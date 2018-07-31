Putin didn’t influence my vote, Hillary did

Over and over again, we hear that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. With nothing more than wishful thinking, and a baseless theory of collusion, Democrats continue to cry foul and ardently support Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the matter. The political circus, often called a witch hunt (among other things) by the president, has cost taxpayers millions and dominates focus in Washington, D.C., distracting from the real issues that can benefit all Americans.

Regardless of political differences, all can agree that elections need to be conducted fairly and free of foreign influence. Allegations of election interference are serious and should be impartially addressed before the wild political accusations we continue to witness are leveled.



However, the ongoing structural conflict in our government stemming from the overblown narrative of Russian meddling in US elections is failing to get to the root of the problem, or much less fix it, if we even had a problem in the first place.

It seems the only purpose those who bring up election meddling have is an attempt to undermine President Trump and to use the US government resources to continue a political campaign which was over in 2016.

There are many reasons to be skeptical of the accusations that have been raised against Donald Trump and his presidential campaign when it comes to election interference. Conclusions have been offered without substance or proof even after questionable campaign surveillance. The fact that minds are made up without evidence or even a hint of open mindedness is tearing apart any chances of political unity in the USA.

Based on the facts we know now, if the Muller investigation proceeds fairly and logically it has no hope to implicate Trump or his campaign in any wrongdoing – and in fact may even backfire on the Democrats who continue to advocate for its legitimacy.

The facts and evidence available today tell a very different story than what we see and read in the media today. These facts have been assembled into a formal complaint the Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to conduct a real investigation into how money from the Clinton campaign funded the famed dossier that has led to warrants that allowed eavesdropping on the Trump campaign and the overall false narrative we constantly hear fueling the Mueller investigation.

As the complaint states,

“…For over a year, Democratic officials have accused the Trump Administration of collaborating with foreign interlopers to influence the outcome of the 2016 Presidential election. In reality, it was the Clinton-backed Democratic machine that conspired with foreigners in violation of both federal campaign finance law and basic decency to manipulate the election…

…The Clinton campaign weaponized American intelligence and law enforcement communities — led by Democratic appointees of President Barack Obama —through false, malicious, wholly manufactured lies about the Republican nominee, now President, Donald J. Trump,”

It is time to look at the facts. Political opposition research, obtained from Russia, and paid for by the Clinton campaign is the source of the allegations of collusion. The incessant chatter and manufactured outrage on the matter is an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the election and getting in the way of real progress.

If Hillary Clinton had won, we would hear nothing of the Russia narrative – and the Democrats’ role in the scandal would be covered up. Instead, the more that comes out, the more obvious it becomes that the Russia collusion theory is based on a false premise – and not a real problem at all.

Despite the absolute certainty expressed by so many journalists, analysts, and deep state government officials, the only evidence of collusion with the Kremlin that can be proven is the coordination conducted by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Even as the facts continue to come to light, the “resistance” refuses to give up. No matter how many times a lie is repeated, it does not make it true.

Despite what the left wants us to believe, Vladimir Putin had no influence over my vote for president of the United States, but Hillary Clinton and the Democrats sure did – and the paper trail proves it. Hopefully the FEC will follow the money and do what the Department of Justice and Congress are unable to accomplish.

Shaun McCutcheon, of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation is an Alabama based electrical engineer and successful plaintiff in the 2014 Supreme Court case McCutcheon v. FEC.