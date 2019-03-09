Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

Rebuild Alabama plan: A giant leap for Alabama’s future

Imagine you are driving on a long road trip, and the warning light indicating a low oil level appears on your car’s instrument panel. As a result, you have two choices from which to choose – either pull over at the next exit and spend $5.00 for a quart of oil or keep driving until your engine blows and requires several thousand dollars of replacement costs.

For decades, Alabama has been given warning signs that its road and bridge infrastructure was crumbling and in need of attention. Potholes plague major highways, accidents have become more frequent, and a frightening number of bridges have been deemed too unsafe for school buses carrying our children to cross.

Rather than addressing the infrastructure problems as they arose, Alabama ignored the warning indicators, and now the repair bill has grown exponentially.

Part of the problem is the fact our state’s pool of available transportation dollars, which are mostly generated by the earmarked gas taxes you pay at the pump, have shrunk over the past several years because more efficient cars use less fuel.

Even a cursory view of statistics backs up the veracity of these facts. A prominent study recently determined that roughly 50 percent of Alabama’s state highways are in “fair, poor or very poor” condition and gave an alarming “D+” grade to our state-maintained roadways.

In addition, Alabama has more than 1,200 structurally deficient bridges and nearly 2,500 weight restricted bridges across the state.

These deficiencies cause public safety to be threatened as it is estimated that one-third of all fatal car crashes in Alabama can be attributed to road conditions and features. Alabama also ranks fifth in the nation among states where “drivers are more likely to be involved in a fatal traffic accident.”

Economic development and job creation are hampered as a nationwide survey of corporate executives ranked roads and highways as the second most important factor when choosing among states to locate facilities. Seven of our sister southeastern states spend more money than Alabama to maintain their roads and bridges, and roughly 950,000 jobs in our state are completely dependent upon our transportation network.

All the facts, examples, and statistics lead to one reality – Alabama must raise additional earmarked revenue to maintain our roads and bridges.

The time has come for a plan that significantly addresses this critical problem plaguing our state.

I would like to commend Governor Kay Ivey for proposing her Rebuild Alabama plan. This plan will not only provide funding to address current road and bridge needs at the state, county and city level, but it provides our transportation system with stable funding to allow us to plan for the future of the next generation.

The Rebuild Alabama plan also provides strong accountability with the new revenue to ensure it goes to infrastructure projects only – no salaries, purchase or maintenance of equipment, or buildings. The new revenue will be placed in the newly created Rebuild Alabama Fund and will be prohibited from being transferred to other state agencies.

This level of accountability is what Alabamians require and deserve, and nothing less.

I would also like to applaud my friend and colleague, Rep. Bill Poole, for his continued commitment to this issue. By sponsoring the Rebuild Alabama Act in the Alabama House of Representatives, he is showing true political courage that he is not afraid to do the right thing for Alabama’s future.

For this reason, I am standing beside Rep. Poole in support of the Rebuild Alabama Act and I encourage all of my colleagues in the Alabama House of Representatives to do the same.

Together, we as a state can turn this obstacle into an opportunity.

The time to act is now, and I believe the Rebuild Alabama Act is the vehicle that will carry Alabama to new levels of progress, job creation, and economic prosperity for years to come. I invite you to come along for the ride.

By Representative Steve Clouse
Alabama House District 93

10 mins ago

Claborn Campbell spent most of his life on the right track in Alabama

The following is the first in an 11-part series featuring members of the 2019 class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Little did Claborn M. Campbell realize that something as simple as coaching track and field could have such a resounding impact on others’ lives.

The veteran Cold Springs High School track coach did just that over the course of 31 years – leaving a lasting and positive impression on all who crossed his path along the way. His impact did not go unnoticed. Campbell is being enshrined as a member of the Class of 2019 in the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame at the annual banquet March 18 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.

871
871

The AHSAA and AHSADCA established the Hall of Fame in 1991.

A native of Cullman, Campbell graduated from Cold Springs High School in 1971 and Southern Benedictine College (formerly St. Bernard College) in 1977. Born to be a teacher and coach, he began his teaching and coaching career at Winston County High School in 1978, compiling a 30-22 record in varsity basketball.

In 1979, he returned to his alma mater, Cold Springs in Bremen, as varsity basketball coach. Over the next four years, he won several county championships. Next, he went to West Point High School for seven years, coaching boys’ and girls’ junior varsity basketball. He won county championships with each team. Although quite successful as a basketball coach, Campbell’s real calling was in track and field, where his girls won 12 county championships.

In 1990, he returned home to Cold Springs, accepting the job of varsity track and cross-country coach, a position he continued until recently. His success has been extraordinary. In track, his boys have won two state championships, five sectional titles and 10 county championships. His girls have won three sectional and 12 county championships. In cross-country, the girls won one state championship, five sectional and 12 county championships. The boys won two state, nine sectional and 14 county championships. He also served as athletic director. He retired in 2016.

His Coach of the Year awards include the National Federation of High School Association (NFHS) in girls’ cross-country in 2007 and boys’ cross-country in 2016. He was U.S. Track and Field Coach of the Year in boys’ cross-country in 2014.

Keith Wilemon, retired track and field coach at Falkville High School, had this to say about Campbell: “I can honestly say that Coach Campbell is the most outstanding coach and rival that I have faced in my 31-year coaching career. His coaching talents go beyond track and field and cross-country. He has always stressed doing what is right and exhibiting great sportsmanship, regardless of the outcome of a race or game. His core values of faith, family, academics and athletics are what makes him so successful.

“I know that he had a tremendous influence on myself as well as many other coaches and athletes in North Alabama. I have had the privilege to work with Coach Campbell for many years as section track directors, and he has always done an outstanding job. His teams have always shown class and great sportsmanship,” Wilemon said.

Like most outstanding coaches, Campbell’s career produced not only successful seasons but also successful and productive citizens.  Dr. Palee Myrex wrote a letter supporting the Hall of Fame nomination. She said: “I’ve known Clay Campbell my entire life, but it was not until I entered the seventh grade that he became my coach. Showing up for my first cross-country practice as a timid, unconfident, overweight adolescent, I had no idea how much the man in the wide-brimmed hat would alter the course of my life and become one of my most influential mentors, even to this day.”

“Throughout the course of the next six years, Coach Campbell coached me to 14 Alabama high school state championships in track and cross-country and campaigned for me to college coaches, allowing me to get a scholarship (at) the University of Alabama. I am a first-generation college student and that athletic scholarship opened doors for me that would have never been possible. My college career catapulted me into medical school, and now, as a physician. I cannot help but to think he indirectly helps every single one of my patients. … For that I am eternally grateful.”

She credits her high school coach with teaching her how to set goals and work to accomplish them.

“You see, I learned how to be a champion, not by the workouts Coach Campbell told me to do, but by watching him live the principles that he taught of dedication, integrity, hard work and refusing to give up,” she said. “Prior to Coach Campbell, there was no cross-country program at Cold Springs, and the track program was struggling just to field an entire team. Through his determination and commitment to high school athletics, he turned Cold Springs into a household name for track and cross-country, especially the realm of long-distance running. During my short six years, I saw our team go from running loops around the parking lot to being able to train on one of the state’s top cross-country courses, which he designed and built himself because he wanted what was best for his athletes. The course is such a phenomenal race venue that while I was an athlete there, we hosted the largest cross-country meet held on a high school campus in the entire state.

Campbell went above and beyond coaching state championship teams and athletes, Myrex said. He did unnoticed things like mowing the cross-country course, stocking the concession stand, timing all the home cross-country and track meets and raising money to resurface the track, she said.

Campbell, who also served as athletic director at Cold Springs, was inducted into the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. He has been a music director for 30 years at his church and has served as a deacon and youth director.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama High School Athletic Association website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)


3 hours ago

Hyundai offers first look at next Sonata to be built in Alabama

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled images of the next-generation Sonata in South Korea Tuesday, giving a glimpse of the sedan that will begin rolling off the assembly line in Montgomery this fall.

The 2020 Sonata will be the eighth generation of the vehicle and is another bold move forward in styling from the predecessor model that was released in 2014 and had minor cosmetic changes in the years since.

295
295

In the announcement of the new Sonata, Hyundai is calling its design concept “sensuous sportiness,” described as “the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.”

“Sonata celebrates innovative coupe-like silhouette,” said Sang Yup Lee, senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Design Center. “A short overhang, sloping roofline and low deck lid create a balanced feel, and Hyundai’s signature chrome accent now goes all the way into the hood, making it look even longer. It also has LED lighting built in. These cues bring the sensuous sportiness design to life.”

Specifically, the new Sonata will include:

  • A design that is 1.18 inches higher, nearly an inch wider and 1.77 inches longer and a wheelbase enlarged by 1.38 inches.
  • A view of the front that is more rounded with a cleanly demarcated hood and a “Digital Pulse Cascading Grille” give it a sports car appearance.
  • This is the first Hyundai to have hidden lighting lamps, which are embedded with daytime running lights to produce a technological and a design element. The hidden lights appear chrome-like but are dramatically lit when turned on.
  • From the side, two chromic lines link the windows and daytime running lights, giving it a muscular and a classy profile.
  • From the rear, ultra-wide taillights make the sedan appear wider.
  • An ambient mood lamp illuminates the dashboard and doors while the instrument panel’s winged shape is inspired by Stealth aircraft.
  • Long armrests and a revamped steering wheel are elements that are meant to add design and comfort.

The all-new Sonata takes its inspiration from the award-winning Le Fil Rouge concept, which debuted at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama will add the new Sonata to its 2020 production lines this fall.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)


5 hours ago

Alabama church mobilizes to help neighbors after tornadoes

When the inside of Providence Baptist Church’s fellowship hall filled to the max, donations of clothes and food started piling up outside. It seemed like the entire state of Alabama showed up to help those affected by tornadoes earlier this week.

Kathie Ledbetter is a member of Providence Baptist Church in the rural area of Lee County. She is not surprised by the huge turn-out of helpers.

“Today, you’ll see outreach from the community. When the tornado came through on Sunday, we had many families who lost everything. People started coming in to help and bringing supplies, clothing, food, paper towels, baby wipes, things like that,” Ledbetter said. 

262
262

“This is just a special community. You see by the sheer amount of stuff that was brought in. It’s a very close-knit community and I’ve lived here my whole life. We have received amazing support from Auburn and Opelika. It seems like everybody wanted to reach out and help.”

Ledbetter is the former principal at Beauregard Elementary School, so she knows first-hand many of those affected by the storm.

“I’m just hugging my own grandkids a lot and helping out wherever I can,” Ledbetter said. “I feel so grateful when I see all this help. God has blessed us. I’m grateful for my family and that we are safe but also for all the support we’ve received.”

Pastor Rusty Sowell also isn’t surprised by the help pouring into the small-town church.

“This is what I attribute to small-town America. It’s just such a tight-knit community,” Sowell said. “We are dealing with grief, sorrow, and tragedy. But in the midst of it there is some triumph. What you see here, these aren’t just members of our church; they’re people throughout the community who have come to bring supplies and help out.”

Clothing is stacked high on tables scattered throughout the church hall. Multiple boxes of food also has been donated. For Sowell, the response is inspiring.

“It’s just an overwhelming sense of love, compassion, and empathy,” Sowell said. “It makes me hopeful when I see support like this. There is so much bad news and so much division. But to see this gives me hope that we can all get along for a common goal.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)


7 hours ago

Birmingham’s first professional soccer franchise set to launch Sunday

Chandler Hoffman has played soccer since he was 5 years old and has experienced the opening of soccer seasons for more than two decades.

But Sunday’s beginning is so much more for the Oak Mountain High product. It is the first United Soccer League game ever for the new Birmingham Legion, which hosts the Bethlehem Steel FC at 4 p.m. on BBVA Compass Field at UAB in a game that can be seen locally on My68. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed because of a forecast of bad weather.

675
675

“This one means the most to me because it’s an opportunity to play professionally in the place that I grew up,” said Hoffman, the first player selected for the team. “It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often. This will be the only chance to play the first game for the Birmingham Legion and to be a part of that history and to hopefully make my mark on the game and create a memory that the club can continue to build on.”

Legion President and General Manager Jay Heaps has been involved in tennis most of his life. His father played the sport in college and he has embraced the sport since he could walk.

The 42-year-old played soccer collegiately and professionally before being head coach of Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution and then taking the reins of Birmingham’s USL expansion club.

“It is a bigger undertaking than I had imagined, more fulfilling than I imagined, but also pretty exciting because everyone here has kind of a startup feel,” Heaps said. “Everyone that’s been hired from Day One and then as we add (staffers) has a real impact on what we’re doing. That’s a unique culture to have. Everyone in the office is impacting what the team is doing in the stadium and on the field.”

The plan is for gates to open about 2½ hours before the game begins. The plaza behind the grandstand will feature a festival environment with beverages, food and music.

“The game is what we want everyone to really fall in love with,” the GM said. “Every roll of the ball matters and I think that’s what’s great about soccer. I’m really excited that these fans walk in, experience the pregame plaza. And hopefully will be inspired by our team.”

Heaps said several teams in Major League Soccer, especially reigning MLS champion Atlanta United, reached out to the Legion, wanting to affiliate with the new club. While the offer was flattering, club owners opted to decline.

“We would rather build our own independent team (so) that when we sign players, we know they’re coming to Birmingham because they want to be in Birmingham, not on loan,” Heaps said. “All the players on loan from Atlanta United (would be) coming here and their real job is to get back to Atlanta.

“We want players that live in your communities, are in your schools, their kids are in your schools, their wives are working in your churches,” he continued. “We want to be a fabric of the community, not just in and out during our season.”

Hoffman, 28, was inspired by the notion of coming back home. That was a huge goal of his, he said, to not only be successful on the field but to continue to push soccer forward in the communities of Birmingham.

“Whether it be camps or clinics or working with local clubs, (I want to) help kind of build the next generation of talent and players in Birmingham,” he said, “and give kids something. They can go downtown and see a game and aspire to play at that level one day and to see it’s tangible and to see someone from their area or from their local school that has gone on to do it.”

Hoffman admits it’s a huge responsibility to be the face of a new pro sports operation. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve always been the type of person and player that enjoys the pressure,” he said. “Whenever there’s a penalty kick or there’s a big moment, I’ve always been the one that wants to step up. And whether I make it or not, I’ve always been the one that wants to deal with the repercussions and the consequences, or the glory, that comes with that. For me, (Sunday) is a huge opportunity. It’s a home opener and a first in the club’s history. And for me, there’s a lot of excitement about having the ability to score a goal and to give people a reason to come back and to enjoy seeing the Birmingham Legion arrive.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)


8 hours ago

Speaker McCutcheon: Rebuild Alabama passed House despite misinformation, lies from opponents

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey held a press conference with leaders from the Alabama House of Representatives after the Rebuild Alabama Act passed the chamber Friday afternoon, with the governor hailing the 84-20 vote and proclaiming, “[Y]ou’re going to see for the first time in a long, long time what a bipartisan effort can do to bring success for the people of Alabama.”

Ivey praised Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) for the statesmanlike way he presided over the House during the special session. She also had extensive praise for State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the sponsor of the legislative package in the House who was given a standing ovation after its passage.

1208
1208

The governor called the Rebuild Alabama Act a “reasonable increase in our infrastructure funding [that] also has strong accountability so that all the monies raised will indeed go straight to infrastructure.”

“Y’all, this is a great day,” Ivey said.

She added, “I especially want to ask you to salute to Minority Leader Anthony Daniels. His leadership with the minority caucus is phenomenal.”

HB 1, HB 2 and HB 3 received their first readings in the Senate after passage in the House Friday. The bills are in line for a public hearing at 1:00 p.m. Monday, which would likely be followed by a committee vote and second reading the same day, with a possible third reading and final vote before the full Senate to come Tuesday.

“My goal and hope is [sic] we take this momentum that the House of Representatives has given us today, take it to the Senate and let’s finish this job for the people of Alabama,” Ivey emphasized. “Because this is a job well done in a class-act way as a result of team effort, [along] with facts and passion and commitment. This is leadership for the people of Alabama.”

Overcoming ‘[lies] by the groups that were trying to destroy this effort’

The speaker was up next to speak, first thanking the governor for her leadership before the many other supporters of the legislation.

“[A]ll across this state, people stepped up because they saw the need,” McCutcheon said. “They saw the need. I told the members in the House today as we were getting ready to go into session: 27 years. 27 years since this issue’s been addressed. I said, ‘We will make history today. And our children will see the benefits of what we’ve done today.'”

“[I]t did not come easy,” the speaker advised. “Because there was a lot of pressure involved in this.”

“I hope, I really hope, that as the debate went on today on the floor of the House, I hope that the people of Alabama were listening. Because many of the facts, many of the things in this bill that had been disputed and had been lied about by the groups that were trying to destroy this effort, those things were refuted. The facts came out and people could understand what we were truly, really trying to do,” McCutcheon stressed.

The speaker praised Ways and Means General Fund Committee Chairman Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) for his leadership in helping solidify support for the legislation

McCutcheon then moved onto lauding Poole, reiterating that Poole’s opening statement to the House the Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee Thursday was the best he had ever heard.

“And I want to say, too, when the move came down today, as we have spent all week working with Leader Daniels and the minority caucus, Chairman Poole and myself, we’ve been meeting with the minority caucus, making sure that everybody was onboard, every legislator. It was not a Democrat or Republican, they were a legislator and a member of the House of Representatives. That’s the way we approached things,” McCutcheon outlined.

He concluded, “This was a group effort, this was a group effort. And, I think being Speaker of the House of Representatives, I think this is one of the proudest moments that I’ve had… It’s a great day, a great day for Alabama.”

‘This is just the beginning’

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) spoke after the speaker, beginning by echoing the gracious sentiments of Ivey and McCutcheon and thanking the people who made overwhelming passage come to fruition.

“We started out in one place and we ended up where we all needed to go,” Daniels said.

He singled out Poole for accepting constructive feedback from all members of the body into the Rebuild Alabama Act.

“Thank you for your leadership, and for moving forward and being transparent and open from the very beginning, bringing us to the table to have input. Thank you for accepting the amendment that we agreed upon beforehand, that provided an additional layer of oversight and transparency, which is what is needed,” the minority leader told Poole. “You really worked with our caucus on making certain that there was language in there to open opportunities up and to make certain that the small businesses in Alabama … have an opportunity to be able to compete for the work [funded by the infrastructure revenue].”

“This was truly a group effort,” Daniels advised.

He added, “This is just the beginning of what’s going to be an extremely exciting four years of bipartisanship. We’ve dealt with infrastructure today, we’ll be dealing with human infrastructure tomorrow.”

Clouse, next up, quickly thanked Ivey, McCutcheon, Daniels and Poole for their leadership.

Clouse specifically highlighted Poole’s “cool, calm demeanor” that helped him work with all the members to reach an 84-20 final margin.

‘I am proud to be an Alabamian’

Poole then took to the podium, commenting, “I’m excited about today.”

After a heartfelt show of appreciation for the previous speakers and “all of the legislators in the body,” Poole said, “This was an important day and a difficult issue that brought a lot of passion. But there’s a lot of support around the state.”

“Our citizens know that we have to do something to address our infrastructure in Alabama. We have to build that infrastructure out for our future, for our children, for our prosperity and our opportunity to compete across the southeast, across the United States and across the entire world,” he emphasized. “And today we’ve moved forward with a plan that I think is effective, it’s fair, it’s transparent, it assures accountability, and I’m very pleased.”

“I’m excited about this day, I’m excited that the body stood together, firmly committed on this issue, showed leadership on the issue. And I think it demonstrates that when Alabamians – and I’m just proud to be an Alabamian,” Poole concluded. “I am proud to be an Alabamian. I always have been, I always am every day. But I am certainly proud today as we commit ourselves to invest in our future… I look forward to the days ahead for Alabama.”

Ivey took to the podium once more to conclude the statements.

“Remember, this is [a] historic day – a great day – and [a] historic act that has shown today that we can work together as a bipartisan group to put the people’s needs and the people’s benefit ahead of self,” the governor emphasized. “Y’all, this is monumental. And I am so proud to be a part of it.”

You can watch the full press conference here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

