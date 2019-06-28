Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Palmer moves to end ‘cover up’ of ‘true numbers of innocent lives lost by abortion’ 2 hours ago / Politics
SCOTUS declines to hear Alabama’s appeal of struck-down dismemberment abortion ban 2 hours ago / News
Northeastern electrical company to shut down facility, transfer jobs to Alabama 6 hours ago / News
Jones touts his Kavanaugh opposition: ‘The people in Alabama, voters, didn’t do the due diligence I did’ 8 hours ago / News
Owner of ‘attack squirrel’ nabbed by north Alabama police 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Pelosi caves to McConnell, Bentley’s costly love life, 10 more Democrats debate and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Ford squashes shotgun portion of south Alabama dealership’s ‘God, guns and glory’ July 4 deal 11 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Central Alabama trucker finalist in national talent search — ‘Singing is … a connection to the spiritual realm’ 12 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Huntsville’s Dynetics signs Trump’s ‘Pledge to America’s Workers,’ will hire 700 new employees over five years 12 hours ago / News
South Alabama’s hurricane experts forecast the 2019 season 1 day ago / News
Shelby applauds Senate passage of critical national defense act with provisions benefitting Alabama 1 day ago / News
Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities 1 day ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Another border funding battle, Roy Moore polling low early, 2020 debates start and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Heroic Tuscaloosa tow truck driver receives Carnegie medal after rescuing baby from burning car 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama State Port Authority names new deputy director 2 days ago / News
Shelby-negotiated bill passes Senate that would give Trump additional $4.59 billion to combat border crisis 2 days ago / News
Sewell: Trump administration lying about justification for auto tariffs 2 days ago / News
Goats in the back: Irondale PD goes viral over ‘Old Town Road’ remix 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Global powerhouse: UAB again ranked as nation’s best young university, one of top worldwide 2 days ago / News
Appeal judges question minimum wage lawsuit out of Birmingham 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

SCOTUS declines to hear Alabama’s appeal of struck-down dismemberment abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up Alabama’s appeal to reinstate a state law banning dismemberment abortion, which is the most commonly used procedure in second-trimester abortions.

The “Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act” was enacted in 2016 by the state legislature. Since then, a ruling by U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson struck the law down, and then the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Thompson’s decision in August 2018.

Pro-life advocates and many observers of constitutional law believed that the case was a prime candidate to be considered by the Supreme Court, potentially setting up a historic rollback of Roe v. Wade. Twenty-one other states even filed a brief supporting Alabama in Attorney General Steve Marshall’s petition asking SCOTUS to hear the case.

In a dismemberment abortion, a doctor dismembers a living unborn child and extracts him or her one piece at a time from the uterus using clamps, grasping forceps, tongs or scissors. Marshall has argued that Alabama’s law is similar to the federal ban on partial-birth abortions which was enacted in 2003 and upheld by the Supreme Court in 2007.

However, Marshall’s request for cert was denied on Friday, meaning the state law will remain struck down without a hearing before the Supreme Court.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Alabama’s attorney general expressed his dismay regarding the decision but remained hopeful “that the day of reckoning for Roe is coming.”

“I am disappointed that the United States Supreme Court has decided not to hear Alabama’s appeal of a lower-court decision that invalidated our state law, enacted in 2016, prohibiting dismemberment abortion—a method of killing an unborn child that cannot be described in even the most clinical of terms to hide its monstrosity and gruesomeness,” Marshall said.

“This case would not have, however, accomplished by itself what needs doing: overturning Roe and its unconstitutional progeny,” he continued. “Writing about our case, Justice Thomas stated: ‘The notion that anything in the Constitution prevents states from passing laws prohibiting the dismembering of a living child is implausible. . . . This case serves as a stark reminder that our abortion jurisprudence has spiraled out of control.’ I believe that the day of reckoning for Roe is coming.”

Only seven percent of the total abortions performed in Alabama each year are dismemberment abortions, while reportedly 99 percent of abortions performed after the first trimester are dismemberment abortions. State law does allow the use of more humane alternative medical procedures to perform second-trimester abortions.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Palmer moves to end ‘cover up’ of ‘true numbers of innocent lives lost by abortion’

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) is moving to mandate accurate reporting of abortion data to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Palmer, along with Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC), has now introduced H.R. 3580, the Ensuring Accurate & Complete Data Reporting Act.

“Accurate and transparent reporting on abortion and children who survive abortion attempts is essential to public health research and to determining sound policy,” Palmer said in a statement.

201
Keep reading 201 WORDS

“Reporting abortion data has been voluntary for too long, and this has led to states withholding many data points routinely requested by the CDC,” he explained. “We must standardize and enforce reporting processes in this area and ensure that states have necessary assistance in collecting the required abortion data.”

Palmer concluded, “States should not be allowed to distort or provide faulty data in an effort to cover up the true numbers of innocent lives lost by abortion.”

If passed, H.R. 3580 would require the accurate reporting of abortion data to the CDC and ensure that states are given technical assistance to help with this data collection. Required data points would include the number of abortions and number of children who survive abortion attempts in each state.

States that withhold or falsify information would be penalized by losing eligibility for family planning services funding from Medicaid for a period of time.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

Northeastern electrical company to shut down facility, transfer jobs to Alabama

A Connecticut-based electrical and electronic product manufacturer is closing two plants resulting in the loss of nearly 200 jobs.

The Hartford Courant reports that Hubbell Inc. will shut down plants in Newtown and Bethel by the end of the year as it shifts work to factories in other parts of the country.

93
Keep reading 93 WORDS

Work at the Newtown facility will move to Puerto Rico and work in Bethel is transferring to Alabama.

The company says in a statement that this decision is part of “an ongoing operational efficiency initiative.”

About 140 employees will lose their jobs in Newtown.

Hubbell said it will continue to retain more than 650 jobs in the state and maintain its Shelton headquarters.

The company posted revenue of $4.5 billion in 2018.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
8 hours ago

Jones touts his Kavanaugh opposition: ‘The people in Alabama, voters, didn’t do the due diligence I did’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is proudly defending his record of voting against many of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including his opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Andrew Brasher, an Alabamian.

A piece published by National Journal on Thursday examined Jones’ record on judicial nominees since he took office in January 2018. According to the publication’s analysis of all roll call and voice votes since then, Jones has voted for judicial nominees approximately 60% of the time.

“I don’t think people elected me to be a damn rubber stamp,” Jones said, embracing his record.

Historically, judicial nominations have been confirmed on overwhelming bipartisan votes unless something heinous pops up during the vetting process.

420
Keep reading 420 WORDS

However, in the hyper-partisan environment the country has witnessed recently, Jones views his record as being prudent.

He also claimed that on each individual judicial nominee, he starts with a presumption of confirmation given the president’s “constitutional right to appoint judges that follow their basic general beliefs.”

Jones outlined that he weighs each nominee based on résumé, including trial experience. Alabama’s junior senator said he and his staff also scrutinize nominees’ opinions, writings and speeches for “inflammatory statements.” Another alleged disqualifier for Jones is any evidence that a nominee has a “political agenda.”

He noted a “political agenda” is different than a “judicial philosophy.”

One key example of Jones opposition to a judicial nominee mentioned in the National Journal article was Brasher, who was confirmed as a U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama earlier this year.

A native of Montgomery and solicitor general of Alabama at the time of his nomination, Brasher was green-lighted by Jones throughout the confirmation process — until the final vote itself, when Jones surprisingly opposed his state’s distinguished nominee. This, at the time, drew significant criticism of Jones from back at home.

Defending that vote to National Journal, Jones said he opposed Brasher because he believed the solicitor general had a “judicial agenda.”

However, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) told the outlet he found that reasoning “disingenuous.”

Byrne said, “[Y]our obligation [as solicitor general] is to defend the position of the state. Senator Jones of all people, being a former prosecutor, should know that.”

During the interview, Jones also admitted to one “protest vote” during his tenure, saying he opposed the confirmation of 7th Circuit Judge Michael Brennan last year purely in objection to Republican tactics that had kept the same seat open during the Obama administration.

Of course, the most publicized Jones “nay” vote was discussed, too.

He seemed eager, once again, to relitigate his controversial opposition to Kavanaugh. He has previously defended the vote, in part, by asserting that representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”

To National Journal, Jones doubled down once again, “The people in Alabama, voters, didn’t do the due diligence I did.”

He continued, “And I look them in the eye, and I tell them, ‘Here’s the thing about it: If somebody had acted that way with you and you saw that kind of demeanor, I don’t think you would have hired that person.’”

Jones also lamented that his voting record will be “weaponized” against him in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
9 hours ago

Owner of ‘attack squirrel’ nabbed by north Alabama police

An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle.

108
Keep reading 108 WORDS

Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple felony warrants unrelated to the squirrel named “Deeznutz,” made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fueled, trained attack squirrel.

Paulk told The Associated Press last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.

But authorities said he was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail after fleeing a motel on a stolen motorcycle.

It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Deeznutz could not be tested for meth and has been released.

 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
10 hours ago

7 Things: Pelosi caves to McConnell, Bentley’s costly love life, 10 more Democrats debate and more …

7. More jobs on the way

  • U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta visited north Alabama to take in the area’s tech boom by touring Calhoun Community College’s Decatur campus and Huntsville’s ADTRAN before traveling to Dynetics Technical Solutions to check out their manufacturing facility while touting the relationship between education and industry to create new opportunities.
  • Dynetics CEO David King touted how Dynetics already employs over 2,000 people and signed Trump administration’s “Pledge to America’s Workers,” and said the company plans on hiring “700 new employees,” many of which will be in Alabama.

6. Supreme Court rulings please and anger everyone

753
Keep reading 753 WORDS

  • Issues of gerrymandering are used by both parties to maintain power in state legislatures and in Congress. Courts have been increasingly stepping in to redraw the lines and the Supreme Court has said that is not the job of the courts.
  • The Supreme Court blocked the citizenship question on the 2020 census, for now, handing high-immigrant states like California a victory and leading President Trump to ask lawyers to delay the census “no matter how long” in hopes of eventually getting the citizenship question on the census.

5. Shelby is on a winning streak

  • The U.S. Senate has passed the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will provide $750 billion for national defense, as well as a 3.1% raise for troops. U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) has praised the passing of the NDAA, saying that it “is an essential step in providing our military with the means and resources to protect our nation efficiently and effectively.”
  • There are several provisions within the NDAA that benefit Alabama, such as new opportunities for shipbuilding along the Gulf Coast, the authorization of three new military construction projects in the state and support for missile defense efforts in Huntsville and Troy.

4. Some say she is a victim, some say she is a criminal

  • In the case of Marshae Jones, a new petition has gained 1,466 signatures asking for the charges of manslaughter against Jones be dropped after gaining a lot of attention over the last 24 hours. The case is even being used to reinforce the narrative that Alabama cares more about the life of a fetus than the life of a woman.
  • In December 2018, Jones was five months pregnant and started a fight with Ebony Jemison, and after Jones initiated the fight, Jemison shot Jones and Jones’ baby died; charges of manslaughter against Jemison were dismissed, and Jones was arrested and charged for child endangerment. Bessemer District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington’s office said in a statement they are still deciding whether to prosecute Jones on manslaughter charges or a lesser charge “or not to prosecute it.”

3. Another Dem Debate

  • The winners of last night’s debate were Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who dominated the stage and took on former Vice President Joe Biden’s past on bussing and segregation, and illegal immigrants, who learned that not only will they be welcomed at the border, but that they will also receive free healthcare when they get here. President Donald Trump also gets a win here as his potential opponents run further and further to the left with the help of MSNBC.
  • The big loser in this debate was Biden, who took a pounding from Harris in the most viral moment of the night. He raised his hand when asked about free healthcare for illegal immigrants, and generally seemed confused at multiple times, including yielding his own time while defending his record on race and saying he would defeat Donald Trump on his first day in the Oval Office.

2. You paid a lot for the “Love Gov”

  • In total, the cost of settling the lawsuit involving former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency leader Spencer Collier case was $1.02 million, with $525,000 being the cost of the settlement and the $498,456 the state paid in legal costs.
  • Governor Kay Ivey commented on the issue, saying that the funds came from the General Liability Trust Fund, which is meant to cover the “damages arising out of the negligent or wrongful acts or omissions committed by the state employees or agents of the state.” In this instance, that means former Governor Robert Bentley.

1. McConnell crushes Pelosi as Democrats fold on border crisis

  • After spending months pretending there was no crisis at the border and ignoring 17 requests for additional funding, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) collapsed, bucked the more progressive members of her caucus and passed a $4.59 billion humanitarian aid bill.
  • As the Democrats on the debate stage and in the media continue to drag the Democrat Party to the left, Pelosi was under pressure to pass the bill by more moderate members of her caucus who weren’t willing to kill the Senate bill that passed 84-8 in the Senate to please Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY).

Show less