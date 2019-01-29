 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Trump, Cliff Sims trade tweets — ‘I know who Jesus says I am’ 3 mins ago / National Politics
7 Things: Alabama in a State of Emergency, Doug Jones accuses Trump of not negotiating in ‘good-faith,’ Mueller probe could end soon and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
RNC’s Kayleigh McEnany: Alabama is ‘ground zero’ in terms of GOP U.S. Senate pickups 6 hours ago / News
Jo Bonner: Accepting Ivey chief of staff to set up future run for office ‘did not even enter into my mind’ 18 hours ago / News
Gas tax debate remains up in the air until the actual numbers appear 19 hours ago / Analysis
Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of projected winter weather 20 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer Multimedia founder Cliff Sims teases Doug Jones 2020 challenge amid book tour 20 hours ago / News
Priceville Police Department: ‘All crime’ canceled due to snow 21 hours ago / Faith & Culture
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Escaped Alabama inmate nabbed by police in Kentucky 1 day ago / News
Alabama men rescue neighbor from death by fire 1 day ago / News
Watch: Trump compliments Robert Aderholt as ‘a handsome man’ 1 day ago / Politics
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 1 day ago / Sponsored
Decatur bans vaping in public places 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Shutdown ends but uncertainty looms, Doug Jones wants to pay federal employees interest, Alabama AG challenges ruling on Confederate monuments and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones: Trump the ‘biggest problem’ in border security negotiations 1 day ago / National Politics
Byrne: How to fix our broken government 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Should we tax greenhouse gases? 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: The shutdown continues, Trump acquiesces on the State of the Union, $1 billion for prisons and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 2 days ago / Sponsored
6 hours ago

RNC’s Kayleigh McEnany: Alabama is ‘ground zero’ in terms of GOP U.S. Senate pickups

The 2020 U.S. Senate election isn’t just drawing attention from the Alabama Republican Party, but the national Republican Party as well.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) will be the only red state U.S. Senate Democrat on the ballot in 2020, making him potentially the most vulnerable Senate Democrat in that election cycle.

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany called Alabama “ground zero” for Republican pickups in the U.S. Senate.

“We have a lot of Republicans up for reelection this year, so the map isn’t quite situated the way it was for us the last time around,” McEnany said to “The Jeff Poor Show.” “We have Arkansas, Georgia, Delaware and a bunch of other states. But Alabama is really ground zero in terms of pickups. I believe Doug Jones is really the only red state Democrat out there facing reelection. So, we got a fight on our hands there, and I think it is one that we can win. He doesn’t represent the people of Alabama in the slightest. This is a red state, and I think we can take back that seat.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 mins ago

Trump, Cliff Sims trade tweets — ‘I know who Jesus says I am’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to express his displeasure with Alabama native Cliff Sims’ newly released book that chronicles his time serving in the White House.

After Sims started making the rounds on major television programs Monday ahead of Team of Vipers being released the next day, he began Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which was followed by an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”

As Sims spoke live with CNN co-host Alisyn Camerota, Trump used his favorite medium to share his thoughts on the book and his former campaign and administration staffer.

413
Keep reading 413 WORDS

Camerota prompted Sims to respond almost in real time, with the CNN anchor reading the tweet to him on air.

“Look, I know that [Trump tweeting] was a possibility when I wrote this book. And you know what I said? My identity is not wrapped up in being a Trump staffer. My identity is wrapped up in who I am in my faith, and those are the things that matter to me – I know who Jesus says I am. Don’t matter to me what Donald Trump or anyone else says that I am,” Sims said.

Camerota asked, “You don’t mind being called ‘a gofer?'”

“Not even one bit,” Sims replied with a smile.

Since his appearance on “New Day,” Sims sent out a tweet of his own, embracing the “gofer” moniker given to him by the president.

Sims is the founder and former CEO of Yellowhammer Multimedia. He sold and left the company when he went to work for the Trump campaign in 2016.

After Trump’s tweet on Tuesday, the chief operating officer of the president’s re-election campaign tweeted, “The Trump campaign is preparing to file suit against Cliff Sims for violating our NDA.”

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) have been held by the United States Supreme Court to be unenforceable when applied to former federal government employees disclosing unclassified information pertaining to their public service.

Two prominent D.C. attorneys specializing in First Amendment and government transparency litigation have already offered to defend Sims against the potential lawsuit pro bono.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Alabama in a State of Emergency, Doug Jones accuses Trump of not negotiating in ‘good-faith,’ Mueller probe could end soon and more …

7. As much as President Donald Trump gets blasted for his comments about NATO, it appears citizens in NATO countries support his implication that Europe isn’t pulling their weight

— President Trump has made it clear he believes the relationship with NATO and the U.S. is a one-way street. He usually cites accurate funding concerns, while public polling backs up his assertions.

— Almost all of our allies believe the U.S. would defend an attack on a NATO ally more than they believe their nation would defend a NATO ally. Only Poland and the Netherlands are the exceptions.

6. President Donald Trump gets his State of the Union on February 5

564
Keep reading 564 WORDS

— After a conversation between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the president, an agreement was reached on a date for the speech. Pelosi wrote to Trump, “Therefore, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber”

— After the invitation, President Donald Trump accepted, saying, “It is my great honor to accept.” He added, “We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!”

5. The war in Afghanistan could potentially be near a deal that may end United States’ involvement in the country

— The potential framework would mean American and Taliban officials would “guarantee” Afghanistan is never used by terrorists again, requires the Taliban to agree to a cease-fire and to talk between the insurgents and the Afghan government.

— The framework could end the war there and have American service members leaving in 18 months if the Taliban lives up to its agreement.

4. Former Yellowhammer News founder Cliff Sims continues to make news, and anger the president, with his new book about his time in the White House

— After already making news by outing counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway as a leaker, this week Sims has accused Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller of saying, “I would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched American soil,” as well as seeking press releases anytime an immigrant committed a gruesome crime.

— When asked about his political future, Sims commented that he might challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020. In a follow-up with Yellowhammer News, he made it clear that was “tongue-in-cheek.”

3. The Robert Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is apparently almost over

— Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told reporters he has been “fully briefed” and the probe is “close to being completed.” The end of this cannot come soon enough.

— The investigation has cast a question over every single domestic and foreign American policy decision made by the Trump administration, and that will remain until the American people receive some sort of answer about what actually happened or didn’t happen in 2016.

2. It appears Trump will not get Democrats to come around on the wall and Alabama’s Doug Jones blames the president for that

— When asked if the president and Democrats can make a deal on border security and funding the government, Trump said he believes the odds are 50-50 but Jones blames the president for the odds not being higher.

— Comically, Jones accused Trump of not negotiating in “good faith,” even though Democrats have gone from supporting hundreds of miles of border walls to calling them immoral while swing districts support the president’s offer.

1. Alabama is experiencing a State of Emergency

— Taking no chances, Governor Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency at 3:00 p.m. Monday for the entire state of Alabama, saying, “This winter storm has the potential to affect a large portion of our state. Citizens in the northern half of the state should be especially mindful of the changing weather conditions.”

— ALDOT has a website for real-time road conditions, schools, government offices, daycares and businesses that have announced closures for the day. The weather could cause the conditions to deteriorate as the day goes on, which could make this a two-day event due to dropping temperatures.

Show less
18 hours ago

Jo Bonner: Accepting Ivey chief of staff to set up future run for office ‘did not even enter into my mind’

In an interview with Alabama Public Television’s Don Dailey that aired on “Capital Journal” on Friday, former Rep. Jo Bonner, who is now Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff, dismissed the suggestion that a future run for office was in his future.

Bonner was named Ivey’s chief of staff immediately after her inauguration earlier this month, filling a vacancy left behind by Steve Pelham, who accepted a job with Auburn University.

The former Republican congressman acknowledged he had a good run in politics and said he was looking to serve in fellow Wilcox County native Ivey’s administration.

401
Keep reading 401 WORDS

“I have had an amazing journey on the ballot,” Bonner said. “And if I never see my name on the ballot again, it will be too soon. You know, I love what I’m doing. I love public policy. I love public service. And I wasn’t looking to necessarily get engaged in a public role like chief of staff for the governor, or senior advisor, but Governor Ivey can be pretty persuasive. She actually came to Tuscaloosa on her birthday, back in October, and we had lunch. And she said she would like for me to consider coming to work with her. I was extremely flattered.”

“I did think a little bit about getting in the arena, but I think people who have been blessed with the opportunity to live in this great state, there’s a certain debt that we owe,” he added. “So, I am thrilled and honored to be working with a lady who I not only have the greatest respect for, but I share her passion to make sure our days are in front of us.”

Bonner served as press secretary, then chief of staff for former Rep. Sonny Callahan, and ran for that same seat when Callahan announced his retirement. Bonner said it was not his intention to use the chief of staff role to catapult him into a run for governor.

“We’ll let me assure that did not even enter into my mind,” he replied. “The last few days – I’m not going to exaggerate, Don — everyone is busy, and everyone has a lot on their plate, but coming into this role everyone seems to want to visit, and everyone has an urgent matter that they want to bring to the governor’s attention. Of course, most of them had already talked with Steve [Pelham], or with the governor’s other great staff members that she has got. A lot of people now want to make sure I know what they’ve been telling the other. So, I’ve been pretty busy the past few days.”

“The last thing in my mind, on my mind – and certainly my wife would say if I ever thought about running for office again, I would probably need to hire a good divorce attorney,” Bonner added. “And I’m not looking to do that either.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
19 hours ago

Gas tax debate remains up in the air until the actual numbers appear

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong appeared Monday on WVNN radio in Huntsville to discuss winter weather preparedness and the conversation turned to the seemingly inevitable gas tax.

In the past, Strong he has been outspoken about the inherent unfairness of taxing larger counties and using a significant portion of that revenue to build roads in smaller communities, which is a break from Alabama County Commissioner Association’s position of more money and more money now.

Strong reiterated that position today on “The Dale Jackson Show” and made it clear that his job is to represent the people of Madison County and get them the best deal he can by working with state legislators. In Strong’s mind, that does not mean killing the gas tax. It means fighting for the best deal he can get.

270
Keep reading 270 WORDS

“I have no plans to derail it,” Strong said. “I’m going to advocate for the people I’m elected to advocate for.”

He also made it clear that new gas tax dollars should go to areas where there is economic growth and there are dollars being added to the economy.

“There’s 370,000 people that live in Madison County, and my objective is we’ve brought in new companies,” Strong outlined. “Our biggest thing we’ve got to address is infrastructure. And that’s not just in Huntsville and not just in Madison, but we’ve also got to make sure unincorporated Madison County appeals, and so we keep working. But I just don’t believe in going and taxing and then shoveling it somewhere else. We’ve got today’s technology. Let’s go in here and see that the vast majority of it returns to the people who paid it.”

He added, “[I]f the House of Representatives and the Senate pass a gas tax, is that we do everything we can to ensure that those dollars return to the affected area where the people are paying the taxes.”

The conversation highlights the uncertainty of this debate.

Is there any legislation? No.

How much does the state need? A lot.

How much will the gas tax increase be? No one knows.

Where will it go? Check back in March.

Until these questions are answered, there will be no organizable resistance to the idea of a gas tax. This is by design.

Once a bill drops, the game changes.

Listen:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
20 hours ago

Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of projected winter weather

Governor Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency effective at 3:00 p.m. Monday for all Alabama counties in preparation for winter weather expected to hit the state overnight.

The declaration came after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory for most of Alabama in anticipation of rain, snow and freezing temperatures.

By issuing a State of Emergency, Ivey is ordering the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Center in Clanton and the Alabama National Guard to assist with emergency transportation needs. The governor is also directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist communities and entities affected by the winter storm.

“This winter storm has the potential to affect a large portion of our state. Citizens in the northern half of the state should be especially mindful of the changing weather conditions,” Ivey said in a statement. “Travel conditions could be negatively impacted Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Please avoid travel if possible, and be very careful if you do have to get out on the roadways.”

271
Keep reading 271 WORDS

Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving, check road conditions before departing, allow for increased travel times and adjust arrival and departure times accordingly. Motorists are also urged to limit travel to emergency travel only.

The governor’s office wrote, “As always, keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle with a blanket, a few bottles of water, snacks, phone charger, and a first aid kit.”

“Now is a good time to prepare for the inclement conditions winter weather may bring in the coming days,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings advised. “Although the storm is fast-moving with short but heavy bursts of snow fall, it is the freezing temperatures after the front passage and especially at night that will create dangerous driving conditions where residual water on roadways freezes.”

For real-time road conditions, the Alabama Department of Transportation is encouraging individuals to click here.

You can also text “ALALERT” to 888777 to receive information for winter weather effects from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Suggestions on how to prepare for winter weather can be found here and on Twitter. Preparedness information can also be found at www.ready.gov or by following Ready Alabama on Twitter.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less