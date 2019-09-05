Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Sara Franklin named executive director of Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama 2 hours ago / News
Auburn releases TV ad — ‘If you thought you knew us, think again’ 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Episode 3: Spur CEO Glenn Clayton 3 hours ago / Podcasts
Study shows Auburn University has $5.6 billion impact on Alabama 16 hours ago / News
State Sen. Cam Ward reelected chair of Alabama legislature’s energy policy committee 16 hours ago / News
Episode 24: Oregon recap 16 hours ago / Podcasts
Elite Alabama rescue team poised for Dorian response 17 hours ago / News
Will Anderson: Ivey right to stand firm against NAACP call to resign 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne urges selection of Huntsville for Space Command HQ 19 hours ago / News
Alabama National Guard member saves soldier’s life during training 21 hours ago / News
Two open congressional seats in the Heart of Dixie in 2020 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne not convinced Congress can ‘get rid’ of Ilhan Omar — ‘The standards for expulsion are pretty high’ 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: Ivey not resigning, Alabama Dems can’t help themselves, Walmart tries but fails to please the mob and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Birmingham-based Oakworth Capital Bank again named nation’s ‘Best Banks to Work For’ 1 day ago / News
‘When you get to the top of the mountain, you become the mountain’: Saban stars in new HBO film 1 day ago / Sports
WATCH: Ala. Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed stuns crowd with rendition of ‘My God Is Real’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn moves up six spots in AP poll; Alabama steady in second, makes history 2 days ago / Sports
Auburn golfer named to watch list for nation’s top collegiate award 2 days ago / Sports
Ivey announces Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence 2 days ago / News
ALGOP should expel Roy Moore 2 days ago / Opinion
2 hours ago

Sara Franklin named executive director of Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama

The Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama has a new leader.

In a Wednesday press release, the organization announced Sara Franklin will serve as its executive director.

The Epilepsy Foundation, headquartered in Vestavia Hills, offers education programs on how to recognize and respond to seizures, as well as providing community services, public education, federal and local advocacy, seizure first aid training and research funding into new treatments and therapies.

A native of Hoover, Franklin comes to the Epilepsy Foundation with nearly a decade of public and community relations experience. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in public relations and communication studies at the University of Alabama in 2010 and is an accredited public relations practitioner.

Garland Stansell, Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama advisory board chair and chief communications officer at Children’s of Alabama, said, “We are extremely fortunate to have Sara Franklin as the Executive Director of the Epilepsy Foundation here in our state.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Sara in a number of professional and volunteer organizations over the past decade and I know she will bring strong leadership and enthusiasm to our statewide chapter,” Stansell added.

In addition to her career experience, Sara’s life was personally touched by epilepsy last year, as she outlined in a Facebook post announcing her new role.

“One in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy during their lifetime, and more than 54,000 people in the state of Alabama have epilepsy or another type of seizure disorder,” said Gregg Fort, regional director for Chapter Operations at the Epilepsy Foundation. “There are many new developments in the works in the treatment of epilepsy, especially with research being done at hospital institutions in Alabama, and we look forward to Sara leading our organization’s efforts to provide services related to epilepsy throughout the state.”

Franklin has served on the Alabama Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) board for the past nine years, and she is currently serving as the University of Alabama PRSA/PRSSA liaison.

She is also a member of the Junior League of Birmingham, the Hoover City Schools Foundation Board, the Bob O. Finley Committee for Character Education in Hoover City Schools and the Shades Mountain Baptist Church Women’s Leadership Team. Franklin is a graduate of the Leadership UAB Program and the Junior League of Birmingham’s Leadership Institute Program. Most recently, she worked at the Lollar Group.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Auburn releases TV ad — ‘If you thought you knew us, think again’

Auburn University has released its new advertising campaign for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Dubbed,”Think Auburn,” the campaign features a new television spot that debuted at noon on Friday, which also happened to be College Colors Day in Alabama.

“You may know Auburn, but do you really know Auburn?” the video begins.

The ad then shows how Auburn is excelling off the field.

268
Keep reading 268 WORDS

“We work hard, dream big and soar past today’s limits to the possibilities of tomorrow,” the narrator says. “Auburn. If you thought you knew us, think again. War Eagle.”

The ad was produced by Auburn’s Media Production Group.

Watch:

Auburn has also set up a landing page that explains the significance of the various visuals in the main ad.

“You may know Auburn, but do you KNOW Auburn? Do you know the outstanding academic programs that make today’s Auburn a strong and influential institution—programs recognized for the contributions they make to the world?” the website prefaces. “There’s a lot to discover at Auburn. We invite you to learn more about our dynamic and forward-looking university.”

Some of the programs and initiatives further highlighted online include architecture; industrial designfashion; forestry and wildlife services; Auburn Equestrian; aviation; fighting the opioid epidemic; Military REACH; poultry science; nursing; cyber education; and motion capture.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Auburn University executive director of public affairs Brian Keeter said, “Think Auburn showcases some of the many ways Auburn improves lives, designs the unexpected, advances technology and innovates beyond the classroom.”

Auburn was recently named the best college in Alabama by Forbes and Niche, as well as the top value in the state by Money. A study released by the university on Wednesday concluded that Auburn has a $5.6 billion economic impact on the Yellowhammer State annually.

Related: WATCH: University of Alabama releases new ‘Where Legends Are Made’ TV spot

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Episode 3: Spur CEO Glenn Clayton

Dale Jackson is joined by the Huntsville, Alabama-based CEO of Spur, a tech company that focuses on human resources, Glenn Clayton.

Glenn describes how he launched his company from a dorm room at the University of Alabama-Huntsville and took it from a tutoring company to a premier human resource firm with offices in Alabama and New York City.

Podcast (howdidyou): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (howdidyou): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
16 hours ago

Study shows Auburn University has $5.6 billion impact on Alabama

A new study shows Auburn University and its alumni make a $5.6 billion economic contribution to Alabama’s economy each year, which includes the creation of nearly 27,000 jobs, along with university employment.

“Auburn is a critical economic engine that benefits all Alabamians,” said Auburn interim President Jay Gogue. “We are establishing partnerships that provide students with learning experiences, while companies, organizations and communities benefit from Auburn’s renowned research and outreach.”

293
Keep reading 293 WORDS

The study, which was conducted by the Economic Research Services Inc. in Montgomery and Auburn’s Division of University Outreach, was based on research from the 2018-2019 statistical and financial data from Auburn’s main campus, Auburn University at Montgomery, the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, which has offices in all 67 counties.

According to an Auburn University press release, the components of Auburn’s economic impact include:

An earning capacity of more than $3.4 billion by Auburn graduates in Alabama.A direct economic impact of $2.2 billion, representing Auburn’s in-state expenditures, such as payroll and purchases, student spending on local housing and food, construction and spending by visitors to university events. Auburn’s direct impact returned to the state’s economy more than eight times its state appropriation, or an $8.50 return for each dollar appropriated.

Auburn provides the primary academic support for a number of major state industries, businesses and occupations through its wide range of degree programs, professional education and training.

Auburn supports development of innovative research and technologies, industry collaboration and entrepreneurship that promote the economy of the state as well as the economic and security interests of the nation as a whole.

Auburn’s impact is responsible for creating 26,623 jobs in Alabama in addition to university employment.

The press release said the $5.6 billion impact “marks a 4 percent increase from a 2017 study conducted by University Outreach, which has led the studies since 1996.”

“This study confirms again what Alabamians already know about Auburn, that the university greatly contributes to the quality of life in Alabama,” said Royrickers Cook, vice president for University Outreach. “The university supports both emerging and traditional industries and provides services for the well-being of our citizens.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
16 hours ago

State Sen. Cam Ward reelected chair of Alabama legislature’s energy policy committee

State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) this week was reelected chairman of the Alabama legislature’s Committee on Energy Policy.

This bipartisan, bicameral committee is tasked with recommending courses of action to tackle Alabama’s energy challenges to the governor and the legislature as a whole.

In a statement, Ward said, “It is an honor to once again lead this team of citizen-legislators, as we work with Governor Ivey’s administration to craft policies that will encourage the development of cheap and reliable energy sources.”

“These are unprecedented times in the energy industry, and we need policies that breakdown the intrusive government regulations that so often hold the private sector back from delivering innovative energy solutions to consumers,” he added.

182
Keep reading 182 WORDS

The energy policy committee is made up of 13 state legislators, including four members appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives and four appointed by the president pro tem of the Alabama State Senate.

A 2016 study by Auburn University at Montgomery showed that the total economic impact of Alabama’s energy industry was $13.22 billion annually. Additionally, the study found that the energy industry generates 124,000 jobs in the Yellowhammer State.

“In so many ways, Alabama is at the forefront in producing cheap, reliable energy for the country,” Ward outlined. “The Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant is the second-largest nuclear facility in the U.S., we rank fifth in the nation in electricity generated from biomass or wood and wood waste, and we have the third-highest number of offshore oil rigs in the country.”

“Alabama’s energy companies are doing inventive work and my goal is that we have policies in place that will reward innovative solutions, which will lead to reduced energy prices for families and businesses,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Episode 24: Oregon recap

DrunkAubie reconvenes to react to Auburn’s amazing comeback win against the Oregon Ducks and the fun weekend of college football’s first full slab of games, including what made the guys laugh from the college football world.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less