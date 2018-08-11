Rep. Roby: Congressional internship a valuable way to gain firsthand exposure to the innerworkings of our nation’s government

Subscription Preferences:

It’s hard to believe that summer is winding down and most students are already back in school. As the mother of two school-aged children, I know firsthand how precious the summer months are and how quickly they always fly by. The Roby family is geared up and ready to take on another school year, and if you have children in school, I wish your family a happy and healthy school year, too.

As a member of Congress, each summer I have the privilege of offering internship opportunities to college students from our district. Students have the choice to intern in my Washington, Montgomery, Dothan, or Andalusia office. Typically, we offer four-week internship opportunities during the months of May, June, July, and August, but we do our very best to accommodate students’ and universities’ varying schedules.

This internship program is a competitive experience designed for those students who are interested in learning more about our nation’s legislative process, constituent services and the general day-to-day operations of a congressional office. Interns’ tasks vary, but they include conducting tours of the United States Capitol building, drafting and presenting a policy proposal on a legislative topic of their choosing, assisting constituents with their various needs and requests, attending committee hearings, and more.

This summer, I was fortunate to have quite a few outstanding students serve as interns in my offices, and I’d like to take this opportunity to share with you more about these young men and women and their hard work on behalf of the people of Alabama’s Second District.

In my Washington, D.C., office, over the summer we enjoyed having several impressive students join our team for a few weeks:

Agnes Armstrong is a graduate of the Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School. She is a junior at Auburn University where she studies Accounting and Nonprofit Studies.

Ford Cleveland is a graduate of the Montgomery Academy. He is a sophomore at the University of Virginia where he studies Chemistry.

Noah McNelley is a graduate of Trinity Presbyterian School. He is a junior at Auburn University where he studies Political Science, Business, and French.

Meredith Moore is a graduate of Trinity Presbyterian School. She is a junior at the University of Alabama where she studies Marketing and English.

Hayden Pruett is a graduate of the Loveless Academic Magnet Program (LAMP). She is a sophomore at the University of Alabama where she studies Political Science and Social Welfare.

Brandon Redman is a graduate of Prattville Christian Academy. He is a senior at Faulkner University where he studies Political Science.

William Chandler is a graduate of the Montgomery Academy. He is a junior at Sewanee where he is pursuing double majors in Politics and English.

Bates Herrick is a graduate of the Montgomery Academy. He is a senior at Sewanee where he studies Economics with double minors in Political Science and Business.

Hunter McEntire is a graduate of Houston Academy in Dothan. He attended Birmingham Southern College where he earned a degree in history with a minor in Political Science.

I was also glad to host some bright young men and women in my district offices over the summer:

Allyssa Morgan, a native of Opp, worked in my Andalusia district office. She received an Associate’s degree from Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and is now attending Troy University.

Kimberlee Perry served as an intern in my Dothan district office. She graduated from New Brockton High School earlier this year, and she now attends George Wallace Community College.

Tyrese Lane, Savannah Williamson, and Spencer Andreades all held internships in my Montgomery district office. Tyrese, a Prattville native, is a graduate of Marbury High School and is currently a student at Marion Military Institute. Savannah, from Troy, is a graduate of Pike Liberal Arts and currently attends Auburn University. Spencer is a graduate of the Montgomery Academy and now attends the University of Alabama.

These students worked very hard for our district, and I really appreciate their dedication and eagerness to serve their communities. I’m confident they will be successful in whatever paths they pursue.

You can find out more about my internship program and the application process on my website. If you know a college-aged student who might be interested in being part of the legislative process for the summer, I hope you will pass this information along to them. I truly believe a congressional internship is a valuable way to gain firsthand exposure to the innerworkings of our nation’s government.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) on Friday announced that she supports raising the minimum wage and changing the current system so the federal minimum wage is not the same nationwide.

Under her proposal, big cities like New York City and San Francisco would get a higher federal minimum wage compared to Sewell’s own constituents, reasoning that a dollar goes a lot further in rural Alabama.

“The wage floor must be raised, but it must be done it in a way that makes sense for each local economy,” she said in a statement, per WBRC. “A dollar in New York City does not go as far as a dollar in rural Alabama, and we need a minimum wage policy that accounts for these differences.”

According to this regionalized plan, minimum pay rates would increase for Alabama — from $7.25 an hour up to $9.80 an hour.

Rep. Sewell plans to join other D.C. lawmakers in introducing the regionalized minimum wage increase this fall. It is unlikely to pass.

This comes the week after Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin attended Netroots Nation, a gathering of “progressives,” and met up with socialist Democrat candidate for Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Longtime incumbent Nancy Worley defeated Montgomery attorney Peck Fox as chair of the Alabama Democratic Party after Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) nominated and backed the challenger during the intraparty elections.

Minutes before the meeting, Jones shocked Alabama’s political world by announcing his backing of the leadership coup. Alabama’s junior senator signaled that he wanted change and lamented that the state’s Democratic Party had not helped him enough during his victory over Judge Roy Moore in 2017.

Until Jones’ sneak-attack-support came to light Saturday morning, Worley was expected to comfortably win re-election.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, who – unlike Jones – did not attend the elections, also supported the shakeup in leadership, as did prominent state Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa).

“Now is the perfect time for a transition,” Daniels said on Friday, via the Associated Press. “More than any time before these candidates need a strong party, a stronger party.”

Worley served as Alabama Secretary of State from 2003-2007 and was the party’s vice-chairwoman from 2007 until taking its helm in 2013. She is also a former two-term president of the Alabama Education Association (AEA).

In a statement, AL GOP Party Chair Terry Lathan congratulated Worley, adding “game on.”

“In an ALGOP Steering Committee meeting for a few hours,” Lathan said. “However, upon hearing the news, the committee cheered. Game on. I like our odds.”

“We congratulate Chairman Worley on her victory,” she added.

Fox is a political veteran in his own right, working for the late Sen. Howell Heflin in Washington, D.C. and for former Lt. Gov. Jim Folsom.

After losing today’s vote for party chair, Fox ran for vice-chair and was defeated once again.

This rift in party leadership comes months before the critical November General Election, in which the state’s minority party will attempt to elect its candidates over Republicans.

Jones has recently come under fire for not committing to back President Donald Trump’s nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Jones does not plan to meet with Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing.

 

 

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

There’s a lot of bad in the news, so it’s always refreshing when something so positive gets so much attention.

Now, two Tuscaloosa men are searching for a family who recently made a huge impact on them while they were vacationing in St. Pete Beach, Florida, and they need all the help they can get tracking that family down.

Justin Johnson and Dustin Smalley are used to helping people thanks to their day jobs. But while they were at the beach, they helped in a different way — making sure a child with cerebral palsy could get out to the ocean.

“We saw the mother and a 13-to-14-year-old kid really struggling carrying (the child with cerebral palsy), so we saw that and just ran up to her and had to help them out,” Johnson said.

The girl’s wheelchair wasn’t equipped for sand, so Johnson and Smalley considered it a no-brainer and a small gesture to help out.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Smalley said. “It just made me happy to see my friends helping others.”  But the small gesture from Smalley and Johnson was a huge help to that family.

“That’s when she started crying and came back up to us, and I was like, ‘No, this is easy,’ ” Johnson said. But Johnson and Smalley said they’re the ones blessed by the situation.

“Every day there are 1,440 minutes in a day, so that means there are 1,440 opportunities to make a positive impact on people,” Johnson said.

After a day of fun in the sun, the men carried the young girl back up to her wheelchair at the beach entrance and parted ways with the family. But now that they’re back in Tuscaloosa, they said they just can’t shake the feeling of wanting to do more for her.

So they’ve decided to try and find that family and get them some sand adapters for the girl’s wheelchair.

And if they could say anything to that family, it would be this: “We saw the struggles you were going through, and we would love to help y’all,” Smalley said. “The joy that Justin and everyone saw on your daughter’s face that day, it made them happy. The world needs more love. So if we can make your life easier, why not?”

If you know any way to help Smalley and Johnson get in touch with the family they helped July 26 in St. Pete Beach, Florida, near Chris’ Beachside and Gulf Strand Resort, please reach out to WVUA 23 on social media or email news@wvua23.com.

This story was reprinted with permission from WVUA.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Today Amanda Head tells us the story of her visiting the now destroyed Trump star on the “Walk of Fame” in Hollywood. She explains that the city has no real power with their “ban” and how it is getting rebuilt. On the stretch of legendary names there is an anonymous artists who are conservatives in California who point out the hypocrisy on the left. This group put out 6 new Trump stars that are basically stickers on the walk that look pretty real. They said every time it gets tampered with more stars will appear.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Saturday, Israeli Consul General Lior Haiat addressed a crowd at the Business Council of Alabama’s annual Governmental Affairs Conference in Point Clear and had good things to say about the Yellowhammer State.

“He spoke about Alabama’s unique relationship with Israel and how thankful he is that Alabama is one of their most reliable friends and partners,” Secretary of State John Merrill said.

Lior Haiat is Israel’s Consul General to Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Puerto Rico. He previously served as the Department Director of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean Islands at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem. Haiat also served in other Israeli embassy and ministry capacities.

Haiat served as a captain and artillery coordinator in the infantry unit with the Israeli Defense Forces. He is a graduate of Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University.

“Alabama is a strong partner with Israel and we want to grow even stronger,” Merrill added.

The Israeli diplomat’s speech followed a panel discussion featuring the top leaders in the Alabama legislature: Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senate Minority Leader Billy Beasley and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.

BCA’s 2018 conference began Friday evening and concludes on Sunday morning.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

