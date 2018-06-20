Subscription Preferences:

Why the red carpet for illegal immigrants?

Since October 2017, more than 450 unaccompanied alien children have been released to sponsors in Alabama, according to DHS.

Alabama ranks 10th on the list of states that received the most unaccompanied alien children since last fall. California tops the list, followed by Florida and then Texas.

Two county sponsors in Alabama, Jackson and Marshall, have received nearly a quarter of the total 453 alien children placed in the state since last October.

A total of 2,729 alien children have arrived in Alabama since 2014. That’s a staggering number considering that it only represents children.

Let’s not beat around the bush here. Provided with the information above, it is evident that illegal immigration is greatly affecting the state of Alabama.

Are children being split up at the border when they arrive with their parents? Yes.

Would I make changes if I were in charge? Yes, but very minimal ones.

What happens when families are united and fights between families break out? What happens when one of the women that came here illegally gets raped by a man, also here illegally? Who will be to blame? Democrats will wrongfully hold the Trump administration accountable and we all know it.

It’s been said a thousand times; however, it is quite ironic how the party that champions abortion is just now deciding to wake from its coma to combat an issue that was largely ignored under Obama’s leadership.

‪Where was this outrage three or four years ago?

In a press conference Monday evening, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said 10,000 of the 12,000 children currently being cared for by HHS entered into America unaccompanied.

To act like this is a problem due to the Trump Administration is nonsensical.

Illegal aliens were treated very poorly under Obama’s presidency, yet no one called out the administration for their negligence to investigate what was occurring.

I am still trying to understand what makes an illegal alien criminal more deserving of being kept with their families than an American criminal.

When American citizens who have broken American laws are detained, their children do not go to prison with them. There is no such luxury for the parents or the children. America must not roll out the red carpet for illegal aliens. All it does is provide an incentive for others seeking to commit the same crime.

The Trump administration inherited a mess and they are attempting to deal with it as safely as possible. Perhaps the children could visit their parent(s) at particular times, almost like visitation for American parents and their children.

Opinions? Email me: kmorris@yellowhammernews.com

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor

An Alabama mom’s top tips for navigating doctor’s visits with children

My son has extra medical needs, which means we spend a lot of time at medical appointments. He currently has eleven specialists, two therapists, a caseworker and a pediatrician. Did I say we spend a lot of time in medical appointments? I think we could write a survival guide for hospital stays, getting well-acquainted with nurses, and filing paperwork! But today I want to share some of the tips and tricks we can all use for navigating doctor’s visits with children.

Scheduling Appointments

Most specialists spend their morning hours addressing critical cases or in surgery, especially on a Monday when weekend updates happen. This results, and rightly so, in most morning appointments running behind schedule. If your child is seeing a specialist, try to book the magical 1:00 p.m. appointment between Tuesday and Friday. Why is 1:00 p.m. magical?

It is typically right after the specialist’s lunch break, that they sadly use all too often for catching up. Doctors are busy people! This means that specialists are as caught up and timely for that coveted 1:00 p.m. slot as any other time. We even try for a 1:00 p.m. appointment for same-day visits to our pediatrician.

As an add-on to the above, if a specialist’s office is reaching out to you, it is very common that they will call and say, “We have Timmy scheduled to see Dr. Jones on Wednesday, May 16th, at 9:00 a.m..” Don’t be afraid to say “That may not work for us. Is there a 1:00 p.m. appointment available close to that date?” The staff members that book appointments are incredible, and they almost always try to find a time that works.

Surviving Paperwork

I have no clue how much paperwork we have filled out over the last five years. I can assure you, it’s a lot. It took us a while to catch on to ways to save time (and prevent carpal tunnel). If your child is on any regular medications, create a simple Word document that lists the name of the medication, reason for use, doses per day, time of each dose, amount by volume (Example: 1 teaspoon), and dosage amount (Example: 50 mg). Keep this document up-to-date and keep a few copies of the most recent version in your vehicle. If you head to a doctor’s appointment, you can hand over that copy to the nurse. For extra bonus points, save each version in a digital folder and you can instantly track your child’s medicine history over the years.

Did something traumatic happen to your child? Or to you during the pregnancy/birth of your child? Do not hesitate to document the details one time and hand it over when the doctor asks you about it. Most doctors are well aware that it is painful to relive some situations. Hearing you recount that event may embarrass or frighten your child. Your doctors and nurses can reference the document and relieve you of the discomfort of repeating a difficult story

Similar to recording medications, you will also save time by keeping a list of major health events for your child, such as surgeries or hospital visits. You can easily create a chart that lists the date range, medical event, attending doctor(s), symptoms, solution, and additional notes. This will save your poor mom brain from mixing up children, years, and names of illnesses! It will only take a moment to access, and you can hand it over instead of filling out medical history in those tee-tiny boxes. This is also such a gift to your child when they leave for college! There is no way they will remember all of their illnesses and procedures.

The Right Match

In my opinion, there is no more important choice for your child’s health than selecting a good pediatrician. You will be amazed how it helps your emotional health as well! We are the luckiest in the world because we picked the perfect pediatrician by total chance. We read the online bios for each doctor at the office recommended to us and her dog was named after a Beatle. Our dog is named after a Beatles song – no joke. We thought that was a fun coincidence, but it may have been God’s kindness for the unexpected journey ahead. And it has been a glorious experience from Day One!

Our pediatrician is a godsend. Here’s what we think makes her the best pediatrician.

First, she always asks questions before examining our childVery often, something we say will tip her off to the issue or to an extra part of the examination. She is very thorough in her questions.
Second, she does her homework! She is always prepared for our appointments and knows about recent doctor’s appointments at other offices within the Children’s of Alabama Network.
Third, she cares for our child. She talks to Gabe every time and comments on his growth or his physical features as he matures.
Fourth, we are able to call the office with questions and she quickly relays information through her nurse.
Fifth, she validates us as parents. This may seem small, but it is huge for us. She takes time to tell us we made the right decision or that we are doing a good job. She encourages us when Gabe has to be hospitalized and cheers us on when we experience victories.
And the last thing that makes her a phenomenal pediatrician is the “x-factor”. I can’t put it into words any other way than telling a story. Our son has Cerebral Palsy and is on the more severe end of the spectrum. Have you filled out a milestones questionnaire for your child? Those are kind of a nightmare for us. Gabe was behind on typical milestones between the three and six-month checkup. One of the newer nurses that did not know our child placed a milestones sheet on the counter at Gabe’s two-year checkup. I left it there, unable to face it. When our pediatrician came in, she put her notebook down on the counter on top of that packet, picked it up, and took it out with her. She knew, she cared, and she handled it with compassion and ease. If you don’t think you have the right pediatrician, it may be a great time to get recommendations and find a better fit. It could make all the difference for you like it has for us!

One way to recognize a great doctor’s office is to pay attention to the nurses. I have been overwhelmed by our nurses more times than I can count! They are very kind and talk to my child at every visit. They are patient when administering shots or swabs. If we need to call to ask a question, they are patient and understanding. When we reach the nurse on call in the wee hours of the morning, she is reassuring and helpful. We are forever grateful to our nurses! Conversations with them offer a silver lining to our appointments.

Appointment Tips

— Is it the middle of flu season but your child needs to be seen for a less severe illness? Hopefully, you have an awesome pediatrician’s office that will understand if you call from the parking lot and ask for them to call when the room is ready for your child. If you don’t have to sit in a waiting room that closely resembles a large petri dish, why do it? We often opt for this and then carry our child straight through to his private exam room to limit his exposure. For extra bonus points, if it’s flu season and your child is running a crazy-high fever, use this same rule of thumb to protect all of the waiting room occupants.

— Even the rare mom with a perfect memory will forget a question or two in the appointment. For the rest of us with mom-brain, forget it. We are hoping to remember the child’s name as much as his or her symptoms! If you schedule an appointment, use an app on your phone like Google Keep to jot down questions. Even if you are en route to the appointment, you can use the talk-to-text feature to quickly run down the questions you need to ask.

— As we discussed earlier, doctors are busy people. If you have your handy list of questions, it never hurts to let them know what to expect. A simple “I have six questions on my list today that I would love your help with.” If you are well-acquainted with your nurse, she can often help with that list before the doctor comes in, especially if you are needing a refill or a copy of something in the chart.

— Have you ever left the pediatrician’s office only to return within 24-48 hours because a new symptom frightened you? I am certain most of us have. After a few false alarms, I started asking one simple question before the end of appointments: “What signs or symptoms would require a return to your office?” This checklist has helped calm my nerves multiple times! And when I am in doubt, I often reach out to the nurse.

— Do you need over-the-counter medicine for home? Ask your pediatrician to write you a prescription! This makes it easier to be reimbursed if you have a Flexible Spending Account. Also, some over-the-counter medicines are cheaper through a prescription, as some insurance plans will cover a portion of the cost.
(Courtesy Birmingham Moms Blog)

Becki Irby is a software product manager, Hoover resident, and mother to a 5-year-old who suffered a brain injury at birth that led to multiple diagnoses, primarily Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy. She is a contributing writer at Birmingham Moms Blog.

Methodists and prosecutors scold AG Sessions over border policy

More than 600 members of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ church have denounced him over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has led to children being separated from their parents at the border.

Members of the United Methodist Church from across the country signed a letter Monday accusing Sessions of child abuse, immorality and racial discrimination.

They also chided Sessions for using biblical scripture to defend the policy, saying it runs counter to the church’s doctrine.

Sessions also was blasted in a separate letter signed by 75 former U.S. attorneys from both parties, who want Sessions to end the family separation policy at the border.

Their letter, published Monday on Medium, said the policy results in families and children being greeted “with unexpected cruelty at the doorstep of the United States.”

“Traumatizing children by separating them from their parents as a deterrent for adult conduct is, in our view, sufficient reason to halt your policy,” they wrote, adding that the legal work required to prosecute misdemeanor illegal entry cases takes away from more significant offenses like terror-related plots, corruption and human and drug trafficking.

“As former U.S. attorneys, we know that none of these consequences — nor the policy itself — is required by law.

Rather, its implementation and its execution are taking place solely at your direction, and the unfolding tragedy falls squarely on your shoulders.”

The hundreds of United Methodist Church pastors and parishioners said holding thousands of young children in mass incarceration facilities and directing staff members to take children from their parents violates the Methodists’ Book of Discipline.

Addressing “church friends” in a speech last week, Sessions said: “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes. Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves.

Consistent, fair application of the law is in itself a good and moral thing, and that protects the weak and protects the lawful.”

The Rev. David Wright, who spearheaded the complaint against Sessions, told USA Today that he hoped Methodist pastors could get Sessions to see the harm he is doing to immigrant children and persuade him to change his mind.

“My ideal outcome is that his pastors in church leadership who know him will speak with him,” he said, “and that in those conversations he will be challenged to think through the level of harm he is causing and have a change of heart — which is about as Methodist as you can get.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Historic North Korea Summit explainer and backstory


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

HISTORIC AMERICA/NORTH KOREA SUMMIT — HOW DID IT MEASURE UP?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, June 12th is a day that many of us will remember for a long time. No doubt, it could go down as a very significant day in the relations between the United States and the people of South Korea and the people of North Korea. That, of course, is the date of the Singapore summit. Let’s just take a look at that today now that the dust has settled.  

DR. REEDER: There’s a backstory to this that I want to get to that I think is really important.

FIRST AGREEMENT: TO ESTABLISH PEACE

TOM LAMPRECHT: There are four very broad bullet points that both Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump signed. The first bullet point says: “The United States and North Korea commit to establish new U.S.-North Korea relations in accordance with the desire of the people of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”

DR. REEDER: Whenever you hear that, you are reminded immediately, from a Christian world and life view, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” We have said many times that war is never a foreign policy instrument; war is the failure of foreign policy. While foreign policy can never be peace at any cost, there needs to be a peace and people being willing to pay a cost.

To have peace not simply between the North Korean nation and the United States, to have that as an objective, is certainly desirable but even more so, if you’ve lived in South Korea, you would desperately want peace as well.

That raises the specter of the distinct possibility of the greatest desire of many of the South Koreans that I know and that great desire is a reunification of the Koreans. They look at it this way: if the wall can come down in East Germany and West Germany and they can be reunited, then cannot the line of demarcation, the 38th parallel, eventually be erased and there be a reunification of the Koreans?

Of course, something has got to happen in North Korea, which deifies its dictator and he has unfettered authority and control, which never can be a part of the reunification, but they see this as a possible step. And I was actually with a large number of South Koreans and those who, at one time, were in North Korea that were refugees and are now pastors in the Presbyterian Church in America. I was with a large number of them while all of this was going on and their hopefulness is unbounded.

They said, “You have no idea our tears when we saw Kim Jong Un shaking hands with our president and what that could possibly lead to.” And those who, of course, I was with, they are distinctly praying for that. In fact, one president of a seminary who is Korean, when I was talking with him, the tears were welling up in his eyes at the thought of the possibility.

SECOND AGREEMENT: LASTING PEACE (AND POSSIBLE REUNIFICATION?)

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, the second bullet point is very similar to the first, although it talks about the lasting and stable peace. “The United States and North Korea join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula.” This might be a good time to bring up the fact that there was something missing from this agreement and that was the human rights issue in North Korea.

DR. REEDER: The backstory that everyone is saying, of course, is that it is on the table and it is being talked about. There will be no progress, ultimately, to this treaty without the affirmation of human rights — that is what is being promised — but I find it troublesome that it was not on the front burner and not stated upfront and even the highlighting of those who we know right now — American, Japanese and South Koreans — that are in these horrendous situations, imprisoned and tortured.

Particularly, of course, we are fully aware of the large number of Christians in North Korea that have come under this torture. I am actually making a personal plea and initiative to our present administration that this not simply be assumed that it’s going to be worked on, but that it be made a front piece issue in the conversations.

THIRD AGREEMENT: DENUCLEARIZATION

TOM LAMPRECHT: Bullet point three reaffirming the April 27th, 2018 declaration: “The North Koreans commit to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

DR. REEDER: Now we’re back to something positive. No longer is it nuclear control and no longer is a nuclear simple treaty over freezing the number of nuclear weapons. Most discussions in the past have simply been around, “You can’t do testing. You can’t make advances,” and simply retarding the nuclear program of North Korea.

This treaty has put on the table, front and center, the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula. There still remains some definition to that, but that is a pretty clear statement that I find extremely encouraging, which is why it was important to declare the United States commitment to the security of the Korean peninsula if, in fact, our treaty would insist on their removing nuclear weapons.

And immediately comes to mind President Reagan’s language that any such commitment has to have not simply a trust factor, but a verification factor. That was something that is, in a meaningful way, missing in the Iran treaty. What you will look to is trust, confirm and verify of the commitment to denuclearize.

FOURTH AGREEMENT: RETURNING OF AMERICAN SOLDIERS’ REMAINS

TOM LAMPRECHT: Point four apparently was added during the discussions between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump: “The United States and North Korea commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.”

DR. REEDER: That would include those who have died having been imprisoned during the Korean conflict. I think that was an important addition that needs to be able to bring a focus to their grieving process and some closure to it. That was an important issue.

THIS IS A GREAT POINT WHERE CHRISTIANITY CAN RETURN

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, I guess the big question many people are asking is what is different this time?

DR. REEDER: Part of the reason they got to the table was, in some form or fashion, the present administration was able to get the Chinese to bring some pressure to bear upon Korea and, therefore, the hollowing out of their economy.

They are at a very precarious position in their economy where things just cannot continue. They’re fully aware of that and now, hopefully, China will maintain that pressure, very much the way the pressure of the economy brought the Iron Curtain down and the East German economy and the Russian economy just came to a hollowing out and they could not exist and, therefore, an unheard-of openness to relationships was established with the “Communist Bloc” under the Reagan presidency. In whatever form or fashion, in this moment, the same thing seems to be happening in North Korea.

GOD HAS ACTED IN NORTH KOREA BEFORE; HOPING HE WILL AGAIN

I am praying that, through all of this, an open door for missionary work is going to be established, some way, somehow. I remember our missions pastor who has now gone to be with the Lord, Tom Cheely, he and I used to pray directly that we could see the Gospel go to North Korea unfettered and I believe that is the greatest hope for the reunification.

Tom, why is it that there are so many Christians in Korea? What many people do not know is that Pyongyang was the epicenter of a revival in the late 19th and early 20th century in Korea. It was led by evangelical Presbyterians and, right there, in Pyongyang, was the place where the epicenter was. In fact, the very first seminary is on a hill right there in that capital city. It has been taken over by the communist government and actually made a museum of communism, but the building is still there and I am praying that again, one day, there is going to be an evangelical reformed Presbyterian seminary again — if not, then I’m more than happy for it to be an evangelical Baptist seminary — but I am praying for that to happen.

One of the reasons there are so many Christians in South Korea is how many fled from North Korea at the conclusion of the Korean conflict and went to South Korea. The actual epicenter of the Korean revival and awakening in the 20th century was not in South Korea but it was in North Korea and the Korean war pushed them south because of the persecution that was brought to them.

They are all praying that they will be able to go back north, they have family there, they have churches that are still there and they want that Gospel door to open up again. When you hear that name, Pyongyang, remember that was the epicenter of a Gospel movement. Pray that it will again happen.

And the symbol for me, Dr. Joel Kim, the president of Westminster Seminary, shared in such a powerful way in a talk that I heard him give, is that seminary on that hill one day will no longer be claimed for use to display Communist history, but will be liberated and again the teaching of the word of God and the training of Gospel ministers will again take place and that’s my great hope right now in Korea.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

Birmingham Musician loses work after anti-immigrant post on Facebook

An Alabama musician who said on social media that he’d like to shoot immigrants attempting to enter the United States says he’s losing work because of the post.

Birmingham guitarist Phillip McCain said on Facebook that he doesn’t have any sympathy for immigrants trying to enter the country, even those seeking asylum.

In the same post, he called liberalism a “mental disorder.”

The post went viral. McCain tells al.com he has since lost his job with a band, plus $3,000 in future performance fees and three solo shows.

McCain says he was only expressing his opinion that he wants to protect the United States’ borders at any cost.

A Mexican restaurant was one of the venues that canceled a McCain show.

The manager says he’s an immigrant and has a diverse clientele, and he feared McCain’s presence would hurt business.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Tennessee adds Alabama graduate transfer Brandon Kennedy

Tennessee has boosted its offensive line by adding Alabama graduate transfer Brandon Kennedy.

Tennessee announced the additions of Kennedy and former Michigan State running back Madre London on Tuesday.

Because they’re graduate transfers, both are eligible to play for Tennessee this fall. Kennedy has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

London has one season left.

Kennedy tweeted a picture of himself in a Tennessee uniform on Saturday with the message, “A new approach to an old dream.”

London had announced on social media in March that he was transferring to Tennessee.

Kennedy played a total of 10 games for Alabama as a reserve center over the 2016 and 2017 seasons after redshirting in 2015.

Kennedy and London join former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst as graduate transfers on Tennessee’s roster.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

