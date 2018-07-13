Roy Moore says he was duped by Sacha Baron Cohen, threatens legal action
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore claims he has been duped by comedic actor Sacha Baron Cohen for Cohen’s upcoming Showtime series, “Who Is America?”, and is threatening legal action.
Moore released a statement Thursday detailing his encounter with Cohen, who is best known for his role in “Borat”. Moore blasted the actor, saying he will go to court if Showtime airs a “defamatory attack” on his character.
Statement from Roy Moore as follows:
In February 2018, I was invited to Washington D. C. to receive an award for my strong support of Israel in commemoration of her 70th anniversary as a nation. Because Alabama has always been at the forefront of support of Israel and because I share a strong belief in God as the Creator and Sustainer of all life, as does Israel, I eventually accepted the invitation. Expenses were paid, and I received no private remuneration for my time or participation. I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney.
I do not apologize for my belief in God or the common religious and cultural heritage that Israel shares with America.
As an Alabamian, I believe in truth and honesty, which the shadowy media groups behind this illicit scheme do not. Obviously, people like Cohen who mock not only Israel but those who support Israel and the principles upon which America is based, do not share my beliefs.
I don’t need Sacha Cohen to tell me who America is, but I can tell him that America is a proud Nation which sprang from humble beginnings and a strong belief in God, virtue, and morality.
As an American, I would never hide my identity and deceive others only to mock and ridicule them as this Showtime Series is designed to do. America is not only about being proud but about being brave and standing for what we believe.
I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another. As for Mr. Cohen, whose art is trickery, deception, and dishonesty, Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits! It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!”
The “Who Is America” series is set to premiere Sunday, July 15, at 9 p.m. central.