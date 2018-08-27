‘Right for Alabama:’ ALGOP adopts first-ever state party platform

The Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) adopted its first-ever state party platform on Saturday at its annual summer Executive Committee meeting.

ALGOP Platform Committee Chair, and soon-to-be state senator, Sam Givhan presented the committee’s report to the Executive Committee, which then voted to adopt the state platform.

The @algop adopted the first ever state platform. We have always stood with and are still guided by the RNC platform but we wanted to have our own individual state platform as well. We will post on our website soon. #RightforAlabama #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/fSKxQQOjhT

ALGOP Party platform as follows:

We believe every human being is endowed by our Creator with inherent rights to life, liberty and property.

We support a traditional, strict constructionist view of the Constitution and reject judicial activism in attempts to thwart the foundational basis of our Country and government.

We believe in equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity for all, without regard to race, creed, age, sex or national origin.

We support the rights of people of faith to the free exercise of religion, including every citizen’s right to apply religious values to public policy and the right of faith-based organizations to participate fully in public programs without renouncing their beliefs and without government interference.

We support freedom of speech and freedom of the press and oppose attempts to silence, to violate, or weaken those rights.

We uphold the right of individual Americans to own and bear firearms.

We assert the inherent dignity and sanctity of all human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental individual right to life and support a human life amendment to the Constitution. We oppose the use of public funds to perform or promote abortion and strongly condemn any federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

We support a strong military sufficiently funded to provide for our nation’s defense as well as our veterans.

We believe that the obligation to our veterans does not end when they leave the military.

We support options for learning, including: public education, parochial and private schools, charter schools, home-schooling, magnet schools and technical and vocational education. We recognize and support parental rights in their child’s education.

We believe that government should be limited and that the growth of government must be curtailed by a combination of the elimination of programs and transitioning of government jobs to the private sector.

We support lower and fair tax models that adequately fund government without undue waste or programs better facilitated by the private sector.

We condemn decisions by activist judges to allow the desecration of the flag and to deny children the opportunity to say the Pledge of Allegiance in public schools. We support standing at the presentation of our national anthem.

We support traditional marriage and family as being the foundation for a free society. We support the appointment of justices and judges who respect the constitutional limits on their power and respect the authority of the states to decide such fundamental social questions.

We support Alabama as a “Right to Work” state.

We oppose the implementation of the Common Core Curriculum.

We believe that business growth must be encouraged by all levels of government through the elimination of all unnecessary regulations that unduly burden industry and businesses.

We support legislation requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote and secure photo identification when voting in order to help ensure that we have fair and honest elections.