Nick Saban evokes memory of Herm Edwards’ classic ‘you play to win the game’ rant

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is known for getting snippy when he does not like questions posed to him by members of the media.

On Wednesday, while speaking at a weekly press conference, Saban almost recreated another well-known coach’s most famous — or infamous — diatribe.

WVUA 23’s Gary Harris was one of the reporters who made the comparison on Twitter, remembering Herm Edwards’ “you play to win the game” rant from 2002.

When asked whether he would make “an effort” to get backup freshman QB Taulia Tagovailoa into the Tide’s game against Arkansas this weekend “to expedite his progression,” Saban expressed his focus on what really matters — and frustration with the question.

“No, we’re focused on winning the game,” Saban responded.

“Alright, so we’re going to try and win the game,” he continued. “And we’re going to play the best players that we can play to win the game.”

“And we’re not assuming that it’s going to be an easy game, alright. And we’re not assuming that we’ll have opportunity to just play anybody who wants to play — to expedite anything, except winning the game,” Saban emphasized. “So, we’re going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Saban left the podium after answering that question, visibly annoyed.

Watch:

As Herm Edwards once said, “you play to win the game.” Nick Saban was asked about getting freshman QB Taulia Tagovailoa into the upcoming game against Arkansas and his response is classic Saban! @wvua23 @Tide1009fm #RollTide #AlabamaFootball #NickSaban pic.twitter.com/zkkHQQqkbx — Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) October 23, 2019

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn