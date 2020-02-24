7 Things: No coronavirus patients for Alabama, Russia story overblown again, Sanders destroys Democrats as they worry about the general election and more …
7. Madison County inmates hospitalized
- Four inmates were transferred to Huntsville Hospital due overdoses; two of the four inmates were in serious condition, and it appears that the substance was sent to the prison.
- Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said that they intend to hold “anyone involved with mailing this substance into our facility responsible.” According to Turner, the substance that caused the overdose is likely synthetic.
6. Democrats across the United States keep throwing money at Doug Jones’ futile reelection bid
- When you are a U.S. Senator and vote to impeach a president that is wildly-popular in your state and are caught on tape laughing about voting for abortions to continue after 20 weeks in a state that is obviously pro-life, you can expect your campaign fundraising to suffer in Alabama
- Luckily for U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), folks in other states love him because he is a liberal who won a seat in a red state and they think they can dump enough money into the state to save him. Because of this, 86% of his money is coming from places where people cannot vote for him, with roughly 45% of his dollars coming from liberal bastions like California, New York and the District of Columbia.
5. We’ve been waiting for this question
- ESPN finally wrote the inevitable, “Will Alabama fans vote for Tuberville” story, and believe it or not, there has been a survey done to determine whether this is actually an issue for voters.
- According to a survey to collect a Local Relevance score on Tuberville with Auburn vs. Alabama fans on Twitter, Tuberville scored a 1.5 out of 100 with Alabama fans and an 8.3 with Auburn fans. By comparison, President Donald Trump scored a 23 out of 100 with Auburn fans.
4. Alabama a sanctuary for the unborn
- The Alabama Republican Party has approved the resolution to make Alabama a sanctuary for the unborn, which calls on Governor Kay Ivey to make an official declaration.
- ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan said that this resolution isn’t “just the same old topic again. She added, “If we’re going to have sanctuary cities for illegal aliens, or immigrants, I think our [membership] just said, ‘Well, ok fine. We want a sanctuary city for unborn children.’ So I think that’s a really important statement.”
3. Sanders looking like the nominee
- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the Nevada caucus with 47.1%, former Vice President Joe Biden was second with 21% (picking up his first two delegates ever) and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg placed third with 13.7%.
- Sanders’ win in Nevada gave him a strong boost in the 2020 Democratic primary. He has now said that he’s “going to win the Democratic primary in Texas” and take it in the general as well.
2. Russia is for everyone you don’t like
- Last week, we were told that the Russians want President Donald Trump to win, but then the story became that Russia wants both Trump and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to win the Democratic primary. Both of these stories have a couple of holes in them.
- Not to be outdone, former Vice President Joe Biden says his staff has been telling him that there are Russian bots on Facebook trying to tell people that “Biden is a bad guy” because he’s the “most likely to beat Trump” so Russia doesn’t want him to be the nominee and that “no one’s helping me try to get the nomination.” But none of this information came from intelligence sources.
1. People with coronavirus won’t be coming to Alabama
- U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has announced that after meeting with President Donald Trump, the FEMA facility in Anniston won’t be used to house coronavirus victims.
- U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) worked this issue after the initial announcement and responded on Twitter by thanking President Trump, saying “Once we brought our concerns to President @realDonaldTrump, he immediately put a stop to the plan to bring coronavirus patients to Alabama. Thanks for looking out for Alabama, Mr. President!”