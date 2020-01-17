Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Poll: Coleman could win AL-02 GOP primary without runoff 6 mins ago / News
Rep. Sewell endorses Joe Biden for president 1 hour ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment starts but then stops until Tuesday, Doug Jones uses impeachment to fundraise, GAO ruling is not a high crime or misdemeanor and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Condoleezza Rice: Tech companies, startups can find success in Alabama 4 hours ago / News
City of Montgomery wins two international awards for technology, innovation 5 hours ago / News
Seven LSU football players from Alabama are heading to the White House 16 hours ago / Politics
After vowing not to politicize impeachment, Doug Jones now fundraising off of Trump trial 18 hours ago / News
Ivey announces $7M in road projects funded by new gas tax money 18 hours ago / News
Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama gives $1.05 million to UAB cancer center 18 hours ago / News
Legislation introduced to protect Alabama’s critical infrastructure, such as its energy grid 18 hours ago / News
Watch it here first: Jeff Sessions releases latest TV ad — ‘I won’t back down’ 19 hours ago / News
Watch: Ride inside Boeing’s Starliner on its historic journey to space and back 20 hours ago / News
Historic USMCA approved by Senate with support of Shelby, Jones 20 hours ago / News
Applications now open to Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 21 hours ago / News
Birmingham duo to become first high school team allowed to fish in Bassmaster Classic 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Chambliss: ‘Do or die time now’ on prisons — Warns Feds could take over if solution not offered ‘first part of this year’ 22 hours ago / News
Ala. House Minority Leader Daniels: Poarch Creek compact proposal is ‘appealing’ 22 hours ago / News
Preventing preventable crimes 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Impeachment on its way to the Senate, Alabama Commerce Secretary on hand to see China trade deal signed, NAACP tries to stop Trump’s confirmations and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama football announces 2030, 2031 home-and-home series with Georgia Tech 1 day ago / Sports
1 hour ago

Rep. Sewell endorses Joe Biden for president

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) endorsed Joe Biden for president on Friday.

The endorsement continues Biden’s dominance of support from Alabama’s most prominent Democrats. The former vice president received Senator Doug Jones’ support in April and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s in December.

The representative for Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District, now in her fifth term in Congress, told the Associated Press, “Joe has a special combination of vast experience, respectability and authenticity that is well-received by Republicans and Democrats and globally by our allies and foes.”

Sewell argued that President Donald Trump “has given people a license to be racist, sexist, misogynistic — out loud.”

When asked by the AP about the timing of her endorsement so close to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Sewell said, “The No. 1 threat to my district is Donald Trump. The No. 1 threat to Martin Luther King’s legacy is Donald Trump.”

Black voters make up more than 50% of the electorate in Alabama’s Democratic primary and more than 60% of the voters in Sewell’s district. According to a recent national poll, 48% of black voters in America are supporting Biden in the ongoing Democratic primary.

Sewell is the 11th member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Biden, and she will campaign with him in South Carolina ahead of that state’s primary on February 29.

“My district longs for a normality and stability again, and they know Joe Biden. He is a well-worn shoe we are comfortable with and who we know will fight for our values,” Sewell added.

Alabama’s Democratic primary will be held on March 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

6 mins ago

Poll: Coleman could win AL-02 GOP primary without runoff

New polling obtained Friday morning by Yellowhammer News shows a potential blowout on the horizon in the March 3 Republican primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

We Ask America, a national polling firm based in Illinois, conducted a survey January 14-15 of 600 likely GOP primary voters. The margin of error was ±3.99%. Of the responses, 240 were recorded via cell phone text message, while 360 were conducted via automated landline calls.

The survey measured the popularity of President Donald J. Trump among the Second Congressional District’s Republicans, as well as the favorability ratings and ballot test (when voters are asked who they would vote for if the primary were held today) in the congressional primary race.

770
Keep reading 770 WORDS

On the ballot test, a whopping 43% chose Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman. Next came former Alabama Attorney General Troy King at 16%, followed by former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) at 8% and Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor at 5%. Finally, 25% were undecided and a total of about 4% chose lesser known candidates.

When respondents were asked if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion about each candidate, Coleman again rose above the rest. The results showed 57% answered favorable, compared to just 9% unfavorable. Of the respondents, 33% had no opinion (which could include having never heard of the candidate). It should be noted that 30% specified they view Coleman “very” favorably as opposed to 27% choosing “somewhat” favorably; 5% marked very unfavorable compared to 4% somewhat unfavorable.

King and Moore seemed to have relatively similar name identification levels as Coleman, just with lower favorability.

For King, 46% responded favorable (13% very, 33% somewhat) and 23% answered unfavorable (14% very, 9% somewhat), while 31% had no opinion.

When it came to Moore, 39% viewed him favorably (13% very, 26% somewhat) and 23% chose unfavorable (15% very, 8% somewhat), while 39% had no opinion.

Taylor, a first time candidate who has spent little money in the race, trailed when it came to name identification, which also explains her fourth place position on the ballot test. For Taylor, 22% of respondents marked favorable (7% very, 15% somewhat) compared to 13% unfavorable (9% very, 4% somewhat), while 65% had no opinion.

Coleman, also a newcomer to running for political office, has had success raising money in the race while also investing personal funds into the campaign. He has been advertising on television, radio, digital and billboards, and his campaign’s strategy appears to be paying off. The We Ask America polling comes on the heels of a new internal poll which also showed Coleman with a major lead.

Additionally, the We Ask America polling asked respondents who their second choice would be on the ballot test if they could not vote for their first choice. For that question, Moore performed best, garnering 19%, followed by King at 18%, Coleman at 17% and Taylor at 7%, while 34% were undecided.

On a weighted combined ballot, factoring in both the first choice and second choice questions, that would mean Coleman came in at 53%, with King at 26%, Moore at 20% and Taylor at 9%.

Finally, 76% of respondents stated that they strongly approve of Trump’s job approval, 14% somewhat approve, 6% strongly disapprove and 2% somewhat disapprove.

You can view the poll toplines here and crosstabs here.

We Ask America also released a polling memo to Yellowhammer News featuring their main takeaways about the survey.

One bullet point stated, “Jeff Coleman has a massive lead and could avoid a runoff. Riding his impressive image with likely Republican primary voters, Coleman receives 43% of the vote, 27-points higher than his next closest opponent, Troy King, who sits at 16%. Barry Moore at 8% and Jessica Taylor at 5% come in a distant third and fourth, respectively. While 25% of voters remain undecided, Coleman is best positioned to capture a large portion of that vote. 22% have a favorable opinion of Coleman versus 12% having an unfavorable opinion (net +10). If Coleman can convince just a quarter of those undecided voters to vote for him, he should win outright and avoid a runoff.”

“If Coleman fails to clinch outright, Barry Moore could sneak past Troy King for second place. While King leads Moore by 8% overall (16%- 8%), Moore is better positioned to capture some of the remaining undecided voters. Of the 25% who say they are undecided, Moore has an image of net +7% (22% Fav/17% Unfav), while King is underwater at net -2% (24% Fav/26% Unfav). While it ultimately won’t matter if Coleman eclipses 50%, the race for second should be a close one,” the memo continued.

The final point read, “In a runoff, Jeff Coleman will still be the overwhelming favorite. If Coleman is forced into a runoff, he is well positioned to immediately capture the votes of those who failed to advance. 53% of voters list Coleman among their top two choices, while the next highest is Troy King at just 26%. Additionally, 31% of King voters and 27% of Moore voters choose Coleman as their second choice, higher than any other candidate.”

Fundraising disclosures for the fourth quarter of 2019 are due on January 31. Those FEC reports should indicate which, if any, candidate(s) will have the funds to force and make a runoff with Coleman.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment starts but then stops until Tuesday, Doug Jones uses impeachment to fundraise, GAO ruling is not a high crime or misdemeanor and more …

7. More wall could be coming soon

  • In an effort to get more of President Donald Trump’s border wall built, the Department of Homeland Security has asked the Department of Defense to fund 270 more miles of the wall to help fight drug smuggling at the border.
  • The DOD is allowed to fund such projects to combat issues like narcotics. The area that the DHS is requesting help for is all federal property; by the end of 2020, it’s expected there will be at least 500 miles of wall completed.

6. Prisons to be a focus in 2020

582
Keep reading 582 WORDS

  • State Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) said that the 2020 legislative session will likely be focused on the issues surrounding Alabama’s prisons and the pressure from the Department of Justice to do something.
  • Chambliss went on to say, “[I]f we don’t solve it in the first part of this year in the sessions, then it will be out of our hands beyond that and the cost will double to triple for what we could solve it for if the federal government makes the decisions.”

5. Alabama House minority leader open to the deal with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

  • The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) have previously announced their compact plan that would introduce the public campaign “Winning for Alabama,” which could potentially pay billions to the state.
  • House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) said during an interview with WHNT that the state “needs more revenue, and our constituencies are not in favor of any more taxes,” and added that this plan is “appealing” to him, but he also expects that the “other operators in the state” to bring bills forward, too.

4. Shelby and Jones vote for new trade deal with Mexico and Canada

  • The trade agreement United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement has been approved by the U.S. Senate. Two Senators who helped the agreement pass were from Alabama.
  • U.S. Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Doug Jones (D-AL) voted in favor of the trade deaL. Shelby said, “Passage of this important trade pact is a significant win for our state and nation’s farmers, manufacturers, workers, and businesses.”

3. The “crime” Democrats are latching on to is not what it seems

  • The issue of whether President Donald Trump did anything illegal when the foreign aid was withheld from Ukraine has been widely debated, but now the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has said Trump broke the law. This is not a high crime and misdemeanor, but a dishonest media will imply otherwise.
  • There is more to this story than a simple “he broke the law.” The Obama administration (who also was found to have broken the law a few times by the GAO and no one cared) technically broke the law and violated the Constitution every single time the Supreme Court ruled against them.

2. Doug Jones fundraising off of impeachment while claiming he’s impartial

  • Thursday morning, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was appearing on CNN in a somber tone declaring himself to be an impartial arbiter of the truth in the Senate, but it seems unlikely that anyone in the Senate is actually undecided on this very public matter that has been discussed for months.
  • Later, the Jones campaign was fundraising using the impeachment proceedings to raise money and created a page that asks donors to give him money during the process which states, “While Doug is doing his duty, we’ve got to have his back. His opponents are taking every opportunity to divide and attack, but Doug is focused on impartial justice and real leadership.”

1. The impeachment trial has started

  • U.S. Senators have sworn an oath of “impartial justice” as the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump started. Chief Justice John Roberts will be presiding over the trial.
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke about the trial, saying that it’s a “taxpayer-funded campaign stunt,” adding that if the impeachment issues were real “yesterday was no cause for celebration.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said the trial will continue on Tuesday afternoon.

Show less
4 hours ago

Condoleezza Rice: Tech companies, startups can find success in Alabama

Dr. Condoleezza Rice, the Birmingham native and former U.S. Secretary of State, recently met with members of Alabama’s startup and technology community to share her experiences as well as to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the state’s emerging innovation sector.

With vast experience in the technology sector, Rice currently serves on the board of Dropbox and has served on the board of the Hewlett-Packard Company. Since 2009, Rice has served as a founding partner at RiceHadleyGates, LLC, an international strategic consulting firm based in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C. The firm works with senior executives of major companies to implement strategic plans and expand in emerging markets.

Entrepreneurs, university representatives, investors, business owners and technology and innovation leaders from across the Yellowhammer State gathered at a luncheon with Rice for an open discussion about how Alabama can better position itself for success in the 21st century economy.

According to a release, Miller Girvin, CEO of Alabama Capital Network, moderated the conversation with Rice and facilitated a discussion with attendees on important issues such as workforce development, venture capital investments, partnerships, job growth and state policies.

330
Keep reading 330 WORDS

“This was an opportunity for investors and supporters to meet with Dr. Rice and share stories of success, challenges and ideas for growing Alabama’s entrepreneurial sector,” Girvin stated. “People are starting to notice the momentum in our state, and I hope this event will further incite both conversation and action around the future of Alabama’s innovation economy.”

During the event, Rice reportedly commended the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act. This legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), was passed during the 2019 regular session and sets forth new incentives to attract tech companies in all corners of the state. Rice encouraged leaders to continue discussing policies, initiatives and collaborations that will spark job growth in this modern sector.

The AIM Act was also a featured topic during the Alabama Economic Growth Summit in recent months, when Poole and Girvin both sat on a panel and discussed potential growth for Alabama’s innovation sector.

Zeke Smith, Alabama Power Company’s executive vice president for external affairs, was on a separate panel during the summit that also discussed the AIM Act.

In a statement following the event with Rice, Smith said, “The passage of the AIM Act was a positive step forward in prioritizing Alabama’s entrepreneurial and technology ecosystem. We know that for Alabama to remain competitive in a growing technology-based economy, we need to develop additional policies that support future growth.”

“These forward-thinking policies will play an important role in driving our economy forward and inspiring the next generation of innovators,” he concluded.

At the event, Rice also reportedly spoke about how Alabama is a place where startups can be successful; she further advised attendees regarding the opportunity for the state and local leaders to capitalize on this. Additionally, Rice discussed her experience in Silicon Valley and shared how she is encouraged by the intentional collaboration, partnerships and celebrated successes among Alabama’s entrepreneurs, universities, research institutions, large companies and the public sector.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

City of Montgomery wins two international awards for technology, innovation

Alabama’s capital city is becoming renowned across the globe for utilizing technology and innovation to revolutionize public safety and urban infrastructure operations.

US Ignite and Smart Cities Connect this week named the City of Montgomery a winner in two 2020 Smart 50 Awards categories: urban infrastructure and digital transformation.

Montgomery’s STAR Watch program and LED lighting rollout were the winning projects honored.

In a statement, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said, “Montgomery’s recognition on the world stage and our success in harnessing technology and innovation provide a solid foundation to work toward our vision of a city ready to lead in the knowledge-based economy.”

245
Keep reading 245 WORDS

“Our goal is to continue investing in innovative solutions that can cultivate an equitable city and result in quality-of-life transformations touching everything from public safety and thriving neighborhoods to education,” he added.

STAR Watch is the Montgomery Police Department’s new police-community technology initiative built around a real-time crime center comprising camera feeds across the city. The River Region Strategic Technology and Resource Center (STAR), a state-of-the-art MPD facility, uses feeds from cameras of voluntarily enrolled residents and businesses across Montgomery as a force-multiplier to increase overall public safety.

Montgomery’s LED lighting initiative was made possible through a partnership with Alabama Power Company. The company upgraded more than 22,000 streetlights from mercury vapor, metal halide and high pressure sodium bulbs into new energy-efficient LED systems. City officials anticipate saving approximately $600,000 in energy costs (thus taxpayer monies) over the next five years. LED bulbs also burn brighter and illuminate a larger area, resulting in fewer dark spots on the road, which means safer neighborhoods and roadways. Read more about the initiative here.

Montgomery will join fellow award-wining cities, including mega high-tech hubs like Chicago, London and Beijing, at an awards ceremony on April 6 in Denver.

This year’s ceremony will mark the second consecutive year that Montgomery has been recognized by Ignite and Smart Cities Connect. The “Capital of Dreams” received two awards last year for its achievements in mobility and urban operations.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
16 hours ago

Seven LSU football players from Alabama are heading to the White House

Neither the University of Alabama nor Auburn University were represented in the latest College Football Playoffs, however the state of Alabama will be well represented when the national championship-winning LSU Tigers visit the White House on Friday.

According to a release from LSU Athletics, the Tigers arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening.

263
Keep reading 263 WORDS

Their itinerary in the nation’s capital began with a dinner with Louisiana’s congressional delegation at the Kennedy Center. Following the dinner, LSU was scheduled to take a bus tour of the city.

On Friday, the Tigers will reportedly start the day with a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, to be followed by a tour of the White House and then a meeting with President Donald J. Trump.

The team will subsequently take a team photo on the steps of the United States Capitol before being welcomed to the floor of the Capitol.

LSU’s roster of national champions includes seven players who graduated high school in the state of Alabama.

These players are: freshman cornerback Cordale Flott, from Saraland, graduated Saraland High School; freshman outside linebacker Desmond Little, from Prichard, graduated Vigor High School; freshman quarterback Peter Parrish, from Phenix-City, graduated Central High School; junior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr., from Mobile, graduated Murphy High School; junior defensive end Justin Thomas, from Daphne, graduated Spanish Fort High School; junior offensive lineman Jakori Savage, from Bay Minette, graduated Baldwin County High School; and sophomore kicker Avery Atkins, from Auburn, graduated Auburn High School.

This comes after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended Monday’s national championship game. LSU beat Clemson 42-25.

RELATED: ‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less