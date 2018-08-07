Subscription Preferences:

Purple Heart Day recognizes American heroes 27 mins ago / News
Recent polling could influence Sen. Jones’ confirmation vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh 34 mins ago / Analysis
Read the Fair Ballot Commission’s plain language explanations of each proposed ballot measure 2 hours ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Back to school priorities 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tow truck driver pulls baby from burning car in Tuscaloosa, gives God the credit 4 hours ago / News
Graduation pictures with an almost 14-foot alligator? It happened. 5 hours ago / Radio
7 Things: Manafort gets rolled but not on collusion, the Alabama Accountability Act works, and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Attorney General Jeff Sessions set on ending DACA despite court hurdles 6 hours ago / News
Judge issues gag order in Huntsville police shooting case 6 hours ago / News
Alabama sides with Nevada in fight for execution drugs 7 hours ago / News
Study forecasts job gains from tax cuts — but proportionately less in Alabama than elsewhere 20 hours ago / News
Rick Burgess to undergo surgery Tuesday morning 21 hours ago / News
Alabama’s health care system struggles to perform, ranking 46th in the country 21 hours ago / News
Warrior Met Coal and Bevill State provide roadmap for public-private workforce development partnerships 21 hours ago / News
Author Jon Meacham’s vision for the South: Less MAGA hats, more visits to Montgomery’s lynching memorial 22 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama’s government wasted their summer break and did nothing on school safety 23 hours ago / Opinion
Gov. Ivey awards grant to create 65 jobs in northwest Alabama 24 hours ago / News
Continental Motors embarks on $75 million Alabama project 1 day ago / News
Alabama Sens. Shelby, Jones will have a key voice in bipartisan financial reform effort 1 day ago / News
Alabama legislator predicts sports betting bill will be considered in 2019 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Rep. Bradley Byrne: Back to school priorities

Over the next few weeks, students across Southwest Alabama will head back to school. The start of a new school year always comes with special emotions for students, parents and teachers.

In Washington, I am the only Member of Congress from Alabama who serves on the House Education and the Workforce Committee, which has jurisdiction over K-12 education. Through this position, I am able to advocate for our local teachers, students and parents.

When it comes to education policy, my top priority is always to return control and authority to the local level. I do not want bureaucrats in Washington telling teachers back in Alabama how to do their job. It is exactly this kind of top-down, Washington-knows-best mentality that has failed our students for many years.

Each August, I convene a meeting of our local school superintendents to preview the new school year and discuss issues that impact our local students and teachers. We held the meeting last week in Bay Minette, and our discussion was very informative.

Their top concern this year is school safety, and I agree with them. I know our local administrators are taking steps to ensure that every student remains safe at school, and I am committed to working with our local leaders to make sure they have the resources they need.

For example, the House has passed legislation to increase grant funding for school safety programs. We need to set aside more money for school resource officers and other tools to help keep our schools safe.

In almost every school shooting, warning signs were there, but they went unreported or officials did not know how to properly respond. I want to change that.

I am also working on legislation that would help make information and research available to all our school officials. This information would help our teachers, counselors, and principals better spot students who are at a high risk of potentially becoming a school shooter.

Another issue important to our schools is career and technical education. I’ve been to many of our local schools and seen these programs firsthand. They work incredibly well, and we need to do more to support them.

I’m pleased to report that just last week President Trump signed the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act into law. This bipartisan bill passed both the House and the Senate without a single dissenting vote.

Since it wasn’t controversial, the national news media ignored the bill, but it is a monumental achievement that will go a long way toward getting students the skills they need to thrive in the 21st Century economy.

See, career and technical education is all about matching the needs of the workforce with students. Despite what some want you to believe, students don’t need to go to a four-year college to be successful. In fact, many students who go through a career/technical education program go on to make more money than those with a regular four-year degree.

We have more unfilled jobs in our country today than we have unemployed Americans. That’s a good thing, but it means we need to do a better job of training the workforce of tomorrow. By passing this bill, we took a big step in the right direction.

So, as our students head back to school over the coming weeks, I am going to continue advocating for stronger local control over education and fighting for the issues that our local leaders say are important, like school safety and career/technical education.

I wish all our students, teachers, principals, faculty and parents all the best as they kick off a new school year!

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

27 mins ago

Purple Heart Day recognizes American heroes

Today, Alabama, along with the entire nation, observes Purple Heart Day.

This day, August 7, annually commemorates the moment in 1782 when then-General George Washington created the Purple Heart Medal, which was originally called the Badge of Military Merit and awarded for meritorious service.

“[The Purple Heart] symbolizes the timeless and noble values of patriotism, honor, and courage, which are hallmarks of our Armed Forces,” said President Trump in a statement released by the White House. “In every generation, the Purple Heart has been awarded to American service members in recognition of their devotion to duty and sacrifice on the battlefield.”

“Some recipients have lost their lives in the defense of our great Nation, while others have suffered life-changing injuries while safeguarding our liberty,” he continued. “All have displayed uncommon courage as they distinguished themselves in combat, and they remain a revered class of American patriots to whom we owe our everlasting respect and gratitude.”

Read the history of the Purple Heart here.

“Melania joins me in thanking all those who have served and who continue to serve our Nation in uniform, and we send our best wishes to those marking this day through special ceremonies and events,” President Trump concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

34 mins ago

Recent polling could influence Sen. Jones’ confirmation vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh

The latest polling published by Morning Consult shows more Alabama voters approve of Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) than disapprove.

The numbers say that 45 percent approve, 28 percent disapprove, while 26 percent either do not know or have no opinion.

These numbers are generous, to say the least, and will drastically change when voters view Sen. Jones through a partisan lens again. Make no mistake — Sen. Jones will almost certainly lose to the Republican nominee in 2020.

However, this polling is still important, with a crucial hearing on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court expected to occur next month.

If Sen. Jones does believe these numbers to even be remotely accurate, he will view the upcoming confirmation vote as a determining factor in whether he can be reelected or not. Separate polling shows that a majority of Alabamians support Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Alabama’s Democratic senator has a calculation to make here. However, Sen. Jones’ real choice is between his liberal party and his conservative state.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Read the Fair Ballot Commission’s plain language explanations of each proposed ballot measure

The office of Secretary of State published on Monday four plain language summaries of each statewide constitutional amendment to be presented before voters in November.

The summaries were developed by the state’s Fair Ballot Commission, an agency composed of top state officials and private citizen-appointees, which is authorized by state law “to provide to the public a fair and accurate explanation of what a vote for and what a vote against a statewide ballot measure represents.”

“The work of the Fair Ballot Commission is one of the most important tasks that is performed by any agency of state government, because their work helps to simplify the communication that’s required for the voter to be able to more clearly understand what the intended result of the passage of that amendment would be,” Secretary of State John Merrill told Yellowhammer News, explaining the commission’s deliberations as very democratic.

“People bring up different points, and they say ‘this is the reason I feel the way I do,’ and other people make counter points,” Merrill said.

Here are the amendment summaries:

Amendment 1Under current law, the state constitution contains no language related to the display of the Ten Commandments.

Amendment 1 does two things. First, it provides that a person is free to worship God as he or she chooses, and that a person’s religious beliefs will have no effect on his or her civil or political rights. Second, it makes clear that the Ten Commandments may be displayed on public property so long as the display meets constitutional requirements, such as being displayed along with historical or educational items. Amendment 1 also provides that no public funds may be used to defend this amendment in court.

If a majority of voters vote “Yes” on Amendment 1, the state constitution will provide that a person is free to worship God as he or she chooses and that a person’s religious beliefs will have no effect on his or her civil or political rights. It will also provide that the Ten Commandments can be displayed on public property so long as the display meets constitutional requirements, such as being displayed along with historical or educational items.

If a majority of voters vote “No” on Amendment 1, no language related to the display of the Ten Commandments would be included in the state constitution.
There is no cost for Amendment 1. No public funds may be used to defend this amendment in court.

The Constitutional authority for passage of Amendment 1 is set forth in Sections 284, 285 and 287 of the State Constitution. These sections outline the way a constitutional amendment may be put to the people of the State for a vote.

Amendment 2Under current law, the state constitution does not include any language that directly relates to the importance of unborn life or the rights of unborn children, nor does it include any language that directly relates to abortion or the funding of abortions using state funds.

Amendment 2 provides that it would be the public policy of the state to recognize and support the importance of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life; and to protect the rights of unborn children. Additionally, the amendment would make clear that the state constitution does not include a right to abortion or require the funding of an abortion using public funds.

The proposed amendment does not identify any specific actions or activities as unlawful. It expresses a public policy that supports broad protections for the rights of unborn children as long as the protections are lawful.

If a majority of voters vote “Yes” on Amendment 2, the public policy of this state will be to support and protect the importance of unborn life and the rights of unborn children. The state constitution would also not include a right to an abortion or to the funding of an abortion using public funds.

If a majority of voters vote “No” on Amendment 2, there would be no language in the state constitution related to the importance of unborn life or protecting the rights of unborn children, or to abortion or the funding of abortions using public funds.

There is no cost for Amendment 2.

The Constitutional authority for passage of Amendment 2 is set forth in Sections 284, 285 and 287 of the State Constitution. These sections outline the way a constitutional amendment may be put to the people of the State for a vote.

Amendment 3Under current law, the University of Alabama Board of Trustees is composed of 16 people: three members from the congressional district in which the Tuscaloosa campus is located, two members from each of the other six congressional districts in the state, the Governor, and the State Superintendent of Education. So, if the number of congressional districts in Alabama increased or decreased in the future, the number of trustees would also increase or decrease. Additionally, other than the Governor and the State Superintendent of Education, current law requires a trustee to retire from the board following his or her seventieth birthday.

Amendment 3 does three things. First, it provides that the board will be composed of members from congressional districts as those districts existed on January 1, 2018, meaning any future changes to the number of congressional districts in Alabama would not impact the number of board members. Second, it removes the State Superintendent of Education from automatically having a seat on the board. Third, it allows a trustee to serve after his or her seventieth birthday.

If a majority of voters vote “Yes” on Amendment 3, future changes to the number of congressional districts in Alabama will not impact the number of board members, the State Superintendent of Education will no longer automatically be a member of the board, and trustees will be allowed to serve on the board after their seventieth birthday.

If a majority of voters vote “No” on Amendment 3, future changes to the number of congressional districts in Alabama will impact the number of board members, the State Superintendent of Education will continue to automatically have a seat on the board, and trustees will not be allowed to serve on the board after their seventieth birthday.

There is no cost for Amendment 3.

The Constitutional authority for passage of Amendment 3 is set forth in Sections 284, 285 and 287 of the State Constitution. These sections outline the way a constitutional amendment may be put to the people of the State for a vote.

Amendment 4Under current law, members of the state legislature are elected to four-year terms of office that begin and end on Election Day in November. This four-year period is known as a quadrennium. When a person who was elected to serve in the state legislature is unable to complete his or her term, a vacancy is created. When this vacancy occurs, the Governor is required to schedule a special election. The winner of the special election fills the vacancy for the rest of the term.

Amendment 4 provides that when a vacancy occurs in the state legislature on or after October 1 of year three of the four-year term, the seat will remain vacant until the next general election, which occurs in November of the fourth year of the term. The Governor would no longer have the power to schedule a special election to fill a vacancy in these circumstances, and public funds that would have been spent on the special election would be saved.

If a majority of voters vote “Yes” on Amendment 4, state legislative seats that become vacant within the final 14 months of the four-year term of office will remain vacant until the general election.

If a majority of voters vote “No” on Amendment 4, the Governor will continue to be required to schedule a special election whenever a vacancy occurs in the state legislature.

There is no cost for Amendment 4.

The Constitutional authority for passage of Amendment 4 is set forth in Sections 284, 285 and 287 of the State Constitution. These sections outline the way a constitutional amendment may be put to the people of the State for a vote.

The official language of each amendment, as well as information about its sponsor, can be found here.

4 hours ago

Tow truck driver pulls baby from burning car in Tuscaloosa, gives God the credit

The last Friday in July started like just any other day on the job for Tuscaloosa’s André Harris.

Harris, a tow truck driver for Bambarger Wrecker Service, was finishing up a job that night when he spotted smoke billowing out of a car half a football field down the hill from him.

When he arrived at the scene, Harris saw a woman screaming on the roadside next to the burning car.

She said her baby, seven-month-old Demarcus Richardson, was trapped inside.

“I was screaming, I was asking him to please get my baby out of the car,” the mother, Alexus Jenkins, told The Tuscaloosa News.

In what Harris describes as a blur, he sprang into action.

“Next thing I knew, I was … trying to bust the glass with my hand,” Harris said about the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

“When I reached into the car, I had to feel around because I couldn’t see due to the smoke in the car and the darkness,” he told CBS 42. “I felt a tiny little leg and I started pulling and the next thing you know, I got to the top of the hill with the baby and I looked back at the car.”

Because of Harris, the baby only suffered a few scrapes and cuts from the accident. Jenkins says if it was not for Harris, her child would have died.

“I am just grateful to God that he was out there,” Jenkins told CBS 42, after thanking Harris. “Because I don’t see any other way my baby would have gotten out of the car.”

Harris is being called a hero, but he says he doesn’t consider himself to be one.

“It wasn’t until the adrenaline wore off that I’d realized what happened,” Harris said, per The Tuscaloosa News.

He added, “Heroes are the ones who make it possible for us to do this interview here safely. The soldiers who go off to fight. I just did what any other American would have done, especially somebody who has kids themselves.”

“It was all God’s timing,” Harris emphasized. “I thank God for allowing me to be in that position and not allowing me time to think — to just jump on it.”

Harris also works for the City of Tuscaloosa’s water department. He grew up as the second youngest in a nine-children family and now has two teenage sons of his own.

“We were always the people who would take care of everyone else before ourselves,” Harris explained to The Tuscaloosa News. “After a while of doing the same thing, it becomes who you are. If we’re put in a position to be a blessing to someone, I think we should take the opportunity.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Graduation pictures with an almost 14-foot alligator? It happened.

Makenzie Noland, a Texas A&M graduate, calls into The Ford Faction after her pictures and video make her a Twitter star because she got hands-on experience with one of nature’s scariest creatures.

“Big Tex,” the 13 foot 8.5-inch alligator, is trained to come towards her, stay still and interact with her trainers. “This all started out as an internship and two weeks later I was in the pond with Big Tex,” says Noland.

She will be graduating this week with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences. She says her main goal now is to “find a job!” and continue to work wherever she can help.

(Makenzie Noland)
(Makenzie Noland)

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

