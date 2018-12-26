Reckon’s Yurkanin: Trump, Sessions immigration policy ‘on par’ with efforts to block Jews, Japanese internment during WWII

In the recently released third installment of AL(dot)com-offshoot Reckon’s “Recused, the untold story of Jeff Sessions,” narrator Amy Yurkanin attempted to trace the origins of Sessions’ hawkish position on illegal immigration.

Throughout her presentation, Yurkanin refers to the Trump administration’s policy of following immigration law that requires in some cases the separation of families if that family so chooses to break the law and enter the country illegally.

The policy supported by both President Donald Trump and Sessions, during his time as attorney general, was said to be “on par” with efforts to block Jews and Eastern Europeans and Japanese internment during World War II by opponents of the policy, according to Yurkanin.





“According to Trump and Sessions, the policy was supposed to keep people from crossing the border,” Yurkanin said. “In less than a decade, the nation switched from a GOP president in favor of amnesty to a Republican administration dedicated to clamping down on immigration. To the folks who have opposed the policy, family separation stands on par with legal efforts to block Jews and Eastern Europeans from entering the country, and alongside Japanese internment during World War II, which have been recognized as blights on American history.”

