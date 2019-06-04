Alabama’s Protective Life closes $1.2 billion acquisition, largest in company history

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Birmingham-based Protective Life Corporation has closed on the acquisition of Colorado’s Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (GWL&A), a deal representing a capital investment of approximately $1.2 billion and the largest acquisition in company history.

The announcement was made on Monday by Protective Life Corporation that its principal subsidiary, Protective Life Insurance Company, and Protective Life & Annuity Insurance Company have acquired via reinsurance substantially all of GWL&A’s individual life and annuity business.

“We are proud to announce the closing of our 57th acquisition,” Richard J. Bielen, Protective’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

The transaction was originally announced on January 24.

Corporation subsidiary and flagship Protective Life Insurance Company was established in 1907 and now does business in all 50 states. The corporation itself is now a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750) of Japan as of 2015.

The GWL&A closing is expected to represent a capital investment by Protective of approximately $1.2 billion and is the company’s largest acquisition to date. The business being transferred, which has been marketed under the Great-West Financial brand, includes bank-owned and corporate-owned life insurance, single premium life insurance, individual annuities and a portion of Great-West’s closed block life insurance and annuities. GWL&A is retaining a block of participating policies, which will now be administered by Protective.

“This is an exciting time in Protective’s history,” Bielen advised. “The addition of this seasoned, stable block of business diversifies our product mix, while providing strategic opportunities in the bank distribution channel and competitive positioning in new markets. We look forward to the opportunity to serve more customers.”

This is the fourth acquisition completed since Protective became part of Dai-ichi in 2015. Dai-ichi considers Protective to be its North American growth platform and continues to aim for further expansion in the region, through both acquisitions and organic growth in Protective’s retail sales.

One of the Yellowhammer State’s largest corporations, Protective’s home office is located in Birmingham, and its nearly 3,000 employees are located in offices across America. Approximately 1,500 of those employees work in the Birmingham-metro area. As of March 31, the company had assets of approximately $92 billion.

This comes after the company recently acquired the naming rights for the multi-use stadium at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), which will now be named “Protective Stadium.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) joined Hill.TV on Tuesday where he stated his support for investigations into Russian meddling with United States elections but questioned the investigating of a presidential campaign, which he considers the “next step.”

“If they wanted to open an investigation in the summer of 2016 into what the Russians were doing, I’m glad they did it,” Byrne said on “Rising.” “I hope they’ll do it in the future if they have any indication if they are. I suspect that they will.”

“But it’s another thing to go forward and say we’re going to investigate a presidential campaign,” he continued. “So it’s that next step that I think caused a lot of people to say wait a minute what’s going on here?”

Watch:

Last week, Byrne introduced the Investigate the Investigators Act, which calls for a probe into who was responsible for kick-starting the investigation into suspected collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“When you see the email exchange between Strzok and Page, you know it was partisan. There’s no question it was partisan,” Byrne concluded Tuesday. “So, unfortunately, we’ve got to make sure we have accountability in that system.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has endorsed Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race, becoming one of the first major local officials in the Yellowhammer State to publicly pick a candidate in the Republican primary.

In an endorsement video posted by Byrne’s campaign on Tuesday, Fuller said, “I’ve known Bradley for many years, back when he served in the Alabama legislature and then later I got to know him very well when he was Chancellor of the community college system. And of course our great college here in Opelika, Southern Union.”

“Bradley was conscientious,” the mayor said. “He was honest. He has integrity. Exactly the kind of person that I want representing me in the US Senate.”

“I want a person in the Senate that’s going to reflect Alabama values. Values that I believe in. I want border protection. I want to ban abortions. I want our economy to continue to grow and proposer, here in Opelika, East Alabama, and the state of Alabama,” Fuller emphasized. “And I think we’ll have that with a person like Bradley Byrne in the U.S. Senate. I know that he will speak for me and many, many other Alabamians when he is on the floor of the U.S. Senate. So, I hope you’ll join me. Let’s vote for and let’s elect Bradley Byrne to the Senate.”

The endorsement is the latest in a line of local leaders endorsing Byrne, but it carries the significance of being the first publicly announced endorsement of Byrne by an official outside of his southwest Alabama stronghold. Robertsdale Mayor Charlie Murphy, Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, State Rep. Matt Stimpson (R-Daphne) and Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack have previously endorsed Byrne.

Additionally, the added optics of this endorsement will not be lost on keen political observers, as Fuller’s support comes from former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s backyard.

Fuller’s endorsement came the same day that Yellowhammer News reported that State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) has been endorsed by the Washington, D.C.-based “Senate Conservatives Fund.”

Over the summer months, Alabamians can expect the 2020 Senate primary to begin picking up more steam as more candidates potentially enter the race and current candidates become more and more active on the campaign trail.

State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) is close to entering the race, as reported by Yellowhammer News last week. Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore could also announce candidacies in the near future, and State Auditor Jim Zeigler has set a self-imposed deadline of October to make a decision as he continues his exploratory campaign.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The lottery in Alabama failed. It was a slam dunk. The people want it, and the legislature couldn’t get it done.

The reasons for failure are numerous:

  • The fight between dog track owners and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians
  • The failure to agree on how much of the proceeds, if any, would go to the Education Trust Fund
  • Medicaid expansion
  • Free college tuition
  • Virtual Lottery Terminals
  • Russians
Missing from that list is the moralizing that liberal commentators pretend dominates Alabama politics.

The people wanted it and politicians wanted it.

It seems obvious that any version of the lottery proposed by any politician would have the support of Alabamians.

I believe even if you offered a lottery in Alabama where the proceeds were split between Planned Parenthood and the Islamic State, it would pass.

Recently, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said that he was disappointed the lottery was unable to pass.

He told Yellowhammer News as follows:

The one thing I wish had happened: at the end of the day, I wish I could’ve gotten to the people, the voters of this state, the opportunity to vote on a straight lottery.

The Senate passed that bill. It went to the House. Unfortunately, it never got up for a [final] vote in the House. I wish the people would’ve had that opportunity. And, it would’ve, in my opinion, eased some pressure on the state General Fund going forward.

There has to be a deal to be made here. The people of Alabama obviously want to be able to go down to their local convenience store and purchase their tickets. They don’t care that it is essentially a tax on the poor. They don’t care that the amount of revenue collected won’t pay for any of the proposed new spending.

The people just want a lottery and the politicians failed them.

This all came on the heels of a 10-cent a gallon gas tax and they still couldn’t deliver for the people of Alabama.

Now, we are looking at a potential special session for up to $900 million in prison spending.

Who wants that? No one.

What is stopping Governor Kay Ivey from adding a call for a lottery to the mix?

Nothing.

She should include the lottery, and the legislature should work to get it done.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday gave final passage to a $19.1 billion disaster package that is especially considered crucial for the Wiregrass in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

The measure previously passed the Senate, with Sens. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Doug Jones (D-AL) voting in the affirmative. Shelby was the lead negotiator on the legislation, securing a deal after months of grueling negotiations between several factions.

Only Reps. Mo Brooks (AL-05) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) voted against the disaster relief package in Alabama’s House delegation.

President Donald Trump has agreed to sign the legislation, and after final passage on Monday, the Alabama Farmers Federation and Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) celebrated the long-awaited, much-needed aid for rural south Alabama.

“Alabama farmers were hit hard by hurricanes, and families also have been devastated by tornadoes,” Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell said in a statement. “Passage of disaster relief is long overdue. We thank Sen. Richard Shelby, Rep. Martha Roby and other members of Alabama’s congressional delegation for keeping these concerns at the forefront and President Trump for agreeing to sign this legislation.”

Roby has been an outspoken advocate for the disaster assistance, with her district bearing the brunt of Hurricane Michael damage in the Yellowhammer State.

“For eight long months, farmers in the Wiregrass and throughout the Southeast have waited for disaster relief aid after Hurricane Michael devastated the region last October,” she said. “I am very proud that Congress has at last delivered this long-overdue assistance, and I am eager to see President Trump sign this bill into law to finally help the many Americans who have suffered extreme devastation in the wake of natural disasters across the country.”

The disaster relief bill provides aid for states affected by disasters in 2018 and 2019, as well as ongoing relief for disasters that occurred in 2017, including: agriculture disaster relief for farmers; development grants for small, rural communities; assistance for veterans’ health facilities and military construction projects; emergency funds for timber, watershed and wastewater infrastructure needs; and resources to restore highways, aviation facilities and other transit projects.

Shelby, who serves as the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, expressed disappointment in the time required to pass disaster relief, with hardliners in each party blocking a deal for a long period of time.

“A lot of people were waiting too long,” Shelby said. “I think we could do better. I don’t think it was our best show.”

Trump had wanted border security funding included in this legislative package, which was a sticking point for Democrats, who control the House.

The final deal, agreed to by the president and overseen by Shelby, resulted in an agreement that the border funding would be taken up in separate, non-disaster relief legislation.

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03), ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, voted in favor of the disaster relief package but expressed the urgent need for border security funding.

“This legislation will provide much needed relief for communities that have been hurt by natural disasters, from hurricanes, to wildfires, to tornadoes, like the ones that hit Alabama hard earlier this year,” he said in a statement.

Rogers continued, “While I supported this bill to help disaster victims, I am deeply disappointed that it did not include any of the administration’s requested $4.5 billion in emergency funding to address the humanitarian crisis at our southwest border.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Washington, D.C. based “Senate Conservatives Fund” (SCF) has endorsed State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) in Alabama’s upcoming U.S. Senate race.

In a fundraising email sent out Tuesday morning, SCF made the endorsement announcement and asked members of the organization’s national mailing list to contribute to Mooney’s campaign.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News after the email went out, Mooney said, “SCF has a long history of backing conservative outsiders who have taken on the Washington establishment and won. I am proud to have their endorsement.”

SCF was founded in 2008 by then-Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC). The PAC has raised millions each election cycle since, helping elect candidates including Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) in 2010, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in 2012 and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) in 2014.

DeMint in 2012 left SCF, which was then run by former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli until he was nominated by the president to be the director of ICE in the last two weeks.

Cuccinelli and Lee were “Never Trumpers” who led the unsuccessful “Free the Delegates” campaign at the 2016 Republican National Convention in a last minute attempt to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the party’s nominee.

Lee endorsed Mooney late last month.

The SCF fundraising email for Mooney contained implicit jabs at the top candidates currently in Alabama’s Republican primary field, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

“There are other candidates seeking the Republican nomination, but they either have liberal, pro-establishment records or have no record at all, which makes them unreliable,” the email claimed.

Byrne has a 97% lifetime record of voting with Trump and a 100% record of doing the same so far this year.

Tuberville has been a staunch vocal supporter of the president, coming out strongly on conservative religious liberty and pro-life issues thus far.

The SCF email stated, “We don’t have to guess with Arnold Mooney. He has a proven record that shows us exactly what he will do in the Senate. He will relentlessly fight for our principles and values.”

Full SCF fundraising email as follows:

We have found an outstanding candidate for conservatives to support for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Businessman and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-AL) is running for the Senate against incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), and the Senate Conservatives Fund is proud to endorse him.

Arnold Mooney has deep roots in Alabama and has a proven record of fighting for limited government and personal responsibility. He’s a strong supporter of President Trump and he will fight to cut spending, secure our borders, reduce taxes, give patients more control over their health care decisions, and protect human life.

“Too many people go to Washington and forget their principles. I want to be the same guy when I walk out that I was when I walked in,” Mooney said when announcing his campaign earlier this month. “I’m not a politician – I’m just a conservative with a backbone. I think that’s what Alabamians want.”

He’s right and we hope you will join us in supporting him by making a contribution to his campaign today.

There are other candidates seeking the Republican nomination, but they either have liberal, pro-establishment records or have no record at all, which makes them unreliable. Conservatives have been burned many times by candidates who say one thing when they’re campaigning, but then do another after the election.

We don’t have to guess with Arnold Mooney. He has a proven record that shows us exactly what he will do in the Senate. He will relentlessly fight for our principles and values.

Mooney has already earned the support of conservative leaders in Alabama like Congressman Mo Brooks who said, “He’s been an excellent legislator from the Shelby County area. He’s got the intellect to understand a lot of these threats that face our country. And in my judgment, he has the backbone to do the right thing in the face of tremendous pressure in Washington, D.C. to do the wrong thing.”

And Mooney is winning support from conservatives across the country like Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) who called him “a strong constitutional conservative and the best candidate to beat Doug Jones.”

Click here to support Arnold Mooney.

This race is perhaps the most important Senate race in the country because it gives us the best pick-up opportunity.

Alabama is a deep red state and Senator Doug Jones has shown his liberal colors in the past year and a half, endorsing Joe Biden for President and voting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. He even voted against the effort to defund Planned Parenthood.

Doug Jones has next to no chance of winning if Republicans nominate a strong conservative candidate like Arnold Mooney.

Please help conservatives win this important U.S. Senate seat by making a contribution to Arnold Mooney’s campaign.

SCF will pay all processing costs and transfer 100% of your donation to Mooney’s campaign so he can spend all of it on voter contact.

Mooney has only one month before the 2nd quarter fundraising deadline. If he raises a substantial amount, it will attract more endorsements and more financial supporters. So if you give now, it will have a major multiplier effect later in the year.

Thank you for being part of the SCF team and for considering this urgent request.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

