Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Airbnb offers assistance in Alabama after Hurricane Michael 46 mins ago / News
2018 POWER & INFLUENCE: 14 powerful and influential leaders in their regions 2 hours ago / Feature
Watch: Dem congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan makes confrontational, cringe-inducing Ashland radio appearance 3 hours ago / Analysis
D.C.-based pro-abortion organization paying Alabamians to fight pro-life amendment 4 hours ago / News
Tips on smoking brisket the right way 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Rep. Mike Rogers: Building the wall ‘absolutely essential’ 5 hours ago / News
Alabama grocery store owner bans Pepsi products featuring NFL logo 6 hours ago / News
Shelby praises Liles Burke’s confirmation as district judge for Northern District of Alabama 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump and Kanye, Tennessee’s version of Doug Jones, Saudi Arabia probably killed a journalist and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
AG Marshall on the front lines of battling Alabama’s opioid crisis 9 hours ago / Sponsored
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 23 hours ago / Sports
Hurricane Michael devastates Wiregrass cotton crop 23 hours ago / News
It looks like Tennessee has their own wannabe Doug Jones 24 hours ago / Opinion
Watch: Mobile Fox 10 news crew picks up American flag ripped down by Hurricane Michael 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
‘Alliance for a Pro-life Alabama’ announces three distinguished state leaders as co-chairs 1 day ago / News
Tips on smoking brisket the right way 1 day ago / Sponsored
Shelby praises ‘great news’ for Alabama as ULA is awarded nearly $1 billion to develop new rocket 1 day ago / News
Retired green beret in Alabama is helping churches defend against active shooters 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama reinstates ‘Dixieland Delight’ for homecoming game 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump slams ‘Medicare for All,’ Ivey and Trump still very popular in Alabama, Democrats keep calling for violence and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
5 hours ago

Rep. Mike Rogers: Building the wall ‘absolutely essential’

In separate interviews with NBC 13 posted this week, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) and his Democratic opponent, Mallory Hagan, offered opposing viewpoints on border security.

While Rogers supports building the wall proposed by President Donald Trump, his challenger does not, even going as far as to say, “I don’t really necessarily think that border security is our problem.”

As a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security since it was made permanent in 2005, Rogers has first-hand experience and in-depth knowledge of the subject.

“The only way we are going to … be able to stem the flow of bad actors into this country on the southern border is to build a barrier,” Rogers outlined. “You know, the wall is the term used, but it’s not technically a wall [in its entirety]. It’s a series of fences, electronic monitors – aerial and ground – as well as personnel.”He continued, “We have got to secure that border, and I know it’s become a political hot potato … but I want to see the rest of that border fenced, I want to see adequate electronic surveillance provided, as well as additional manpower. We are short on all those things.”

Rogers then added that the border wall “is absolutely essential.”

“There is no way we’re going to have control over our immigration process absent that wall,” he advised.

Once the border is secure, Rogers supports an eventual pathway to legal status for illegal aliens, clarifying that this does not mean a pathway to citizenship. Rogers believes that hardworking immigrants who contribute to society should be welcomed into the country, but they must do so legally, pass proper background checks, commit to learning English and not skip over the people who have been waiting in line and following the rules.

In stark contrast, Hagan is concerned primarily about the number of immigrants overstaying their visas.

“I don’t really necessarily think that border security is our problem, it’s people overstaying in our country that’s the problem,” she said.

She wants to reform the process so it is easier for those people to extend their visas and legally stay in the country.

When asked directly about the border wall and whether she supports it, Hagan made her opposition clear.

“I absolutely don’t think that the border wall is how we’re going to control immigration,” she asserted. “I think that it’s a scare tactic and it’s a talking point for our president and this administration. I think it would be an insane waste of money and that we could do so much more with the money that it would take to build a wall.”

Additionally, Hagan “absolutely” thinks that there should be a legal path to citizenship for illegal immigrants currently in the United States.

While Hagan criticized the cost of the wall, Rogers has a plan to pay for a large portion of it. The congressman has already proposed a piece of legislation that would tax remittances (money sent by foreign nationals back to their home countries) and thus raise an estimated $1 billion annually. This would be keeping Trump’s promise to make Mexico pay for the wall, Rogers noted. He is “confident” the president will make Rogers’ legislation part of the White House’s official package to pay for the wall soon.

For the rest of the requisite funding for the wall, Rogers wants to try and work with the president to find more ways to generate significant revenue off of money that would otherwise be going strictly overseas.

Watch both of the interviews below:

Voters in Alabama’s Third Congressional District will decide between Rogers and Hagan on the November 6 general election ballot.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

46 mins ago

Airbnb offers assistance in Alabama after Hurricane Michael

On Friday, Airbnb announced that it would be expanding its Open Homes Program to areas in Alabama impacted by Hurricane Michael through its Disaster Response and Relief Team.

The Open Homes program allows the opportunity for those that have been displaced, as well as those assisting in recovery efforts, to find temporary accommodations with local hosts willing to open their homes free of charge.

The following Alabama communities are eligible to take part in the program homes for free to evacuees and emergency relief workers:

96
Keep reading 96 WORDS

  • Greater Mobile area
  • Greater Montgomery area
  • Greater Dothan area
  • Greater Auburn/Opelika area

The free listings are available until October 29, 2018. Airbnb stated that they are willing to expand the territory of Open Homes listings, should local officials request them to do so or if the need arises.

The company is also assisting other states that were affected by Hurricane Michael including Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

More information on the Airbnb’s Open Homes program can be found here at Airbnb.com.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
2 hours ago

2018 POWER & INFLUENCE: 14 powerful and influential leaders in their regions

The Yellowhammer Power & Influence 50 is an annual list of the 50 most powerful and influential players in Alabama politicsbusiness and state government – the men and women who shape the state.

There are also many others who drive politics and policy in their parts of the state. Today, we take a look at 14 people of power and influence in their respective regions.

Don’t miss Yellowhammer’s 4th Annual Power of Service reception honoring the men and women on the Power & Influence 50 list who have utilized their stature to make a positive impact on the state. The event is set to take place Thursday, October 25 at Ross Bridge Resort in Birmingham. Past events attracted a who’s who of Alabama politics and business, including the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the House, pro tem of the Senate, members of Congress, dozens of state legislators and many of the state’s top executives, lobbyists, opinion leaders and political activists.

1278
Keep reading 1278 WORDS

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets please click here.

North Alabama

David Reed, president, Whitaker Contracting

David Reed has a network of relationships throughout north Alabama that would be the envy of anyone in business and politics. Reed knows all the power players in the region. Or, put more appropriately, all the power players know Reed. An innovator in his industry, Reed has also demonstrated a sincere desire to see the state maximize its potential in education and workforce development. Alabama needs more local leaders like David Reed.

Dale Strong, chairman, Madison County Commission

Dale Strong is one of the most influential people in a part of the state that is growing more powerful year after year. As chairman of the Madison County Commission, Strong has helped set the region up for success by championing infrastructure improvements and streamlining government. Strong is a first-rate operator who continues to build his power base.

Daniel Wilson, shareholder, Maynard Cooper & Gale

One of the behind-the-scenes power players in the booming Huntsville economy, Daniel Wilson is north Alabama’s preeminent operator when it comes to government relations and commercial development. He is now managing shareholder of Maynard Cooper’s offices in Huntsville and Washington, D.C., reinforcing the strong synergy between successful businesses in North Alabama and federal entities in the nation’s capital.

Metro Birmingham

Mike Hale, sheriff, Jefferson County

Mike Hale has become something of an institution in Jefferson County government and politics. He has seen a lot of changes in his two decades as sheriff and has received recognition and numerous awards for his conduct of the office. The size of the county alone makes for significant law enforcement challenges. Hale has shown the type of leadership that helps keep his area of the state moving forward.

Randall Woodfin, mayor, City of Birmingham

Randall Woodfin has enjoyed a swift ascent to the heights of political power in the state’s largest city. Woodfin defeated an entrenched incumbent in 2017 and has not looked back. In fact, since that time, he has shown a remarkable awareness of which policy battles will help elevate his profile in Alabama and beyond. However, nothing amplifies one’s message quite like opposition. So it will be interesting to see if any conservative politicians in the state actively oppose him on any of his public policy positions. Such a scenario could be politically beneficial to both parties involved.

West Alabama

Carl Jamison, chairman, JamisonMoneyFarmer PC

A longtime executive board member and past chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), Jamison’s power and influence extend far and wide. However, it is magnified in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, where the accounting firm started by his grandfather in 1920 has grown into one of the biggest in the region. Couple this with Jamison serving as treasurer for EDUPAC, which is the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees’ political arm, and you get one of West Alabama’s key cogs.

Cathy Randall, chairman, Pettus Randall Holdings, LLC

The epitome of her alma mater’s “Where Legends Are Made” campaign, Dr. Cathy Randall is a hallmark of the Tuscaloosa area, as well as an icon for female leaders throughout the state. Her incredible resume of service ranges from long-serving as the director of the University of Alabama’s computer-based honors program to advising some of Alabama’s corporate titans. Randall currently serves on the boards of directors for the Alabama Power Company and Mercedes Benz USI.

Montgomery Area

John Mazyck, principal, The Frazier Lanier Company

As the Business Council of Alabama’s Montgomery area district chairman, John Mazyck has a strong voice in who the state’s largest business group supports from his region. Mazyck is a principal in The Frazier Lanier Company and has been heavily involved in corporate and municipal finance deals. His influence only serves to rise given his elevated position on the BCA’s executive committee. Look for Mazyck to assume a position as a statewide player.

Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr., president, Alabama State University

Quinton Ross has been on the job for a little less than a year, and he has already received rave reviews from inside the Alabama State family and from key decision-makers and business leaders at the state level. Historically black colleges and universities are an important part of our state’s history and culture, and ASU is a central part of the community in the Montgomery area. Ross, a former state senator, has infused some much-needed leadership into an institution that had too often been a cauldron of controversy. Ross has put in motion a plan that will allow ASU to reach its potential and benefit all of Montgomery.

Wiregrass

Bill Carr, chairman and managing partner, Carr, Riggs & Ingram

Carr may just be an accountant on paper, but this money man has his hand in much, much more. For its relative size in the Wiregrass, Enterprise is gifted considerable pull, as Carr is one of the first phone calls that top-tier statewide candidates make when fundraising and seeking support. Besides the impressive feat of building one of the twenty biggest accounting firms in the nation out of southeast Alabama, his involvement in the road building industry and advising the likes of the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) and the Community College System make him the unquestioned czar of Coffee County.

Mark Saliba, mayor, City of Dothan

The relatively new mayor of Dothan, Saliba is continuing a family legacy of public service and influence in Houston County. His father, Alfred Saliba, served two terms as mayor between 1989-1997 and now Mark, the president of the Alfred Saliba Corporation, is leading the Wiregrass’ largest city with a focus on economic and workforce development. Combined with his chairing of the Home Builders Association of Alabama’s heavy-hitting PAC, Saliba packs a punch from the Peanut Capital of the World.

Gulf Coast

Wiley Blankenship, president and CEO, Coastal Alabama Partnership

Having worked across the state in all areas of economic development since 1996, Wiley Blankenship is perfectly suited to help coalesce coastal Alabama’s diverse portfolio of leaders into one juggernaut of an organization. That is exactly what he is doing as head of the Coastal Alabama Partnership, which is becoming a major factor in local and statewide politics, besides its crucial civic and economic development work.

Angus Cooper, III, president, Cooper/T. Smith Corporation

The Cooper family is a staple of power and influence along the Gulf Coast, and Angus Cooper, III is taking the reins of this legacy in exemplary fashion. Now on the powerful board of the Alabama Power Company, Cooper has been active in the leadership of the Alabama Wildlife Federation and the State Port Authority, in addition to many civic organizations in Mobile. Look for this prominent corporate leader to keep rising.

Elliot Maisel, chairman and CEO, Gulf Distributing Company

Like the benign godfather of Mobile, Maisel sits in his well-appointed office above his beverage warehouse and pulls more strings than most know exist. Through his leadership in the Alabama Wholesale Beer Association, his power and influence are felt throughout the Yellowhammer State. But when it comes to Mobile, he truly is king of the castle, now serving as the powerful chairman of the Airport Authority to boot.

 

Show less
3 hours ago

Watch: Dem congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan makes confrontational, cringe-inducing Ashland radio appearance

Generally, when you’re running as a new politician to unseat an incumbent, and you’re trying to appeal to a different set of voters than your traditional party base, you would want to consider taking an empathetic approach.

Such is the case for some Democrats running in traditionally Republican precincts in Alabama. In 2006, as a candidate for lieutenant governor, “Little” Jim Folsom ran as a church-going, dog-loving family man that likes to hunt and was successful in winning a statewide election. In this election cycle, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Walt Maddox went out of his way in his first statewide TV commercial to play up his pro-life and pro-Second Amendment stances.

The bottom line is if you want to win as a Democrat in a lot of places in Alabama, you have to win over Republican voters, as now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) had last year. Perhaps Democratic congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan, who is running in Alabama’s third congressional district against incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) didn’t get the memo, or she is entirely oblivious to that strategy.

216
Keep reading 216 WORDS

In an appearance on Alabama 100.7, a community radio station that features high school football, gospel music and serves Clay County, which went for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a 79-to-18 percent margin, Hagan took her hard-left, pro-big government message to what one would assume is a conservative-leaning audience.

Watch:

At times, the interview was contentious with host and station owner Theresa Goodman and the callers, given Hagan’s apparent left-of-center orthodoxy on a wide-ranging number of topics, including economics and health care.

The Opelika-turned-New York City-turned-Opelika Democrat also contradicted her prior stances on abortion. In a Montgomery Advertiser interview last month with the indefatigable Brian Lyman, Hagan was described as being in favor of “abortion rights.”

“I do not ever see a scenario where I would make it more difficult for a woman to make the choice that’s best for her family,” Hagan said to the Advertiser.

However, she contradicted that stance when questioned by a caller about her Democratic Party affiliation.

“I don’t support abortion,” she said to the caller. “Just because I’m a Democrat doesn’t mean that I agree with every single thing that every person on any party says. That would make me a sheep.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
4 hours ago

D.C.-based pro-abortion organization paying Alabamians to fight pro-life amendment

Washington, D.C.-based Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE) is hiring people in the Montgomery area to fight Amendment Two, which is up for constitutional referendum on the upcoming general election ballot.

In documents posted online, the organization formerly known as Choice USA “seeks committed people in Montgomery who are passionate about reproductive/social justice to help implement [their] voter engagement campaign.”

The pay is listed at $15 per hour, with the position responsibilities including door-to-door canvassing and phone banking. URGE explains that it is “dedicated to the right of each person worldwide to decide when and if they will have sex, when and if they will be pregnant, and when and if they will have a child.”

This comes as part of a massive out-of-state, dark money effort to defeat Alabama’s pro-life constitutional amendment, with Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Feminist Majority Foundation (FMF) all opposing Amendment Two.

263
Keep reading 263 WORDS

FMF and URGE share the same founder, Gloria Steinem.

URGE, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood are utilizing Planned Parenthood Southeast’s in-state PAC, “Alabama for Healthy Families,” to lead the effort. Several Planned Parenthood entities from New York and California have recently put $800,000 cash into this PAC alone, and on Tuesday, Planned Parenthood of New York City pitched in another $25,000. This is on top of in-kind contributions, like URGE paying people to actively work against the amendment.

Additionally, FMF is operating their own PAC targeting college campuses across the state. Entitled “Alabama Students Voting No On Amendment 2,” the PAC has $50,000 of its own to spend on the pro-abortion effort.

On the other side, the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama is leading the charge to pass the amendment. This in-state grassroots group named three prominent co-chairs on Thursday.

Amendment Two, which was sponsored by state Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo), “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”

You can read the objective Fair Ballot Commission’s entire write-up on the amendment, which Alabamians will vote on November 6, here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Tips on smoking brisket the right way

By Thomas Cox

I have tried to cook brisket numerous times and have screwed it up most of them.

Brisket is hard to cook because of timing.

• If you don’t cook it long enough, it is inedible
• If you cook it too hot, the bark is too hard and it, again, is inedible.
• If you cook it too long, it falls apart and that is not what you want.

So, there are a lot of ways to screw it up.

This method worked out wonderfully. We did a video, but left out some of the details. You can watch it here:

396
Keep reading 396 WORDS

I cooked it overnight simply because I did not make the time to do it during the day and we were using the smoker during the day. In the afternoon, trim the fat but leave ¼ in fat but carve big hard fat off. Then season with brisket rub.

I have my own rub that I make that I will be releasing soon.

It is a mix of:

• Salt
• Garlic
• Pepper
• Paprika

Simple stuff.

• Season good both sides.
• Set for 2-3 hours to let it sweat. Do not put in fridge and bring to room temp.
• Load smoker with wood. I use cherry and pecan.
• Put on fat side up and set your smoker to 215 degrees (Be above Boiling point so fat can be rendered). Tip: I put it on at night around 10.

Cooking Times

Small Brisket (10-11 lbs) – 7 Hours @ 215 Degrees

Large Brisket (14-16 lbs) – 9 Hours @ 220 Degrees

• The next morning, pull and wrap with a bunch of foil. Use the heavy duty foil and wrap it 3 layers thick.
• Put back smoker @ 220 degrees for about 2 hours.
• Cook to 202-203 internal temp. Make sure you use an internal thermometer and test it in the thick side of the meat.
• Take immediately off the smoker and put in a cooler. TIP: I use an Orion 65 and it is OK for it to sit in the cooler for 6-8 hours.

• 3 hours before event/dinner: Slice against grain, pour BBQ Sauce on top and wrap in Saran wrap. Then, put it in a ½ pan and put back in cooler.

I did one brisket like this and then I did another one where I left it in the foil and sliced it on site. So, it was in the foil in the cooler for 11 hours. Tip: the one I sliced on site was better.

I cooked this brisket for the same group of friends that I cooked the first one I tested.

After slicing the last few ends off the last brisket of the night, Jeff comes up to me and says, “Brisket was great! Helluva lot better than the first one you did.”

That’s why I love my friends.

Thomas Cox is the founder and owner of mealfit.co
He can be reached at thomas@mealfit.co
or on Instagram @mealfit.co
Facebook: @Mealfit
on Youtube: Mealfit

Show less