Alabama businessman, U.S. Army veteran among Trump’s 2020 State of the Union guests

From selling produce at a rural stand in Wilcox County to being a guest of honor of the President of the United States — this is the American Dream, personified by Paul Morrow.

Morrow, according to a release from the White House, will attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address on the personal invitation of President Donald John Trump. The address is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. CST.

A U.S. Army veteran, Morrow started a successful contracting business called SDAC after leaving the military. He is currently building a new concrete plant in an Opportunity Zone in Montgomery. This new plant will help support several brand new F-35 jets that are stationed at nearby Maxwell Air Force Base.

The Opportunity Zone aspect of Morrow’s work is expected to get a shoutout from Trump. These incentivized zones in distressed communities were created by Trump’s landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

However, Morrow’s story goes way beyond being one of the many minority business owners who have thrived under the historic Trump economy.

A leader at the November “Black Voices for Trump” rally in Atlanta, Morrow comes from humble Alabama beginnings.

Here is what his SDAC biography says:

Morrow is one of 19 children born to James and Mary Morrow of Plantersville, Alabama, near Selma, infamous location of “Bloody Sunday” where protesters marching for voting rights across the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge were beaten on national television in 1965. Poor, black and only four years old at the time of the Selma-to-Montgomery march, Morrow grew up picking beans, okra and corn then helping his family sell it at the roadside produce stand in their front yard. He saw the Army as his ticket out and in 1979 he enlisted straight after high school graduation. Injured on duty, Morrow was discharged to heal then headed to Florida to reinvent himself, learning A/C repair and opening SDAC in Homestead in 1985 then expanding to his hometown of Selma in 2014.

For Black History Month in recent days, Trump recently signed a resolution, outlining what black Americans have accomplished during his administration.

“My Administration has made great strides in expanding opportunity for people of all backgrounds,” wrote Trump. “Over the past 2 years, the poverty and unemployment rates for African Americans have reached historic lows.”

He outlined, “Through the transformative Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, more than 8,700 distressed communities battling economic hardship have been designated Opportunity Zones, creating a path for struggling communities to unlock investment resources and create much needed jobs and community amenities. I also signed into law the historic First Step Act, which rolled back unjust provisions of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which disproportionately harmed African American communities. The First Step Act provides inmates with opportunities for job training, education, and mentorship. We want every person leaving prison to have the tools they need to take advantage of a second chance to transform their lives and pursue the American dream after incarceration. Additionally, last December, I was proud to sign into law the groundbreaking FUTURE Act, which ensures full support for historically black colleges and universities over the next 10 years.”

“Our great Nation is strengthened and enriched by citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. This month, we celebrate the cultural heritage, diverse contributions, and unbreakable spirit of African Americans. We commend the heroes, pioneers, and common Americans who tirelessly fought for — and firmly believed in — the promise of racial equality granted by our Creator, enshrined in our Constitution, and enacted into our laws. We pledge to continue to stand against the evils of bigotry, intolerance, and hatred so that we may continue in our pursuit of a more perfect Union,” Trump concluded.

Governor Kay Ivey celebrated Morrow’s honor in a Tuesday tweet.

Tonight, Paul Morrow is representing Alabama at the State of the Union. As an Army veteran working to build a new business, he embodies the best of our state! Thank you, @potus for highlighting one of AL’s finest! #alpolitics @WhiteHouse #StateOfTheUnion @POTUS pic.twitter.com/KfFw7LsuMi — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) February 4, 2020

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn