Rogers’ report from Washington: Pelosi’s liberal agenda takes shape

On January 3, the 116th Congress convened under the control of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As folks across East Alabama know, a few days before Christmas, the federal government partially shutdown because of the Senate’s unwillingness to consider House passed legislation that funded the government for the rest of the fiscal year along with over $5 billion for the border wall system.



I, along with many of my House Republican colleagues, stand with President Trump that we need to build the border wall on our Southwest border with Mexico.

Now, we find ourselves in a new year and a new Congress with the federal government partially closed, as of this writing, and the crisis continues unabated at our border.

Thousands of people from Central America continue to make the extremely dangerous journey, putting themselves and their children in harm’s way, drawn here because of our porous Southwest border. The continued availability of this illegal entryway only exacerbates the humanitarian crisis. This is in addition to the national security crisis America faces because of all the things we don’t know about the folks coming here illegally.

As of now, Democrats are coming to the table with no solutions or offers of compromise, but just simple refusal to build a wall.

Nancy Pelosi, who supports open borders and sanctuary cities, has even gone as far as calling a border wall “immoral.”

As if the Democratic shut down wasn’t enough, when Pelosi took control of the House, Democrats hit the ground running to push a liberal agenda from day one.

Our first week back, Democrats voted to raise taxes on working families as well as allow our taxpayer dollars to be used for abortions in foreign countries. Talk about what’s truly immoral.

They also passed what I called in my House Floor speech a “smoke and mirrors” vote to reopen the government without a cent of funding for the border wall.

But of course, instead of staying in town to do their jobs and find a way to reopen the federal government, Democrats blocked that vote and headed home for the weekend.

As the incoming Ranking Member on the House Committee on Homeland Security, securing our borders is a priority for me.

I will continue to stand with President Trump because I know firsthand how dangerous the situation is if we don’t take control of our borders. A sovereign nation is a nation with borders.

