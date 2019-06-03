Report: Birmingham firms named nation’s largest health care contractors
A pair of Birmingham construction juggernauts were named as the two largest health care contractors in the nation, with two more firms named to the top-20.
According to Modern Healthcare‘s just-released rankings for 2018, the Magic City is the national leader in the health care construction field.
The Birmingham Business Journal reported that Brasfield & Gorrie took the top spot with $969 million in dollar volume for last year alone. The longtime prominent contracting firm was recognized for completing 3.7 million square feet of health care projects in 2018.
Following close behind for the nation’s second largest contractor in the field was Robins & Morton with $951.9 million in 2018 health care projects.
Two other Birmingham companies impressed, too. Hoar Construction came in at eighth largest in the nation, completing $378.1 million in dollar volume in 2018. Finally, Doster Construction Co. ranked number 20, completing $93.1 million last year.
A separate list by Birmingham Business Journal ranked Brasfield & Gorrie as the city’s largest general contractor, employing 1,210 people locally. The company’s total revenue was listed at $3.31 billion for 2018.
“With more than 50 years of experience in healthcare construction, our team brings the expertise of generations to our work in this market sector,” Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and Regional Director of Business Development Hannah Wickham told The Birmingham Business Journal. “Modern Healthcare has consistently ranked us among the top 10 health care contractors for more than 20 years, and we’re honored to continue our work for our valued healthcare clients.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Exclusive: Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh running for re-election at PSC
MONTGOMERY — Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh is running for re-election as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC), she confirmed in an interview with Yellowhammer News on Monday, stressing that the “Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime.”
Cavanaugh, the former chair of the Alabama Republican Party and one of the most prominent conservative Trump-allies in Alabama, had raised some eyebrows on Friday with a tweet that implied she would be a candidate in 2020 but did not list an office.
Enjoying some of the highest name identification and favorability of any potential conservative candidate in an Alabama Republican primary field, Cavanaugh would have entered the U.S. Senate race as a favorite to make a run-off.
However, as she told Yellowhammer News on Monday, her place supporting President Donald Trump on the 2020 ticket will come defending her important role as head of the PSC, where she has been a staunch advocate for Alabama jobs, lowering utility rates, fighting for the coal industry against out-of-state special interest groups, cutting government waste and overhauling burdensome regulations.
“The 2020 election will be historic for so many reasons,” Cavanaugh said. “I look forward to being a part of it as I run for re-election to the Alabama Public Service Commission. I’m running because it is critical that we support President Trump’s agenda at all levels of government.”
She continued, “His energy and economic policies, which have brought about unprecedented prosperity in our country, are under attack from the liberal elite who see it as a threat to their control over our lives.”
Cavanaugh’s fight on behalf of the tens of thousands of Alabamians who rely on the coal industry for their livelihood became nationally recognized during the Obama administration, and the next radical environmentalist attack on Yellowhammer State jobs has already begun — this time in the form of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) so-called “Green New Deal.”
“We can fight AOC and Bernie Sanders right here in Alabama, at the PSC, by holding the line on an agenda that values life, freedom and our right to earn a living to take care of our families,” Cavanaugh told Yellowhammer News.
“AOC’s Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime,” the PSC president emphasized. “She is attempting to take our country back to the dark ages for no other reason than to allow government to rule our lives. At the same time, our state is under attack from those who want to deny babies their basic right to life. There is so much at stake in 2020. I’ll fight AOC and her radical following every step of the way.”
Most recently, Cavanaugh has been leading the charge against robocalls at the PSC. After calling on the federal government to mandate the adoption of advanced call blocking technology and other anti-robocall measures earlier this year, the U.S. Senate last month passed a bill that would do just that. Additionally, AT&T and Comcast recently announced a major milestone in the fight against fraudulent robocalls and spoofing after Cavanaugh’s call-to-action.
Last year, Cavanaugh served as co-chair of Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama when the organization spearheaded the passage of the pro-life Amendment Two on the state’s general election ballot in November. She has long been known for her work fighting on the frontline for conservative causes, even before her tenure as the first female chair of the ALGOP; from pro-jobs policy issues to defending religious liberty, Cavanaugh’s conservative bonafides have been well established.
“President Trump needs our help to hold the line here in Alabama, and I plan to support him every way that I can,” Cavanaugh concluded.
She defeated Democrat Lucy Baxley in 2012 to take over the presidency of the PSC. At the time, Baxley was the last-remaining Democrat to hold statewide office.
Cavanaugh and her husband, Jeff, are longtime small business owners. They have three children and two grandchildren.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College
The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.
This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.
At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.
To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94% of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.
A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.
These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.
Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.
Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.
Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.
In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.
Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.
‘Pathetic’: Alabama native, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales flees UK because of Trump’s visit
Jimmy Wales, an Alabama native and the founder of Wikipedia, is catching heat after he dramatically left his country of residence just because of President Donald Trump’s diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom.
Just hours before Air Force One touched down on Monday morning, Wales tweeted that he was en route to the airport and fleeing the UK.
“I will be back when he leaves,” Wales said.
The tweet has drawn some rather witty rebukes, but the most succinct commenters have summarized the event as “childish” and a “top level tantrum.”
Wales’ tweet has drawn over 1,600 direct responses while only garnering 68 retweets as of 9:00 a.m. CST Monday.
Cliff Sims, the founder of Yellowhammer Multimedia and former director of White House message strategy, told Yellowhammer News, “It must be strange for Trump to realize he’s living rent free inside the heads of people on multiple continents.”
“Imagine being so triggered by the presence of any other person that you’d rearrange your entire week to make sure you were out of the country when they arrived,” Sims emphasized.
Wales is a Huntsville native, where he graduated from Randolph School before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from Auburn University and the University of Alabama respectively. He has previously been named to Times’ “The 100 Most Influential People in the World” list.
Later on Monday, Wales retweeted several off-the-wall tweets, including one accusing Trump of being “a traitor and an enemy of the United States.”
That tweet continued to claim of Trump, “When you see Londoners’ disdain for you, just remember it’s because, unlike you, they love America.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
SEUS-CP, as the conference is known, runs Sunday through Tuesday in the Québec’s largest city. The event, whose theme this year is “Prosperity Through Smart Mobility,” includes networking opportunities, business-to-business meetings and high-level panel discussions.
Secretary Canfield said the SEUS-CP conference provides a platform to identify new areas of common ground to form new partnerships, fuel investments and create jobs in Southeastern and Canadian communities.
“Through this annual event we continue to successfully strengthen our state’s trade and investment relationship with Canada by developing and renewing relationships with our counterparts in the six provinces,” he said.
“One of the successes comes from the opportunity for business and industry leaders from each member state and province to participate in the exchange of ideas and development of new business partnerships.”
ECONOMIC BONDS
Canada is a Top 5 foreign investor in Alabama, as well as a major trade partner, figures from the Alabama Department of Commerce show.
Since 2014, Canadian companies have poured more than $1 billion in new capital investment into Alabama, creating more than 1,800 jobs. Last year alone, Canadian companies invested $67 million in Alabama projects that sparked the creation of 222 jobs, figures show.
Meanwhile, two-way trade between Alabama and Canada is brisk. Alabama companies exported just over $4 billion in goods such as motor vehicles, industrial machinery, stell and aircraft parts to Canada in 2018. In return, Canadian companies sent $3.1 billion in goods to Alabama.
“The state of Alabama values its ties with Canada and views the U.S.-Canada relationship as truly special. We are linked together in so many ways and are more than buyers and sellers of one another’s products,” Secretary Canfield said.
“In this day and time, it is critical that the SEUS-CP alliance continues to fulfill its mission to develop common strategic goals and open the door for trade between the member provinces and states,” he added.
Economic ties with Canada figure prominently in the overall SEUS region, which along with Alabama includes Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Bill Dillard, director of sales and marketing at Archangel, said SEUS-CP represents an important event for his company, thanks to the high-caliber delegates present from both Canada and the Southeastern states.
Dillard said Archangel is seeking to expand its brand in the Canadian aerospace sector, develop relationships with representatives of U.S. companies at the conference, and conduct a scheduled off-site meeting with a major avionics manufacturer.
“The flexibility of the SEUS-CP itinerary makes that possible,” he said. “It’s hard to believe we get all of that done in just two days.”
Corey Jones, director of operations at Innovation PortAL, a Mobile entrepreneurial hub, said SEUS-CP will provide him with the opportunity to gain new insights on best practices and to make valuable connections.
“I’m thrilled for this opportunity, and I’m also greatly looking forward to remaining in Montréal for the global summit on smart mobility, Movin’On,” Jones said.
“My hope is to walk away from this visit with a better understanding of opportunities for smart mobility in south Alabama and to form relationships that are fruitful for Innovation PortAL clients and mentors.”
WORKING TOGETHER
Joining Secretary Canfield in the delegation are Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, and trade officials from across the state, including Hilda Lockhart, director of Commerce’s Office of International Trade.
Lockhart said companies involved in this year conference have the opportunity to meet with Canadian and Southeastern counterparts in the smart mobility sector, which involves novel information technologies and advances in transportation modes and systems.
“The SEUS-CP conference is unique in that it includes a robust business-to-business matchmaking program that encourages trade and business development between the member regions,” Lockhart said.
“Aside from the B2B meetings, the conference provides a platform to discuss how the Canadian and U.S. business communities can work together to protect our vital bilateral relationship and to advocate even greater cooperation,” she added.
U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was assaulted by a former political rival who tossed a drink at him after a town hall. She was arrested for copying a trend that is occurring in Europe called “milkshaking.”
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), a 2020 presidential candidate, was interrupted during a MoveOn.org event by a man who took her microphone. Security was slow to respond, but moderator Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to get between the senator and the animal rights protestor.
5. Trump keeps pressuring Mexico
President Donald Trump has already warned Mexico that if they don’t do more to stop the invasion at the southern border, he will impose more tariffs on Mexican goods, forcing companies in Mexico to move their businesses back to the United States.
Sunday, Trump doubled down and tweeted about his promise to possibly hit Mexico with 25% tariffs, saying, “The problem is that Mexico is an ‘abuser’ of the United States, taking but never giving…America has had enough!”
4. Trump will keep voter turnout up
Alabama GOP Chair Terry Lathan is predicting that President Trump will definitely be the party’s nominee in the primary election, but he’ll also keep voter turnout up.
On Friday, Lathan said, “Now if you’re asking me specifically about Trump on a primary ballot, and of course he is going to be the nominee of the party, there’s something about people liking to go pick up a pen and that ballot and circle ‘Donald Trump.’ They love him in our state. If the president says, ‘Everyone go vote, everyone go vote in the primary, regardless,’ he’s also probably messaging, ‘Hey I need help in the Senate, I need help in the U.S. House. All my folks go vote. Get in the primary. Get us some good candidates. We’ll see you in November.”
3. Let the people vote on the lottery
After the end of the legislative session last week, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said that while he thought the session was one of the best he’s ever seen, he wished he could’ve gotten voters the opportunity to vote on the lottery bill.
The lottery bill did pass the Senate, but the bill failed in the House. Marsh said he believes if the bill had passed it would’ve eased some of the pressure on the General Fund in the future.
2. Byrne says he regrets calling for Trump to quit 2016 race
In 2016, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) called for then-candidate Donald Trump to drop out of the presidential race after a video of Trump making comments about what women would let him do to them. The video led Byrne, and many others, to assume he couldn’t win the race.
Byrne has voted with Trump 97% of the time over his career, but this could still play a role in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate primary.
1. Media and their Democrats keep pushing for impeachment
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said during CNN’s “State of the Union,” “We aren’t particularly interested in the Senate. We do believe that if we sufficiently, effectively educate the public, then we will have done our jobs, and we can move on an impeachment vote and it will stand, and maybe it will be what needs to be done to incent the Senate to act.”
A CNN poll showed that impeachment approval had grown some, however, 54% of those who participated in the poll are against impeachment. Support in Congress is far less than that but, with Russian collusion busted, this is the media’s story for the foreseeable future.