Roby: ‘I will continue to use my position in Congress to be a vocal advocate for the unborn’

In an appearance Friday on Huntsville’s WVNN, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) recognized participants in Friday’s March for Life event in Washington, D.C. marking 46 years since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling effectively legalizing abortion.

Roby pledged to use her position as a member of Congress to promote pro-life policies and be an advocate for the unborn.

She also acknowledged President Donald Trump’s commitment to the pro-life cause.

“I’m unapologetically pro-life,” Roby said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And as you all know, 46 years ago, the Supreme Court offered its infamous Roe v. Wade decision, which legalizes abortion on demand in the United States. And as I said on the floor the other day, and this is breathtaking to say, more than 60 million unborn babies have had their lives ended by abortion. So to all the courageous individuals that have taken to the Hill today to participate in the March for Life, I just want to say thank you for your willingness to do that. As you know, it’s an annual event where the pro-life community comes together to advocate for those who do not have a voice.”

“I’m really grateful for those who made the trip to Washington today out of dedication for what I believe is a deeply worthy cause,” she continued. “It’s our responsibility. It’s my responsibility to speak out for those who can’t speak for themselves. But this March for Life provides a tremendous platform for all pro-life Americans to do that and come together once a year. I would just like the message today to be thank you, but also that I will continue to use my position in Congress to be a vocal advocate for the unborn.”

Roby also addressed the House Franking Commission’s ruling stating that lawmakers were prohibited from using official accounts to promote the March for Life, calling it quite stunning.

“One of the things that we just recently did – I joined 169 of my House colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump asking him to reject any legislation that would weaken our federal pro-life policy,” Roby said. “We just got word today that he said he will veto any existing legislation that weakened existing pro-life laws as long as he is president.”

“That is a huge win for the pro-life movement,” she added. “So again, I think Democrats’ reaction to this is they feel threatened, but we’re just going to continue to fight, and that is what this is.”

