Rep. Palmer on Tiger Woods: ‘A great comeback story’ — Has humility, focus ‘he didn’t have before’

Professional golfer Tiger Woods earned his 82nd career win on the PGA Tour earlier this week at the Zozo Championship, which tied Sam Snead’s all-time wins record during what is thought to be a slow time on the professional golfing calendar.

During an appearance on Birmingham radio Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie” program, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) commented on the occasion, stating his praise for Tiger Woods in his comeback effort.

Palmer noted that Woods might not have been afforded the same opportunity in politics but nonetheless has come out ahead through his experience.

“Here’s the thing that I want to point out about that — I’m a Tiger Woods fan,” Palmer said. “I think he’s the greatest that maybe has ever played. It’s unfortunate that he went through what he did. And this is a great comeback story. I would just say, thank God he’s not being nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court or running for office … because I think one of the things that concerns me about the direction of the country is we’ve lost the ability to forgive people except in a case like this, a sports figure like this.”

“It appears to me that he has a humility that wasn’t there before, and he has a focus that he didn’t have before,” he added. “I think he is a better person. He’s not just back as a golfer. I think he is a better person. I don’t know him. That’s just my outside observation, and I applaud that. I applaud people realizing that they’re screwing up their life and turning it around and becoming a better person.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.