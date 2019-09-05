Auburn releases TV ad — ‘If you thought you knew us, think again’

Auburn University has released its new advertising campaign for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Dubbed,”Think Auburn,” the campaign features a new television spot that debuted at noon on Friday, which also happened to be College Colors Day in Alabama.

“You may know Auburn, but do you really know Auburn?” the video begins.

The ad then shows how Auburn is excelling off the field.

“We work hard, dream big and soar past today’s limits to the possibilities of tomorrow,” the narrator says. “Auburn. If you thought you knew us, think again. War Eagle.”

The ad was produced by Auburn’s Media Production Group.

Watch:

Auburn has also set up a landing page that explains the significance of the various visuals in the main ad.

“You may know Auburn, but do you KNOW Auburn? Do you know the outstanding academic programs that make today’s Auburn a strong and influential institution—programs recognized for the contributions they make to the world?” the website prefaces. “There’s a lot to discover at Auburn. We invite you to learn more about our dynamic and forward-looking university.”

Some of the programs and initiatives further highlighted online include architecture; industrial design; fashion; forestry and wildlife services; Auburn Equestrian; aviation; fighting the opioid epidemic; Military REACH; poultry science; nursing; cyber education; and motion capture.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Auburn University executive director of public affairs Brian Keeter said, “Think Auburn showcases some of the many ways Auburn improves lives, designs the unexpected, advances technology and innovates beyond the classroom.”

Auburn was recently named the best college in Alabama by Forbes and Niche, as well as the top value in the state by Money. A study released by the university on Wednesday concluded that Auburn has a $5.6 billion economic impact on the Yellowhammer State annually.

Related: WATCH: University of Alabama releases new ‘Where Legends Are Made’ TV spot

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn