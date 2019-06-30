Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Rep. Martha Roby: Why does it matter?

I have always held a deep appreciation for the musicians, songwriters, television and film producers who work hard to create the music, songs, shows and movies people around the world know and love. At one point in my life, I even aspired to work in the Nashville music industry, which I ended up doing for a period of time, but God had a different plan for my life long-term.

Now, this dream has come full circle. With my role in Congress, I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet, where I am in a unique position to advocate for the core copyright industries and related workforce that contribute so much to our economy and our culture.

Just recently, the Judiciary Committee held a Copyright Office oversight hearing to focus on this issue that is critical to our economy. According to the International Intellectual Property Alliance, core copyright industries, like music, television, and film, contribute more than $1 trillion to our country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and make up almost 7% of the economy.

In Alabama specifically, the music industry contributes $636.09 million to the GDP and supports more than 14,000 jobs. The motion picture and television industry is responsible for more than 10,200 jobs and $387 million total wages in our state. There are 958 music businesses in Alabama and nearly 720 motion picture and television businesses, including 381 production-related companies.

So, you see, these industries have a significant impact on the economy, both on a state level and on the national level, but unfortunately, these hardworking, creative professionals don’t always receive the recognition and compensation they deserve due to several factors that we’re tackling in the House Judiciary Committee.

First and foremost, we must work to ensure our copyright laws are up-to-date and address the needs of today’s hyper-connected, digital world. Many of these laws are decades old and no longer function as they were intended. This subject was covered in-depth in our recent committee hearing.

Still, even when copyright status is in place, and even with the rise of legal streaming services like Netflix and Spotify, creative industries face significant challenges with illegal piracy in this digital age. A quick Internet search of the word “piracy” yields the following definition: the unauthorized use or reproduction of another’s work. The definition also includes a handful of synonyms, like illegal reproduction, plagiarism, copyright infringement, stealing, and theft.

In our efforts to combat piracy and ensure the creative industry receives the compensation it deserves, we face several major hurdles:

1) It is shockingly easy to download, stream, and reproduce almost any movie, television show, song, etc. with a quick Internet search.
2) Since it is so easy and so common, some people don’t even realize they are doing anything wrong, much less committing a crime.
3) Sometimes, even when people know they’re doing something wrong, they don’t view it as being “that big of a deal.”

But, illegally downloading and streaming someone else’s creative content is a big deal, and I would like to take this opportunity to explain why it matters.

Many, many more people and entities besides just big-name celebrities are involved in creating music, television shows, and movies. In fact, these creative industries support thousands of indirect jobs that most of us probably wouldn’t even think of. Consider a movie set, for example. From a personnel standpoint, all types of professionals are necessary to make a movie happen, from camera crews and lighting specialists to scriptwriters, makeup and hair artists, florists, caterers, seamstresses, and the men and women who perform manual labor to build and take down sets. This doesn’t even account for the many dollars’ worth of materials required to put together any given movie set.

I say all this to make the point that when an individual illegally streams, downloads, or shares creative content, they are stealing from all the many hardworking people who offer their labor, skills, and products to make a song, movie, or show happen – and most of these people aren’t the lead actor or actress; most of them go unnoticed at the very end of the long credits list.

Of the more than 10,000 jobs in Alabama supported by the motion picture and television industry, the vast majority of them aren’t actors and actresses, but rather the many other professionals that don’t immediately come to mind.

As we continue to enjoy our favorite music, movies and television shows, I hope we all strive to be responsible and ethical consumers, being mindful and cautious when using the Internet to download and stream to make sure we are only obtaining these creative works legally.

Many Americans and Alabamians are severely and negatively impacted by illegal piracy, and I will remain engaged with this issue in my role on the House Judiciary Committee to ensure we are fiercely combatting these copyright infringements while improving the industry for its many hardworking individuals.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

State Rep. Kyle South: ‘Pressure from constituents’ pushed fantasy sports through the legislature

Back in 2016, then-Attorney General Luther Strange sent cease-and-desist letters to fantasy sports operators, including DraftKings and FanDuel, proclaiming their daily fantasy sports gaming was illegal gambling.

Since then, there have been attempts by the legislature to clarify fantasy sports as a game of skill and not a game of chance but they failed until State Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette) pushed through a bill that was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this year defining that type of gaming as a game of skill.

In an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” that aired Friday, South credited constituents for putting pressure on the legislature.

“I think there was a focus on it,” he explained. “I think the needs from the general fund. But I think some pressure from constituents actually got it across the finish line.”

In addition to legalizing fantasy gaming, the law also levies a tax on operators, with proceeds put toward Alabama’s general fund.

“There’s a 10-and-a-half percent tax on the operators for their net revenues,” South said. “It should generate between $3-4 million a year for the state’s general fund.”

South speculated the 700,000 people playing prior to Strange’s opinion showed his effort had strong support.

“A lot of people,” he replied. “Up until three years ago, totally legal across the state. There was some question about how it fit into state statute and DraftKings and FanDuel pulled out of the state and needed further clarification, and that’s what this bill provides is further clarification. There were 700,000 Alabamians playing when they took that step back.”

According to South, the bill distinguishes fantasy sports as a game of skill and not a game of chance.

“It’s very hard to argue that,” South said. “It takes a lot of skill. I told my mother no offense to her, but if we played 10 times, I’m going to beat her all 10 times because I know more about sports than she does. It is a game of skill.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Not in my backyard: How zoning restrictions create construction gridlock

Zoning and land use regulation has largely choked off housing construction in many American cities. This is an unintended but predictable consequence of requiring government permission for building.

Understanding why requires starting with the why of zoning. Some land uses interfere with the use and enjoyment of nearby property. These nuisances include noise, smells, vibrations, and smoke, and often have a very limited range of impact. Consequently physically separating conflicting uses can address the problem. Zoning typically establishes residential, commercial, and industrial zones.

Zoning requires government control over building. A planning board exercises this control. Some boards are elected, and others appointed by the city council or mayor. Importantly, we have government permission and electoral control.

Zoning protects against a factory being built next to a house. The factory lowers home values, and moving does not make back this loss. People will naturally seek to protect what is for many families their largest investment.

Building homes or apartments nearby typically imposes costs on homeowners. The building is noisy. The homes or apartments, once occupied, increase traffic, make parking scarcer, lead to longer lines at local grocery stores, and create more noise problems. Adding housing also burdens local government services, like water and sewer, although impact fees on developers and the property taxes paid by new construction can cover these costs. Building smaller homes on smaller lots can also lower property values. So zoning often specifies minimum lot and home sizes.

People will want to use the government permission process to protect their neighborhood. Residents frequently rally to the NIMBY cause (Not in My Backyard). NIMBYism dominates in local politics. Why? Aren’t planning boards supposed to make land use decisions in the best interest of the entire community?

Consider, however, the position of an elected local official. Most citizens will not follow most of the actions of the planning commission. The neighbors of a proposed subdivision or apartment complex will be aware and attend the planning commission meeting. They might well take revenge on commissioners in the next election. Approving building typically looks like a losing electoral proposition: you lose the neighbors’ votes and win few others (except perhaps from the developer’s).

Repetition of the NIMBY refrain significantly restricts housing supply. High housing prices and rents limit growth in some of America’s most productive cities, as I discussed last time. Economists Chang-Tai Hsieh and Enrico Moretti estimate that zoning and land use restrictions lower income nationally by $4,000 annually.

The restricted supply benefits home and apartment owners and hurts lower-income families who rent who have difficulty finding affordable and decent housing. Nonetheless, I see high house prices as a by-product of NIMBY. Homeowners turn out at planning commission meetings to oppose building in their neighborhood, not to boost home prices city-wide.

Requiring government permission to build is the root of the problem. Proponents might say zoning will be used to rationally plan cities, but elected officials will listen to the people who participate in the political process. And this produces NIMBY and gridlock.

Government permission is not necessary to coordinate land use in cities. Houston has never enacted zoning, and McAllen, Texas, where I previously lived, had almost no zoning. Our realtor cautioned us when we were house-hunting to buy in a planned community with a neighborhood association. Otherwise, a neighbor might start raising goats or put six old trailers on their property.

Neighborhood associations and the legal covenants behind them allow homeowners to control nuisances within their neighborhood. But developers can build homes on lots without covenants. Without the requirement for government permission, neighbors can only limit building as specified by the covenants.

People will understandably want to protect the value of their homes. Zoning can avoid conflicting land uses, but permission to build will be given as electoral forces dictate. The predictable result is no building in anyone’s backyard.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision.  The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Can’t Miss Alabama: Events planned across the state to celebrate nation’s birthday

God bless America!

Fireworks at Vulcan Park and Museum

Fireworks will ignite the sky atop Red Mountain in honor of the state’s bicentennial and the nation’s birthday Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m. The show will honor those who fought for the country’s independence. The show will live stream on WBRC Fox 6. Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and La Jefa 98.3.

Visit the website for event details.

Alabama Splash Adventure

Cool off from the summer heat at the Alabama Splash Adventure Water Park, which includes Upsurge, the Twister, Neptune’s Plunge, Splash Island, Kahuna Waves, the FreeFall, Castaway Island, Warrior River, Mist-ical Maze and Salamander Bay. Great Amusement Park rides include Rampage, Galleon, Drop Zone, Scrambler, Yo-Yo, Jump Around, Tilt-A-Whirl, Centi-Speed, Teacups, Rockin’ Tug, Splash Express, Little Harbor, Little Bumpers, The Vault Laser Maze Challenge and Crank N Roll.

Tickets are online.

The park is off exit 110 from Interstate 20/59 near its junction with Interstate 459 in Bessemer.

Celebration on the River in Tuscaloosa

Get ready for live entertainment and fireworks at Celebration on the River Thursday, July 4, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Mayor Walter Maddox will give the military salute with performances by Dive Bombers and DJ Chuckie, and a concert by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. View the full schedule.

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway.

Fire on the Water at Oak Mountain

Fireworks will illuminate the sky at Oak Mountain State Park Wednesday, July 3, at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs, coolers and blankets are welcomed. Food trucks and other vendors will be available. Picnic and grills are first-come, first-served. Alcohol is not allowed. Enjoy beach volleyball, basketball courts, the treetop nature trail, playground and fishing piers in the show’s vicinity while waiting for the fireworks display. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tickets must be paid in cash. Checks, credit cards and debit cards are not accepted. The event is rain or shine.

To learn more, visit alapark.com.

Independence Day Parade in Brundidge

Brundidge’s Independence Day Parade is Saturday, June 29, at 9 a.m. Celebrate with patriotic music, floats, cars, trucks, walkers and bands.

For more information about the parade or directions, call 334-566-2294.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature the Unknown Lyric and Kenya Sunday, June 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bessemer Recreation Center (Alabama Highway 150). Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Celebrate America at American Village

Celebrate America is underway through Wednesday, July 31, (excluding July 3-5) at American Village. Family fun includes pirates, spies and Paul Revere’s Midnight ride. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 205-665-3535 or click here for directions.

Birmingham Barons vs. Mobile BayBears

The Birmingham Barons will play the Mobile BayBears June 25-29 at Regions Field. Entertainment includes fireworks, Thirsty Thursday, Dollar Hot Dogs, free T-shirts and Bobblehead giveaways to the first 1,000 attendees. Meet Peppa Pig and George from the famous animated TV series. Follow this link for a complete list of giveaways and special events for each game night.

The venue is at 1401 First Ave. S.

For more information, call 205-988-3200 or email barons@barons.com.

Celebration on the River in Tuscaloosa

Get ready for live entertainment and fireworks at Celebration on the River Thursday, July 4, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Mayor Walter Maddox will give the military salute with performances by Dive Bombers and DJ Chuckie, and a concert by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. View the full schedule.

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway.

Orange Beach Independence Day – Street Party

Celebrate Independence Day at the biggest street party on the Gulf Coast Saturday, July 6, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:45 p.m. Bring your beach gear and enjoy the patriotic Spectra Sound and Light Show, fireworks, camel rides, Trampoline Jumpee, surf simulator, interactive arena, bubble zone and kid-friendly activities. Get a free American flag to wave when the sun sets and see the palm trees sparkle a patriotic red, white and blue. Admission is free.

The party will be held at The Wharf, 4830 Main St.

Virginia Samford Theatre

Enjoy the musical “Always…Patsy Cline” through Sunday, June 30, at the Virginia Samford Theatre. The performance is based on Patsy Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger, who was one of her biggest fans. Many of Cline’s hit songs will be included in the musical: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are online.

To learn more about the production, visit www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org. Virginia Samford is at 1116 26th St. S.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

See what’s blooming on 65 acres at Bellingrath Gardens and Home through June 30. Enjoy fragrant allamanda, angelonia, begonias, caladiums, cape jasmine, coleus, crape myrtle, crotons, dragon wing begonias, firecracker cuphea, frangipani, hydrangeas, gardenias, milkweed, morning glory bush, pentas, roses, shrimp plants, salvias, Southern magnolia, spiral ginger, star flower, sunpatiens, tropical hibiscus and zinnias. For hours and ticket information, visit www.bellingrath.org.

Donations are welcomed.

Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore. 

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with Zach & Cheyloe Thursday, June 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in The Courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North.

Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook.

The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. N.

MINNIE GASTON: Impacting Power and Potential of Birmingham Women

The Ballard House Project will present “Minnie Gaston: Impacting Power and Potential of Birmingham Women,” Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. Learn more about the late Minnie Gaston’s involvement in the Booker T. Washington Business College and her volunteer work across the country with African Americans relative to civic and women’s organizations. The event will commemorate the 65th anniversary of the A.G. Gaston Motel opening, while celebrating its redevelopment as part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. Panelists include her niece, Minnie Washington Finley; niece, Judge Tamara Harris Johnson; nephew, Harold L. Washington, nephew; Carol Jenkins, author of “Black Titan: A.G. Gaston and the Making of a Black American Millionaire,”  and Marie Sutton, author of “The A.G. Gaston Motel in Birmingham: A Civil Rights Landmark.”

Admission is free. For more information, email mchubehamilton@aol.com.

The program is at Historic Ballard House,1420 7th Ave. N., in Birmingham.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Bare Naked Noodles are set for Saturday, June 29. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

UAB Summer Band Concert

Patriotic music is all around at UAB’s annual Summer Band Concert. The band is composed of amateur and professional musicians from UAB and Birmingham. Enter the raffle to guest conduct the summer band.

The free event is Thursday, July 4, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bartow Arena.

Gigi Scott and Trouble Town

Gigi Scott and Trouble Town will perform Friday, June 28, at 8:30 p.m. at the Daniel Day Gallery. Scott is a guitarist, singer and songwriter who has performed at the W.C. Handy Festival and the South by Southwest Festival. Scott’s two albums, “Parable of the Cave” and “Wampus Cat,” are available on iTunes and Spotify. Band members are Brian Edwards, vocals and guitarist; Ben von Herrmann, vocals and bass; and Jonathan Phillips, drums.

Admission is $10.

For more details, contact Gigi Scott at gigi_scott@charter.net.

The BYOB venue is at 3025 6th Ave. S., in Birmingham.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Tuscaloosa tornado survivor Vickie Edwards finally has a new home

Donna O’Connor was working late one night at Alabama Power’s Western Division headquarters in Tuscaloosa and noticed that Vickie Edwards, one of the building’s cleaning crew, was distraught.

“We could tell she was visibly upset, so we all went to the hallway where she started telling us her story, not for us to feel sorry for her, but it was a day that she just needed to talk,” said O’Connor, a member of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) and a corporate real estate specialist.

Edwards and her husband, Sam, along with their daughter and granddaughters, were victims of the huge tornado that struck Tuscaloosa on April 27, 2011. She and her daughter, Arielle, were home with the children and had taken shelter in the bathroom. Edwards leaned against the sink while her daughter and granddaughters were in the bathtub.

Edwards was calling her son to check on his safety when the tornado ripped out the walls around them. The roaring winds lifted the tub with her daughter and granddaughters, then lifted Edwards into the air and dropped them nearly 20 feet, she said. Afterward, help arrived and rushed those who could be found to the hospital.

Tuscaloosa’s Vickie Edwards talks about the life-changing events of April 27, 2011 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Because of the widespread destruction and casualties, Edwards spent hours on a gurney in the hospital hallway before she was moved into a room. When she woke up, she immediately asked where her family was. Edwards told a nurse her youngest granddaughter’s name, Aneyah, to see if she could find her. The nurse called out for the girl and Aneyah answered with a loud “Huh?” confirming her identity. The moment brought Edwards to tears.

Edwards and Aneyah survived with severe injuries, while Edwards’ oldest granddaughter, Makayla, who was found later that day, died.

Additionally, Edwards’ daughter suffered a traumatic brain injury that day and later died on June 1, 2011.

On the day of the tornado, Edwards’ husband was in Ohio, desperately trying to find a way home.

Habitat volunteers make a home for Tuscaloosa tornado survivor Vickie Edwards from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

After hearing Edwards’ story, O’Connor said the Lord put it in her mind to tell her about Habitat for Humanity and to help her apply for a house. O’Connor and Kelly Atchley, a marketing representative for Alabama Power, worked with Habitat and the Edwards family so they could receive a new, fully furnished house.

“It’s really rewarding to be out here to work with the Edwards family,” Atchley said. “They’re such a kind family to work with and we can’t wait for them to move into their house.” Atchley wanted to be sure the family had exactly what they wanted, and what Edwards wanted more than anything was to have a front porch to sit on. When the Edwardses drove by to check the status of the house, the workers and volunteers were working on their porch.

That day was bittersweet for the Edwards family. It was Sam’s birthday, but also the anniversary of their daughter’s death.

“Today I’m thinking about my daughter and my grandbaby. This is for them,” Edwards said. “Us being able to do something and having beautiful, loving, caring people, people you never met coming together.

“God said people come in your life each season, each reason, whether for a short or long time, they’re there,” she said. Ellen Potts, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa, was touched by the family’s tragic story, and how wonderful and positive they have remained through it all. She knew immediately she wanted and needed to help them.

On June 1, members of the Alabama Power Service Organization Western Division helped with the construction and painting of the Edwards’ home, which is expected to be ready by the end of the month.

“I never imagined I would own my own home, so this is life-changing for us,” Edwards said. “I have met beautiful people like Donna, people from Alabama Power, people from Carolina, the young university students, and believe me, from the bottom of my heart, I love them.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Merrill dismisses claims of conflict of interest in running for U.S. Senate while serving as Alabama Secretary of State

Last week after Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced he would be seeking the 2020 Republican U.S. Senatorial nomination, some questioned whether or not Merrill as the state’s chief election officer could continue to serve in that capacity as a U.S. Senate candidate.

Merrill has maintained that he could and pointed to his 2018 reelection effort, in which he served as both the Alabama Secretary of State and as a candidate.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on WVNN on Friday, Merill explained how elections in Alabama were decentralized as they are administered on a county level and that he has no direct involvement in the counting of actual ballots.

“That is to simply remind people that the Office of Secretary of State is the chief election official in the state of Alabama,” Merrill said.
“However, I think it is important to remember that all Alabama elections start at the local level. The probate judge in each county is the singular person responsible for election administration. Now, the probate judge is part of the canvassing board, which is made up of the sheriff and the circuit clerk. Those individuals will identify local poll workers at each one of our 2,499 locations around the state. Then those people are trained by the probate judge as the chief election official in the county. Then they administer the local election at the local level. Then they have a central reporting mechanism. When that takes place, they tabulate the results, and those are submitted at a central location. Then they are sent to the state to be certified and verified, and that happens according to the code of Alabama. So that’s the process.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

