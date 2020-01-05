Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

How much does government assist the poor? 58 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Wattsworth Weevil the latest pest to join ‘Weevil Way’ in Enterprise 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
New species of fossil shark named for beloved Birmingham volunteer 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: Looking back and moving forward 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Forbes names Birmingham as one of world’s top affordable winter travel destinations 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
B.A.S.S., Alabama Power break ground on Smith Lake pavilion 23 hours ago / Outdoors
Hyundai’s Alabama manufacturing plant registers production gain in 2019 1 day ago / News
Tuberville calls for changes in education, warns of ‘socialism talk’ in schools — ‘We’re not going to have any more conservatives in Washington, D.C.’ 1 day ago / News
Mo Brooks ‘very pleased’ with how Alabama GOP U.S. Senate primary is proceeding — Says national 2020 election crystal ball is ‘foggy’ 1 day ago / News
Great Alabama 650 returns in 2020 with changes 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
WFF’s Rut Map gives hunters useful planning tool 1 day ago / Outdoors
Byrne hits Omar over Soleimani reaction: ‘We have to wonder what side is she on?’ 2 days ago / Politics
Police rescue Alabama woman held captive at knifepoint 2 days ago / News
Sessions: Doug Jones ‘a foot soldier in support of the team dedicated to a leftist, socialistic future’ 2 days ago / News
Veterans home to be built in Enterprise 2 days ago / News
Alabama elected officials react to killing Iran’s Qasem Soleimani 2 days ago / News
Trump officially sends 11th Circuit nomination of Alabama’s Andrew Brasher to U.S. Senate 2 days ago / News
Watch: Amazing video of historic Starliner launch 2 days ago / News
Troy King releases first video ad in AL-02, touts strong ties to district 2 days ago / Politics
Bama’s win over Michigan announced as one of most-watched Citrus Bowl games ever 2 days ago / Sports
8 hours ago

Roby: Looking back and moving forward

It is hard to acknowledge that 2019 has come to an end, and a new year is upon us. Not only are we stepping into a new year, but we are moving into a new decade. We have seen a significant surge in development for Alabama, and the effects can be found as far as each corner of the state. With this new decade comes a fresh opportunity for greater growth and development across our state.

As I take a moment to look back on the year of 2019, I am reminded of all the many accomplishments we made this year in Congress. The House of Representatives passed several critical pieces of legislation that greatly impacted our nation and the state of Alabama including: a disaster relief package that included aid for Wiregrass communities affected by Hurricane Michael, NDAA for Fiscal Year 2020 to support our defense, USMCA to bring trade negotiation improvements with our neighboring trading partners and a spending package to keep the government funded throughout the year.

Focusing closer on Alabama, our state saw a great amount of successes this past year. The Alabama Department of Labor announced that the state reached a record low unemployment rate. From November 2018 to November 2019, Alabama’s unemployment rate fell from 3.8% to 2.7%, which was the largest drop across the country. We witnessed extreme job growth and development across the state, along with the announcement of the creation of thousands of new jobs for Alabamians.

We are fortunate to experience this remarkable time in our state’s history. Aside from our stable economy and major economic growth, Alabama recently celebrated 200 years of statehood. I was proud to attend festivities commemorating this memorable time in our Capital City, and these events brought Alabamians from North Alabama all the way down to the Wiregrass together in celebration.

With the end to another significant year in Congress, I am quick to remember what an honor and privilege it has been to represent Alabama’s Second Congressional District for the past nine years. I want to thank the people of the Second District for trusting me to serve them and be their voice here in Washington. I am grateful for this unique platform that allows me to dedicate my efforts to serving the needs of my constituents. The cares and concerns of our District are guiding principles for every decision I make in Congress. I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents in this new year, and I am hopeful to see the excellent progress we will continue to make together in our state.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

58 mins ago

How much does government assist the poor?

Americans care about assisting the less fortunate, and over 100 government programs carry out this task. A closer examination, however, reveals that much of this funding goes to other purposes. This raises questions about how best to assist Americans needing help.

I will focus on two programs, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Medicaid. Other programs experience similar diversions. For instance, subsidized college loans often help students from well-to-do families attend elite schools.

TANF provides cash assistance to America’s poor. It was created by the 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act to replace Aid to Families with Dependent Children. TANF is what most people probably think of as government welfare.

569
Keep reading 569 WORDS

In 2017, Alabama spent $202 million on TANF, or $220 for every poor Alabamian. Much of this was not cash assistance. For instance, Alabama spent $5 million on education, training and work programs that year. This makes sense, given the emphasis of the 1996 reforms on work requirements and training to end long-term dependence. Yet TANF also funds child care, pre-kindergarten, child welfare services, home visitation programs, and programs to encourage two-parent family formation and prevent out-of-wedlock births. Administration costs amount to 7 percent of TANF spending nationally, and distressingly almost 13 percent in Alabama. Cash assistance totaled just 23 percent of total TANF spending.

Medicaid covers disabled Americans as well as the poor, as established in the 1965 legislation. Care for the disabled is expensive, consuming over one-third of program spending. But Medicaid also covers nursing home care for the non-disabled elderly, which accounts for 21% of spending.

Why does this happen? As many observers note, poor Americans are not an influential interest group. They do not vote at a high rate and cannot afford the most powerful lobbyists in Washington or Montgomery. By contrast, senior citizens possess significant political clout. Diversion of Medicaid dollars to nursing home care should perhaps not surprise anyone.

The political problem seems intractable: more political influence for the poor would fix the problem but is also the source of the problem. Except I think we can push this further.

If the poor are so politically weak, why do so many programs assist the poor? Wouldn’t politically influential seniors find it easier to just get politicians to pay for nursing home care than redirecting Medicaid funds?

Americans’ desire to help their fellow citizens in need explains politicians’ appropriations for Medicaid and TANF. Political influence is necessary, however, to prevent diversion to other purposes. Government is like a game played on two levels. The visible, surface game involves legislation and appropriations by Congress or the states. The game beneath the surface involves regulations and rulings which determine how the money gets spent.

Americans’ desire to help ensures appropriations to programs like TANF and Medicaid. But because the poor lack the political resources to shape the detailed rules, funds do not get spent as intended. Helping the poor through government is challenging.

We might accept diversion of funds as a cost, like shipping costs. We may simply have to spend $2 to get $1 to TANF and Medicaid beneficiaries. But I think that private philanthropy offers a more effective alternative.

The charitable sector has costs. Bogus “charities” have basically siphoned off donations through ridiculous salaries paid to officers and staff. Today watchdog groups like Charity Navigator and GuideStar can readily identify fake charities. With a responsible charity, donated funds get used for the intended purpose.

America has a range of charities pursuing alternative ways of helping persons in need. We donate over $400 billion to charity annually, even with scores of government programs assisting the poor. Tax cuts tied to a walk-back of government assistance would, I believe, significantly increase charitable giving. Medicaid is so poorly funded that patients in many states struggle to find doctors willing to treat them. Philanthropy offers much more potential to assist Americans.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Show less
4 hours ago

Wattsworth Weevil the latest pest to join ‘Weevil Way’ in Enterprise

Another boll weevil invasion is occurring in Enterprise, but this time it’s being welcomed.

Now, instead of destroying the cotton crop, the six-foot critters are greeting guests and spreading good will throughout the community.

The city’s 15th weevil statue, Wattsworth Weevil, was unveiled recently at the Alabama Power business office, 549 Glover Ave.

400
Keep reading 400 WORDS

Wattsworth Weevil is a bundle of energy representing the men and women who keep the electricity humming in Enterprise. Wattsworth is a lineman, from the top of his hard hat down to his climbing boots. He is proud to be part of the boll weevil circuit and hopes to generate some positive buzz in town, and beyond.

“This public arts project is yet another way we are embracing the bug that we’ve adopted as our mascot here in Enterprise,” said Tami Doerer, the city’s director of tourism. “Businesses and organizations around town can customize their statues to best represent who they are and how they contribute to our community.”

“We decided the best representative of our company is the group that works all hours, in all types of conditions, mostly outdoors, to keep our lights on,” said Trent Dillard, Alabama Power’s community relations manager for the Enterprise area. “Wattsworth Weevil is our tribute to the line crew personnel and our way of working with the community, to illustrate that good things are happening here in Enterprise.”

The relationship between this south Alabama community and the boll weevil is long and storied. During the early 1900s, the big cash crop in the area was cotton. Then the boll weevil, which feeds almost exclusively on cotton, migrated from Mexico and devastated the cotton industry and communities across the South that relied on the commodity to fuel the local economy.

After battling the beetle for several years, some growers in Coffee County and surrounding areas turned to growing peanuts in hopes of avoiding financial ruin. The decision to diversify was fortuitous in more ways than one. By 1919, when the boll weevil plague was reaching its peak in other areas of the South, Coffee County was the largest producer of peanuts in the country. It also later became the first county in the region to produce peanut oil.

The move beyond cotton was so beneficial, the citizens of Enterprise in 1919 erected a monument to the boll weevil, recognizing its contribution toward improving the community.

Today, visitors to Enterprise can visit the original boll weevil statue and tour Weevil Way, recognizing the pest that this community venerates.

“It is our hope that one day, we will see a boll weevil on every corner, said Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper. “We appreciate Alabama Power honoring their linemen and enhancing our community with their very own boll weevil statue.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

New species of fossil shark named for beloved Birmingham volunteer

A new species of fossil shark from southern Alabama has been discovered, a team of scientists led by Jun Ebersole, director of Collections at the McWane Science Center in Birmingham, announced this month. The discovery was made as part of a larger study examining the diversity of fossil sharks and bony fish living in Alabama 40 million years ago during the Eocene Epoch.

Ebersole collaborated on the research with David Cicimurri, curator of Natural History, South Carolina State Museum in Columbia, and Gary L. Stringer, Ph.D., professor emeritus of geology, University of Louisiana at Monroe.

320
Keep reading 320 WORDS

“This new species is a really early member of Carcharhinus, a genus of shark that is still alive today, Ebersole said. “At least a dozen species of Carcharhinus are known to have a range in the Gulf of Mexico today, and this new species was likely very similar to the modern bull shark or pigeye shark.”

Nicknamed the “Mancin shark,” the species honors the late Lois N. Mancin of Birmingham for her years of volunteering and her love for educating visitors to McWane Science Center and the Birmingham Zoo.

Mancin, a Memphis native, moved to Birmingham to marry John Mancin in 1969. Following the births of her daughters, Shannon and Nickey, Mancin volunteered regularly at their schools and with their Brownie troop. As her children got older, she joined the Birmingham Zoo, where she served as a docent for 20 years and served as the president of the Docent Association.

“Lois joined the McWane Science Center in 2004,” Ebersole said. “She was an integral part of the Collections Department volunteer group – her sense of humor and love of learning is a part of the rich legacy that she leaves behind.”

In the 13 years Mancin volunteered at McWane, she donated more than 6,000 hours to educational programming and organizing and identifying artifacts in the Collections Department. She was twice recognized as McWane’s Volunteer of the Year and was honored at Alabama’s National Philanthropy Day in 2016.

“It is an honor to be able to name this shark in her memory,” Ebersole said. “In addition, we are working to develop a display that will open at McWane Science Center in early 2020, to share the discovery with the public.”

The study, titled “Taxonomy and biostratigraphy of the elasmobranchs and bony fishes (Chondrichthyes and Osteichthyes) of the lower-to-middle Eocene (Ypresian to Bartonian) Claiborne Group in Alabama, USA, including an analysis of otoliths,” was published Dec. 6 in the open-access European Journal of Taxonomy.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
22 hours ago

Forbes names Birmingham as one of world’s top affordable winter travel destinations

An article by Forbes this week named Birmingham, Alabama, as one of the world’s nine best affordable winter 2020 travel destinations.

Other cities honored were Chicago, Guadalajara, Mexico City, San Antonio, Cartagena, Toronto, San Diego and Rome.

83
Keep reading 83 WORDS

Forbes wrote of Birmingham, “This Alabama destination is growing in popularity and for good reason. Its cultural roots combine effortlessly to produce an amazing food scene, where high-end culinary chops meet down-home flavors. In addition to the restaurants helmed by James Beard Award-winning chefs, you’ll also enjoy a delightful art scene.”

“You’re sure to be surprised at all this Southern destination offers,” the article added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
23 hours ago

B.A.S.S., Alabama Power break ground on Smith Lake pavilion

Work has started on a new public-use weigh-in pavilion at Smith Lake, which is part of a partnership between B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power.

Union Sportsmen’s Alliance volunteers recently broke ground on the project at Lewis Smith Lake Dam Boat Ramp in Walker County.

The pavilion will feature holding tanks for fish, which reduce stress and increase survival rates. The covered pavilion will provide shade for tournament weigh-ins.

335
Keep reading 335 WORDS

“This pavilion will provide a much-needed place for organizations to hold their weigh-ins, from local bass clubs to the largest Bassmaster Open tournaments,” said B.A.S.S. Conservation Director Gene Gilliland.

Gilliland thanked Alabama Power for its support of the project. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also donated engineering expertise.

Union Sportsmen’s Alliance volunteers are handling construction and say the project is an opportunity for their members to partner with the community.

“We’re proud to partner with B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power on this project, which will benefit Smith Lake anglers for years to come,” said Union Sportsmen’s Alliance Conservation Manager Robert Stroede. “Our union volunteers are passionate about the outdoors and conservation, and they enjoy sharing their time and trade skills giving back to their communities.”

“As part of the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and a high school fishing coach, I am proud to see this project underway and excited about the positive impact it will have on the fast-growing high school fishing circuit,” said Casey Shelton, business manager, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers System Council U-19.

In 2014, B.A.S.S., Alabama Power, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Shelby County and volunteers from Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation teamed up to open a similar weigh-in pavilion at Beeswax Landing on Lay Lake.

“We are thrilled to work with B.A.S.S., the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the local community to construct this pavilion that will enhance this access point on Smith Lake,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs. “We look forward to it opening and playing a part in showcasing the state of Alabama’s beautiful waterways.”

The project is expected to be completed in early spring.

“This is a great example of a diverse group of entities coming together to achieve one goal,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We are proud to be a part of this project and continue our mission of accessibility to the natural resources of our great state.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less