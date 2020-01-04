Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Forbes names Birmingham as one of world’s top affordable winter travel destinations

An article by Forbes this week named Birmingham, Alabama, as one of the world’s nine best affordable winter 2020 travel destinations.

Other cities honored were Chicago, Guadalajara, Mexico City, San Antonio, Cartagena, Toronto, San Diego and Rome.

Forbes wrote of Birmingham, “This Alabama destination is growing in popularity and for good reason. Its cultural roots combine effortlessly to produce an amazing food scene, where high-end culinary chops meet down-home flavors. In addition to the restaurants helmed by James Beard Award-winning chefs, you’ll also enjoy a delightful art scene.”

“You’re sure to be surprised at all this Southern destination offers,” the article added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

B.A.S.S., Alabama Power break ground on Smith Lake pavilion

Work has started on a new public-use weigh-in pavilion at Smith Lake, which is part of a partnership between B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power.

Union Sportsmen’s Alliance volunteers recently broke ground on the project at Lewis Smith Lake Dam Boat Ramp in Walker County.

The pavilion will feature holding tanks for fish, which reduce stress and increase survival rates. The covered pavilion will provide shade for tournament weigh-ins.

“This pavilion will provide a much-needed place for organizations to hold their weigh-ins, from local bass clubs to the largest Bassmaster Open tournaments,” said B.A.S.S. Conservation Director Gene Gilliland.

Gilliland thanked Alabama Power for its support of the project. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also donated engineering expertise.

Union Sportsmen’s Alliance volunteers are handling construction and say the project is an opportunity for their members to partner with the community.

“We’re proud to partner with B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power on this project, which will benefit Smith Lake anglers for years to come,” said Union Sportsmen’s Alliance Conservation Manager Robert Stroede. “Our union volunteers are passionate about the outdoors and conservation, and they enjoy sharing their time and trade skills giving back to their communities.”

“As part of the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and a high school fishing coach, I am proud to see this project underway and excited about the positive impact it will have on the fast-growing high school fishing circuit,” said Casey Shelton, business manager, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers System Council U-19.

In 2014, B.A.S.S., Alabama Power, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Shelby County and volunteers from Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation teamed up to open a similar weigh-in pavilion at Beeswax Landing on Lay Lake.

“We are thrilled to work with B.A.S.S., the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the local community to construct this pavilion that will enhance this access point on Smith Lake,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs. “We look forward to it opening and playing a part in showcasing the state of Alabama’s beautiful waterways.”

The project is expected to be completed in early spring.

“This is a great example of a diverse group of entities coming together to achieve one goal,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We are proud to be a part of this project and continue our mission of accessibility to the natural resources of our great state.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Hyundai’s Alabama manufacturing plant registers production gain in 2019

Hyundai’s Alabama auto assembly plant produced 336,000 vehicles in 2019, the company announced Thursday, a total output that rose about 4 percent over the previous year.

The Santa Fe SUV was the primary contributor to the production increase at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, as consumer preferences have shifted toward sport utilities.

Workers at the Montgomery facility also build the Sonata and Elantra sedans, and they launched a redesigned Sonata in November. The updated model features a new sporty design, along with improvements in safety, technology, performance and fuel efficiency.

“We are optimistic the 2020 Sonata will draw more consumers, who want to purchase a midsize sedan, to the Hyundai brand in 2020,” said Robert Burns, HMMA spokesman.

Another upcoming development for Hyundai in Alabama is a $410 million, 200-job expansion that will add the all-new compact utility vehicle, the Santa Cruz, to the assembly lines in 2021.

The project is expected to bring an additional 1,000 jobs to the Montgomery area at supplier and logistics operations.

“Hyundai continues to make great strides in Alabama, adding new, high-quality products, jobs and investments at a truly impressive pace,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“At the same time, current production is growing, which underscores the skill and dedication of the workforce in Montgomery and across the River Region.”

Earlier in 2019, HMMA celebrated the grand opening of its new cylinder head engine plant, a $388 million, 50-job project.

Last year’s total engine production was 472,254, Burns said.

During the year, he said, each of HMMA’s engine shops had downtime due to retooling to begin building the next generation four-cylinder engines. Engine 1 was down from January to mid-May, while Engine 2 was down during November and December.

Engine 2 retooling is expected to be complete by May. The project annual engine capacity of HMMA after all projects are complete will be about 670,000 units.

Elsewhere in Alabama’s auto industry, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama estimated its 2019 output at 351,708 minivans, SUVs and pickups, along with the V-6 engines that power them. Mercedes-Benz has not announced production totals for its plant in Tuscaloosa County.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Tuberville calls for changes in education, warns of ‘socialism talk’ in schools — ‘We’re not going to have any more conservatives in Washington, D.C.’

One consistent theme of former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s bid for U.S. Senate in Alabama has been not to dwell on the minutiae of the day-to-day political struggle playing out in Washington, D.C. and on cable news.

Instead, he has put some of his focus on broader issues, including faith, family and education, as he has made his way around the state on the campaign trail.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Friday, Tuberville once again visited the issue of education. He referred to education as one of the necessary “fundamentals” needed to prevent the creep of socialism in the country.

“I’m a builder,” Tuberville said. “I always was. Most every football program that I took over was a disaster, and I had to build it back. You have to build it back with people believing what you’re doing, and you’ve heard me say this — we’ve lost our fundamentals in this country. If we don’t get that straightened back out and get back to our fundamentals, we’re going to lose the United States of America as we all love it. It will be here. We’ll have some freedoms, but we’ll start losing some of it. The Constitution has kept us on the strait and narrow as long as we don’t change that, and we’re not going to do that, hopefully.”

“But the fundamentals — we’ve got to get God back in the schools for kids,” he continued. “We replaced God in the 1960s with metal detectors. I mean, it is just embarrassing what we’ve done. We’re a Christian nation. We’ve got to continue to remember that. The other one is to build back families. And you’ve heard me say this, and I’m going to tell people this right now — I don’t care what we do with the economy or our military, or how good things are looking — if we don’t change education in the very near future and get our kids away from this socialism talk, we’re not going to have any more conservatives in Washington, D.C. We’re not going to have a president. We’re going to have all socialistic people that will be elected by our Millennials that are all being brainwashed in our universities, all universities, and a lot of our high schools.”

“We have got to get back to basics and start teaching our fundamentals in our schools,” Tuberville added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Mo Brooks ‘very pleased’ with how Alabama GOP U.S. Senate primary is proceeding — Says national 2020 election crystal ball is ‘foggy’

During an appearance Friday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) said thus far he was pleased as to how the contest for the Republican Party nod for U.S. Senate in Alabama was advancing toward the March 3 primary.

Brooks told WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” he perceived the back-and-forth barbs between the candidates in the current field as not a threat to divide the party in a way that would put the ultimate nominee at a disadvantage in November against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

“As long as we come out of the Republican primary in March and runoff, whenever that may be, in a position where we can rally behind the Republican nominee, then Doug Jones is going to be defeated,” he said.

“That is the key,” Brooks continued. “And to date, I think the little barbs that the candidates have tossed at each other are not going to create a schism that prevents us from rallying behind our nominee and getting Doug Jones in November. So in that context — yes, I am very pleased with the way the Republican primary is being conducted.”

“We’ve still got two months left, and there’s always a risk that as you get closer to the primary election day or when it gets to be one-on-one when we get closer to the runoff election day that the long knives come out,” he added. “And the scorched-earth campaign tactics erupt. I hope that will not happen. I hope each of our candidates will put their best foot forward, talk about public policy issues that they distinguish themselves from their opponents, and they do so in an honest way. And as long as we have a professional, high-level debate about who our nominee ought to be, then we’ll come out of this smelling like roses, and we will win in November, thereby giving us another confirmation vote for the next Supreme Court chief justice and all those judges at the lower court level.”

Beyond Alabama, Brooks said there was a lot of uncertainty as to what might happen in November and warned the outcome in the general election could go either way.

“My crystal ball is foggy, as it is with most people,” Brooks said. “We’re still talking 10 months away. A lot can happen between now the November general election. There is a possibility if things go well that Donald Trump will get reelected, that we will keep the Senate and we will capture the House and be in a better position to promote, protect and preserve America’s traditional values that have made us the greatest nation in world history.”

“On the other hand, there is still a chance that things go south, and the Democrats capture the White House, capture the Senate and keep the House,” he added. “There’s a broad spectrum of possibilities, and at this point in time, it’s too early to know who is going to prevail. The only thing I know for certain is both sides are going to fight and fight hard to help the American people understand which philosophy of government is best for our country long-term.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Great Alabama 650 returns in 2020 with changes

Registration opens Jan. 1 for the second annual Great Alabama 650, a grueling 650-mile non-motorized paddle race across some of the most scenic lakes and rivers in Alabama.

The Alabama Scenic River Trail said registration will open at noon CST on PaddleGuru. The race will be held Sept. 26-Oct. 6, starting at Weiss Lake in northeast Alabama and finishing at Fort Morgan in Mobile Bay.

Great Alabama 650 paddle race showcases state’s beauty, racers’ endurance from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Organizers have made a few changes for 2020. Participants must have competed as a solo or two-person tandem racer in a qualifying race within the past five years. The event will also be capped at 20 boats.

Racers who have not competed in a qualifying race will be given an opportunity to compete in a 65-mile race in June on a section of the Great Alabama 650 course. The winner of that race will get an automatic spot into the 2020 Great Alabama 650.

The first Great Alabama 650 was held in September. Of the 12 entrants, only the three winners completed the course. Florida resident Bobby Johnson won the race in seven days, eight hours, one minute and 55 seconds, despite trailing for the first 500 miles. Johnson covered more than 85 miles per day on the course, which includes several Alabama Power dams and waterways.

Not far behind Johnson was Salli O’Donnell, the only female solo competitor. O’Donnell, who lives in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, led for the first 500 miles of the race but finished six hours behind Johnson.

Tandem paddlers Ryan Gillikin of Bay Minette and Susan Jordan of Mississippi finished on the ninth day of the race. The finishers, as the top male, top female and top tandem, split a $22,500 prize equally among those three divisions.

To learn more about the Great Alabama 650, including a detailed list of rules and requirements, visit al650.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

