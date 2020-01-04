Forbes names Birmingham as one of world’s top affordable winter travel destinations

“As long as we come out of the Republican primary in March and runoff, whenever that may be, in a position where we can rally behind the Republican nominee, then Doug Jones is going to be defeated,” he said.

Brooks told WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” he perceived the back-and-forth barbs between the candidates in the current field as not a threat to divide the party in a way that would put the ultimate nominee at a disadvantage in November against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

During an appearance Friday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) said thus far he was pleased as to how the contest for the Republican Party nod for U.S. Senate in Alabama was advancing toward the March 3 primary.

“That is the key,” Brooks continued. “And to date, I think the little barbs that the candidates have tossed at each other are not going to create a schism that prevents us from rallying behind our nominee and getting Doug Jones in November. So in that context — yes, I am very pleased with the way the Republican primary is being conducted.”

“We’ve still got two months left, and there’s always a risk that as you get closer to the primary election day or when it gets to be one-on-one when we get closer to the runoff election day that the long knives come out,” he added. “And the scorched-earth campaign tactics erupt. I hope that will not happen. I hope each of our candidates will put their best foot forward, talk about public policy issues that they distinguish themselves from their opponents, and they do so in an honest way. And as long as we have a professional, high-level debate about who our nominee ought to be, then we’ll come out of this smelling like roses, and we will win in November, thereby giving us another confirmation vote for the next Supreme Court chief justice and all those judges at the lower court level.”

Beyond Alabama, Brooks said there was a lot of uncertainty as to what might happen in November and warned the outcome in the general election could go either way.

“My crystal ball is foggy, as it is with most people,” Brooks said. “We’re still talking 10 months away. A lot can happen between now the November general election. There is a possibility if things go well that Donald Trump will get reelected, that we will keep the Senate and we will capture the House and be in a better position to promote, protect and preserve America’s traditional values that have made us the greatest nation in world history.”

“On the other hand, there is still a chance that things go south, and the Democrats capture the White House, capture the Senate and keep the House,” he added. “There’s a broad spectrum of possibilities, and at this point in time, it’s too early to know who is going to prevail. The only thing I know for certain is both sides are going to fight and fight hard to help the American people understand which philosophy of government is best for our country long-term.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.