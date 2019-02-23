Roby: Productive discussions in Alabama’s Second District

During the recent week-long February district work period, I had the opportunity to travel around Alabama’s Second District to spend time on the ground meeting with constituents and local leaders, visiting schools and businesses, and ultimately listening to the views and concerns of the people I represent. Having this time to hear firsthand from the people who live and work in Alabama’s Second District is vitally important, and my goal is always that these interactions enable me to be a better representative of our priorities in Washington.

In our state’s capital city, I had the opportunity to speak to the Montgomery Kiwanis Club during their weekly lunch meeting. I was glad to share with the group updates about the 116th Congress, including my new responsibilities on the Appropriations and Judiciary Committees. Of course, Democrats recently took control of the House, so this year will bring new challenges, but as I told the Kiwanis Club, I remain committed to fighting for our shared conservative priorities, including properly funding our military, caring for our veterans, securing the border, supporting the agriculture community and defending the unborn. Now, more than ever, it is important that conservative leaders speak out for these important causes.

In Montgomery, I also participated in a roundtable meeting with members of the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association. This was a valuable opportunity for me to hear firsthand what they are experiencing in the industry, and I appreciate everyone who took the time to be there and join the discussion. Our historic tax reform overhaul has resulted in hardworking Americans keeping more of their own money. It’s no secret that when families have more money in the budget, they are able to more easily dine out at restaurants and take trips. I believe that our state’s hospitality network is feeling the benefits of tax reform, and I’m eager to see the momentum continue.

Last, but not least, while in Montgomery, I stopped by Four Star Freightliner to meet with management and employees. I was given a fantastic site tour and really enjoyed learning more about their business. The company has several locations in Alabama and Georgia, and we are very fortunate to have them here in the Second District.

In Geneva, I spent time on campus at Geneva High School where I participated in a proclamation signing recognizing February as Career and Technical Education Month. Our state is fortunate to have a strong network of two-year colleges and high schools that offer CTE programs to thousands of students, ensuring that today’s young people are well-equipped for tomorrow’s job opportunities.

While in Geneva, I also had the opportunity to catch up with my friend, state Senator Donnie Chesteen. While the news has left the headlines, several areas in the Wiregrass are still trying to recover after Hurricane Michael devastated lands and crops during harvest last October. I assured Senator Chesteen that I firmly believe Congress should make agriculture disaster recovery funds available for the people who were hit hardest. I’m hopeful that we will get this done soon, and in the meantime, I encourage anyone who needs assistance to contact my offices.

In Hartford, I paid my first visit to Air Performance. I was glad to meet the company’s leadership, tour the impressive facility, and speak to their hardworking employees about the work I’m honored to do on their behalf in Congress.

I finished my week on the road in New Brockton where I toured their Town Hall building. I also visited with Mayor Kathryn Holley and Town Clerk Debra Andrews. I was excited to see New Brockton’s Town Hall for myself – this facility is truly something residents of the town should be proud of.

My week traveling the district was very productive, and I really appreciate the many individuals who took time out of their busy schedules to talk with me. My priority is always to be the very strongest representative of our shared beliefs that I possibly can, and hearing directly from my constituents is the best way for me to accomplish that goal. I’m grateful for the conversations we shared and am looking forward to many more opportunities to learn from the people I represent.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.