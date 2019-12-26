Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Gary Palmer: Pelosi won’t send articles of impeachment to Senate ‘until she is sure there is a rigged process’ 5 hours ago / News
Alabama increases checks for Chronic Wasting Disease after multiple instances found in Mississippi, Tennessee 7 hours ago / News
Hurts on Saban: ‘We always had a love for each other … our relationship will never die’ 7 hours ago / Sports
Report: Former Bama star was ‘bigger than Superman’ to late 11-year-old Northport boy 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
University of Alabama in Huntsville grad among historic graduating class of astronaut candidates 9 hours ago / News
Helicopter ambulance pilot dies after Christmas crash 10 hours ago / News
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 10 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama police deaths rise; 5 of 6 killed with stolen guns 11 hours ago / News
Honda Alabama records production milestone in busy 2019 1 day ago / News
Children and the needy in Alabama Power’s Southern Division get holiday help 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
The joy of Christmas 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey’s 2019 Christmas message — ‘The gift of Jesus is everlasting’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Aderholt: ‘Remember whose birthday celebration it truly is: our Savior, Jesus Christ’ (VIDEO) 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Reflecting the light of the world 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Arc of Tuscaloosa choir spreads joyful music for the holidays 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Rep. Martha Roby: Sharing the joy of Christmas 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
University graduates urged to follow ‘North Star’ 2 days ago / News
Merrill after Israel trip: ‘I have identified new ways in which we can strengthen our state’s security’ 2 days ago / News
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 2 days ago / Sponsored
Birmingham’s Zyp bike-share program paves the way for new “micromobility” options coming in 2020 2 days ago / News
9 hours ago

Report: Former Bama star was ‘bigger than Superman’ to late 11-year-old Northport boy

Carolina Panthers quarterback and Auburn legend Cam Newton is known for his Superman celebration. However, it was Panthers rookie linebacker Christian Miller, who played his college football at the University of Alabama, who became Superman to Northport’s Jaden Elijah Smith, who passed away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.

A Christmas-day report from The Charlotte Observer powerfully chronicled the friendship that grew between Miller and Smith, explaining that the outlet came upon the story after Miller recently selected Children’s of Alabama as his cause during the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative in December.

Smith, 11, was a normal Alabama boy; he loved hunting, the outdoors — and his Panthers blanket, among other things. He was also bravely fighting Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.

He was diagnosed with this rare cancer in October 2018, Miller’s senior season. Smith would subsequently meet Miller through Miller’s mother, Lisa, who worked with Smith’s father, Dwayne, at the University of Alabama. When Lisa found out about Jaden Smith, she and her two sons, Christian and CJ, made spending time with him a priority, according to The Charlotte Observer.

While the families reportedly did not connect until toward the end of Christian Miller’s time at the Capstone, the impression left on both the Millers and the Smiths was powerful and lasting nonetheless.

“Immediately when they found out about Jaden, they wanted to meet him and my family, so they came out and spent the afternoon with us,” Smith’s mother, Melissa, advised. “You would think we were all just a family. Jaden has adored Christian and CJ. They’re just great boys.”

Smith had an impact on Miller almost immediately. The then-Crimson Tide star raised money from his vertical jump at the NFL combine for Children’s of Alabama, the hospital Smith was at, in honor of Miller’s new buddy.

Over the next several months, Miller made a concerted effort to send messages and gifts to Smith at every possible opportunity. While seeing him in person was hard because Smith’s treatment schedule precluded visits and Miller was embarking on his busy rookie season in the NFL, the friendship grew even stronger from a distance.

“It was inspiring because he reminded me of myself,” Miller said before Smith passed away. “He’s biracial like I am. Physically, he kind of looks like me when I was a kid, but even cooler, he has a great love for the outdoors, he got into it even earlier than I did, I was later —probably middle school. He likes to do all the outdoor stuff, he likes sports … It just kind of just touched me, knowing how tough that situation was, knowing that just my presence or sending him a message, the smallest things meant so much.”

Miller and his family sent Smith care packages with Panthers gear and items that the team’s equipment staff helped collect. Miller would always include a personal letter with these gifts, and Melissa Smith shared that one recent note ended with Miller calling Smith “his little brother.”

That courageous boy took his Panthers blanket with him every time he went to the hospital, and it is in countless pictures. While Miller had a big impact on him, Smith left an indelible impression on the NFL linebacker, too.

“I can’t even put into words how much he’s been through, that alone is just like it makes me realize when I have my issues or my things that go on, it just makes me realize those are small things in comparison,” Miller remarked late in November. “He knocks it out of the park, man, he’s tough. A lot tougher than I am. I get a lot out of it, probably more than he does, he keeps me going.”

At Smith’s funeral this month, everyone was asked to wear something with a Superman logo, bright colors or camouflage.

“We aren’t mourning, we are celebrating,” Melissa Smith posted on Facebook.

From afar, Miller showed his support. He arrived to the Panthers game against the Seattle Seahawks that Sunday in a Superman t-shirt.

Miller reflected, “What a way to honor him, with him being such a big Panthers fan now, represent him as I’m coming in, have him with me in spirit. Again, just in his honor, he deserves that and I know he’s smiling down and it meant a lot to him.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Gary Palmer: Pelosi won’t send articles of impeachment to Senate ‘until she is sure there is a rigged process’

It has been a week since the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives have passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has not yet formally transferred them to the U.S. Senate for trial.

Pelosi claims she will not do so until the GOP-led Senate promises a “fair” impeachment trial. However, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) says he suspects other motivations for Pelosi’s inaction.

Palmer told Birmingham radio Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” that he believed Pelosi wanted promises of a “rigged process.”

276
Keep reading 276 WORDS

“She says that she will not send the articles of impeachment over until she is sure that there will be a fair process,” Palmer said. “What she is really saying is, ‘Until she is sure there is a rigged process.’ The whole process in the House was rigged. I spoke on the floor and it got under Adam Schiff’s skin a little bit when I pointed out a lot of what they did was in secret, he didn’t like that. But it was in secret.”

“There’s testimony from witnesses that they declared classified so you and I and the rest of the country couldn’t see that, couldn’t hear what they were saying,” he continued. “When we get the majority back, I want all that declassified. I want people to know what really happened. They made up this whole idea of an abuse of power. It is not a crime. And the Constitution requires high crimes and misdemeanors. And it is not a crime. And this obstruction of Congress — we used to call that executive privilege.”

Palmer recounted efforts by the then-Republican-led House of Representatives to investigate the so-called Fast and Furious scandal and alleged abuses by the IRS regarding the tax statuses of conservatives groups, and how the Obama administration used “executive privilege” to stymy those efforts. He noted the different standard that applies to Trump.

“When this president does it, that’s obstruction of Congress,” Palmer added. “That’s made up.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
7 hours ago

Alabama increases checks for Chronic Wasting Disease after multiple instances found in Mississippi, Tennessee

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is upping the amount of deer to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), especially in northwest Alabama, after deer in Mississippi and Tennessee have recently tested positive for the deadly disease.

Chuck Sykes, director of the ACNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, told the MGM Advertiser that CWD was “three to five years” from showing up in the state and threatening a big chunk of the state’s hunting industry.

Alabama’s hunting industry has a $1.8 billion annual economic impact, per the Hunting Heritage Foundation.

152
Keep reading 152 WORDS

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Chronic Wasting Disease affects North American cervids like deer, elk and moose. It is always fatal to the infected animal. CWD affects the brain, spinal cord, lymph node system and many other tissues in susceptible species.

The ADCNR’s website says that CWD is not known to be capable of infecting humans, and while “a variety of species can be experimentally infected with CWD, there is currently no evidence that the disease can be spread naturally from cervids to livestock.”

Alabama deer hunters can find a location to drop off samples for testing at these locations. The sample dropped off must include the head of the deer.

Hunters who drop off a deer for sampling should receive their results in three to four weeks.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
7 hours ago

Hurts on Saban: ‘We always had a love for each other … our relationship will never die’

In one of the most in-depth reports yet on former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts’ storied college football career, the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist discusses his relationship with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and “the special place” Bama will always have in his heart.

ESPN on Thursday published an article entitled, “Jalen Hurts has captivated two of college football’s most rabid fan bases.”

The report chronicles Hurts’ journey — which he has called unprecedented in the past — from high school to UA to leading the Oklahoma Sooners against LSU in the College Football Playoffs semifinal against LSU this coming Saturday.

Of course, when discussing that journey, his time at Alabama always seems to be distilled to two games now: the National Championship game against Georgia in which Hurts was benched at halftime and the SEC Championship game against the Bulldogs the following season in which Hurts took over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa and led the Tide to an Hollywood-esque comeback victory.

ESPN’s article details that this moment seemed to be destined, or at least Hurts thought it was.

572
Keep reading 572 WORDS

“Every time he came to me,” UA head strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran told ESPN, “I said, ‘Dude, I just have this feeling that you’re going to go in and be Superman. You’re going to take off the glasses, go in the phone booth and put on your Superman outfit and come out and save the day. I don’t know when it’s going to be. It could be Game 7.'”

“No,” Hurts would reportedly respond, “it’s going to be definitely against Georgia, right?”

Alabama played Georgia in the SEC championship game, a reprise of the national championship game the year before, right down to being back in Atlanta. Hurts recalls that being his best week of practice all season.

“In my head, I just felt like, ‘Heisman front-runner goes down, and I come in and win the game,'” Hurts added. “I knew it was going to happen the whole time. Same stadium, same team, same uniforms, same sideline. I mean, just different hair.”

That exact scenario played out, and remembers when Hurts scored the winning touchdown with 1:04 to play and then mimed pulling his shirt apart to reveal an “S” on his chest in a Cam Newton-style Superman celebration.

And, of course, that postgame will live in Tide lore for generations, too. Saban, long known for his stoicism, put his arm around Hurts and could barely choke out words in his emotional nationally televised on-field interview.

“I’m so proud of this guy for what he’s done this year,” Saban memorably said. “I can’t even tell you.”

Hurts, speaking moments after Saban, humbly emphasized, “I put it in God’s hands. I put it in God’s hands. He handled it for me and here we are.”

ESPN’s Thursday report also outlined how Hurts and Saban grew to realize they had much more in common than a love for winning. Their personalities and outlooks seemed to be a perfect match, which is something that originally drew Hurts to the University of Alabama.

“We had the same approach to stuff,” Hurts explained. “But it’s like he didn’t realize that I was a mirror image of him. It didn’t hit him [that], ‘I’m just like you, coach. I’m pissed, just like you are. I’m eager for opportunities to get better, just like you are.'”

“I think that’s why we always had a love for each other,” Hurts added of the similarities with Saban, “and our relationship will never die because of that connection.”

ESPN wrote, “That’s what made his decision to transfer to Oklahoma so emotionally wrenching.”

The outlet continued to report that Hurts misses his former Tide teammates. However, his decision to transfer to Oklahoma has paid major dividends for him on the field. His legacy could grow even more when the Sooners play LSU for a shot at the National Championship in two-days time.

Saban this season has said of Hurts, “There’s never been a guy that anywhere in college football that did things more correctly and set a better example as a leader than Jalen Hurts did while he was here by staying here after he was replaced as a starter.”

“I have the utmost respect for this guy as a person and a competitor — and glad to see him doing well,” Saban added.

You can read the entire ESPN report here, which has much more on Hurts, including commentary from his father and former Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
9 hours ago

University of Alabama in Huntsville grad among historic graduating class of astronaut candidates

NASA will honor the first-ever class of astronaut candidates to graduate under the Artemis program next month at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and there is one graduate that has a strong tie to the Yellowhammer State.

After completing more than two years of basic training, 11 NASA and two Canadian Space Agency candidates will become eligible for spaceflight, including assignments to the International Space Station and missions under the Artemis program — which is set to return Americans to the surface of the Moon and subsequently aims to take the first humans to Mars.

The 11 NASA candidates in the historic graduating class were selected from a pool of over 18,000 applicants. At the January 10 ceremony, each candidate will receive an astronaut pin, marking their graduation from basic training and their eligibility to be selected to fly in space.

Included in the class is Bob Hines, a U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel.

289
Keep reading 289 WORDS

Hines has a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Boston University and a master’s degree in flight test engineering from the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards AFB. According to a release from NASA, he also served as a developmental test pilot on all models of the F-15 while earning a master’s in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama. He has deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Prior to being selected as an astronaut, he was a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight test pilot and a NASA research pilot at Johnson.

The Artemis program overall is also tied in major ways to Alabama.

This includes Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan, a Huntsville native, being named program manager for the Human Landing System, which is being managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center. In her role, Watson-Morgan is tasked with the rapid development of the lander that will safely carry the first woman and the next man to the Moon’s surface in 2024.

She will further oversee lunar landing system integration with the Orion deep-space crew vehicle, launched by the Huntsville-managed Space Launch System (SLS), that will carry Artemis explorers to and from the Gateway lunar orbital platform. From the Gateway, which also will feature significant contributions from Alabama, explorers will board the lunar landing system for missions to the surface of the Moon.

Watson-Morgan graduated from the University of Alabama in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. She also received a master’s degree in industrial and systems engineering in 1994 and a doctorate in engineering management in 2008, both from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
10 hours ago

Helicopter ambulance pilot dies after Christmas crash

The man piloting an air ambulance has died after crashing his helicopter at the Headland Airport on Wednesday.

According to WTVY, the man piloting the aircraft was 61-year-old Douglass Davis. He and his two crew members were returning from a canceled flight in the Florida Panhandle. There were no patients on board. The two crew members suffered no serious injuries.

Survival Flight, the company where the crew in the helicopter worked, attributed the crash to a “sudden heart attack” that Davis suffered while flying to the airport in Headland.

105
Keep reading 105 WORDS

In a statement, Survival Flight praised Davis’ actions, saying he “heroically brought the helicopter completely back to base and nearly landed it normally, the helicopter rolling onto its side at the last second.”

Survival Flight credits Davis with saving the lives of his crewmembers and perhaps others.

Davis was hospitalized following the crash but later died, according to Survival Flight.

The company said the “pilot tragically passed away after experiencing a sudden heart attack while returning from a cancelled flight, according to preliminary information from the Henry County coroner.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less