomorrow.”

“Voting should be a priority for everyone, and I am grateful for the support and encouragement from our fellow governmental agencies on this very important matter,” he continued.

“It’s important for all citizens to exercise their civic responsibility and right to vote, and ALDOT is pleased to partner in this effort to remind commuters to vote on Tuesday, March 3,” ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris added.

