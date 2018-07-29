Subscription Preferences:

Sales tax holiday gimmick? Think tank argues temporary breaks are bad public policy

Last weekend, parents across Alabama hustled to stores to buy back-to-school supplies, taking advantage of an annual sales tax “holiday” on such expenses.

It is too soon to calculate the full impact of this year’s holiday, but a Washington think tank argues it is a gimmick that amounts to poor public policy.

“At first glance, sales tax holidays seem like great policy,” the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation wrote in a report released this month.

The research outfit notes that tax holidays are politically popular but argue that politicians exaggerate the economic benefits.


“Despite their political popularity, sales tax holidays are based on poor tax policy and distract policymakers and taxpayers from real, permanent, and economically beneficial tax reform,” the report states. “Sales tax holidays introduce unjustifiable government distortions into the economy without providing any significant boost to the economy. They represent a real cost for businesses without providing substantial benefits.”

Alabama has held the back-to-school tax holiday since 2006 and also has offers a reprieve from sales levies on generators and other supplies to promote hurricane preparedness. The Heart of Dixie is far from alone. Sixteen other states this year will give temporary breaks on sales taxes for a variety of reasons. (Four other states have no sales tax at all).

Daniel Sutter, the interim director of Troy University’s Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy, said it is easy to understand why shoppers like the idea.

“It does seem to be more gimmicky,” he said. “Retailers seem to like the idea of it.”

Politicians sometimes contend that sales tax holidays spur economic activity. As the thinking goes, people come to the store for tax-free purchases of books and computers and gobble up plenty of other items that do not get the tax break.

Color Sutter skeptical.

“There’s really no evidence of increased economic activity,” he said. “It’s probably just diverting shopping from other weekends.”

The Tax Foundation report cited a study by researchers at the University of West Florida examining the effect of Florida’s sale tax holiday in 2001. The authors found average savings on 10 types of clothing at 10 Pensacola stores — expected to average $125.58 — actually was only $100.06 during the holiday period because retailers raised their prices.

Not all of that increase likely was due to retailers manipulating prices during the holiday, however. The study found that prices also rose in Mobile.

But other research has found a similar price bump during tax holidays. An 2009 dissertation by a University of Michigan Ph.D. student found that retailers took advantage of a sales tax break to raise prices on inexpensive desktop computers.

The Tax Foundation study disputes the argument that tax holidays largely pay for themselves by generating new economic activity. The District of Columbia canceled its sales tax holiday on clothing and school supplies in 2009 after finding that it cost the government $640,000 in revenue. North Carolina repealed its tax holiday in 2013 — after finding it could save $16.3 million — and applied that savings to individual and corporate income tax cuts.

Repeals like those are one reason why tax holidays are a bit less common across the country than they used to be. The number of states with holidays peaked at 19 in 2010.

Sutter, of Troy University, said short-term tax breaks do not pay for themselves because many consumers simply do not have extra money.

“People are going to be deterred by what they have to spend,” he said.

Sutter noted that while Alabama’s overall tax burden is low, sales taxes are high. And they hit lower-income folks harder because they spend most of their income on consumer goods subject to the levy. It might make more sense for the Legislature to explore tax reform rather than temporary suspension of sales taxes, Sutter said.

“There is some value to that, just given the regressive nature of the sale tax,” he said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Serquest super-charges charitable giving

An Alabama nonprofit is revolutionizing the way charitable organizations operate, and how volunteers can help them.

Serquest is the brainchild of Henry Hammond Cobb IV of Montgomery, who envisioned a web-based solution that would bring nonprofits into the 21st century.

“The idea for Serquest is, how do we create a product for all nonprofits to help them communicate better and help them travel on the interstate highways rather than bumpy dirt roads?” said Cobb. “There are a lot of nonprofits who help people. There’s not a lot of nonprofits who help the people that help people. We feel like that’s our responsibility.”

What exactly does Serquest do? Pretty much everything. For nonprofits, the web-based product allows groups to promote fundraisers, recruit volunteers and raise money. They can also get endorsements from other organizations, increase visibility and much more.

For individuals looking to help, the site allows visitors to browse thousands of volunteer opportunities in their community, donate items and give financial support with no platform fees. With their interactive dashboard and philanthropic resume, you can track your support, share activity with other users and share on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cobb’s team has developed an expertise getting nonprofits noticed online by their targeted audiences. They can create promotional videos for organizations, market via social media and generate millions of views.

The power and reach of internet-based services has made our lives incredibly more convenient and well-informed. Thanks to Serquest, there is no excuse to put off giving time or money to the causes that matter to you.

Show less
Fair winds and following seas: Alabama woman embarks on sailing adventure from Germany to Gulf Shores

Michelle Segrest is thinking a lot about trash these days.

“Trash and water,” she says. “Those have both been on my mind lately.”

And not in a save-the-environment and conserve-our-natural-resources kind of way. Segrest is all for that, but right now she’s talking about plain ol’, everyday trash and water – where to throw it away and how to drink it and bathe in it.

Segrest and her boyfriend/traveling companion, Maik Ulmschneider, have just a few days to figure it all out. That’s when they set sail from Ulmschneider’s home in northern Germany to Alabama’s Gulf Coast, where Segrest, a Decatur native and former Birmingham resident, lives now.

It will be a 6,000-nautical-mile journey on the 43-foot Seefalke. The duo will hit at least 12 countries and eight bodies of water, including a 20 to 40 day trek across the Atlantic.

During that leg of the trip, fresh water will be limited, and trash … well, that’s still up in the air.

“We can’t carry huge garbage bags full of trash, because there’s just not room,” Segrest says. “We’re still trying to figure that one out.”

In the grand scheme of things, that’s a minor detail for Segrest and Ulmschneider, who will chronicle their six to eight month journey via their websiteFacebookYouTubeTwitter and Instagram. They’ve branded themselves as “Sailors & Seadogs.” Segrest and Ulmschneider are the sailors, and their beagles, Capt’n Jack Sparrow and Scout, will be along for the ride.

The voyage was set in motion five years ago, when Segrest, an Auburn University journalism graduate who was then editor of a pumps and systems magazine, met Ulmschneider, a pump engineer.

“I met him while working on an article in Germany,” Segrest says. “We became friends first, and more developed later. He loved to sail and wanted to take me sailing.”

Ulmschneider comes by his boating skills honestly, learning to sail more than 20 years ago in the German Navy. Segrest loves the water and grew up fishing with her father, but it wasn’t until she met Ulmschneider that she really learned to sail.

“He wanted to take me sailing because that was his passion, so my first big sailing experience was on the Baltic Sea,” she says. “This is not bikini-and-martini sailing. This is heavy wind, rough conditions, high waves, and it’s super, super cold.”

And Segrest loved it.

During the next few years, she started her own company, Navigate Content, moved down to Gulf Shores and bought her own boat, a 15-foot catboat she named Protagonist.

“I love the physical labor of sailing, and I love the art of sailing,” Segrest says. “You’re working in the conditions and the wind, and you’re not in control. You’re really just responding to the elements around you. There’s something really cool and adventurous about this. Some people just hate it – it’s too slow, or too hard, or they get sick. Or it just really becomes a part of you. You connect with the sea and the art, and you want more. And that’s me. I just fell in love with it.”

“I think lessons learned at sea are lessons learned for life,” Ulmschneider says.

“The boat is seaworthy, and the crew is fit,” he says. “We are equipped for the worst but hope for the best, so there are no particular worries or concerns. … If there is any concern it probably is how we are going to cope with our regular jobs while at sea. But I am sure we will figure that out, as well.”

The goal has always been to get the Seefalke – which is painted bright orange, a nice coincidence for the Auburn graduate – to Alabama.

“We have some ideas of some ways to use it as a business in Gulf Shores,” Segrest says. “We want it here also because we want to sail some waters that aren’t in Northern Europe.”

“There’s only so much space on the boat, and you need to use every square inch,” Segrest says. “There’s a great quote: ‘I never realized how little I needed until I went out to sea.’”

And with luck, she might just find out how to handle bags of trash.

Details on the couple’s trip can be found here and those who want to “join the crew” and follow the trip in real-time via GPS can go to the couple’s Patreon account.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
Guest Opinion: An Alabama, pro-life plea to confirm Judge Kavanaugh

Earlier this month, President Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. Senator Doug Jones has been noncommittal about Kavanaugh saying, “I’m going to take an independent look at this nominee and do what I ultimately believe is in the best interests of my state and my country.”

This should not be a difficult decision for Senator Jones. Judge Kavanaugh is an extremely distinguished jurist in the mold of Antonin Scalia and Neil Gorsuch. He has served on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals for more than a decade, establishing a reputation for being principled and fair. In his time on the bench, he has ruled wisely in major cases involving the protection of life and freedom of conscience.

Dissenting from the majority in Garza v. Hargan, Kavanaugh rejected the ACLU’s attempt to create a radical, new constitutional right to abortion on demand for illegal immigrant children in federal custody and stood up for the administration’s “permissible interest in favoring fetal life, protecting the best interests of a minor, and refraining from facilitating abortion.”

In another case, Priests for Life v. HHS, Kavanaugh defended a pro-life religious organization from the Obama administration’s unconstitutional mandate forcing them to provide abortifacient drugs in their health plans.

These issues matter immensely to the pro-life voters of Alabama, who showed their trust in President Trump by electing him by almost a 30-point margin in 2016. Two years later, 63 percent of Alabamians approve of the job President Trump is doing. Another recent poll found that 53 percent of Alabama voters think President Trump has chosen well-qualified judges for the Supreme Court. They see the president delivering on his promises.

Can the same be said about Senator Jones? He was supposed to be a moderate – encouraging his Senate colleagues to “rise above partisan politics and find consensus” – but he already made a big mistake in January when he voted to keep  late-term abortions legal. Only seven nations – including North Korea and China – allow abortion on demand through birth, making U.S. abortion laws some of the most permissive in the world.

The federal Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act or “Micah’s Law” would have protected as many as 18,000 unborn children a year from late-term abortion after five months of pregnancy – a point by which science shows they can feel pain. Alabama is one of twenty states that have already enacted this popular legislation (and has been since 2011).

Instead of representing the views of his own constituents, who are strongly pro-life, Senator Jones sided with the radical abortion lobby and extremists in his party to block that compassionate bill. It is a permanent blot on his record. The least he can do now is to vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice who won’t try to negate the will of the American people by legislating from the bench. That is clearly what Alabama voters want; 54 percent agree that the Senate should confirm Judge Kavanaugh.

Ever since Jones was elected, political commentators have pegged the Democrat senator from deep red country as the man to watch on everything from the budget to immigration. Would he respect his constituents and walk the fine line of moderation? A University of Alabama professor outlined a strategy for Jones: side with Republicans just often enough, when the outcome doesn’t matter, and the voters will “give him a pass.”

2020 is not as far away as it may seem, and on issues as important as the protection of innocent human lives and the future of the Supreme Court, it’s insulting to expect the voters to give Senator Jones a pass. He should stand with President Trump and his constituents, and do the right thing by voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.

Terry Lathan is chair of the Alabama Republican Party.  Marjorie Dannenfelser is president of the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List.

Show less
Kate Miller and her family are Alabama Bright Lights after beating cancer

When the door opened again, Kate panicked, but then relaxed when she saw it was Dr. Laue. I smiled and looked expectantly at him as he sat down on the rolling stool again and faced me. “All right,” he began without a moment’s hesitation. “We’ve run her blood twice and it looks like what we’re dealing with here is leukemia.” The smile froze on my face as his words sank in. The room became absolutely still and for the briefest of moments, the world stopped spinning on its axis. – Erin Miller in her book “Fighting for Kate, the Inspirational Story of a Family’s Battle and Victory Over Cancer.”

All parents wish for their children to grow up healthy. But what would you do if your child was 3 years old and you discovered something was wrong? Something major and life changing? Something that could kill her?

That was the nightmare Huntsville’s Erin and Brandon Miller, along with their other two children, Jenna and Elijah, went through after Kate was diagnosed with cancer.

“Kate was 3 when one day she got very tired and had bruises starting to form on her legs. After a week or two of conditions not improving, we took her to her pediatrician and found out her white blood cell count was 539,000, which is more than a hundred times what is normal,” Erin Miller said. “We were sent straight to the emergency room at Huntsville Hospital, and from there we met somebody from St. Jude Hospital who told us it was probably leukemia. We were sent to St. Jude in Memphis by ambulance that night, where she was officially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia T-cell.”

The next few years would prove Kate and her family were tough warriors. Therapy went on night after night and day after day. Some forms of therapy made Kate extremely sick, and there were many needles she had to withstand, but she was tough.

“Kate began two years and seven months of treatment. She had over 145 rounds of chemo, over 500 doses of steroids, over 500 doses of oral chemotherapy, 17 blood transfusions and 10 platelet transfusions; all necessary to save her life,” Miller said.

Kate finally achieved remission and she celebrated five years without cancer in May. During an interview with the family, Kate was the most bubbly and enthusiastic child. She played with her brother, Elijah, and sister, Jenna, with a constant smile.

Asked about her journey, Kate was shy at first, but then said, “I liked getting to visit the treasure box after I got the needle (for chemo) each week, and I loved my nurses. I didn’t like throwing up.”

What did this 8-year-old learn from her experience? “I learned from my cancer that life is really important,” she said.

Kate then held the book her mother had written and smiled.

“I wrote the book because I wanted to praise God and encourage others who were going through difficult trials to stay strong,” Miller said. “We also wanted to give back to St. Jude. They covered every bill of ours and reimbursed us for gas, flights if necessary, meal cards, housing costs and so much more. Part of the profits from the book go back to St. Jude.”

After Kate’s battle with cancer, life for the Miller family has regained some sense of normalcy.

“She’s doing so great now. We are back to what life was like before the years of her going through treatment. She plays soccer and softball and piano. She’s doing really well in school and is no longer taking any medication. We go back to St. Jude once a year for a checkup,” Miller said.

“We realize now that life is precious, and we do not take any moment for granted. We appreciate the little things we do with our kids, whether it was reading books and watching a sunset,” she said. “Life is for sure more meaningful. You never think you could love your children more, but this journey made that actually possible. We live each day to the max.”

From “Fighting for Kate”:

So Kate, when facing the troubles and trials that come in this life, remember this:

 You can choose fear. Or you can choose faith.

You can choose worry. Or you can choose trust.

You can choose despair. Or you can choose hope.

You can choose self-pity. Or you can choose perspective.

You can choose tears. Or you can choose laughter.

You can choose to complain. Or you can choose thankfulness.

You can choose anger. Or you can choose love.

You can choose bitterness. Or you can choose joy.

 My prayer is that you will always choose faith, trust, hope, perspective, laughter, thankfulness, love and joy. Always.

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
Alabama apps: Planet Fundraiser brings customers, good causes together

Like many successful ventures, Birmingham-based Planet Fundraiser began with a simple idea – to solve a complex problem.

For company co-founder and CEO Kasey Birdsong, it started with his kid’s ball team.

Of course, it took hard work – research, a solid business plan, recruiting investors, developing the product – before Planet Fundraiser could move from clever notion to thriving business.

“… Kasey – it was his idea originally,” said Drew Honeycutt, Planet Fundraiser co-founder and chief operating officer. “He was asked to go raise money for his daughter’s T-ball team … and like any idea, you got to do something with it.”

Birdsong was frustrated by the challenges of effectively raising money for the team – how to reach out and to whom, how to persuade people to give, and how to make it easy for them to donate. There must be a better and simpler way, he thought.

From there (add the hard work part) sprang the Planet Fundraiser app.

“Right now, we are working on scaling the business,” Honeycutt said. But the mission hasn’t changed since it all began: “to be the smartest fundraising app on the planet.”

Here’s how Planet Fundraiser works: After you download the app, you can select good causes you’d like to support. The app tells you which area merchants will donate a percentage of their sales to the cause. Then, it’s a simple matter of shopping at those merchants, snapping a photo of the receipt, and sending it to Planet Fundraiser. Then, every month, that nonprofit, or school team, or good cause, gets a check with their share of the sales.

“We’re a three-sided marketplace,” Honeycutt said, “connecting local businesses to local organizations, and then the local organizations get their supporters – the people that care about the organization – to download our app, go shop at the local businesses … and they earn back for causes they care about.”

In the two years since it launched in June 2016, thousands of schools and nonprofits across the Southeast have raised money using Planet Fundraiser. Now, with the recent addition of online merchants, Planet Fundraiser is expanding nationwide, with school organizations from Michigan to Texas using Planet Fundraiser technology.

An ever-expanding list of merchants includes a variety of businesses such as Piggly Wiggly, Mountain High Outfitters, Trim Tab Brewing Company, Gus Mayer, Alabama Power Appliance Center, Target and Shipt.

For merchants, it’s an easy way to handle requests for donations while showing they care about community causes. For app users, it’s an easy way to help support the causes of their choice while they shop. And for the nonprofit, school or good cause, they get the donations without complicated or costly campaigns.

But the app provides additional benefits, making it more than the sum of its parts.

In addition to making it easier for businesses “not to say no” to a charitable request, Honeycutt said data they’ve gathered shows the app can help merchants increase sales, as word spreads about their support for community causes. “We’re seeing people spending more at these businesses, so it’s a marketing tool for them.”

On the flip side, the app “makes it easier for more people to give back,” Honeycutt said. Indeed, some individuals and nonprofit organizations use the app to challenge each other in friendly fundraising competitions.

Honeycutt said it was a surprise to the Planet Fundraiser team how the app can affect the shopping patterns of some users, prompting them to visit more often stores that support their causes – and spend more when they get there.

“We didn’t fully anticipate the way that it would change consumers’ purchasing behaviors. People, when they have a care that’s close to their heart, they will go and patronize businesses and spend more money at these businesses to earn back for things they care about,” Honeycutt said.

Data gathered by the app is another benefit available to those engaged in the transactions. Merchants can retrieve aggregate information (no names) about sales generated from app users, and where those app users are located; nonprofits and other causes can see who supports their good works and how often; and individual users can view their own shopping habits and track the causes they support through the app.

“The idea was to create a way that businesses and the local organizations in the community can better work together using technology,” Honeycutt said.

It’s an idea, born in Birmingham, that is now taking off.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less