Alabama Congressmen Byrne, Brooks disagree about where the House could end up on impeachment

When FBI special counsel Robert Mueller left the podium, the only thing he told us that was new is that he was resigning.

The media and their Democrats decided that he had declared he wanted to charge President Donald Trump and would have had it not been for the Department of Justice’s guidance declaring the president cannot be charged with a crime and that Mueller and Attorney General William Barr are in conflict. And off the media went with that narrative.

Except that wasn’t true.

Mueller’s office and DOJ issued a joint statement rebuking the reporting.

Excerpt as follows:

The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the OLC opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice. The Special Counsel’s report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination — one way or the other — about whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements.

The media and their Democrats didn’t care. That statement was out by early Wednesday evening and they just ignored it.

They felt their impeachment narrative had new life. Now, we are learning that almost 52 Democrats and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) are on board with impeachment.

Full list: 50 House members favor starting Trump impeachment inquiry https://t.co/0LEeubAJct pic.twitter.com/Jlg3R73jlV — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) May 31, 2019

They only need 165 more and they are ready to go.

U.S. Representatives Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) both appeared separately on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on Friday and have different reads on where the House is at this point on the matter.

Byrne doesn’t think they can get the votes together, saying, “I think they’re going to try, I think we’ll hear too much about it over the next several months, but now I don’t think they can get the votes together for impeachment.”

He cited 30 Democratic members of Congress from districts that voted for President Trump and added, “I don’t think those people are going to want to be anywhere near an impeachment vote.”

But Brooks sees things differently.

He stated, “If there’s a House floor vote, and no one knows for sure, but if there’s a House floor vote that the Democrats have the votes for impeachment.”

He cited Democratic primaries as a reason, explaining, “A Democrat that does not vote to impeach is apt to lose a Democrat primary.”

My takeaway:

The confusion and misinformation on the matter is so common that two congressmen view their colleagues in Washington, D.C. in two different ways.

The pressure in this situation is clearly on the media and the Democrats. They promised that President Trump was corrupt, they said Mueller would prove it and it would take down the president of the United States.

Obviously, Mueller did not prove that, but they have decided to declare him corrupt anyway and say the absence of evidence is evidence of a “cover-up.” The media and their Democrats will now struggle to make that their narrative and use it to win an election in 2020.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN