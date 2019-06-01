Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Roy Moore: U.S. Senate run decision to come in June — ‘Why is there such fear in Washington, D.C. at the mere mention of my name? 1 hour ago / News
Alabama Congressmen Byrne, Brooks disagree about where the House could end up on impeachment 14 hours ago / News
NASA, Boeing continue next phase for Space Launch System 14 hours ago / News
Group praises legislature for proposed state constitutional amendment restricting voting to U.S. citizens 15 hours ago / News
SEC removes prohibition on alcohol sales in stadiums; UA President Bell involved in studying issue 16 hours ago / News
Marsh, Reed celebrate historic education proposal, Common Core repeal heading to referendum 16 hours ago / News
Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. IX 17 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama legislature passes law mandating seat belt usage 18 hours ago / News
Marsh’s historic education proposal passes Alabama legislature, Common Core repeal heads to vote of the people 18 hours ago / News
Fmr Gov. Jim Folsom, Jr. defends Alabama’s education system: ‘If our school systems were so terrible, you wouldn’t be seeing Mazda come to Huntsville’ 20 hours ago / News
State Rep. Jimmy Martin of Clanton passes away 20 hours ago / News
Making correctional education work for Alabama 21 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama executes man for pastor’s Christmastime slaying 21 hours ago / News
National Spelling Bee has eight-way tie that includes Alabama student 21 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes constitutional amendment clarifying that only US citizens can vote — Issue heads to referendum of the people 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Barr blames Mueller, Trump promises tariffs on Mexico over immigration, last day for the legislature and more … 23 hours ago / Analysis
‘A great day in Alabama’: State legislature passes pay equity, literacy acts, civil asset forfeiture bill, more 23 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes campus free speech bill with bipartisan support in Senate 1 day ago / News
Report: Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. curses at God, University of Alabama following state’s abortion ban 1 day ago / News
Andy Andrews gifts Bart Starr’s wife specially inscribed book — His legacy ‘has changed things for all of us…forever’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
1 hour ago

Roy Moore: U.S. Senate run decision to come in June — ‘Why is there such fear in Washington, D.C. at the mere mention of my name?

Just the suggestion of former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore making another run at the U.S. Senate draws adverse reactions from some in the political class, and in recent days that has shown to be the case.

In 2017, Moore lost by nearly 22,000 votes, a margin of 1.7%, to now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) for a seat that is up once again in 2020.

During an interview on Friday with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Moore said he had not yet made a decision on whether or not to run again but expects to during June.

“I said I would announce in the month of June,” Moore said on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I haven’t made the final decision. I will when I announce, of course. But it’s a very serious step forward. And you know, it’s been a lot of things that have come up, and I must consider it carefully, but I’m seriously considering it.”

Moore said adverse reactions to a possibility of a U.S. Senate run were a surprise but attributed them to the fear from the so-called Washington, D.C. establishment of him pulling out an electoral victory.

“I am surprised,” he replied. “Why is there such fear in Washington, D.C. at the mere mention of my name? This opposition is coming from the Washington, D.C. establishment. And the only reason they fear me is because they know I can win a race. And yet they say, ‘Well, I can’t win a race.’ Well, they wouldn’t be doing it if they knew I couldn’t. They are doing it because they know I can. The recent polls – that Mason-Dixon poll – and the other polls they’ve taken show exactly that. So, they’ve got to come up with some reason to try to dissuade me from running so that their chosen candidate can get elected, whoever that may be. But it’s not me. They plainly know what I stand for, that I’ll not be a part of the club, that I’ll represent the people of Alabama if I choose to run. That is what I’ve always done, and that’s what I’ll do if I choose to run.”

The Etowah County Republican declined to comment on the current announced GOP field, which includes State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). Instead, he explained how he saw the “establishment” attempting to control Alabama politics.

“I’m not one to run negative advertisements,” Moore said. “I’ve never done that in my life, although I’ve had a lot of negativism and falsehoods alleged against me. And I’m not going to start now. Everybody has a right to run for the United States Senate. I will say this: The Washington establishment has more control over what happens in Alabama than people realize, just like the last election showed. That election was so fought by established Republicans, and of course Democrats, which naturally would than you could imagine. So, I think people should know there is an attempt to steal to their vote.”

Moore also said he was surprised that both President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr. spoke out on social media against him running again in 2020.

“It surprises me because I’ve always supported the things and the positions that Donald Trump has taken about securing our borders, about restoring our military,” he said. “I fought in Vietnam. I’m a graduate of the United States Military Academy. I have a special feeling for the military. I have a son up there now at the United States Military Academy, and one in the Army. You know, I think we have to look at the issues that he’s talked about, and I fully support those issues. So it surprises me that his son would take this tactic.”

Moore said he likes his chances should he run again and that he had faith in the public to see through “false tactics.”

“I think the polls indicate that the false tactics that they used in the last election, which even my opponent recognized — you know, they failed,” Moore added. “People see through this stuff. I mean, you know, I heard about the false news and fake news from Donald Trump when he ran, and I guess I didn’t even realize how fake it was – that it had come apparently to the American population that there’s a lot of attempts to deflect and distract from the truth by the national media. And I think they see through that, too.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

14 hours ago

Alabama Congressmen Byrne, Brooks disagree about where the House could end up on impeachment

When FBI special counsel Robert Mueller left the podium, the only thing he told us that was new is that he was resigning.

The media and their Democrats decided that he had declared he wanted to charge President Donald Trump and would have had it not been for the Department of Justice’s guidance declaring the president cannot be charged with a crime and that Mueller and Attorney General William Barr are in conflict. And off the media went with that narrative.

465
Keep reading 465 WORDS

Except that wasn’t true.

Mueller’s office and DOJ issued a joint statement rebuking the reporting.

Excerpt as follows:

The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the OLC opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice. The Special Counsel’s report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination — one way or the other — about whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements.

The media and their Democrats didn’t care. That statement was out by early Wednesday evening and they just ignored it.

They felt their impeachment narrative had new life. Now, we are learning that almost 52 Democrats and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) are on board with impeachment.

They only need 165 more and they are ready to go.

U.S. Representatives Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) both appeared separately on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show”  on Friday and have different reads on where the House is at this point on the matter.

Byrne doesn’t think they can get the votes together, saying, “I think they’re going to try, I think we’ll hear too much about it over the next several months, but now I don’t think they can get the votes together for impeachment.”

He cited 30 Democratic members of Congress from districts that voted for President Trump and added, “I don’t think those people are going to want to be anywhere near an impeachment vote.”

But Brooks sees things differently.

He stated, “If there’s a House floor vote, and no one knows for sure, but if there’s a House floor vote that the Democrats have the votes for impeachment.”

He cited Democratic primaries as a reason, explaining, “A Democrat that does not vote to impeach is apt to lose a Democrat primary.”

My takeaway:

The confusion and misinformation on the matter is so common that two congressmen view their colleagues in Washington, D.C. in two different ways.

The pressure in this situation is clearly on the media and the Democrats. They promised that President Trump was corrupt, they said Mueller would prove it and it would take down the president of the United States.

Obviously, Mueller did not prove that, but they have decided to declare him corrupt anyway and say the absence of evidence is evidence of a “cover-up.” The media and their Democrats will now struggle to make that their narrative and use it to win an election in 2020.

Listen:


Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
14 hours ago

NASA, Boeing continue next phase for Space Launch System

NASA and Boeing have entered a new phase of assembling structural parts for the powerful Space Launch System. The critical project is being overseen at Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center with this phase of work completed at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

Space Launch System (SLS) will be the rocket that launches America’s next lunar mission in 2024. It will be the most powerful rocket ever built and the only one powerful enough to carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch.

101
Keep reading 101 WORDS

This phase of construction merges the two largest parts of the 212-foot core stage: the massive liquid hydrogen tank and the completed forward section. Upon completion, 80% of the first flight SLS rocket will be connected.

NASA and Boeing will add the engine section and the four RS-25 engines to complete assembly of the core stage with the last piece scheduled to join later this summer.

NASA has produced an informative 60-second video filmed at Marshall Space Flight Center to explain some of the details and science behind SLS.

Watch:

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
15 hours ago

Group praises legislature for proposed state constitutional amendment restricting voting to U.S. citizens

Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are receiving praise after the passage of a constitutional amendment that would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.

As reported by Yellowhammer News, “SB 313 was unanimously passed by the Senate previously and will now appear on Alabama’s March 2020 primary ballot.”

Excerpt as follows:

272
Keep reading 272 WORDS

No articles of the U.S. Constitution limit voting rights to citizens. Multiple amendments spell out the voting rights of U.S. citizens, but none of them explicitly exclude non-citizens, as explained here. Courts, however, have long held voting to be a “privilege” of citizenship.

Citizen Voters, an organization which pushes for similar amendments in states around the country, applauded the Alabama legislature for passing the constitutional amendment that would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.

“Most people don’t realize cities around the country are already opening municipal elections to non-citizen voters. This constitutional amendment will ensure that trend never comes to Alabama,” said Joshua W. Jones, a grassroots leader of Citizen Voters.

“Hats off to Del Marsh, Chris Pringle, Arnold Mooney, and particularly to Speaker Mac McCutcheon. These guys are warriors for ballot security, the rule of law, and ensuring voting remains a sacred and solemn duty of citizens only,” Jones continued. “This proposed amendment got caught up in some procedural mechanisms in the last week of the legislative session, and it looked like it might fall through the cracks. But Speaker McCutcheon instantly recognized the importance of keeping non-citizens out of Alabama voting booths, and he assured this proposed amendment was going to get a full vote on the House floor. And it passed without any dissent.”

Jones added, “Our goal is to ensure every election in the United States is limited only to citizens of the United States.”

Last November, North Dakota passed a similar two-word amendment with 67% of the vote.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
16 hours ago

SEC removes prohibition on alcohol sales in stadiums; UA President Bell involved in studying issue

In a major policy change, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Friday announced the end of its longstanding prohibition on beer and wine being sold for general seating in its members’ stadiums during athletic contests.

The Montgomery Advertiser’s Alex Byington reported that Dr. Stuart Bell, president of the University of Alabama, was a member of the select five-member working group who helped study the issue, which resulted in new regulations being adopted.

The new alcohol policies will be effective August 1, well in time for college football season. Hard liquor sales will still be banned.

New regulations as follows:

335
Keep reading 335 WORDS

Individual universities will now have the power to decide whether to allow alcohol sales in general seating and concourses inside their stadiums. Many SEC programs, including the University of Alabama and Auburn University, already allow alcohol in private suites.

UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne has been a proponent of ending the SEC’s blanket alcohol sales prohibition. The new policies could be big boosts to UA and Auburn’s home basketball game revenues, if the universities eventually choose to participate, in addition to the obvious football possibilities.

Auburn Undercover is reporting that Auburn President Steven Leath said the university will not offer alcohol sales for general seating at home football games in 2019. The following year might be a possibility but is not a certainty even with the SEC’s new regulations.

“My personal opinion is that we ought to just think about, from a campus perspective, … what makes sense for us and I don’t have an answer for that,” Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene told Auburn Undercover. “That’s a much more collaborative institutional discussion.”

Alabama Media Group is reporting that Byrne on Friday only noted that UA was not “leading the charge” regarding in-stadium alcohol sales. He has previously advocated for each respective institution being able to study the issue and make the best decision for their unique situation regarding alcohol sales at athletic events.

An official UA statement concluded, “We have one of the best game-day atmospheres in the country, and we don’t envision making changes at this time.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated with additional comments.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Marsh, Reed celebrate historic education proposal, Common Core repeal heading to referendum

MONTGOMERY — Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) on Friday hailed the final passage of Marsh’s historic overhaul of the state school board, with Marsh saying that voters will now have the option to “put the power back where it belongs, in the hands of educators.”

SB 397 will be up for referendum on Alabama’s March 2020 primary election ballot.

In a statement after the House put the final stamp of approval on the proposal, Marsh said, “This is a great day for education in Alabama. In the spring the voters will have the opportunity to fundamentally reform education in this state unlike we have seen at any point in the past 50 years and move to a system that has proven to work in the states who are top ranked in education across the country.”

567
Keep reading 567 WORDS

Alabama’s public education system was ranked number 50 in the United States in a report published this month.

“For far too long our children and our teachers have been held hostage and used as a bargaining chip and we have seen the sad results- last in the country in education,” Marsh explained.

SB 397 joins on the 2020 primary ballot another Marsh-sponsored constitutional amendment which would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.

“Next March, the voters will have the chance to send a strong message that enough is enough,” he outlined. “We want a school board that is capable of making decisions in the best interests of our schools, a school board that has the interests of our teachers and students at heart and a school board this resembles the face of education in this state.”

Remainder of Marsh’s statement as follows:

I believe our students learn best when innovation is allowed to take place in the classroom. That is not happening with our current system. If we have a school board that is made up of qualified individuals, we can increase local control and significantly reduce the amount of time the Legislature spends on education reform and put the power back where it belongs, in the hands of educators.

Finally, the voters will have the opportunity to remove the last vestiges of the failed common core standards. Like many, I wanted to give common core a chance to work but it is beyond obvious to anyone paying attention that it has not been a success. Repeal and replacing this failed system with strong standards, put forward by a reasonable school board, will only improve the quality of education for our students and put Alabama back on the right track of making our education system competitive on a national level.

I want to thank everybody in the Legislature who supported this bold reform. Change is never easy, yet members of the House and the Senate supported this legislation regardless of political party, economic status, race or gender. Every member of the Legislature who voted for this showed that they believe our children and their education come first and I thank them all for their support.

I also want to thank Governor Ivey. As I have stated in the past, there is nobody else in the state who could have built such a broad coalition of support. I truly believe that this is a watershed moment for education in Alabama and I thank her for her leadership.

Governor Kay Ivey was a major early proponent of SB 397, as was Reed.

In a statement Friday, Reed lamented,”Test scores in Alabama’s schools have been lagging behind the national average.”

“Teachers in the classroom are working very hard, doing everything they can to give students a chance at success,” he continued. “We need to make sure that Alabama’s teachers have strong support, from the top down in the educational system.”

“Close to 40 states already have appointed school boards of education, including some of the states with the highest educational rankings in the nation,” Reed concluded. “This is a solid reform — I appreciate Senator Marsh for moving this bill forward, Governor Kay Ivey for supporting it, and I urge the voters of Alabama to approve its passage in March.”

Read more about the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less