Rep. Gary Palmer showed FBI agent Peter Strzok some tough love in fiery hearing
Groups, initiatives align under AlabamaWorks! Success Plus
SWAC football, basketball championship games to be played in Birmingham
Roy Moore says he was duped by Sacha Baron Cohen, threatens legal action
A 2017 book prompts renewed probe into 1955 Deep South slaying
7 Things: FBI agent Strzok gets grilled — Trump continues trying to remake our relationships with Europe — Alabama's worst lawyer, Troy King, loses again — and more …
Alabama student awarded Peyton Manning scholarship to UT Knoxville
How a moderate Democrat could have a shot at Terri Sewell in 2020
Trump endorses Florida Panhandle Congressman Gaetz
Fighting violent crime is a hallmark issue for Attorney General Steve Marshall
Yellowhammer News editors, Pepper and Rachel Bryars, bid readers a fond farewell
Sloss Tech can be launching point to find your entrepreneurial passion
Alabama judge throws out Troy King's lawsuit against Attorney General Steve Marshall
What's the path forward for BCA?
Alabama ranks 24th among the best states to retire in
Do DIY projects make economic sense?
What Alan Dershowitz' shunning says about snowflake culture and intolerance for debate
Marshall campaign to seek 'sanctions' against King campaign for 'ridiculous' and 'frivolous' lawsuit
Latino voters seek to challenge Alabama Census lawsuit
AG Steve Marshall shares his story about moving forward with the election after hardships hit his family
Roy Moore says he was duped by Sacha Baron Cohen, threatens legal action

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore claims he has been duped by comedic actor Sacha Baron Cohen for Cohen’s upcoming Showtime series, “Who Is America?”, and is threatening legal action.

Moore released a statement Thursday detailing his encounter with Cohen, who is best known for his role in “Borat”. Moore blasted the actor, saying he will go to court if Showtime airs a “defamatory attack” on his character.

Statement from Roy Moore as follows:

In February 2018, I was invited to Washington D. C. to receive an award for my strong support of Israel in commemoration of her 70th anniversary as a nation. Because Alabama has always been at the forefront of support of Israel and because I share a strong belief in God as the Creator and Sustainer of all life, as does Israel, I eventually accepted the invitation. Expenses were paid, and I received no private remuneration for my time or participation. I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney.

I do not apologize for my belief in God or the common religious and cultural heritage that Israel shares with America.

As an Alabamian, I believe in truth and honesty, which the shadowy media groups behind this illicit scheme do not. Obviously, people like Cohen who mock not only Israel but those who support Israel and the principles upon which America is based, do not share my beliefs.

I don’t need Sacha Cohen to tell me who America is, but I can tell him that America is a proud Nation which sprang from humble beginnings and a strong belief in God, virtue, and morality.

As an American, I would never hide my identity and deceive others only to mock and ridicule them as this Showtime Series is designed to do. America is not only about being proud but about being brave and standing for what we believe.

I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another. As for Mr. Cohen, whose art is trickery, deception, and dishonesty, Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits! It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!”

The “Who Is America” series is set to premiere Sunday, July 15, at 9 p.m. central.

Rep. Gary Palmer showed FBI agent Peter Strzok some tough love in fiery hearing

Members of the House Judicial and Oversight Committee spent over nine hours on Thursday questioning FBI agent Peter Strzok about his role in the high-profile investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails and President Trump’s alleged collusion with the Russian government.

The committee grilled Strzok with questions about his political biases, referring to a number of anti-Trump text messages that Strzok sent to ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he had an affair.

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover), who questioned Strzok near the hearing’s end, took a less combative tone with Strzok than his GOP colleagues, but didn’t hold much back.

“I’m not going to be necessarily in attack mode because I want to get some answers,” Palmer began.

“I appreciate the fact that you sought forgiveness from your family,” Palmer said. “I appreciate the fact that you realize that you have severely damaged the reputation of the FBI … I literally sat here, and I mean this sincerely, and prayed for you and your family because I can’t imagine what your family’s feeling going through this, but I will say this to you, and I hope it’s constructive. I hope you take it as constructive. As I’ve watched your body language, as I’ve watched your facial expressions it’s almost as if you’ve enjoyed this. This is a competition for you.”

Strzok told Palmer that he had not enjoyed the hearing, but Palmer insisted.

“I’m not going to say your problem is a lack of integrity,” he said. “I think it’s a problem of hubris, and I think you need to take that into account.”

Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, did not question Strzok yesterday but was unequivocal in a statement to Yellowhammer News about her belief that Strzok’s bias has been clearly demonstrated.

“While many questions still remain, there is one thing that I know to be certain: it is unacceptable for political bias to exist in the DOJ and FBI,” Roby’s statement said, in part. “These hearings and the committees’ use of subpoena power is critical to our role of congressional oversight, and I appreciate Chairman Goodlatte and Chairman Gowdy giving the American people the opportunity to learn more about this critical topic.”

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Groups, initiatives align under AlabamaWorks! Success Plus

Alabama is moving quickly in developing a trained workforce that meets the needs of business, with major changes in recent years in how our workforce development system operates.

The process began four years ago when the Alabama Workforce Council recommended a re-alignment of our workforce programs. The Alabama Legislature responded by passing legislation to make the changes possible, and Gov. Kay Ivey, then lieutenant governor, fully supported these measures. Today, Alabama’s workforce landscape is strikingly different.

One of the Alabama Workforce Council’s recommendations was to reorganize the state’s 10 workforce regions into seven. The Legislature approved funding for staff to run these councils, and these regional workforce directors work closely with the business community as well as the Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Community College System, K-12, the Alabama Department of Labor, the Career Center System and other related agencies, to identify and meet the needs of industry and workers. In addition, Commerce and the ACCS have assigned liaisons who link each region to workforce training and other resources.

The legislature also required that at least 75 percent of the voting members come from the business community within each region. This raises the level of engagement with Alabama businesses.

Another significant change in the streamlining of workforce development was the realignment of the Workforce Innovations Opportunity Act program. The three local WIOA boards were expanded to seven and aligned with the seven workforce areas. Many business leaders from around the state were appointed to the state’s WIOA board and, in some areas, to the local boards. Again, this change has resulted in a more even approach to WIOA funding and a significant increase in business engagement across the state.

In 2016, the Legislature approved the creation of Apprenticeship Alabama, designed to increase the number of apprentices to assist companies in building their pipeline of workers.
In its first year, 2017, Apprenticeship Alabama significantly increased the number of apprentices statewide. And while the modest tax credit was a new benefit to companies, the fact that there was an office dedicated to helping businesses register their programs with the U.S. Department of Labor enabled the program to grow. Navigating the waters of federal registration can be tedious, but the Apprenticeship Alabama staff, along with the regional councils, are dedicated to assisting companies with the expansion of this training program.

At first glance, the various components of workforce development appear to be separate entities with separate goals. When you look closer, however, they form the backbone of Gov. Ivey’s recently announced AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The Success Plus education attainment initiative is the cornerstone of the governor’s “Strong Start. Strong Finish” endeavor. Ivey announced that by 2025, Alabama MUST have 500,000 additional workers who have more than a high school diploma.

Many high schools and career technical programs offer students credentials that qualify within Success Plus. Some students involved in dual-enrollment programs with the ACCS receive not only a high school diploma, but an associate degree or certificate.

Without doubt, one of the most important factors in the development of Alabama’s workforce system has the foresight and the wok of the Alabama Workforce Council, a business-led advisory group for the governor, the Legislature and agency heads. Under the Chairmanship of Zeke Smith, from Alabama Power, the council has provided the sounding board needed by among business and state leaders and the vehicle for candid discussions about workforce development initiatives. The importance of the AWC cannot be understated.

Finally, workforce development in this state would not be complete without the work of AIDT. AIDT is Alabama’s workforce training incentive program. It assists both existing businesses in expansion and new businesses moving to the state. AIDT is consistently ranked in the top three training incentive programs in the country, and we are extremely proud of our ranking. Day in and day out, AIDT staff are boots on the ground assisting more than 130 projects across the state helping fill thousands of jobs.

Of course, the best entry point to any job-seekers is the 50-plus Alabama Career Centers located strategically across Alabama, managed by the Alabama Department of Labor.

When you build a team, the goal is to be the best. This involves uniting team members who are good at a particular position. On their own, they may not make a significant impact. But working as a unit, they perform like a well-oiled machine. During the past four years, we’ve been putting this team together, and we’re seeing the fruits of our labor.

Why does this matter to you? Simply said, these changes, these new initiatives, program improvements and alignments will keep Alabama in the game for new industry and jobs. We must have an educated and skilled workforce for our businesses in the world to come.

For more information about these and other programs within Alabama’s education and workforce infrastructure, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

Ed Castile is deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce and director of AIDT.

SWAC football, basketball championship games to be played in Birmingham

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has decided both upcoming football and basketball championship games will be held in Birmingham.

The league announced Thursday the football championship will return to Legion Field on Dec. 1.

The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held at Bill Harris Arena next March.

Both are one-year deals with the city of Birmingham.

The SWAC had announced last year that it would end the championship game for football after the 2017 game.

The conference decided to keep playing the game because of renewed support from member schools.

The football championship was held at Legion Field from 1999- 2012 before moving to NRG Stadium in Houston.

The basketball tournaments were previously held in Birmingham before moving to Houston.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

A 2017 book prompts renewed probe into 1955 Deep South slaying

A 2017 book that revealed lies by a key figure in the Emmett Till case has prompted the U.S government to renew its investigation into the brutal 1955 slaying, a federal official said Thursday.

The reopening of the case had stayed quiet until the contents of a federal report came to light earlier in the day.

Till relatives and social justice activists welcomed a fresh look at the killing that shocked the country and stoked the civil rights movement, but acknowledged that the passage of time could hamper justice.

Hours after news broke about the renewed investigation, a federal official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that information in the 2017 book was what led federal investigators to re-examine the case.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The book “The Blood of Emmett Till” by Timothy B. Tyson quotes a white woman, Carolyn Donham, as saying during a 2008 interview that she wasn’t truthful when she testified that the black teen grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances at a Mississippi store six decades ago.

Tyson told reporters Thursday that he was contacted by the FBI weeks after his book was published in January 2017, and he furnished them interview recordings and other research materials.

He doesn’t think his research alone would support new charges but said investigators may be able to link it to other material in their possession.

“It’s possible that the investigation will turn up something. But there’s nothing that I know of, and nothing in my research, that is actionable, I don’t think,” he said. “But I’m not an attorney or a detective.”

The reopening of the Till case was disclosed in a federal report sent to lawmakers in March that said the Justice Department had received unspecified “new information.”

The report’s contents weren’t widely known until Thursday.

A potential witness with the 14-year-old Till in the store that day, cousin Wheeler Parker, said Thursday that he has talked with law enforcement about the case in recent months.

The prosecutor with jurisdiction over the Mississippi community where Till was abducted, District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, declined to comment on whether federal authorities had given him new information since they reopened the investigation.

The Justice Department also declined to comment.

It’s unclear what new charges could result from a renewed investigation, said Tucker Carrington, a professor at the University of Mississippi law school.

Conspiracy or murder charges could be filed if anyone still alive is shown to have been involved, he said, but too much time likely has passed to prosecute anyone for other crimes, such as lying to investigators or in court.

The case was closed in 2007 with authorities saying the suspects were dead.

Two white men — Donham’s then-husband, Roy Bryant, and his half brother, J.W. Milam — were charged with murder but acquitted in the slaying of Chicago teen Till, who had been staying with relatives in northern Mississippi at the time.

The men later confessed to the crime in a magazine interview but weren’t retried. Both are now dead.

Donham, who turns 84 this month, lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A man who came to the door at her residence declined to comment about the FBI reopening the investigation.

The government has investigated 115 cases involving 128 victims under the “cold case” law named for Till, the March federal report said.

Only one resulted in in a federal conviction since the act became law.

Deborah Watts, co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, said it’s “wonderful” her cousin’s killing is getting another look but she didn’t want to discuss details.

“None of us wants to do anything that jeopardizes any investigation or impedes, but we are also very interested in justice being done,” she said.

Abducted from the home where he was staying, Till was beaten and shot, and his body was found weighted down with a cotton gin fan in a river. His mother, Mamie Till Mobley, had his casket left open.

Images of his mutilated body gave witness to the depth of racial hatred in the Deep South and inspired civil rights campaigns.

Donham, then 21 and known as Carolyn Bryant, testified in 1955 as a prospective defense witness in the trial of Bryant and Milam.

With jurors out of the courtroom, she said a “nigger man” she didn’t know took her by the arm in the store.

“He said, ‘How about a date, baby?'” she testified, according to a trial transcript released by the FBI a decade ago.

Bryant said she pulled away, and moments later the young man “caught me at the cash register,” grasping her around the waist with both hands and pulling her toward him.

A judge ruled the testimony inadmissible.

An all-white jury freed her husband and the other man even without it.

In the book, author Tyson wrote that Donham told him her testimony about Till accosting her wasn’t true.

“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” the book quotes her as saying.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: FBI agent Strzok gets grilled — Trump continues trying to remake our relationships with Europe — Alabama’s worst lawyer, Troy King, loses again — and more …

1. Biased FBI agent Peter Strzok has his day of public testimony, little was learned, but Strzok gave the media what they wanted

— The FBI agent who worked on both the Hillary Clinton and Trump/Russia investigations wouldn’t answer questions about the Russia probe and may be held in contempt. In the past, he said there was “no big there there“.

— Republicans attacked Strzock for his clear conflicts of interests and his role in changing the findings of the Clinton investigation. Democrats applauded him and offered him a Purple Heart.

2. Trump continues tipping over tables in Europe, upsetting his hosts

— Before Trump even stepped on the scene, he did an interview where he stated that a deal with the UK on trade may not be possible if Prime Minister Theresa May stays with the EU.

— Trump’s issues with the EU have bubbled over from his NATO meeting. Trump said, “We have enough difficulty with the European Union. We are cracking down right now on the European Union because they have not treated the United States fairly on trading”.

3. Troy King, Alabama’s worst lawyer, loses a case where he tried to stop his political opponent from spending campaign dollars

— King’s campaign tried a gambit that many have never seen, filing a frivolous court case to keep an opponent from spending campaign dollars against him. He lost (just like he did to me in court)

— The Marshall campaign says they will seek sanctions against Troy King, but that probably won’t happen because the election is Tuesday.

4. Hyundai’s union says Alabama’s plant would close first, which could cost the state 20,000 jobs

— A South Korean labor union warns that their contract states that the company must close foreign plants first before closing plants in Korea.

— The tariffs may never happen, but the AP reports the “Department of Commerce is investigating whether auto imports pose a great enough security threat to impose these tariffs”.

5. Democrats have introduced a bill to abolish ICE that the sponsors will vote against

— The movement to #AbolishICE has the support of the Democrat base and some elected Democrats. Now, there has been a bill proposed to do away with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency because they have become “militarized” and have too much power — “which ICE has used to terrorize our communities.”

— House GOP leaders say they plan to bring a Democratic measure up for a vote. The Democrat sponsors of this bill are now saying they are going to vote “NO” on their own bill, reasoning, “We know Speaker Ryan is not serious about passing our ‘Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement System Act,’ so members of Congress, advocacy groups, and impacted communities will not engage in this political stunt.”

6. Tennessee GOP Congresswoman Diane Black wants to make illegal entry a felony; Alabama GOP Congressman Mo Brooks has signed on and co-sponsored the bill

— Rep. Black is reacting to the overwhelming amount of Democrats, and media, arguing that those who enter the country are only charged with misdemeanors for illegal entry. She offered a bill that would change it to a felony and mandate an E-Verify system.

— Rep. Brooks became the first Alabama Congressman to sign on when he tweeted, “COSPONSORED: has the right idea. Illegal immigration to America is a serious crime and the penalty should match”.

7. The U.S./North Korea Nobel Peace Prize for Trump hits a few speed bumps

— The U.S. declares that North Korea is receiving oil from China and Russia. The Trump administration wants more sanctions, including a ban on oil-product sales to North Korea until 2019.

— Part of the early negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea involved returning American war dead, but North Korean officials did not attend a meeting on this matter.

