2 hours ago

Rep. Bradley Byrne: Celebrating our independence

On July 4th, 1776, the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia and formally adopted the Declaration of Independence. On this important day in our nation’s history, our Founding Fathers put their signatures on a piece of paper that not only declared independence from Great Britain, but also declared the essential values that define us as Americans.

This document ignited a sense of American pride with the memorable and historic opening statement: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

As I reflect on what these words mean to us as Americans, I am reminded of the great sacrifices of the men who wrote them and those who defend this promise still to this day.

It is important for us to remember that the Declaration of Independence was just the beginning. The words inked into history set the core principles for American values: bravery, service, sacrifice, optimism, and honor.

From the triumph at Yorktown and the surrender of General Cornwallis to the battles we fight across the world today, brave men and women have answered the call of service and defended these core American values at home and abroad.

It is because of the sacrifices of our servicemembers that Americans can sleep soundly at night knowing their freedoms are protected.

This week, like every year, Americans will don the colors of the flag and remember that momentous day over two hundred years ago when our nation was born.

People across the country will celebrate our nation’s history with fireworks, trips to the beach, barbecues, and family vacations. One tradition I hold dear is reading the entire Declaration of Independence aloud with family and friends, assigning different parts to different people, including children. There is nothing more powerful than hearing the words written in that historic and fundamental document.

When the Founding Fathers got together to compose the Declaration, they came from different backgrounds and upbringings with their own, unique ideas for forming the American government. At such a pivotal time in our nation’s history, they succeeded in setting aside their differences for a common goal to create our own American identity. Who knows where we would be today if they had not worked together and overcome their differences.

Much like then, there are forces at work in our society today seeking to divide us against one another and weaken our national spirit. Regardless of your race, religion, or creed, this Fourth of July, I urge you to look closely at the many ways we are united as Americans, rather than focus on our differences. At the end of the day, we all salute the red, white, and blue and should not let our differences dissolve our core values and beliefs.

That said, do not give up on the American dream. Do not back down from the challenges of today. Do not let anyone tell you that our country’s best days are in the past. We have so much to be thankful for in the United States, and I am confident that we have so much to look forward to.

As we reflect on this renewed sense of American pride, let us look to the future with determination and confidence and keep alive the vision that our Founding Fathers had on that day back in 1776. Happy Fourth of July to you and your family, and may God continue to bless the United States of America.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

1 hour ago

What does freedom mean to me?

When most of us think about the Fourth of July, we think about pool parties, cooking out, fireworks, and spending time with friends and family. Others think about our love for America. Some of us even wait all year for an occasion to wear a t-shirt that has the Declaration of Independence printed on it. Is that just me?

I can’t hide it—I’m a huge fan of the Declaration of Independence. Almost every time I’ve visited Washington D.C., even if it’s only for a weekend, I make time to visit the National Archives just to see it. It’s not changing, but I still can hardly make it longer than a year without looking at it. 

When you look at the Declaration of Independence, one of the things you may notice is that most of the text is written in a script that is barely legible. A few words, however, are written in a script that is much clearer and easier to read. Three of those words are “free and independent.” 

America’s founders risked their lives to create a nation where citizens could truly be “free and independent”.

As children, a lot of us learned—when we were told we couldn’t do something—just to say, “it’s a free country! I can do whatever I want!” While that didn’t get me anywhere most of the time, aside from being swiftly sent to my room when I said it to the wrong audience, I’m glad I learned that phrase. I’m glad I grew up declaring that freedom was at the core of my country’s values, whether or not I realized that was what I was doing.

So now, as a millennial in the political sphere, I find myself thinking, “what does freedom really mean to me?” Freedom, to me, means the ability to think, speak, worship, work, and make decisions for myself with minimal—if any—government interference. That’s how the founders set up our republic.

As a woman, I’m told I have to support certain movements. As a millennial, I’m told I have to vote a certain way. But as an American, I know that I have the freedom to say what I want, believe what I choose, and vote for who and what I think is best, whether others agree with me or not. 

In some ways, it seems like freedom is losing these days. I sometimes find myself afraid to speak freely out of fear of being shouted down for my opinions. Sure, my freedom to express myself is being respected by the government, and I absolutely respect the freedom of others to disagree with me. But when we see things like Kanye West speaking positively about President Trump on Twitter and causing a media firestorm, or college students and professors being shut down for expressing their opinions, it can be disheartening. 

While the media and social media often make it look like much of the country is trending toward a departure from freedom, the fight for freedom is going strong. For example, just last week, the United States Supreme Court handed down two decisions that decisively upheld the First Amendment. The decision in Janus v. AFSCME restored free speech rights to millions of government workers, and in NIFLA v. Becerra, the Court ruled that California could not require pro-life pregnancy centers to promote state-provided abortion services to their clients. Additionally, earlier this year right here in our own state, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education gave Auburn University its highest rating for free speech policies on college campuses.

It may seem like freedom is being threatened in America, but in reality, freedom is on the move. Do not get discouraged, as I all too often do. This Fourth of July, embrace the freedom given to us by the founders. Many men and women have fought hard to preserve it. That is why the Alabama Policy Institute exists—to defend and promote your freedom. You have my word that for as long as we can, we will fight for freedom in America and in Alabama.

Taylor Dawson is director of communications for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

16 hours ago

Clay County ranked ‘nicest’ county in Alabama

With a population totaling a little more than 13,000, Clay County has been ranked the “nicest” place in Alabama, according to a recent finding from Reader’s Digest.

Unlike the usual cliché lists you see about the best food in America or best places to live in America, this one is going off of the complete generosity and niceness of those residing in the county.

Here is the description provided by Reader’s Digest that details why Clay County was awarded the honor:

With a population of less than 6,000, it’s home to more National Guard volunteers than anyplace else in Alabama and was dubbed the “Volunteer County” during the Gulf War. Each month, the county seat (Ashland) holds a “Fun Day.” When local 21-month-old resident Eli Sims was diagnosed with liver cancer, the community rallied around the little boy and his family, hosting fundraisers, prayer meetings, and generally making them feel loved and cared for at a time when they truly needed it. Find out how these children help the sick kids in their hometown.

While Reader’s Digest finds Clay County has a population of less than 6,000, other records show a number of more than 13,000 as recently as 2017.

As someone who has several family members and friends from Clay County, I can attest to this recent finding.

Each time I visit Clay County, I am filled with a type of unique warmth that I do not usually experience when traveling to other areas of the state.

In passing, people throw their hands up as if they know exactly who you are, even if they have never seen you before. Whether it be Ashland, the county seat, or Lineville, which is the city with the largest population in the county, people welcome you with little to no judgment.

“I always feel like I’m surrounded by family here,” Amy Hill, an eighth-grade teacher at Clay Central Junior High School, told Yellowhammer News.

The feeling of being surrounded by those willing to help you as much as your own family is one that many Americans often do not get to experience in large cities.

Hill, who also serves in a leadership position at the Clay County school, said, “The people here are always ready to lend a hand and check on their neighbors.”

As technology advances, more and more people forget what it is like to physically talk and assist their neighbors as those in Clay County do.

Lineville, with a population of 2,306 according to the 2016 census, features some of the county’s most prominent and well-known establishments. Young’s Drug Store, which has been in business for more than five decades, has generously served generations of locals that live in and around Lineville, Alabama.

Wellborn Cabinet Inc., which is located in Ashland, Alabama, and employs many residents in Clay County, has been family owned and operated since 1961. With over 55 years of experience, the people of Wellborn Cabinet Inc. work extremely hard to provide quality cabinets that are distributed across the country.

As times change, many towns and counties can no longer afford to offer quality for those that reside in the area. That obstacle has been challenged by the people of Clay County. While several small-town hospitals are disappearing across the nation, Clay County Hospital, located in Ashland, is still in business and graciously serving the people of Clay County with care.

Other destinations that contribute to Clay County’s hospitality are Barfield, Delta, Millerville, Cragford, and several others.

If you’re aiming to experience the small town southern charm of Alabama history, visiting Clay County is sure to impress. The people are welcoming, the food is great, and the atmosphere is remarkably quaint.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

17 hours ago

Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that

Yellowhammer News can send our most important and popular articles straight to your inbox and bypass the censors at Facebook who now limit the number of posts you see from conservative-leaning organizations like ours.

To get the news you need and the conservative opinion and analysis you want, sign up for one, two or all three of our email newsletters right now!

— Yellowhammer AM: Sent at 8:45 a.m. every weekday containing the morning news and our popular “7 Things You’ll be Talking About Today” feature.

— Yellowhammer PM: Sent at 5:30 p.m. every day containing the day’s top stories.

— Yellowhammer Week in Review: Sent every Saturday morning containing the week’s best stories.


17 hours ago

Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill: Expect 15 to 18 percent turnout in primary runoff

More voters are expected at the polls for July’s primary election runoff than in recent years, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told Yellowhammer News on Tuesday.

Merrill expects turnout to be at around 15 to 18 percent.

“I think it will be that high – even though that’s a low number – I think it’ll be that high in the runoff because we have the lieutenant governor’s race, we have the attorney general’s race, and so we’ve got some interest,” he said.

Turnout in 2012’s runoff was a meager four percent statewide, and in 2014, the statewide runoff turnout was 11 percent.

Merrill’s method of projection has brought his guesses within a few percentage points of actual turnout for every race during his tenure, with the exception of last December’s special U.S. Senate election.

That method includes looking at the races and gauging public interest, examining what candidates are doing to get voters to the polls, and factoring in primary turnout.

The runoff will be held July 17.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

19 hours ago

Pro-illegal Alabama activist admits there are some misdemeanors where a criminal should be separated from their families

This weekend, America watched as the media gleefully promoted and covered partisan pro-immigration/anti-ICE events all over the country. In Huntsville, Alabama, one of these events attracted a couple dozen people and one armed counter-protester. When Shane Sealy “brandished” his weapon after being punked-out by a liberal protester, he was arrested for having a firearm within 1,000 yards of a protest and charged with two misdemeanors for menacing and reckless endangerment. His arrest will lead to him being separated from his family, as it should, but one of the major arguments of the pro-illegal crowd is that these illegal aliens should not be separated from their illegal alien children.

Vox explains it like this:

“The parents have been referred for prosecution in criminal court — overwhelmingly for the misdemeanor offense of entering the country illegally for the first time — while the children are reclassified as “unaccompanied alien children” and sent into the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Why this matters:

The rub here is to imply that it’s absurd to separate families for a misdemeanor, even though it happens every day in the United States. In fact, the arrest and hopefully conviction of Shane Sealy could lead to his separation from his loved ones because menacing is a “Class A misdemeanor offense and may be punished by a term of up to one year in jail” in Alabama.

When asked about separating Sealy from his family, an Alabama liberal activist who was on the scene that day, Clete Wetli, told WVNN radio and Yellowhammer News that this is completely appropriate for this first time misdemeanor offense.

DALE JACKSON: [T]hey charged him with a misdemeanor, and that’s sort of one of the arguments I hear a lot is, “Hey these people are being charged with a misdemeanor and being separated from their family.” This guy is being charged with a misdemeanor. Should he be separated from his family?

CLETE WETLI: I love how you totally turned this around but people have journeyed from places where they’re being tortured and abused, are seeking asylum legally and the Trump admin is separating them from their families and arresting them. That’s a problem.

DALE JACKSON: Because they’ve been charged with misdemeanors and are separated from their families. This guy is being charged with a misdemeanor. Should he be separated from his family?

CLETE WETLI: Absolutely, Dale.

DALE JACKSON: Alright, so we can acknowledge that at times, if you are charged with a misdemeanor, you should be separated from your family.

Obviously, Shane Sealy needs to be behind bars. He is a menace to society. It appears that he recklessly endangered many people, and he did it at a political protest he disagreed with. But, the real question is why do some in the anti-immigration debate believe that those who commit misdemeanors by entering our country illegally should receive a separate and unequally favorable level of justice?

Shane Sealy will most like appear for his court date, 84 percent of those who enter the U.S. illegally will not.

Listen to the interview here:

