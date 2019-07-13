Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

John Merrill on the stump: U.S. Senate hopeful talks immigration, culture, fiscal responsibility and attacks opponents 26 mins ago / News
Roby: Be prepared during hurricane season 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
House-passed NDAA contains provisions detrimental to Alabama’s aerospace industry, national security 4 hours ago / News
Rush Limbaugh: Mo Brooks ‘brilliant’ in effort to have panel of climate experts admit humans weren’t responsible for past 20,000 years of global warming 4 hours ago / News
Roy Moore rips Colin Kaepernick for taking Frederick Douglass ‘completely out of context’ — ‘Kaepernick only knows what it is to be privileged’ 5 hours ago / News
Alabama and neighboring states brace for rains from Tropical Storm Barry 6 hours ago / News
State parks foundation seeks to boost Alabama opportunities 8 hours ago / Outdoors
Rogers: ‘Disrespectful,’ ‘naive’ for AOC to call for abolishing Dep. of Homeland Security while representing NYC 22 hours ago / Politics
The Washington Post says Doug Jones’ Senate seat is the most likely to flip 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Power goes above and beyond in closing ash ponds to protect the environment, water quality 23 hours ago / Analysis
Auburn University research leads to product creation to reduce Southern pine seeding mortality 24 hours ago / News
Tuberville: ‘I’m really disgusted with Paul Ryan’ 1 day ago / Politics
Ivey appoints Graddick to lead reformed Pardons and Paroles — ‘Public safety is paramount’ 1 day ago / News
Watch: Mo Brooks questions climate change experts on human effects of global warming 1 day ago / News
Terri Sewell rejects AOC, staffer’s claims of racism within House Dem caucus — ‘Deeply offensive and couldn’t be further from the truth’ 1 day ago / News
Ivey appoints student who integrated University of North Alabama, former Reagan staffer to university’s board of trustees 1 day ago / News
U.S. Attorney General William Barr cites Mo Brooks-Steve Marshall lawsuit in remarks applauding Trump citizenship executive order 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump backtracks on census question, Jones and Byrne raise a lot of money, Trump wants Sessions to stay out of the Senate race and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Tuberville on new Mobile Bay Bridge: We pay taxes but we still have to pay tolls — It makes no sense 1 day ago / News
Jones mocks Obamacare ‘repeal and replace’ supporters — ‘You’ve got nothing’ 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Rush Limbaugh: Mo Brooks ‘brilliant’ in effort to have panel of climate experts admit humans weren’t responsible for past 20,000 years of global warming

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh offered high praise for Alabama’s own U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) for his handling of four members of a panel of climate experts during a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing on Thursday.

According to a release from Brooks’ office, everyone on the panel admitted humans were not responsible for global warming that has occurred over the past 20,000 years.

Limbaugh called the North Alabama congressman’s effort “brilliant” but shared his disappointment that the admission Brooks was able to obtain would not make it into more mainstream news outlets.

Transcript as follows (courtesy RushLimbaugh.com):

So yesterday there was a hearing in Congress. Mo Brooks, Congressman Mo Brooks issued a press release yesterday. “Bipartisan Panel of Scientists Confirms Humans Not Responsible for the Past 20,000 Years of Global Warming.” This is not a spoof. This is not a joke. It’s brilliant. It is one of the best attempts at knocking sense into people I have ever heard. It is one of the best attempts at persuasion I have seen.

“In a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing on climate change, under questioning by Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), four members of a bipartisan panel of climate science experts all admitted that humans are NOT responsible for the Earth’s global warming that has occurred over the past 20,000 years.”

Why the past 20,000 years? Because that is when the Earth’s last glacial maximum occurred. The point is — well, the points are these. “Average global temperatures were roughly 11 degrees Fahrenheit colder than they are today. Stated differently, global temperatures have risen, on average, roughly 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit per century over the past 20,000 years.
Sea levels were roughly 410 feet lower 20,000 years ago than they are today.”

This is according to the United States Geological Survey, which the global warming crowd loves and cites often. Stating this a different way, “sea levels have risen, on average, roughly two feet per century over the past 20,000 years (roughly double the global warming enthusiasts’ claimed average sea level rise rate of one foot per century since 1993). Almost all of Canada, Northern Europe, and America (north of the Missouri and Ohio Rivers, east to New York City) was under glacial ice and uninhabitable,” 20,000 years ago.

“The gist of the experts’ opinions is that the earth was too lightly populated by humans to make humanity responsible for the Earth’s global warming that began 20,000 years ago.”

This is one of the most brilliant ways of nuking this entire silly notion that man is destroying the planet that I have ever seen. It points out the last glacial maximum 20,000 years ago, New York City, most of America north of the Missouri and Ohio rivers was uninhabitable because it was under ice. For 20,000 years we have been warming. Sea levels have been rising. Parts of the world that were uninhabitable have become habitable. They have become filled with vegetation and agriculture. Areas that were useless are now feeding entire populations.

This warming has been going on 20,000 years and there hasn’t been any enough activity by man to be responsible for it at all. There weren’t enough human beings on the planet 20,000 years ago to effect any kind of change according to current theories, which are bogus, such as industrialization, output of CO2s, the driving of SUVs and everything else they claim that we’re doing now that destroys the planet.

If the earth has been in a warming trend — and it’s obviously been in one, if we had the last glacial maximum 20,000 years ago and we’re not under ice now, we’ve obviously been dealing with a lot of warming, 20,000 years. That’s a long time. People can’t comprehend it because a life span’s 85.

But the fact of the matter is the earth has been warming for 20,000 years. Man’s had nothing to do with it. Now all of a sudden, the warming continues as it has been, and here come a bunch of left-wing, liberal Democrat partisans and charlatans who want to now claim that all of this is the result of man-made activity going back to the industrial age. It’s bogus.

I love this way that Mo Brooks did this to illustrate this. Now, this is a press release. It got picked up on a couple of websites, but it’s not gonna go mainstream because it nukes the entire political premise of climate change. So, of course, it’s not gonna be widely distributed or broadcast. It’s going to be shelved and ignored. But I want you to know about it because we’re always looking at ways to persuade people here, always looking at ways to cut through the stupidity, to cut through this ignorance. It’s a dangerous thing.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

26 mins ago

John Merrill on the stump: U.S. Senate hopeful talks immigration, culture, fiscal responsibility and attacks opponents

FORT PAYNE – If you have spent any time in politics around the state of Alabama, you have likely heard one of Secretary of State John Merrill’s talks about the progress he has made while in office, which is usually accompanied by figures like the number of voters registered or taxpayer dollars saved to back up his claims.

However, since announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate last week, Merrill the U.S. senatorial campaigner is not as well known.

At an appearance on Saturday before the monthly Dekalb County Republican Breakfast Club meeting, Merrill laid out some elements of his campaign and argued why he thought he was the best candidate among the field of declared Republican candidates seeking the party’s nod.

1227
Keep reading 1227 WORDS

Merrill acknowledged that he was not with President Donald Trump from the very beginning given his support for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in the early stages of the 2016 presidential election cycle. However, he said once Trump won the nomination he gave his full support from then through now, despite some “hard” times along the way.

“People will tell you they want to be your United States Senator because they want to support the president,” he said. “I’ve supported the president. I supported the president when he was the nominee. I remember being in Cleveland at the Republican National Convention. I was being interviewed by CSPAN on the floor of the convention. And the lady that was interviewing me – she said, ‘Have you always been a supporter of the nominee, Donald Trump?’ And I said, ‘No, ma’am. I supported Mike Huckabee in the primary, and I don’t make any apologies for that. But I’ll tell you this: Not only did I not support him then, but 85% of the people that are here didn’t support him, either. But you want to know something? We’re all supporting him now because he’s our nominee and he’s going to be our next president. And he’s going to help turn this country around.’”

“From that point to November, there were a few times it got hard for a few people to support him. It didn’t get hard for me, and it didn’t get hard for y’all,” he added. “Because we understood what he was trying to do. That is why when I become your next United States Senator, we’re going to help build the wall. Why are we going to do that? Because we’re going to stop the bleeding of illegal immigrants that are coming in this nation.”

With those remarks, Merrill earned the gathering’s applause and touted being the only candidate in the race to have helped Trump on immigration given that included among his duties of being Alabama secretary of state, he has promoted voter registration and photo identification and insured the integrity of the voter rolls, which he said has kept illegal immigrants off voter rolls and out of the election process.

The U.S. Senate hopeful also railed against the move toward socialism by some on the Democratic side of the aisle.

“We’ve got to push back against that socialist agenda that’s being advanced by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, by Senator Chuck Schumer, and by Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” he said. “We have to push back against what they’re doing because they will continue to tear down the basic foundational principles of our country and what has made our country great today.”

Merrill also urged fiscal responsibility, and pointed to his opponents, presumably referring to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“You ask the other candidates how you push back against record spending, where have you been. Ask how they’ve cut their budget, how they’ve cut staff,” he said. “Because you’re not going to get a positive answer from somebody who expanded the court system. You’re not going to get that answer from somebody who has been in Congress who has been a part of the swamp. And you’re not going to get that answer from an athletic administrator football coach who says I need more coaches and more money. You’re not going to get that answer from them.”

According to Merrill, he had, in fact, cut his operation to do more with less by downsizing his staff from 49 to 36 and significantly expedited business filings that once ranged from taking seven to nine months before confirming receipt, to same-day service.

“We’re not operating at the speed of government anymore,” he added. “We’re operating at the speed of business.”

Merrill took a jab at Byrne for his remarks about the proposed toll for the new Mobile Bay Bridge. Byrne told a town hall meeting in Magnolia Springs last week he had “pretty much done as much” as he could do, to which Merrill seemed to indicate was an unsatisfactory response.

“Those people are not prepared to do what I can do for you,” he said. “They don’t have the proven track record that I have of accomplishment and effectiveness to show you what they’ll be able to do when they’re there. One of them is already there. They asked him about a major bridge project that’s going on down in Mobile. He said, ‘I’ve done all I can do. My hands are tied.’ What if you told your son who is out working in the yard you needed that wood finished and he said, ‘Daddy, I’ve done all I can do. I’m through.’ You’d jerk a knot in his tail until he got out there and got it right.’ We need people who are not going to accept ‘no’ for an answer. We’re going to find a way to get it done. That’s what my daddy taught me. That’s what y’all’s daddy taught y’all.”

He fielded a question from the group gathered about the shift in the culture and noted that some of that shift could be attributed to the changes in pop culture, including what was being shown on television.

“[T]hat’s what we’ve allowed to happen,” Merrill said. “How have we allowed it to happen? There are no more good TV shows on like ‘Gunsmoke,’ ‘Bonanza,’ ‘The Virginian,’ ‘Andy Griffith,’ ‘I Love Lucy.’ We don’t have those shows anymore. We’re too interested in homosexual activities. We’re too interested in seeing how this family’s finding a way to mess on this family or to see how people are trying to date on TV, or having wife-swapping on TV. That’s what we watch. When we push back against that, and we quit allowing it to be in our homes – that’s how those changes have occurred because we’ve allowed them to slowly but surely come into our lives.”

Merrill pledged that he and his wife Cindy were willing to face the scrutiny of what is likely to be a very competitive statewide campaign.

“One of my friends asked me, he said, ‘John, are you prepared to go through what you’re going to have to go through if you run for the United States Senate,’” Merrill said. “He asked me this on the Sunday before the Tuesday. He said, ‘Are you prepared for the attacks that you’ll face and that Cindy will face? Are you prepared to stand up and fight against that? Is it worth it to you to go through what you’re going to have to go through and pay the price to make it happen? Is it worth it?’”

“’And I said, ‘Ron, let me ask you a question,’” he continued. “He said, ‘OK.’ I said, ‘Is the Republic worth it? Is the Republic worth it? It is worth it to me. And I know it is worth it to y’all and that’s why there is a room full today because y’all understand it. We have got to stand and push back, and continue to fight and support the president and to make these changes that we have to make in order to protect and defend our country as we have known it to be or it will cease to be that way.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
2 hours ago

Roby: Be prepared during hurricane season

It’s hard to believe that July is halfway over, and summer will be ending soon. Temperatures here in Southeast Alabama continue to reach nearly 100 degrees on any given day, but fall and cooler weather will be here before we know it. In less than a month, students across our district and state will begin another school year, and shortly after that, college football season kicks off.

While this time of year brings a lot of excitement, be mindful that hurricane season lasts until the end of November, and it’s extremely important that we take the necessary precautions to protect our loved ones and property. Hurricanes are one of nature’s most powerful and destructive forces. On average, 12 tropical storms, six of which become hurricanes, form over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico during this time each year.

540
Keep reading 540 WORDS

Unfortunately, many people who live in the Second District recently experienced the devastation this season can bring when Hurricane Michael made landfall last October. Last month, I shared that Congress approved and the President signed into law disaster relief legislation that will aid our farmers. It is my understanding that the process of making these funds available will soon be underway.

As we continue to rebuild together, and as we monitor the ongoing severe weather events happening in the Gulf of Mexico, I would like to take this opportunity to share with you some safety tips from the National Weather Service (NWS) to prepare for storms that may impact us in the months ahead. Here’s a useful checklist to review prior to warnings of a hurricane:

  1. Know your zone. The Second District doesn’t have any hurricane evacuation zones, but our neighbors in Baldwin and Mobile Counties reside in hurricane evacuation areas. Keep this in mind if you’re vacationing nearby in the upcoming months or if you have friends and relatives who live further south in Alabama. A list of evacuation zone maps is available at www.flash.org/2017EvacuationZones.pdf.
  2. Assemble an emergency kit. Your kit items should be stored in airtight plastic bags, then placed in one or two easy-to-carry containers, such as plastic bins or duffel bags. Your emergency kit should include the following items: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food and a manual can opener, battery-powered radio, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, a whistle to signal for help, and local maps. You can download the rest of the recommended supplies list and read about additional suggested supplies by visiting www.ready.gov/build-a-kit.
  3. Write or review your family emergency plan. Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family and close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in a weather emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency kit. You can start working on your plan by visiting www.ready.gov/hurricanes.
  4. Review your insurance policies. This is an important step to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.
  5. Understand the NWS forecast language. There’s a difference between a hurricane watch and a hurricane warning, and it’s important to have a strong understanding of the two. Read about this by visiting www.weather.gov/safety/hurricane-ww.

Hurricanes can happen along any U.S. coast and can impact areas more than 100 miles inland. I hope you will share this information with loved ones during this time of year especially, remembering that hurricanes are typically most active during the month of September. In many cases, planning and preparation can make a huge difference, so I encourage you to prepare now and remind your friends and family to do the same. In the meantime, my family and I will be praying for an uneventful hurricane season in Southeast Alabama.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Show less
4 hours ago

House-passed NDAA contains provisions detrimental to Alabama’s aerospace industry, national security

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed H.R. 2500, the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which has been criticized as “hyper-partisan.”

The NDAA passed the House 220-197, with Democrats voting in favor of the legislation 220-8 while Republicans unanimously voted against. Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), in a statement, even said the measure “would better be called the Non-Defense Authorization Act.”

While President Donald Trump’s administration and other congressional Republicans have also slammed the House version of the critical legislation as being detrimental to national security, there is one glaring provision that especially hurts Alabama’s interests.

690
Keep reading 690 WORDS

As previously reported by Yellowhammer News, the now House-passed version of the NDAA contains a measure inserted into the legislation by a powerful Democrat, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), that would likely have a negative impact on Alabama’s aerospace industry, which has been heavily involved in the Air Force’s national security space launch program.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal and numerous manufacturers and suppliers located in the Yellowhammer State have taken on an elevated role in the effort.

An industry source has previously noted that maintaining the planned path helps solidify the state’s position even further because of the amount of investments that members of its own industry have already made in the program.

The program, called Launch Services Agreement (LSA), awarded three companies the opportunity to develop launch vehicles for use in national security space missions under public-private partnerships.

News of the award to carry national security payloads brought praise from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and others.

The companies entered into LSA with the understanding that certain performance requirements were necessary to participate in a second phase of the program where the Air Force would only call on the top two providers.

As a result, companies became incentivized to make substantial investments for the opportunity to participate in the second phase.

However, Smith’s language contained in the House-passed NDAA now limits the number of launches under the original LSA to 29; attempts to award $500 million to a company that did not make the first cut under the LSA; and mandates that the Air Force must report back to Congress before it awards a contract in 2020.

While Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) in a release Friday hailed the inclusion of a provision technically keeping LSA on schedule, the requirement of getting congressional reapproval next year would, unfortunately, lead to increased chances that more roadblocks would pop up that could ultimately end up delaying things.

Yellowhammer News previously received a copy of an Air Force memo outlining the reasons why it opposes Smith’s changes to the process. Its chief concerns are that the changes would not reward competition and would fail to meet national security needs.

This was also reflected in the Statement of Administration policy, released by the Trump administration.

Key passage from the Statement of Administration policy as follows:

National Security Space Launch Program (Section 1601). The Administration strongly objects to this provision as it would increase mission risk for the Nation’s national security satellites. After careful and considered study, DOD determined that a contract for national security space launch requirements over the course of five years would optimize warfighter flexibility, minimizes mission risk, and provides exceptional value to the taxpayer. It would also align with the conclusion of the current generation of several satellite architectures. Confining Phase 2 to fewer missions would increase per-launch cost while simultaneously introducing risk and costs for some intelligence payloads. Finally, notifying Congress prior to a contract would be a departure from long-standing tradition and might put DOD at a greater risk of a protest.

Speaking on the House-passed NDAA, Byrne added, “[E]xtremist Democrat provisions will directly harm Alabama’s strong national defense footprint.”

The Senate, on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis, already passed its own version of the NDAA. The next step will be for a conference committee comprised of members of both chambers to meet and reconcile the two significantly different versions.

Brooks commented, “It is unfortunate Socialist Democrats refused to work in a bipartisan manner— as Republicans did when we held the House majority— to craft a bill that both Republicans and Democrats could support. After voting ‘No’ on the FY20 NDAA in the Armed Services Committee, I held out hope the bill would be improved on the House floor. Unfortunately, the bill was made even worse by radical Democrat amendments that were accepted and pro-defense Republican Amendments that were rejected by the majority party.”

“Maybe the eventual Senate-House compromise bill will be worthy of a ‘Yes’ vote,” he continued. “Such is life in a House of Representatives governed by radical Socialist Democrats, many of whom consider Nancy Pelosi ‘too conservative’ to be House Speaker.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Roy Moore rips Colin Kaepernick for taking Frederick Douglass ‘completely out of context’ — ‘Kaepernick only knows what it is to be privileged’

On July 4, shortly after criticizing Nike for a line of shoes that featured the Betsy Ross flag, which resulted in the athletic wear maker pulling the product from its offerings, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a quote from Frederick Douglass on Twitter.

“What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? This Fourth of July is yours, not mine…There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of these United States at this very hour,” the Kaepernick tweet read, citing Douglass.

Critics accused the former San Francisco 49er of taking the quote out of context given Douglass said before the abolition of slavery.

During an interview on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, a candidate in the 2020 U.S. Senate contest in Alabama, weighed in on Kaepernick and other anti-American displays.

278
Keep reading 278 WORDS

“We’re confused culturally,” Moore said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “That’s certainly the truth. I’ve never seen a time in my life, and I go back to the ‘60s when I was at the academy – you know, people were patriotic. Yeah, there was opposition to the Vietnam War, but people still were patriotic to their country. I think today we see so many people trying to tear down the country, trying to destroy and actually, you know, like burning flags, refusing to stand for the National Anthem. We never dreamed of anything like that back then. And I had classmates die in Vietnam. And, I think of what they would think if they were here and how much we’ve changed.”

On specifically Kaepernick, Moore accused him of not fully recognizing Douglass’ appreciation of Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

“Certainly I’ll never give into it, and I never appreciate people like Kaepernick, who was raised in a much different culture, and he wasn’t raised as was Frederick Douglass. Frederick Douglass, although he was raised in slavery, when he found out the truth about things and started fighting it, he actually appreciated the Constitution and appreciated the Founding Fathers and the Declaration of Independence. These things that Colin Kaepernick quotes of Frederick Douglass are taken completely out of context.”

“He knew what it was to be a slave,” Moore added. “Kaepernick only knows what it is to be privileged.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
6 hours ago

Alabama and neighboring states brace for rains from Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry will bring heavy winds and downpours to the Gulf Coast as it’s expected to make landfall Saturday morning on the Louisiana coast. Forecasters are predicting the storm may be upgraded to a hurricane.

Neighboring states Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle will see remnants from the storm with potential flooding.

154
Keep reading 154 WORDS

In Alabama, communities including Fort Morgan, Dauphin Island and Gulf Shores are expected to see periods of heavy rainfall starting Friday and into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Alabama Power storm center leaders are closely watching the slow-moving track of Tropical Storm Barry.

“We are monitoring the forecast and continuing in our preparations,” said Power Delivery Services General Manager Kristie Barton. “Our crews remain on high alert and are prepared to respond, if needed, to restore any outages in this state.”

Alabama Power also participates in a mutual assistance agreement to help utility companies in other states with power restoration after storms. So far, Barton said the company has received no requests for outside assistance in other states.

Get the latest on the forecast and the storm’s track from Meteorologist James Spann on www.alabamanewscenter.com. You can also visit www.alabamapower.com or www.alabamawx.com for the latest forecast updates.

Tropical Storm Barry is the second named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less