Roby: New Congress brings new opportunities for the Second District

Last month, the 116th Congress was sworn-in, and I was honored to take the oath and begin my fifth term serving Alabama’s Second District. A new Congress often brings new committee and subcommittee opportunities, and I am excited to share with you my new responsibilities as I continue to work on your behalf.

For the 116th Congress, I will continue to serve on the House Appropriations and Judiciary Committees. On Appropriations, I have been assigned seats on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee, the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee and the Commerce, Justice, and Science Subcommittee.

The Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee has jurisdiction over some programs at the Department of Defense and the full range of funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs. The State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee has jurisdiction over diplomacy and development funding – perhaps most importantly supporting the operations carried out at the Department of State, exports and trade, the Department of the Treasury, and more. The Commerce, Justice, and Science Subcommittee has jurisdiction over funding for the Departments of Commerce and Justice and science agencies, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

I am thrilled to continue serving on the Appropriations Committee as it gives me an important opportunity to advocate for conservative funding and have oversight over the spending that affects most every area of our federal government. These subcommittee assignments give me a seat at the table to advocate for the priorities that are important to those of us who live and work in Alabama’s Second District, including properly supporting our national security interests at home and abroad, ensuring adequate resources to care for our nation’s veterans, and more.

On the Judiciary Committee, I am honored to report that I have been selected to serve as the top Republican, formally known as Ranking Member, of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. As an attorney, I am excited to work closely on the important issues this subcommittee touches and to be a stronger voice in this leadership capacity on behalf of our district and state.

As you may know, in Congress, the process of debating and amending legislation begins in committee. That’s why it is so important for me, as your representative, to secure assignments to committees and subcommittees that handle legislation directly impacting our district and state. Being assigned to two major committees is rare, and I am grateful to have this opportunity on your behalf.

While the 116th Congress will hold new challenges with a Democrat majority in the House, I will continue to use my committee positions to be a strong voice for Alabama and the Second District. I am excited about the possibilities these assignments will bring, and I will keep fighting for the conservative ideals we share.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.