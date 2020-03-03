Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Amazon to hire 1,500 full-time positions at Bessemer fulfillment center 59 mins ago / News
Hibbett Sports celebrating 75th year anniversary with free sneaker giveaway 1 hour ago / News
Magazine names Cullman a top 10 ‘micropolitan’ in the U.S. for business projects 2 hours ago / News
Saban hires two assistants to fill out strength and conditioning staff 4 hours ago / Sports
7 Things: Super Tuesday is here, Senate candidates fight on to the end, Alabama schools preparing for coronavirus and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: No fight is more noble than defending the unborn 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Guest opinion: Education in Alabama is dead last. It’s insanity not to make a change 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Auburn University recalls all study abroad students, suspends all official international travel due to coronavirus risk 20 hours ago / News
Doug Jones defends spending thousands in campaign funds on European trips 22 hours ago / News
What if you could really vote out some politicians? I mean really? 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Secretary of State’s Office, ALDOT, Governor’s office partner to encourage voter participation 22 hours ago / News
Byrne makes penultimate campaign stop in Montgomery 22 hours ago / News
University of Alabama STEM students included in nation’s top 20 in 20s 23 hours ago / News
Police: Alabama girl lied about assault from fake officer 23 hours ago / News
Tuberville makes closing pitch: ‘We’ve got to have a new voice for Alabama’ 24 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: Vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on Amendment One — it doesn’t matter (but I’m voting ‘Yes’) 1 day ago / Opinion
Coronavirus: Be prepared, not panicked 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama hospital to close; 17th to shut down in 10 years 1 day ago / News
What to look for in Alabama’s 2020 primary on Tuesday 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Saban hires two assistants to fill out strength and conditioning staff

The University of Alabama’s athletics department announced Tuesday that David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea will be joining the ranks of assistant coaches to head football coach Nick Saban.

Ballou will serve as the director of sports performance and Rhea will be the director of performance science. Both men’s roles will deal directly with the strength and conditioning of Alabama’s players.

“Just as with any other area, we feel that it is imperative that we adopt and integrate advancements in the field of strength and conditioning that will provide elite training, while better protecting our players from injuries and helping them develop and perform at a higher level,” Saban said in a statement.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, a former defensive coordinator for the Tide, poached longtime Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran earlier in the offseason. Cochran had been with Saban since the coach’s first season at Alabama in 2007 and was widely regarded as one of the best in the nation at his role. Cochran will be the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator.

David Ballou joins the Crimson Tide from Indiana University, where he has spent the last two seasons as the director of athletic performance.

In a release from the UA Athletic Department, Ballou said that he “can’t wait to get to Tuscaloosa and begin working with some of the best athletes and football players in the nation.”

Before his new job in Tuscaloosa, Rhea was a full-time professor of kinesiology at A.T. Still University. He has a bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah and advanced degrees from Arizona State and American Public University.

Rhea, who has spent the last 22 years studying how to best develop athletes, said he is excited to be “teaming up with one of [the] best strength and conditioning coaches in the world, we can target those limiting factors during training.”

Alabama Associate AD and Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Allen stated Tuesday, “The addition of Coach Ballou and Dr. Rhea to our program will allow us to take full advantage of our sports science center. The data they will generate on our athletes, through their unique training methods, will allow us to know exactly how to manage our team to ensure we are performing at our best each Saturday and make sure we are doing all we can to prevent injuries.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

59 mins ago

Amazon to hire 1,500 full-time positions at Bessemer fulfillment center

Amazon announced Monday that it would begin the hiring process of more than 1,500 full-time positions for its 850,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama.

Amazon’s fulfillment center, which will be located at 975 Powder Plant Road in Bessemer, is seeking employees who “will play integral roles and work alongside innovative Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items to customers across the region, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, to name a few.”

A press release noted:

211
Keep reading 211 WORDS

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launchfour years ago, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few. In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

Candidates seeking to apply must be at least 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Interested candidates can apply online at amazon.com/birminghamjobs where they can select shift preferences and an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation.

Candidates can sign up for text alerts when opportunities open by texting BHMNOW to 77088. The press release also encouraged veterans and military spouses to apply.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Show less
1 hour ago

Hibbett Sports celebrating 75th year anniversary with free sneaker giveaway

Birmingham-based Hibbett Sports this year is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the company’s founding by giving away a grand prize of 12 months worth of sneakers to one lucky fan.

The grand prize will come in the form of 12 $250 Hibbett gift cards and one pair of Apple AirPods.

In addition to the grand prize, five other winners will win a pair of Air Max sneakers and a pair of AirPods. Nike is partnering with Hibbett to provide the prizes.

114
Keep reading 114 WORDS

To enter the contest, you can visit Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, follow Hibbet Sports, like the post about the contest and comment with your favorite Air Max sneaker with the hashtags #MyAir and #Hibbett75.

“We started in Alabama in 1945 with a single location and we’ve grown to 1,000+ stores in 35 states, so we wanted to do something big to thank our loyal customers and pay homage to our partnership with Nike,” stated Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, vice president marketing at the Birmingham-based retailer.

The contest ends March 20, and the winners will be contacted on March 26.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Magazine names Cullman a top 10 ‘micropolitan’ in the U.S. for business projects

Site Selection Magazine has named Cullman as one of its top “micropolitan” cities in the United States.

The methodology used by Site Selection for its micropolitan rankings includes the number of capital investments, hiring increases and square footage expansions undertaken by businesses in an isolated economy powered by a city of more than 10,000 people but less than 50,000.

123
Keep reading 123 WORDS

Cullman Economic Development Agency (CEDA) Director Dale Greer told the Cullman Tribune that the ranking was “a real tribute to the community, to the workforce here. When you have good quality companies and you have a good workforce, then you have potential for them to continue to grow and prosper.”

He also said that Cullman had received a similar distinction from Site Selection several times in recent years.

In Cullman’s entry on Site Selection’s list in 2017, the city’s access to Georgia via I-85 was mentioned as a driver of success.

Other Alabama cities on the list included Troy and Enterprise, which tied for 31st place.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
7 hours ago

7 Things: Super Tuesday is here, Senate candidates fight on to the end, Alabama schools preparing for coronavirus and more …

7. Clinton is going to face her emails again

  • The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch has made a request for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to be subjected to answering questions under oath about her private email served, and the request has been granted.
  • D.C. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth believes that there were many questions left unanswered and that her previous answers did not “sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton’s state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business.”

6. Bill de Blasio ignoring ICE

533
Keep reading 533 WORDS

  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has said that their plea to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to cooperate in further attempts to keep criminal illegal immigrants off the streets has gone ignored.
  • Originally, a letter was sent to the mayor’s office on February 13. A senior ICE official stated, “This is about public safety, not politics. For the safety of all New Yorkers, ICE implores the mayor’s office to find a way to help us help them.”

5. Racial slurs under investigation in central Alabama

  • In Lincoln, Alabama, someone spray painted the side of a building at Richard George Ball Park with a quote including racial slurs; the message also claims a county commissioner said it.
  • Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford has denied saying what was written on the building, adding that the person who did this is “somebody that’s angry … if they have something to say to me, come tell me. Don’t be a coward.”

4. Klobuchar, Beto and Buttigieg supporting Biden

  • U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg have all officially ended their 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns and they now have endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
  • All of this being done to stop the frontrunner U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by consolidating the “moderate lane.” Comparisons are being made to the Trump 2016 ascendency, but there was never any effort to coalesce multiple candidates to the alternative.

3. Alabama school officials staying on top of coronavirus spread

  • Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has said that making sure schools are informed and prepared as more coronavirus cases are confirmed throughout the country “is one of our highest priorities right now.”
  • Mackey is working with state public health officials to keep people updated and informed, and while they’re evaluating how best to respond in the event of an outbreak, there are no cases of the virus in Alabama.

2. Republican U.S. Senate candidates make their final push

  • In their final stop before the vote, the three viable candidates for the U.S. Senate former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville made their arguments why they deserve to make the run-off.
  • While Sessions touts his experience as the essential incumbent, Byrne called himself a “conservative fighter,” adding, “I was one of the 12 or so members of the House invited to the celebration of the end of impeachment.” Tuberville focused on how he’s “not a politician” and called for new blood.

1. It’s Super Tuesday

  • Today, 14 states hold their primary, including Alabama, and on the ballot are the offices of president, U.S. Senate, county commission and many others, but it is unlikely we will have any more clarity after today.
  • The Senate primary will continue into a run-off, the Democratic presidential primary will go on as well, we will get one step closer to new U.S. Representatives in Congressional Districts 1 and 2, but one issue to be voted on today is Amendment One, which will decide if Alabama’s state school board stays elected officials or becomes appointed officials.

Show less
8 hours ago

Byrne: No fight is more noble than defending the unborn

I can think of no fight more noble or important than defending unborn children. The Scriptures make clear that God makes every person in His image, so this issue is very near to my heart. I am proud to be a leader in the fight to end abortion. With the election of President Trump, we have never been closer.

Just last week, two very important pro-life bills received a majority vote in the Senate! The first was the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act. This bill is common sense. It just requires abortionists to provide the same medical care to a baby born alive in a failed abortion as they would an infant born prematurely at the same age. The second was the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which says abortions cannot be permitted when the child can feel pain, about 20 weeks. Only seven countries in the world permit these terrible late term abortions, sadly including the United States.

435
Keep reading 435 WORDS

Unfortunately, Democrats in the Senate filibustered both these bills, preventing them from advancing despite a majority of senators supporting. Speaker Pelosi has used similar tactics. She has forbidden these bills, and many other pro-life bills, from even receiving a vote. After Virginia’s governor said he would allow children who survive an abortion to die, I came to the floor and tried to call up the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act. Pelosi cut off my mic. Since gaining power last year, she has blocked my colleagues and me from bringing up this legislation over 80 times!

Democrats can pull these stunts, but the truth is the American people are not on their side. According to a Susan B. Anthony List poll, 77% of Americans believe that Congress should protect babies born alive after a failed abortion. And 62% oppose legislation allowing late-term abortions. The Democrats may have used procedural gimmicks to stop us for now, but we will prevail in the fight against abortion.

This week the Supreme Court will hear arguments in one of the most important abortion cases in years. The Supreme Court hopefully will end the practice of allowing abortion businesses, such as Planned Parenthood, to sue to block pro-life laws. Federal courts have twisted the rules to give them what is called “standing,” allowing big abortion businesses to file expensive lawsuits against pro-life states like Alabama. Changing this rule could be a game changing moment, as lawsuits are one of the biggest hold ups in making progress in the pro-life movement.

That is why appointing conservative judges to the Supreme Court and other federal courts is so important in the fight against abortion. President Trump has kept his promise to give us judges that will be pro-life. With the successful confirmations of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, it is now possible that we could see further changes to the court’s position on abortion. These appointments are on top of the many other pro-life efforts of the Trump administration. Just this week, President Trump’s regulation that will defund Planned Parenthood from receiving federal family planning dollars will go completely into effect!

It saddens me beyond measure that abortion is permitted inside this great country. How long can a nation that practices abortion and infanticide continue to be great? I believe wholeheartedly that mass abortions will be one of the greatest stains on this nation’s history. I am fully committed to fighting for life and protecting the unborn. The cause is too important to sit on the sidelines.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Show less