Rush Limbaugh: Mo Brooks ‘brilliant’ in effort to have panel of climate experts admit humans weren’t responsible for past 20,000 years of global warming
Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh offered high praise for Alabama’s own U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) for his handling of four members of a panel of climate experts during a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing on Thursday.
According to a release from Brooks’ office, everyone on the panel admitted humans were not responsible for global warming that has occurred over the past 20,000 years.
Limbaugh called the North Alabama congressman’s effort “brilliant” but shared his disappointment that the admission Brooks was able to obtain would not make it into more mainstream news outlets.
Transcript as follows (courtesy RushLimbaugh.com):
So yesterday there was a hearing in Congress. Mo Brooks, Congressman Mo Brooks issued a press release yesterday. “Bipartisan Panel of Scientists Confirms Humans Not Responsible for the Past 20,000 Years of Global Warming.” This is not a spoof. This is not a joke. It’s brilliant. It is one of the best attempts at knocking sense into people I have ever heard. It is one of the best attempts at persuasion I have seen.
“In a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing on climate change, under questioning by Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), four members of a bipartisan panel of climate science experts all admitted that humans are NOT responsible for the Earth’s global warming that has occurred over the past 20,000 years.”
Why the past 20,000 years? Because that is when the Earth’s last glacial maximum occurred. The point is — well, the points are these. “Average global temperatures were roughly 11 degrees Fahrenheit colder than they are today. Stated differently, global temperatures have risen, on average, roughly 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit per century over the past 20,000 years.
Sea levels were roughly 410 feet lower 20,000 years ago than they are today.”
This is according to the United States Geological Survey, which the global warming crowd loves and cites often. Stating this a different way, “sea levels have risen, on average, roughly two feet per century over the past 20,000 years (roughly double the global warming enthusiasts’ claimed average sea level rise rate of one foot per century since 1993). Almost all of Canada, Northern Europe, and America (north of the Missouri and Ohio Rivers, east to New York City) was under glacial ice and uninhabitable,” 20,000 years ago.
“The gist of the experts’ opinions is that the earth was too lightly populated by humans to make humanity responsible for the Earth’s global warming that began 20,000 years ago.”
This is one of the most brilliant ways of nuking this entire silly notion that man is destroying the planet that I have ever seen. It points out the last glacial maximum 20,000 years ago, New York City, most of America north of the Missouri and Ohio rivers was uninhabitable because it was under ice. For 20,000 years we have been warming. Sea levels have been rising. Parts of the world that were uninhabitable have become habitable. They have become filled with vegetation and agriculture. Areas that were useless are now feeding entire populations.
This warming has been going on 20,000 years and there hasn’t been any enough activity by man to be responsible for it at all. There weren’t enough human beings on the planet 20,000 years ago to effect any kind of change according to current theories, which are bogus, such as industrialization, output of CO2s, the driving of SUVs and everything else they claim that we’re doing now that destroys the planet.
If the earth has been in a warming trend — and it’s obviously been in one, if we had the last glacial maximum 20,000 years ago and we’re not under ice now, we’ve obviously been dealing with a lot of warming, 20,000 years. That’s a long time. People can’t comprehend it because a life span’s 85.
But the fact of the matter is the earth has been warming for 20,000 years. Man’s had nothing to do with it. Now all of a sudden, the warming continues as it has been, and here come a bunch of left-wing, liberal Democrat partisans and charlatans who want to now claim that all of this is the result of man-made activity going back to the industrial age. It’s bogus.
I love this way that Mo Brooks did this to illustrate this. Now, this is a press release. It got picked up on a couple of websites, but it’s not gonna go mainstream because it nukes the entire political premise of climate change. So, of course, it’s not gonna be widely distributed or broadcast. It’s going to be shelved and ignored. But I want you to know about it because we’re always looking at ways to persuade people here, always looking at ways to cut through the stupidity, to cut through this ignorance. It’s a dangerous thing.
