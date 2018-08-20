Subscription Preferences:

Alabama gets 15th community archery park 10 mins ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby slams ‘appalling’ Chelsea Clinton for saying abortion is good for the economy 35 mins ago / News
‘It’s okay if you cry’: Troy football shares video of mother awarding her son scholarship 39 mins ago / News
Baldwin County has eighth rabid fox attack 1 hour ago / News
7 Things: Alabama’s economy keeps humming, Alabama’s Congressional incumbents look to fare well, more Trump administration drama and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Auburn airport project set to be completed in December 2 hours ago / News
Governor Ivey puts new limits on Alabama sheriffs for jail food funds 2 hours ago / News
Alabama ‘test county’ superintendent supports new ‘In God We Trust’ law as ‘a recognition of a higher authority’ 16 hours ago / News
Republican state senator challenges Robert Bentley: ‘I’ll go away if you will’ 17 hours ago / News
UAB’s new bioinformatics program is first of its kind in state 17 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Trump pulls a security clearance, Alabama Democrats are stuck on Nancy Worley, and the media comes together to prove they aren’t the enemy and more on Guerrilla Politics 19 hours ago / Analysis
Check out four innovative aerospace products from Alabama 21 hours ago / News
Charter schools are keeping promises 21 hours ago / Opinion
Walmart opens $135 million distribution center in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Co-founder of Alabama restaurants finds American dream by following his heart to Tuscaloosa 1 day ago / News
Sessions blasts ‘erroneous rulings’ as biased judicial overreach, costly to the taxpayers 2 days ago / News
Alabama Power’s Hudson, Peoples taking leadership roles at Southern Company Gas 2 days ago / News
Rep. Roby: Meeting constituents ‘enables me to be a better representative of our priorities in Washington’ 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Briggs & Stratton to open Alabama distribution hub, creating 20 jobs 2 days ago / News
Alabama port looks to add to its $22.4 billion economic impact with expansions 2 days ago / News
35 mins ago

Rep. Martha Roby slams ‘appalling’ Chelsea Clinton for saying abortion is good for the economy

Republican Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) hit back at Chelsea Clinton on Friday, saying, “It is appalling to me that anyone would attempt to assign a monetary value to human life.”

This came after Clinton last week praised abortion as being good for the nation’s economy.

“The net, new entrance of women [into the workforce over the past four decades]– that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973,” Clinton said.

Roby was quick to take Clinton to task for her “appalling” pro-abortion remarks.

“Abortion is not an economic issue, and it should never be watered down and treated as such,” Roby commented on her Facebook page.

She continued, “If ‘human rights’ are really the concern here, my question is: ‘What about the right to life of the unborn child?'”

Roby, who has been endorsed by the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List in her reelection campaign, reaffirmed her stance as a staunch advocate for life.

“As a pro-life woman, I will always stand up for this right – at every stage,” Roby concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 mins ago

Alabama gets 15th community archery park

Alabama is getting what state wildlife officials say is its 15th community archery park.

An archery facility located in the Elmore County city of Wetumpka has its grand opening on Tuesday in the municipal sports complex.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it will be open year-round for recreational archery, tournaments and educational programs.

The state already has opened 14 other parks around the state to promote archery.

77
They are located in Athens, Cullman, Dothan, Demopolis, Decatur, Elba, Foley, Heflin, Huntsville, Lincoln, Tuscaloosa, Ozark and at Oak Mountain and Wind Creek state parks.

The parks are free for people under 16 and over 65.

A statement says other residents must have a hunting, Wildlife Management Area or Wildlife Heritage license to use the ranges.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

39 mins ago

‘It’s okay if you cry’: Troy football shares video of mother awarding her son scholarship

The Troy University Trojans football team shared an emotional video on Sunday, saying “It’s okay if you cry, we won’t judge you!”

In the video, head coach Neal Brown huddles the team up before announcing a big surprise.

“One of our hardest workers,” Brown says to begin his announcement. “Started every game for us last year, done great in school for us — 3.0+ GPA.”

“Giving away a full scholarship to someone who earned it tonight,” Brown tells the huddle. “And his mom’s going to give it to him.”

103
“Cameron Kaye, give it up,” Brown exclaims, as the player emerges from the cheering crowd of players.

Kaye, who earned the scholarship as a walk-on, walks over to his mom as she is holding the paperwork and hugs her.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Baldwin County has eighth rabid fox attack

Alabama’s most popular county for tourism is facing a problem with attacks by rabid foxes.

Officials say they have confirmed eight attacks by foxes infected with rabies in coastal Baldwin County since May.

116
The fast-growing county includes the state’s prime beach areas, although no tourists have reportedly been affected.

The most recent incident happened when a rabid fox attacked a dog in Loxley last week.

Six humans and one dog were attacked previously.

The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a warning about avoiding rabies exposure after the latest attack.

The rabies virus is usually transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal.

The virus can also spread through direct contact with mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose and mouth.

Health officials are urging residents to get their pets vaccinated.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Alabama’s economy keeps humming, Alabama’s Congressional incumbents look to fare well, more Trump administration drama and more …

7. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper won’t admit it, but he made the case for President Donald Trump revoking CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance

— Clapper appeared on CNN Sunday morning to make the argument that the president was entering dangerous territory by revoking the clearances. Instead, he made the president’s point by saying, “John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself, John is subtle like a freight train and he’s gonna say what’s on his mind.”

— Brennan, who many said was being silenced, appeared on “Meet The Press” on NBC after participating in multiple interviews in the last week.

6. Blount County has decided to be Alabama’s “test county” for putting “In God We Trust” in schools

500
— When the Alabama legislature passed a law allowing local school boards to put religious-themed displays in their schools, they knew it would be challenged in court once a school’s district took the leap.

— Attorney General Steve Marshall appeared on WVNN radio last Friday and stated he was ready to defend the law in court. Florida also passed a similar law but theirs requires the motto to be posted.

5. Huntsville teachers’ pay raises are all but gone, but you won’t hear about it until they are

— North Alabama’s largest school district has a budget of roughly a quarter-billion dollars. They are in rough shape, recently announcing that a budgeting “error” made things worse. They misspent federal dollars, and may have to pay $10 million to figure out what went wrong.

— Months ago, a pay raise for teachers was approved without a real way to pay for them. Sources say they will be cancelled.

4. Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to highlight how out of control our courts are

— The Trump administration’s battles with the federal court system is almost as dramatic as their battle with the media. Sessions highlighted these “erroneous rulings” at a conference in Iowa.

— The battles over sanctuary cities, DACA and the travel bans are running into “nationwide injunctions” that require costly litigation and delays in implementing policies.

3. White House counsel Don McGahn is talking with Mueller and Rudy Giuliani continues to feed the media silly quotes

— Depending on who you are listening to, Don McGahn had the blessing of the White House to talk with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and he was a “terrific witness” for the president, or he has flipped and this will be the guy who takes Trump down.

— Trump’s attorney, and the public face of the defense, told NBC’s Chuck Todd that the “Truth isn’t the truth,” which in context makes sense, but in a 2018 media environment, it is stripped of context and turned in to a four-word quote.

2. Alabama’s incumbents in good shape — the national GOP is not

— No one of the Alabama Congressional delegation has much to be concerned about in the midterms. The closest race of all seven seats is Congresswoman Martha Roby’s, and she is predicted by fivethirtyeight.com to win 59-41.

— A tougher midterm lies ahead for Republicans nationwide, who fivethirtyeight.com believes have a 70 percent chance of losing the House. There are far more Solid D (188) seats than Solid R (146) seats. That means more seats for Republicans to defend, and that means less money for each one.

1. Alabama and the U.S. economy continues to churn out results

— There are more people working in Alabama than ever. This boosts Governor Kay Ivey’s argument for re-election and means we have six more weeks of Walt Maddox crying about debates.

— Alabama had record low unemployment for the third straight month, 30,000 more people are working than this time last year and the average weekly salary is up as well.

2 hours ago

Auburn airport project set to be completed in December

The Auburn University Regional Airport is still on schedule to be completed before the end of the year.

Airport director William Hutto told the Opelika-Auburn News that the new $4.3 million runway is scheduled for December completion.

306
The four-phase project began in June with the demolition of the old terminal building.

The new taxiway will be capable of handling 75,000 pounds (34019.4 kilograms).

The existing taxiway is too close to the runway and is not stressed to handle the weight of aircraft at the airport.

“It’s really dramatic change than what it used to be, even for those of us who knew it was coming,” Hutto said of the project area landscape.

Hutto says the taxiway project is 90 percent funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The state is funding 5 percent, while the remaining 5 percent is consistent of equal contributions from the airport’s three local partners.

The old terminal building was built in 1950. It’s a one-story facility with an upper deck on the second level.

Garver consultant Ryan Reed says the airport is anticipated to close for an entire day during phase two.

It will also be closed for a period of 15 to 30 days during the phase. The bulk of the work is done during the first phase.

Reed said runway 18-36 will be closed for about 30 days in the final phase of the project.

The airport lost about 30 tie-down spaces with the relocation of the taxiway, which is a temporary challenge in operations.

“This, of course, was planned,” Hutto explained.

“Our master plan anticipates the construction of more ramp space around the terminal on the east side of the airport, which will be very helpful.”

The airport will soon be accepting bids for a runway overlay project to improve the surface quality. Bids will be opened Aug. 29.

Hutto said football season will be challenging for airport traffic between the lost ramp space and airport closures.

An expert team is preparing to handle the upcoming season.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

