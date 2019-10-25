Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Rep. Bill Poole on technology sector, startups: ‘We have a lot of growth potential in this area’

HOOVER — During Friday’s Alabama Economic Growth Summit, a panel entitled, “Capitalizing on tech and innovation momentum,” was held.

Britney Summerville, vice president of community engagement of Birmingham-based Shipt, moderated the discussion. Panelists were State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), chairman of the House Ways and Means Education Committee; Miller Girvin, CEO of Alabama Capital Network; and Matt Hottle, CEO of Redhawk Venture Group and manager of Alabama Futures Fund.

The conversation soon turned to a piece of legislation, the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act, sponsored by Poole and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) that was signed into law this year.

RELATED: Alabama’s competitive edge in the new economy

The AIM Act was praised as being integral to the new formation of the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, a partnership between Alabama Power Company and a worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed.

However, Poole warned that it was still early as far as being able to gauge the success of the AIM Act. He said the initial wave of feedback he has received from the technology sector has been “mixed” and strongly encouraged more stakeholders to reach out with their input.

Poole also stressed that the legislation is “just the beginning” of what the state of Alabama needs to do to best position itself to foster growth in the technology sector and help startups thrive.

He added that “other vehicles” (meaning new legislation and/or executive branch actions) will be proposed in the near future, including this coming session, to update and build off of the AIM Act. Poole will be taking feedback and turning it into solutions where needed.

The powerful state legislator specifically mentioned better aligning the state’s research institutions with the tech and startup efforts.

With these world-class institutions involved, Alabama’s pro-business climate, low cost of living and metro areas like Birmingham and Huntsville boasting high quality of lives, Poole outlined that the technology sector in the Yellowhammer State could be the next boon, following in the footsteps of industries like automotive manufacturing, aerospace and defense.

“We have a lot of growth potential in this area,” Poole emphasized.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

NBA legend Dominique Wilkins balks at China question — I try to ‘stay away from stuff like that’

HOOVER — Dominique Wilkins on Friday got the question that NBA players and employees seem to dread most nowadays.

While giving a keynote speech at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit, the NBA legend was asked about the recent high-profile controversy surrounding the league and China.

The scrutiny began earlier this month when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed his support for protesters in Hong Kong. Just this week, Vice President Mike Pence said, “[T]he NBA is acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the authoritarian [Chinese] regime.”

Wilkins, currently the Atlanta Hawks’ vice president of basketball and special advisor to the CEO, apparently did not want to step out like Morey — nor did he want to follow down the path of some current players recently who have defended China rather than the protesters.

Before the moderator could even finish his question, Wilkins seemed eager to move on to a different subject.

He acknowledged the subject as “very sensitive,” advising that he believes it is important to know the details and nuances of what you are talking about on an issue like that before speaking out.

“I personally try and stay away from stuff like that,” Wilkins concluded.

Wilkins is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who also serves as the team analyst for the Hawks broadcasts on FOX Sports Southeast.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.

(Note: All times are Central)

Funeral set for Kamille McKinney

A funeral service is set for this weekend for a 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party and killed, and officials said Friday they are establishing a permanent reward fund in her memory.

The service for Kamille McKinney was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

The child’s body was found amid garbage this week 10 days after she disappeared.

The funeral is planned for New Beginning Christian Ministry, where pastor Sylvester Wilson said the church has a 700-seat sanctuary and can use its fellowship hall as an overflow auditorium.

“It’s open to the public. I already know that our church is nowhere big enough to hold this crowd,” said Wilson.

The child’s mother previously attended the church, he said.

Police have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the child, who was known to relatives as “Cupcake.”

The city has announced a website for anyone who wants to make donations to help pay the child’s funeral and burial expenses.

More than $12,000 has been given and organizers said any leftover money will go to nonprofits that help at-risk people.

Also, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said it was establishing a permanent reward fund in the girl’s name to help in future child abductions.

The group said it had received more than $35,000 in donations linked to the girl’s disappearance.

“There is no silver lining in the Cupcake tragedy,” Frank Barefield, chairman of the organization’s board, said in a statement. “However, we are deeply moved by the public’s generosity during the investigation of her kidnapping. We hope the memory of Cupcake is somehow kept alive not only in our community, but also in the generosity of these donors.”
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

I tried to pick Auburn over LSU — Here’s why I couldn’t

Among the easiest things media in the SEC footprint can take away from Paul Finebaum’s success are that making fun of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and beating up on Clemson is good for business.

In addition, whether you are counting on readers, listeners or viewers, the home team doing well naturally increases engagement.

Which is why I’m hoping Auburn beats LSU. And is also why I set out to write an article highlighting the reasons why Auburn would win in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

LSU’s offense has undergone a remarkable transformation since last season. Everyone knows that by now. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Auburn has looked OK. Bo Nix looks like he will be a four-year starter and win a lot of games in the process. But he has looked like a true freshman at times, and Auburn’s offense has been a bit inconsistent.

I was determined, though, to mine the stats proving Auburn will leave Tiger Stadium having scored more points than LSU.

After eight weeks of the season, we are finally at the point where stats begin to have some legitimate relevance. Schedules have started to even out and teams have tape on one another. So I just knew there had to be something out there, some collection of metrics, which would give me the three reasons why Auburn will beat LSU.

First glance at LSU’s stats told me Burrow is second in the nation in passing yards with 2,484, and he is tied for first in passing touchdowns having tossed 29. Pretty impressive. He’s also cruising along, completing 79.4% of his passes. The number bumps up to 82.5% against top 25 teams. LSU is second in the country in yards per play with a 7.87-yard average. We have heard all the hype about LSU’s offense. It seems to be true.

But we have also heard about how their defense has fallen way off. It’s not a typical LSU not-give-an-inch-of-ground unit. There must be a big disparity in defensive units going into this game. This is where I’m going to make my argument. This is it.

LSU’s defense is ranked 24 in the nation. That seemed a little high given all the talk about how their defense was so much weaker. Next, I went to find where Auburn’s defense ranked. They are sitting at 23 in total defense. Huh. This article was starting to get a little tricky.

Hopeful there was still some differentiating stat out there, I dug in a little more. Scoring defense is important. Auburn is a respectable 16 in the country, LSU is 20. A bit of a hope-dasher when you remember LSU’s offense is second in scoring and Auburn’s offense is 23.

Then I found it. Auburn is 17 in the country in tackles for a loss. LSU is 55. Boom.

For a split second, like a degenerate gambler placing a wager based on how frequently a team covers the spread on natural grass versus artificial turf, I almost decided to publish an article picking Auburn over LSU based on the fact that they are averaging 1.3 more tackles for a loss per game than the Bayou Tigers.

Then common sense prevailed, and I shut it down.

In order to win, Auburn is going need for LSU to be overly eager for its bye week and looking ahead to its matchup in Tuscaloosa. Could happen. Would not be the first time for a college football team.

Maybe it will be all the trick plays Gus has stored up. A little less plausible.

Or maybe it will take weird plays like an underthrown deep ball that bounces off the defender and into the hands of an Auburn wide receiver. Or some kind of crazy special teams touchdown.

I so badly wanted to pick Auburn in this game. But I just couldn’t do it.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

On this day in Alabama history: First class of Alabama Academy of Honor announced

Oct. 25, 1968

The first 14 members of the Alabama Academy of Honor were announced on Oct. 25, 1968, and inducted on Aug. 25, 1969. Each year, 10 members may be elected by the academy until its membership reaches 100. All living governors are automatically members of the academy.

Inspired by the Missouri Academy of Squires, UAB biochemistry professor Emmett Carmichael got the idea of creating an honorary society of living Alabamians in 1965 and proposed his plan to Gov. George Wallace. A bill was passed to create the academy during that legislative session, and Wallace signed it into law on Oct. 29, 1965. Little progress was made toward the establishment of the academy until 1968 when Gov. Albert Brewer agreed to appoint a nominating committee.

The first class included Winton Blount, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Jim Folsom Sr., A.G. Gaston, Lister Hill, Thomas Moorer, John Patterson, Frank Rose, Frank Samford Sr., Bertha Smolian, John Sparkman, Wernher von Braun, Wallace and Brewer.

Read more at Bhamwiki and the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

