7 hours ago

Samford ranked third nationally for best student engagement

Samford University boasts world-class student engagement, according to new rankings published by The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education.

The university ranked third nationally in student engagement, climbing nine spots year-over-year.

Samford, located in Homewood, was also ranked 170 overall out of 801 total national institutions, marking an improvement of 33 places since the previous year.

This ranking emphasizes how well a college prepares students for life after graduation. Schools were evaluated using multiple data sources including the Times Higher Education U.S. Student Survey of nearly 200,000 current U.S. students, the annual Times Higher Education Academic Reputation Survey and public data such as alumni salaries and academic spending per student.

The student engagement category specifically highlights how challenged and inspired students felt inside and outside the classroom, as well as the breadth of courses available.

According to The Wall Street Journal, student engagement is central to exceptional teaching quality and entails education of the entire student – body, mind and soul.

The report stated, “Decades of research has found that the best way to truly understand teaching quality at an institution – how well it manages to inform, inspire, and challenge students – is through capturing what is known as student engagement.”

Per a release from Samford, the private Christian university’s mission is to nurture student development intellectually, ethically and spiritually, fostered through an array of opportunities including 166 student organizations, global engagement in more than 19 different countries and over 180 courses that incorporate community service.

Additionally, undergraduate students complete Samford’s core curriculum, providing a well-rounded foundation in the liberal arts. The result is a highly-tailored educational experience that results in 96% of undergraduate alumni employed or in further study within six months of graduation.

“Rankings are just one measure of a university’s effectiveness and reputation, but it is encouraging to see the praiseworthy work of our faculty and staff recognized by The Wall Street Journal,” said Samford President Andrew Westmoreland.

“At Samford we know that success after graduation means not only advancing professional goals, but also pursuing personal growth in purpose and faith. Nurturing student engagement is important in accomplishing this mission,” he added.

This comes after the university was recently ranked 34th nationally among private universities on Kiplinger Personal Finance’s “Best College Values” list.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

McCutcheon: Don’t expect a bunch of new toll projects after Mobile Bay Bridge’s demise

Shortly after the apparent cancelation of the $2.1 billion bridge project in Mobile, there has been lots of talk about what projects could be done next.

Thoughts about the feasibility of getting future road projects that can be financed with tolls differ, but the general consensus is that it will not be tried again anytime soon.

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) appeared on WVNN Monday morning and said there are no plans in place right now.

110
“Well, I don’t know if you need to say it ‘well that’s over, next’ the next project, because there’s not a list of projects out there that are listed on a page that says ‘these are toll projects,’ no we don’t have nothing like that,” McCutcheon stated on “The Dale Jackson Show.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation may have other plans, but as of right now there doesn’t appear to be any plans for new tolls in the state.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

3 hours ago

Byrne: August recess roundup

It is a very old tradition for Congress to recess during the hot and humid month of August. Years ago, Congress had completed its work by this time and took the rest of the year off. However, we now reconvene after what has become known as the August District Work Period.

This time has always been valuable for me to spend listening to my constituents. This year, with Speaker Pelosi setting aside six whole weeks for my colleagues and me to spend in our respective districts, I took advantage. I was glad to be able to see so many old and new friends and speak directly with people I represent throughout the district.

498
During the first week of the District Work Period, Alabama got some good news. That week, I received a call from Seema Verna, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Administrator Verma informed me that the Trump administration had finalized a new rule containing reforms to the Medicare Wage Index I have fought for since coming to Congress.

These reforms mean millions of dollars that should have been coming to Alabama hospitals will now come our way. In the past, these dollars were going to hospitals in more populated areas like New York and Los Angeles. This important news will especially aid our rural hospitals who have struggled for too long.

Our district has a diversity of interests including our Gulf fisheries, manufacturing and industry, diversity small businesses, and agriculture. I held an Economic Development Roundtable in my Mobile office with community leaders from the district to discuss all the issues and challenges they face. I also attended a franchise roundtable at CertaPro Painters in Daphne.

Fortunately, the Trump economy is benefitting small businesses and local economies, and tax cuts and reduced regulations have freed business owners to do what they do best.

Of course, the water resources in our district are second to none. It was a pleasure to speak at the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Conference about our port and waterways and the need to responsibly manage these valuable resources.

In Spanish Fort, I was able to speak to the Society of Military Engineers about all the work they do for our national security. And I was able to make the drive to Ozark to speak with members of the Association of the United States Army.

As you probably know, I enjoy hosting town hall meetings so I can hear directly from constituents. Since taking office in 2014, I have held over 100 district town halls. In August, I held lively town halls in Grand Bay and Atmore.

Even when I am not in the district, my staff is working for you. They hold monthly community office hours in each of the six counties I represent. Here members of my staff can personally help you with any problems you may be experiencing with federal agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Medicare and Social Security. We can help you with your passport too.

Of course, you can always call or email my office as well if you need our assistance. I am proud that we have helped hundreds of constituents navigate the federal bureaucracy. Little is more satisfying to me or my staff then helping a veteran get the assistance he or she deserves.

Speaking with Alabama nurses, farmers, mechanics, veterans, teachers and retirees over the past six weeks was a great pleasure. Getting the chance over Labor Day to spend time with my grandkids was a wonderful treat too.

With Congress reconvening this week, I look forward to continuing my service to you and bringing Alabama values to Washington.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

3 hours ago

Port of Mobile receives federal authorization to deepen, widen harbor channel

The historic planned modernization of the Port of Mobile is moving forward.

The Alabama State Port Authority on Monday announced it has received federal authorization to upgrade Mobile Harbor to accommodate larger vessels and improve transit efficiencies at Alabama’s only deep-water seaport.

This comes after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) South Atlantic Division signed the Record of Decision for the Mobile Harbor General Reevaluation Report (GRR) and Integrated Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) on Friday.

The proposed harbor improvement project would deepen the existing bar, bay and river channels to 52 feet (15.84m), 50 feet (15.24m) and 50 feet (15.24m), respectively. The project also includes widening the bay channel by 100 feet (328.08m) for three nautical miles to accommodate two-way vessel traffic, expanding the current Post-Panamax sized turning basin and incorporating a minor bend easing in the lower bay channel.

505
Shoreside, the Alabama State Port Authority and its partner, APM Terminals, have been expanding the terminal to meet year over year growth. A $50 million expansion finished in late 2017, and the following year, another $50 million expansion launched.

In a statement, James K. Lyons, director and chief executive officer for the Port Authority, said, “With completion of the Phase 3 expansion, the port and its partner, APM Terminals, will have nearly $500 million in container intermodal assets to serve our customers. As demand dictates, we’re positioned to respond quickly to further expansion.”

The Phase 3 expansion, when completed in February 2020, will extend the dock to allow for the simultaneous berth of two Post-Panamax sized vessels and bring annual throughput capacity to 650,000 TEUs. The dock extension will leverage operational efficiencies generated by newly constructed yard capacity, applied technology, additional outbound gates and two Super Post-Panamax and two Post-Panamax ship to shore container cranes.

The deepening and widening of the harbor channel has been a long time coming, with the landmark leadership of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Governor Kay Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Act paving the way for the necessary funding.

In June 2014, the Port Authority requested that the Corps initiate the necessary studies to achieve justified improvements to support the seaport’s rapid growth in manufacturing, mining, retail/distribution and agribusiness markets.

The resulting Mobile Harbor GRR and SEIS underwent a $7.8 million, comprehensive four-year study to evaluate the benefits and potential impacts of the project. Throughout the study process, the Port Authority and the USACE jointly conducted public scoping meetings, general public meetings in both open house and town hall formats, numerous meetings with cooperating agencies and extensive focus group meetings with seafood interests, commercial fisherman, environmental non-governmental organizations, Dauphin Island property owners and interests and environmental justice communities. In May 2019, the Environmental Protection Agency released the Draft GRR/SEIS for public comment to be considered in the preparation of the Record of Decision.

During the study process, the Port Authority’s container carriers servicing Asia trade lanes added new market options and some have shifted to 7000-8500 TEU class ships.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will next execute a design agreement with the Port Authority to begin the preconstruction, engineering and design phase. Construction on the modifications could begin in late 2020.

The Alabama State Port Authority represents the State of Alabama’s public, deep-water terminals serving general cargo, container, over-dimensional and bulk cargoes supporting over 134,600 jobs and $22.4 billion in economic impact to the Yellowhammer State.

RELATED: Gulf Coast Passenger Rail project could hurt Port of Mobile, Alabama economic development

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Ivey replaces Chris Elliot with Vivian Davis Figures on ATRIP-II Committee

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday appointed State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) to serve on the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) Committee, replacing State Sen. Chris Elliot (R-Daphne).

ATRIP-II, administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), is a transportation infrastructure grant program for projects of local interest. The program was created this year through the Rebuild Alabama Act. State-maintained highway systems, along with local roads and bridges essential to them, are eligible to receive these grants. The committee is charged with awarding grants to eligible projects.

The governor’s office advised Yellowhammer News that Ivey called Figures Monday morning with news of the appointment, and letters have been delivered to both her office and Elliot’s office.

In a statement, the governor said, “Serving on ATRIP II is a privilege, not an entitlement.”

441
“It also carries with it significant responsibilities and as such, I have asked Senator Vivian Davis Figures, the most senior senator from the Mobile/Baldwin County Delegation, to take my appointment to this committee,” Ivey continued. “Senator Figures has a proven track-record of seeking progress and finding ways to bring people together who are seeking common ground.”

“Given that South Alabama has so many priorities reflecting the growth and activity in this region, I thought it was better to have someone who knows how to get things done and has a record of working with everyone,” she concluded.

Elliot is a freshman legislator, and Figures has served in the state senate since 1997. She was considering a challenge to Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley earlier this year but dropped out of contention in June.

The ATRIP-II Committee is now comprised of: ALDOT Director John Cooper; State Sens. Arthur Orr, Vivian Davis Figures and Garlan Gudger; Reps. Bill Poole, Steve Clouse and Debbie Wood; and Association of County Commissions of Alabama immediate past president and Choctaw County Commissioner Tony Cherry.

Elliot’s removal comes soon after the death of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.

In a statement, he pointed to “withdraw[ing]” his support for this project as a factor in his removal. Elliot also provided a copy of the letter his office received, which can be viewed here.

“I was disappointed to initially learn through a single online blog of the Governor’s decision to remove me from the ATRIP II Committee,” Elliot said.

“Unfortunately, this action did not come as a surprise,” he continued. “It’s clear that the Governor’s office is disappointed with my decision to withdraw my support from her flawed I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway proposal.”

“I have long been and remain a supporter of a solution for the I-10 corridor, but as details of the scheme proposed by ALDOT were made available, it was clear that this was a bad deal for my constituents and bad deal for Coastal Alabama. Despite this action, I remain committed to work with the Governor’s office on a realistic solution for this critical infrastructure need,” Elliot concluded.

Reacting to Elliot’s statement, Gina Maiola, the governor’s press secretary, advised, “The governor’s decision to appoint Sen. Figures is reflective of her leadership style – goal oriented and results driven.”

“As the governor mentioned, ‘serving on ATRIP II is a privilege, not an entitlement.’ It makes sense for Sen. Figures, the most senior senator from the Mobile/Baldwin County Delegation, who has a proven track record of seeking progress and seeking common ground, to serve in this capacity,” Maiola added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Tuskegee seeks to expand tourism with October conference

Officials are trying to encourage more tourism in the Alabama city of Tuskegee and surrounding Macon County.

The east Alabama town of 8,500 is home to Tuskegee University and Moton Field, where the nation’s first black military pilots trained during World War II.

108
It’s also the birthplace of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Leaders hope to capitalize on that history and more next month at what’s being called the inaugural African American/African Cultural Heritage Tourism Conference.

News outlets report the town and Tuskegee University hope to bring the community together to promote cooperation and tourism in the area.

University President Lily McNair says culture and tourism are growing areas, and the event could benefit the area.

The five-day conference opens Oct. 4.

It will feature speakers and events around town.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

