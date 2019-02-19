 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Rep. Mo Brooks on ending the politicization of U.S. intel agencies: ‘I am dissatisfied with the progress since President Trump became president’ 13 mins ago / News
German firm to build headquarters in Tuscaloosa 43 mins ago / News
7 Things: Emergency declaration challenged, Alabama ISIS supporter wants to come home, an Alabama newspaper calls for folks to copy the Klan and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
State Rep. England: Ivey ‘ignoring reasonable alternatives’ on prisons — Should use leasing proposal as leverage to force legislature to act 3 hours ago / News
Drummond Company names Nathaniel Drummond as its CCO, president of coal sales subsidiary 4 hours ago / News
Doug Jones on border security: ‘I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency’ (VIDEO) 17 hours ago / News
Birmingham seeks to host 2025 World Police and Fire Games 18 hours ago / News
Byrne: Staying focused in a crazy Washington 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Concerns continue in south Alabama for ‘dangerous’ Highway 98 20 hours ago / News
Alabama ISIS bride begging to return to America after advocating for terror attacks 20 hours ago / News
Legally blind Huntsville high school wrestler wins state championship 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
US Supreme court to hear undeliverable mail case out of Alabama 23 hours ago / News
Football fuels more passenger traffic at Birmingham airport 23 hours ago / News
All roads lead to Alabama jobs 24 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame inducts eight 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Jones and Marsh disagree on Medicaid, Ivey supports Trump’s declaration, fake hate crime exposed and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Langford’s crimes still costing taxpayers as Birmingham leaders move to honor him 1 day ago / News
Three percent teacher pay raise expected — State Rep. Clouse: ‘Would see it on their paycheck after Oct. 1’ 1 day ago / News
Revised figures confirm Alabama set record with 2018 holiday sales 2 days ago / News
The house that survived the hurricane 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
43 mins ago

German firm to build headquarters in Tuscaloosa

A German firm is opening its new North American headquarters in Alabama.

SWJ Technology will build the new 5,000-square-foot facility in a part of Tuscaloosa that was devastated by a tornado in April 2011, The Tuscaloosa News reported.The company has more than 85 employees in the Southeast United States.

It started in 2003 in Frankfurt, Germany, and was known as SWJ-Breilmann until a name change earlier this year.

It provides services to companies such as Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and the suppliers that service it.

The company plans to relocate aspects of its Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Greenville, South Carolina, operations to Tuscaloosa, officials said.

The firm was recently awarded a $200,000 federal grant through the city’s Innovate Tuscaloosa program.

That was a major factor in selecting Tuscaloosa over Chattanooga and Greenville as the central hub of its U.S. and Mexican operations, SWJ President Wolfgang Kneer said.

SWJ Technology expects to invest about $1.5 million into the new, 5,000-square-foot (1,500-square-meter) facility, Kneer said.

The grant program is funded with proceeds from disaster recovery dollars administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It was created last year as a way to fuel business development and create jobs by bringing services to areas that have yet to recover from the tornado.

The company’s decision to build its headquarters in the Alberta neighborhood is a “game changer” on par with Mercedes-Benz choosing Tuscaloosa County for its first North American manufacturing facility in the 1990s, said Tuscaloosa Councilman Kip Tyner, who represents the area.

“How many times have you heard about high-tech jobs, retaining the best and the brightest? That’s exactly what this company is going to be able to do,” Tyner said. “But for Alberta itself, it’s on an area that had close to seven percent of the entire city’s crime just eight years ago, and now you’re talking about a corporate headquarters of an international company.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

13 mins ago

Rep. Mo Brooks on ending the politicization of U.S. intel agencies: ‘I am dissatisfied with the progress since President Trump became president’

Last week, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe revealed that within the Department of Justice, there were discussions about the possibility of attempting to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office involving he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

During an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) called those revelations “troubling” and described it as a coup d’état.

He also added that he was “dissatisfied” with the Trump administration’s progress of changing the politicized culture of the intelligence agencies.

435
Keep reading 435 WORDS

“It is very troubling that the Justice Department and the FBI would be discussing what is in effect a coup d’état,” he said. “We’ve never had that done in the history of the United States where agencies of that power and influence, which historically are like Lady Justice – blind, nonpartisan, where they have become involved to that partisan a degree, and that is a horrible state of affairs for our country where justice is no longer equally applied to everybody, rather politics comes in and plays a heavy role. And that was what was happening with the Justice Department and the FBI engaging in the kind of conduct that it appears they were engaging with the 25th Amendment removal of the president of the United States.”

Brooks added it was the job of the Cabinet members, not the FBI or Justice Department, to make the decisions regarding the use of the 25th Amendment.

When asked for a fix to the status quo, the Huntsville Republican called on new Attorney General William Barr to act.

“The remedy is for us to have an attorney general who will investigate these matters and charge those who are guilty with the crimes that they will have committed if, in fact, they did what it appears they have done,” Brooks said. “And so, I hope that our new attorney general will be much more proactive in that regard in making sure the United State Constitution is paramount and is protected.”

Brooks expressed his dissatisfaction with implementing the remedy but also acknowledged it takes time.

“I am dissatisfied with the progress since President Trump became president of the United States because there has been little to no progress in holding those who are guilty accountable for their wrongful actions,” Brooks added. “Now the new attorney general is just getting his feet wet, so it will take some time. If you’ve been in the judicial system, it often goes slower than we would like. That’s the nature of the beast. And hopefully, the new attorney general will direct the Justice Department and the FBI to do what needs doing. The problem is that it is a contamination from within. The problem is you’re asking the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate themselves and to investigate colleagues and people who may be friends. And it is harder to get justice under those circumstances.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
2 hours ago

7 Things: Emergency declaration challenged, Alabama ISIS supporter wants to come home, an Alabama newspaper calls for folks to copy the Klan and more …

7. Noted liar and “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett will not talk to police now

— After getting the liberal media and celebrities to destroy their credibility further, Smollett has made it clear he will not be coming clean to the police anytime soon. His PR team released a statement announcing he wouldn’t meet with police. It read, “Smollett’s attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf.” Even Al Sharpton thinks this was ridiculous and said the actor should “face accountability to the maximum” if he made this up.

6. Conflicted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is on his way out

581
Keep reading 581 WORDS

— Following accusations from disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and a tweet from President Donald Trump where he accused him of a coup, Rosenstein is expected to leave in mid-March. Now, officials are disputing these allegations are the reason he is leaving. Instead, they claim Rosenstein was always going to leave when a new attorney general was confirmed.

5. After two-plus years and 90+ percent negative coverage, head-to-head polling still shows President Donald Trump holding his own in 2020 matchups

— You would think the media’s non-stop negative coverage would place the president’s re-election in massive peril, but this may not be the case. Trump still trails all expected Democrat challengers by anywhere from four to 10 points. All things considered, that is not a bad place for Trump to start. All of the races are within the margin of error, except a Trump vs. Biden matchup — where Biden wins by 10.

4. A teacher pay raise is the latest idea that starts to gain traction before the Alabama legislature meets

— With tax revenue in the state of Alabama up almost $400 million over the last year, State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) says the legislature could be ready to pass a three percent pay raise for teachers. If that happens, the increase will take place on October 1. There is also talk of limiting cost increased on health insurance for teachers and state employees.

3. An Alabama newspaper owner wants the people to mimic the Klan and string up politicians over taxes

— The publisher of a small town paper called for people to mimic the Klan, “as free slaves did” and take to the capitols of the United States and Alabama because “Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama,” adding, “[I]f we could get the Klan to go up there and clean out D.C., we’d all been better off.” Universal condemnation and national media attention followed by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) calling for his resignation. As dumb as this story is, some of the coverage is terrible. AL.com sought and ran quotes from politicians who haven’t even seen the editorial.

2. Alabama ISIS fighter wants to come home

— Hoover’s Hoda Muthana, “one of Isis’s [sic] most prominent online agitators,” wants to come home to Alabama now that ISIS is expected to be on the verge of collapse and annihilation. Complicating the matters is that she has called for the death of Americans at home, “Americans wake up! Men and women altogether. You have much to do while you live under our greatest enemy, enough of your sleeping! Go on drivebys, and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them. Veterans, Patriots, Memorial, etc day … Kill them.” She has married three jihadists and birthed a son, a son she wants to raise in Alabama.

1. California fulfills Trump’s prediction that we are heading to the 9th circuit court for the legal battle over his emergency declaration

— The state of California is leading the way in challenging the national emergency declaration that will allow the president to build parts of his desired wall. New Mexico, Oregon, Minnesota, New Jersey, Hawaii, Connecticut and others have joined the lawsuit as well. The issue is far more complicated than the media would have you believe. The president invoked a couple of different measures and some of them are not part of these challenged.

Show less
3 hours ago

State Rep. England: Ivey ‘ignoring reasonable alternatives’ on prisons — Should use leasing proposal as leverage to force legislature to act

Monday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Rep. Christopher England (D-Tuscaloosa) elaborated on his criticism of Gov. Kay Ivey’s $900 million prison plan proposal she unveiled last week.

England sounded off on social media about the proposal, arguing that it failed to address overcrowding given it just replaced old beds with new ones. He also said it left questions about the Tutwiler women’s prison unresolved.

According to the Tuscaloosa Democrat, the Ivey administration was “hellbent” on building new facilities.

399
Keep reading 399 WORDS

“[J]ust to be frank, if you start talking about alternatives, that doesn’t fit the narrative,” England said. “They’re so hellbent on building new facilities that they’re ignoring reasonable alternatives. Not only just reasonable alternatives for the system and the most effective usage of taxpayer dollars, but also if we’re talking about the political minefield the legislature is, these are ideas and plans that could actually work and actually get bills passed, and create the ability to bond the money.”

England referenced former Gov. Robert Bentley’s failed attempt in 2017 to get a plan for new prisons through the state legislature, and argued that was not reason enough to attempt to try again in this upcoming legislative session.

“You know, everybody cast the legislature in such a bad light because they rejected Bentley’s plan over and over again,” he said. “But we don’t have to accept that Bentley’s plan is actually the best one. As a matter of fact, the legislature is supposed to vet it. And while the prison plan itself made it through the Senate several times, it got killed in the House because they kept taking Tutwiler out of it, which again is our worst facility.”

“I think the legislature has done its job in terms of rejecting bad plans,” England continued. “Now clearly, it is our responsibility to take this on and do something about it. If I were Governor Ivey, I would challenge the legislature to do that. Say, ‘This is my plan, and this is how much it’s going to cost. If you got a better one, pass it. But if you don’t do it by a date certain, I’m just going to have to go forward, and the failure will be on you.’”

“But I think putting forth a reasonable plan that actually puts an effective dollar amount in how much you want to borrow on the problem itself, can get through the legislature,” he added. “I’m pretty sure of it. It’s just really hard to tell people, ‘I need three new prisons,’ and not tell you where they’re going, not tell you what’s closing, not addressing Tutwiler, and also putting us in debt for 35 to 40 years.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
4 hours ago

Drummond Company names Nathaniel Drummond as its CCO, president of coal sales subsidiary

In this day and age, it is rare to see proud family businesses stay so through generations — especially when that company is handling billions of dollars in annual revenue and employs thousands across the globe.

Count Birmingham-based Drummond Company, Inc. as the exception to the rule.

Drummond, the historic juggernaut which has still been ranked as Alabama’s largest private company in recent years, made a major personnel move Monday bearing a familiar name.

In a press release, the company noted its pleasure in announcing the appointment of Nathaniel Drummond to the key positions of its chief commercial officer and president of subsidiary Drummond Coal Sales, Inc.

145
Keep reading 145 WORDS

Nathaniel, grandson of the late Garry Neil Drummond, joined the Drummond organization in 2013 as vice president of Drummond Coal Sales, Inc. He was promoted to senior vice president of Drummond Company, Inc. in 2017, where he has been involved with all aspects of the company’s business units.

Prior to joining the company, Nathaniel started his professional career with Vitol in their London office. He later transferred to their Houston office where he helped start their U.S. coal trading desk. In this role, he was responsible for North American coal operations from 2009 to 2013.

Nathaniel has a BS in Civil Engineering from Southern Methodist University.

He will report directly to Drummond CEO Mike Tracy and spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for the company, subsidiary coal sales and ABC Coke sales.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
17 hours ago

Doug Jones on border security: ‘I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency’ (VIDEO)

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) says there is no emergency at the nation’s southern border, speaking out against President Donald Trump’s border security declaration in an interview with WVTM 13 Monday.

Jones called Trump’s national emergency declaration “a slippery slope.”

“I don’t think it’s good policy,” he advised, saying he opposes the declaration.

While Jones, like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is worried about the “humanitarian crisis” brought on by illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming to the United States-Mexico border, the junior senator from Alabama added, “I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency.”

Watch:

52
Keep reading 52 WORDS

The attorney general of California on Monday announced that at least 13 states will be filing a legal challenge to the president’s declaration.

Read more about national emergency declarations here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less