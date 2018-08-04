Subscription Preferences:

Rep. Martha Roby: Spreading the word on constituent services 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Pro-Brett Kavanaugh bus spotted in Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Jalen Hurts: ‘It’s too late’ to control quarterback narrative now 4 hours ago / News
Stranded during Haiti protests, Alabama woman would serve island nation again 5 hours ago / News
Wandering toddler leads police to two dead adults 7 hours ago / News
This is 2018’s last weekend without football 9 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: I hope to meet with Brett Kavanaugh after hearing — Doesn’t want it ‘to be a meet-and-greet, or to be a photo-op’ 10 hours ago / News
Birmingham’s Avondale community hosts Secret Stages Festival this weekend 11 hours ago / News
Tagging program tracks redfish, trout 13 hours ago / outdoors
Luther Strange still fighting against liberal environmental agenda 1 day ago / Analysis
Mobile law firm accuses television stations of colluding to fix advertising rates 1 day ago / News
Will Biloxi sports betting hurt Alabama athletics? 1 day ago / News
Shelby touts Alabama rockets in next manned space mission 1 day ago / News
Non-profits may have to start paying taxes, and churches in Alabama are worried 1 day ago / News
The debate on the debate — Since when have this state’s mainstream political media cared what Alabamians want? 1 day ago / Opinion
Lynching memorial in Alabama draws 100,000 visitors in first three months 1 day ago / News
Walt Maddox publishes public safety priorities to address trooper shortages, improve technology 1 day ago / News
Former Alabama substitute teacher faces student sex charge 1 day ago / News
Naples, FL, Westlake, AL rated first and second for best neighborhoods in US 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump polling with Hispanics surges as he hits 50 percent, Michael Cohen alleged to have deal with Alabama nuke plant owner, Alabama is good at football, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
4 hours ago

Jalen Hurts: ‘It’s too late’ to control quarterback narrative now

It has been called the toughest decision of Nick Saban’s career. But Jalen Hurts might have just lost the battle to be Alabama’s starting quarterback four weeks before the season even kicks off.

In an emotional interview Saturday, Hurts expressed his frustration with how events have unfolded since he was benched for Tua Tagovailoa at halftime of Alabama’s comeback victory against Georgia in January’s National Championship game.

“No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. … No one asked me what my future entailed,” Hurts vented. “So now when we try and kind of handle the situation now, for me it’s kind of late. It’s too late.”

Nick Saban does not like distractions to his process, and it looks like Jalen Hurts might have just shot himself in the foot.

When asked by a reporter if the coaching staff’s handling of the quarterback battle was a problem or an issue for him, Hurts responded by saying, “I think as a player, you definitely want to feel some concern from your coaches.”

“But I don’t necessarily think they were not concerned, because they’re definitely concerned,” he continued. “I just don’t think that maybe they were bold enough to ask. Like, it was, I know it’s there, but I don’t want to talk about it. I definitely think it was something that should have been talked about a long time ago instead of being talked about when it’s here.”

As reported by ESPN, Saban remarked on Saturday that “the decision will be made at a ‘higher level’ based on ‘consistency in performance’ and leadership.”

For his part, Tua stayed the course, steering away from controversy.

“I don’t think that’s ever been in my persona,” he said. “I think what we have to do as a team is what’s most important to me. We’ve got to focus on what we can do now to better ourselves, better each other. As the season goes on, we’ll see and what-not. But we’re just focused on trying to better ourselves as a team, preparing for the first game, and just looking at how we can identify ourselves this year.”

“This is a situation that is uncontrollable,” Hurts lamented Saturday. “Coaches can’t control this situation.”

The Tide faces Louisville September 1 in Orlando to open the season.

3 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Spreading the word on constituent services

As your representative in Congress, one of my top priorities is assisting the people of Alabama’s Second District with various issues that may arise with the federal government in addition to offering numerous other resources. My offices offer a number of constituent services, and I’d like to take a moment to share a few of them with you so that you can take full advantage of the assistance my offices can provide.

Perhaps most importantly, my district offices in Montgomery, Dothan and Andalusia help our constituents with casework. This means if you’ve placed an inquiry with a federal agency like the VA or Social Security Administration and haven’t received an answer in a timely fashion, or if you feel you have been treated unfairly, my district offices might be able to help resolve the problem or provide the information you need. If you’re currently experiencing issues with one of the federal agencies, I encourage you to contact one of my offices as soon as possible so we can do our best to get the issue resolved.

Secondly, if you are planning a trip to Washington, D.C., my staff is available to help you obtain tickets for tours of the U.S. Capitol building and other attractions, such as the White House, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and more. Of course, please be advised that advance notice is often necessary, especially when requesting to tour the White House. If you are planning to visit our nation’s Capital, I hope you’ll contact my Washington office as early as possible. We want to help you have a wonderful experience.

Third, did you know that you can purchase an American flag through my office? You also have the option to request that your flag be flown over the Capitol building before it is sent to you. I believe this is a really unique, special way to commemorate any important occasion for yourself or a loved one. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this particular service, make sure you contact my office in Washington, and we would be happy to make it happen.

There are many other services available through my office, including service academy nominations, congressional commendations, presidential greetings, assistance with federal grant applications, and more. I am glad to offer these services, and I hope you will pass this information along to your friends and family so they are aware of what’s available to them, too. Below you will find the contact information for all of my offices, and of course, all of this information can be found on my website – just visit this link. My staff and I work for you, and we look forward to assisting you in the future.

Washington office:
442 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515
(202) 225-2901

Montgomery office:
401 Adams Avenue, Suite 160

Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 262-7718

Dothan office:
217 Graceland Drive, Suite 5

Dothan, AL 36305

(334) 794-9680

Andalusia office:
City Hall
505 E. Three Notch Street, Suite 322

Andalusia, AL 36420

(334) 428-1129

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

4 hours ago

Pro-Brett Kavanaugh bus spotted in Alabama

In the battle to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Yellowhammer State is taking center stage as a potential swing state.

Saturday, a red bus featuring the Judicial Crisis Network’s campaign slogan “Another Great Justice” was spotted motoring around Montgomery.

This is a prelude to an eight-state bus tour that officially begins Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. 

The tour is being organized by Concerned Women for America, a Christian women’s organization who have launched “Women for Kavanaugh.” The group’s goal is to encourage female voters to reach out to their senators, voicing support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“Every state is important in this battle, but we will be focusing extra efforts in Iowa, Indiana, West Virginia, North Dakota, Alabama, Missouri, and Montana,” the group explains on their website.

Kavanaugh, who was nominated by President Trump to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, is expected to face a heated confirmation battle, with the hearing likely to occur in September.

Sen. Richard Shelby voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation after meeting with him this past week, but Alabama’s junior senator is still undecided. Sen. Doug Jones explained his decision-making process Friday in an interview on FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile.”

“This is the moment conservative women and evangelical voters have been waiting for and a huge reason why they voted for President Trump,” said Penny Nance, Concerned Women for America’s President, via The Washington Times.

This latest conservative effort to push Sen. Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents supplements the Judicial Crisis Network’s massive ad buy that has been flooding Alabama’s airwaves.

From July 9-23, the group spent over $500,000 on television in Alabama alone, with their total allocated buy in Alabama, West Virginia, North Dakota, and Indiana to exceed over $2 million when all is said and done.

The ad, which can be seen below, is supported by recent polling that showed a majority of Alabamians support Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

 

5 hours ago

Stranded during Haiti protests, Alabama woman would serve island nation again

From July 8-10, Bonnie George saw the Caribbean country of Haiti transform into a cauldron of trouble, as citizens erupted in protest over skyrocketing gasoline prices.

As prices jumped overnight to $5 a liter, some people reacted in frustration. The average Haitian family makes $2 a day. George witnessed the firestorm during a mission trip but says the experience won’t keep her from helping again.

“In this situation, I always knew that God would get me home,” the Springville resident said. “The main mission for me is the children – they so desperately need to see hope in their lives. That’s what we give when we go there. I would go back in a heartbeat.”

George and her son, Jackson Tucker, became onlookers to Haiti’s unrest during a trip with Faith Community Fellowship of Trussville.

On June 30, with 12 fellow church members, George and Tucker arrived at Mission of Hope, an orphanage and school in the village of Titanyen, north of the capital Port-au-Prince. George, who had served on mission trips to Nicaragua, found Haiti beautiful.

The areas surrounding the beaches, heavily frequented by tourists, seemed safe despite Port-au-Prince still being in recovery from the 7.0 earthquake that hit Jan. 12, 2010.

“It’s a different level of poverty that you see,” said George, an Alabama Power customer service representative at the Pell City Office. “You see the differences in the infrastructure, such as the roads, and the power lines. I could tell the electrical system seemed to need improvements, compared to our system here.

“This was my fourth mission trip, but my first trip to Haiti,” said George, who was traveling for the first time without her husband, Gary. The couple have been youth leaders at Faith Community Fellowship for six years. Tucker, too, was “all in” to serve – in June, he turned 17 during a mission trip to El Salvador.

The trip started well. Mission of Hope has a campus with bunkhouses where teams can stay for an extended time. The main common area has a kitchen. The entire area is guarded.

“We were supposed to stay from Saturday, June 30, to Saturday, July 7,” George said. “We worked at a village next door to the mission, and spent the mornings working with children in a sports camp. We gave the message of Jesus Christ each day.

“We’d feed hundreds of kids every day,” she said. “We provided a meal of rice and beans cooked together, with either chicken or a mixture of beef with rice and beans. We painted two houses in the community, and even delivered goats to two families.”

On July 3, George received word that her maternal grandfather, Burnie Higginbotham Sr., had died in Mount Olive. Her grandmother had died in May. Executive Pastor Mike Ennis offered to help George and her son leave early. But George felt that she should stay: She owed it to her grandfather.

“My granddad would have said that he wouldn’t want me to leave for a funeral,” she said.

Within days, violence erupted in Haiti. The ministry team became aware of the protests as looters vandalized and burned shops in the capital. The government warned U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

“First of all, the entire situation was validation that the work these organizations do is needed,” George said. “Secondly, I knew that God is in control. There was truly nothing I could do in this situation, but I had a peace in knowing that God would get me home.

“I could understand, on the one hand, the feelings of the people,” she said. “It is a tremendous financial strain for these people to provide for their families. They are living in poverty. I’ve never walked so blindly in my faith in God as I did those few days. From the Mission of Hope, we could see smoke in the distance. On July 7, we loaded up on the buses at 5 a.m., but the leaders told us not to leave.”

On Monday, July 9, the group finally got on the road to the airport. The ministry team was shaken by the sight of the aftermath of the turmoil: Cinder blocks were stockpiled on the roadsides, later pushed aside to allow traffic to pass. Scores of 18-wheel trucks were abandoned after blocking traffic during the protests.

“Thankfully, we were only 30 minutes outside Port-au-Prince,” George said. “We didn’t get out until Monday evening, and we got home on Tuesday.

“This was a life-altering trip,” said George, who has no regrets about ministering in Haiti. “Understanding the ‘why’ of something happening, it’s easier to accept the conditions. I plan to return to Mission of Hope to work next summer.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Wandering toddler leads police to two dead adults

Authorities in Alabama say a wandering toddler led police to two dead bodies.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams tells AL.com that police responding to a report of a child alone on the street found a toddler wearing bloodstained clothes Thursday.

The child was uninjured and led officers to a home where an adult male and an adult female were found dead.

Williams says the child’s relationship to the adults is currently unknown.

Their deaths have been classified as homicides. Identities have been withheld pending notification of family.

Police are investigating.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

9 hours ago

This is 2018’s last weekend without football

It’s finally here, sports fans: the last weekend without either college football or NFL games until February.

The NFL Preseason kicked off with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, OH, as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Chicago Bears 17-16.

Now, we have one more dormant weekend to get through before Saturday and Sunday games get underway.

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason features two Friday night games, as well as two Saturday games. These warmup games will continue through Thursday, August 30.

With the NFL Regular Season picking up on Thursday, September 6, here are some local games for Alabama football fans:

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Sep. 9 @ 12:00 p.m. CST | Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Sep. 16 @ 12:00 p.m. CST | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
Sunday, Sep. 16 @ 12:00 p.m. CST | Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, Sep. 16 @ 12:00 p.m. CST | Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Alabama’s favorite college teams will kick their respective seasons off before these professional matchups begin. The games begin with Jacksonville State kicking off their season August 25, while West Alabama, UAB and Samford open their seasons on August 30. September 1, fans in Alabama are treated to their first competitive SEC games since Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win their fifth national championship in the last ten years.

The first college games featuring Alabama teams include:

Saturday, August 25:
Jacksonville State vs. North Carolina A&T (Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST

Thursday, August 30:
West Alabama vs. Lenior Rhyne (Tiger Stadium, Livingston, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
Samford vs. Shorter (Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama), 6:30 p.m. CST
UAB vs. Savannah State (Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama), 7:00 p.m. CST

Saturday, September 1:
Auburn vs. Washington (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia), 2:30 p.m. CST
Troy vs. Boise State (Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Alabama), 5:00 p.m. CST
Alabama State vs. Tuskegee (New ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama), 5:00 p.m. CST
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech (Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
Alabama A&M vs. Miles College (Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Alabama), 6:00 p.m. CST
Alabama vs. Louisville (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida), 7:00 p.m. CST
North Alabama at Southern Utah (Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City, Utah), 7:00 p.m. CST

