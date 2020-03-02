Presidential candidates take the stage in 55th anniversary of Selma’s Bloody Sunday

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

SELMA — Several thousand people descended on Selma, Alabama, on Sunday, including all but one of the major Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential election.

Fifty-five years earlier, a group of peaceful protesters marching in support of civil rights for black Americans were beaten by a group of white policemen and recently deputized white townspeople as the protesters tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The reactions elicited by the images broadcast to the nation and world that day, of peaceful young men and women beaten bloody and unconscious by an all-white police force, are widely credited with being a major milestone for the 1960s civil rights movement.

Alabamians head to the polls Tuesday to cast their primary ballots on who should represent the party of their choice in the general election this November.

On the Democratic side, Alabamians will be deciding which presidential candidates will receive a portion of the state’s 55 delegates at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

The candidates in Selma on Sunday were hoping to convince voters they were worthy of some of those delegates. The nature of the event drew hundreds of members from the national media, making Selma a campaign stop that impacted not just Alabama but the entirety of the Super Tuesday election contest.

Organizers have termed the annual remembrance as the “Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee,” and in years past, it has welcomed prominent officials such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2019 and then-President Barack Obama for the 50th anniversary of the march in 2015.

The 2020 version welcomed every competitive candidate for the Democratic nomination except Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Sanders attended the event in 2019. Notably, the Selma Jubilee was the last public event for former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the presidential race only a few hours after the conclusion of the march.

That left former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg as the contenders in Selma on Sunday.

(Henry Thornton/YHN)

Service at Brown Chapel AME

One of the day’s main festivities was an event at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma that was the starting point for the famous Selma to Montgomery marches. The service veered between politics, remembrance of the march and gospel; one speaker noted that the three were forever intertwined.

At one point, the conductors of the service asked those who had marched that fateful day in 1965 to stand while the names of all those there that day were read aloud.

(Henry Thornton/YHN)

“Foot soldiers, this is about you, and keeping your legacy alive,” commented Democratic U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07).

The Brown Chapel service featured remarks from many, including Bloomberg, Biden, Sewell and U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Bloomberg was poorly received in the room.

In several national polls, Bloomberg has been gaining ground in Super Tuesday states after unprecedented spending by the billionaire on every kind of available advertising.

Biden came to Alabama riding a largely positive wave of media coverage. The 77-year-old scored a big victory in South Carolina on Saturday, a state whose Democratic primary electorate is demographically very similar to Alabama’s.

Though Biden has momentum from his South Carolina victory, many political observers note his campaign has still not gotten the reception from the public or at the ballot box that is customary for someone styling themselves as the frontrunner.

In recent weeks, it has been the absent-from-Selma Sanders who used victories in New Hampshire and Nevada to move into frontrunner status for the Democratic nomination.

Biden has previously received the endorsement from and was given a passionate introduction on Sunday by Sewell.

Sewell was greeted with excitement by the crowd.

Sewell is the daughter of the first black woman ever elected to the Selma City Council. She was the first black valedictorian of  Selma High School, before going on to receive degrees from Princeton, Oxford and a law degree from Harvard.

While at Harvard, Sewell befriended the man who would go on to be America’s first black president: Barack Obama. He was her close ally after, in 2010, she became the first black woman Alabama ever elected to Congress.

Sewell spoke on Sunday from the pulpit at Brown Chapel AME, the church where she grew up attending.

She remarked, “Those of us who are blessed to be in positions of power must know that we didn’t get to those positions of power just because we have the right degrees. We got to that position of power because others sacrificed. This is ground zero of that sacrifice.”

At the end of her speech, she lent her credibility and political capital to a former Vice President of the United States, who acknowledged needing her help.

“He has earned the right to be in this pulpit,” Sewell proclaimed before bringing Biden up in front of a crowd that had risen to its feet.

Jones, in comparison to Sewell, received a relatively tepid response from the crowd when he was introduced and approached the pulpit.

Jones has drawn fire in the last year from members of the Alabama Democratic Conference, a group that identifies as the “black caucus” inside the Democratic Party of Alabama.

The senator from Mountain Brook appeared to gain appreciation from the crowd as his speech went on.

“Courage and Selma are synonymous … courage and Selma are hand in hand. You can’t speak of one without the other,” he told the audience.

Jones obliquely criticized his GOP rivals currently competing for the nomination to take him on in November.

After praising the strength displayed by those that overcame racist treatment in Selma in the 1960s, Jones said in what seemed to be an attempt to tie the rhetoric of his opponents to the legacy of the Jim Crow South, “You can still see it in today’s political world … you see people that talk about us versus them. Which one of those do you think you are?”

“Those folks that keep talking about ‘they’re not one of us, you’re not one of us.’ Folks, you know those dog-whistle politics,” he warned the audience.

Jones received what was perhaps his biggest response from those assembled when he brought up increasing access to higher education for Alabama’s impoverished communities.

“One of the things I’m proudest of is sponsoring the bill that got permanent funding for HBCUs,” he said to loud applause.

Later former VP Biden and the event’s official honoree, Stacy Abrams, received warm receptions for their time in the pulpit.

Abrams is the former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives who earned plaudits from Democrats across America for the unsuccessful campaign she ran to be Governor of Georgia in 2018.

Both Biden and Abrams gave significant time in their remarks to what they see as voter oppression tactics employed by GOP elected officials at the state level.

The march

After the service at Brown Chapel, the audience joined the thousands of people outside for a reenactment of the march from the church to the other side of the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

There was an enormous crush of citizens and media surrounding the presidential candidates.

(Henry Thornton/YHN)

The candidates, except for Biden who left after the Brown Chapel service, all made the over one-mile walk.

One of the leaders of the original march on Bloody Sunday in 1965 was a promising young student organizer named John Lewis.

Now, U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who has been a member of the House since 1987, made a surprise appearance at the Selma Jubilee on Sunday.

Lewis, 80, recently revealed to the public that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Some on both sides of the aisle call him the “conscience of Congress.”

Lewis was ferried by car to the middle of the bridge where he had been beaten in the head to the point of concussion 55 years earlier.

Rep. Lewis, center, in a maroon sweater. (Henry Thornton/YHN)

He told an adoring crowd that “55 years ago a few of God’s children attempted to march from Brown Chapel AME church across this bridge.”

He continued, “We were beaten. We were tear-gassed. I thought I was going to die on this bridge. But somehow and someway God almighty helped me.”

After the march concluded, and the presidential candidates were whisked away by waiting drivers, Yellowhammer News approached two young men who participated on Sunday.

Tevante Harris and Troy Brown are both drum majors at Talladega College. They are also both members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, the first greek letter organization in America created for and by black men.

Brown told Yellowhammer he had been feeling the weight of history throughout the day.

“A lot of lives were lost for certain rights we have today,” he remarked.

Harris told Yellowhammer, “For me, to actually be on the bridge that he actually walked across with people. It actually means a lot. This bridge is a part of history.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness

Iron Tribe started in a Homewood garage because some friends wanted to improve their fitness – together. A decade later, Iron Tribe has grown to 30 locations in 11 states, including eight gyms in Alabama.

The mission remains the same: create fitness communities that change lives.

No matter your age or fitness level, find your Tribe and get in the best shape of your life.

Alabama hospital to close; 17th to shut down in 10 years

CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) — Pickens County Medical Center, located in rural West Alabama near the Mississippi line, will become the latest state hospital to shut down when it closes for good on Friday, news outlets reported.

The Pickens County Health Care Authority announced the shutdown in a news release that said the hospital’s finances were no longer sustainable. It cited too few patients, reduced federal funding and large numbers of uninsured patients.

The shutdown of the hospital, which opened in 1979, will be a twofold blow since residents will lose both their closest option for health care and jobs. About 200 people work at the hospital, making it one of Pickens County’s largest employers, according to its website.

The shutdown is only the latest in a wave of hospital closings nationwide. The Alabama Hospital Association said 17 privately run hospitals have closed in the state over the last decade, and only one of those reopened.

Carrollton is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Birmingham. The city of roughly 1,000 people is about halfway between Tuscaloosa and Columbus, Mississippi, which both have hospitals. Pickens County has a population of about 20,200.

(Associated Press, copyright 2020)

What to look for in Alabama’s 2020 primary on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY — Alabama will hold its primary elections on Tuesday, March 3.

While some of the races have been much publicized, with certain candidates bombarding the airwaves for months, others have flown under the radar.

Before Alabamians head to the polls, they can check their polling place here, view information on Alabama’s voter ID law here and view the full 2020 voter guide from the Secretary of State’s Office here.

Here are the major statewide races on the Democratic and Republican ballots:

Republican ballot

President of the United States

President Donald Trump only faces token opposition in former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld in Alabama’s 2020 primary.

U.S. Senator

The GOP primary for the U.S. Senate has gotten the most attention this statewide cycle thus far. The competitive field includes former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne are battling for two spots in a runoff. Turnout will be a major factor, as always, in determining who is on the outside looking in. Rain in certain parts of the state on Tuesday could play a part in this equation.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s First Congressional District

The Republican race in AL-01 is led by Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile). All three are very much in contention to make an almost-certain runoff, and a key in this primary could be the relative turnout in Baldwin County.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Second Congressional District

Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman is very likely to get the most votes in the primary but will not reach the majority threshold required to avoid a runoff. Two big questions remain unanswered:

How much will Coleman lead by? He could garner around 40%, but with the amount of negative advertising and free media thrown his way, that percentage might dip down well into the 30s. His lead in the primary will have a large effect on the runoff’s competitiveness.

Who will be the other candidate in the runoff? The race for second place in the primary field is wide open between Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise). Respective recent polls have shown each of the three in second, with the trio within the margin of error of each other. At the end of the day, this is a total tossup and will likely be determined by late deciding voters. It will be interesting to see how many votes Terri Hasdorff gets; she has managed to gain a few percentage points in recent weeks, even with having no realistic shot of winning the race. Hasdorff’s vote share could very well take away enough votes elsewhere to impact who makes the runoff.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Third Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) is running unopposed.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04), the dean of the state’s House delegation, is running unopposed.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) faces a primary challenge from retired U.S. Navy Commander Chris Lewis. Brooks has been endorsed by the likes of President Donald Trump, while Lewis has the support of the Alabama Farmers Federation, Dynetics and Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia). Polling has shown Brooks with a large lead.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District

Incumbent Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) is running unopposed.

President of the Alabama Public Service Commission

Popular PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh faces a primary challenge from a candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the PSC in 2018, Robin Litaker. Litaker has taken money from traditionally Democratic, pro-environmentalist donors. She is viewed by keen political observers as a plant for out-of-state special interest groups who have tried to kill Alabama’s coal industry in favor of Obama-era energy policies. Cavanaugh is an official honorary chair for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and has been credited with cutting waste at the PSC and championing pro-jobs policies.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, Place 1

Incumbent Justice Greg Shaw faces a tough challenge from State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster). Ward is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a well-respected leader of criminal justice reform in the state. Shaw has the endorsement of the Business Council of Alabama’s ProgressPAC.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, Place 2

Incumbent Justice Brad Mendheim is running unopposed.

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 1

Incumbent Judge Bill Thompson is running unopposed.

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2

State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) is the frontrunner in this open race over former Jefferson County District Court Judge Phillip Bahakel. Fridy has become known as a stalwart advocate for individual liberties and an expert on constitutional law during his time in the legislature.

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1

Incumbent Presiding Judge Mary Windom faces a token challenge from Melvin Hasting. Windom is widely respected as one of Alabama’s top conservative jurists, interpreting the law as written rather than legislating from the bench.

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2

This race is a tossup between incumbent Judge Beth Kellum, former Jefferson County District Judge Jill Ganus and former Lauderdale County Commissioner William Smith. This contest will likely go to a runoff.

RNC delegates, State Board of Education

In addition to the aforementioned races, Republican voters will decide from candidates vying to be delegates supporting President Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The most interesting one to watch is a battle between Governor Kay Ivey and State Auditor Jim Zeigler.

Further, there are four uncontested State Board of Education GOP primaries. However, those places could be moot if the referendum on statewide Amendment One is successful. There is only one statewide amendment on the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

This is the most interesting race on the Democratic side of the equation in Alabama’s March 3 primary.

This will be the first date that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has been on a state’s ballot; he has spent an incredible amount of money advertising in Alabama and has the important endorsement of the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC), as well as Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro).

However, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are also expected to compete for the top spot in Alabama’s primary. Biden has the support of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, among several other influential elected leaders.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) are still in the race and on the ballot.

The likes of U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), billionaire Tom Steyer, businessman Andrew Yang, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro are all on the ballot but have dropped out of the race.

If Bloomberg and Biden split the vote of black Alabamians and moderate suburban Democrats, it could open the door for Sanders to be competitive.

U.S. Senator

Incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) is running unopposed.

Both statewide ballots

Amendment One is the only statewide amendment and can be found on both ballots for a referendum. Governor Kay Ivey has been spearheading the support for this amendment, although it is a bipartisan initiative — as evidenced when the measure passed both chambers of the state legislature. Read more about the amendment here.

County-by-county primary sample ballots can be viewed for both parties here.

Runoffs will be held on March 31 as needed.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Police investigate after slurs painted in Alabama park

LINCOLN, Ala. (AP) — Police are investigating after someone painted racial slurs on a park building in central Alabama and claimed a county commissioner said it.

Lincoln police on Friday asked people with information about what happened at Richard George’s Ball Park to contact them.

George, an African-American man who owns the private park that he lets the community use, says the message in bright red paint appeared before dawn Friday on a building at the baseball field.

Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford’s name was added to the bottom of the message, attributing the quote to him. Swinford, who is white, denies saying what was painted.

“This is somebody that’s angry. Angry at me, and if they have something to say to me, come tell me. Don’t be a coward. Come look me in the eye and tell me what the problem is,” Swinford told WIAT-TV.

Swinford and George say they’ve been friends for almost 15 years.

The graffiti was painted over on Friday.

(Associated Press, copyright 2020)

Alabama’s red snapper season to open May 22; Fishing allowed on Mondays for first time

Alabamians angling to catch some red snapper can begin baiting their hooks on May 22 this year, per an announcement from the Alabama Department of Conservation on Monday.

According to the Department, the season will consist of all the four day weekends, Friday through Monday, between May 22 and July 19.

The addition of Mondays to the season is new for 2020. Commissioner Chris Blankenship of the Dept. of Conservation said his team added Monday due to “many requests from anglers who wanted more weekday access.”

Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) called the addition of Mondays “Great News” in a tweet. He added the new law will be “allowing fishermen more time on the water.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) praised the decision in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

“Today’s announced 35-day season represents a further step towards building a healthy fishery while allowing our fishermen access to this valuable resource,” said Byrne. “It is rewarding for all of us who fought for state control of our snapper fishery to see another full, flexible state-managed season, and I will keep fighting to protect and continue our progress.”

The season dates announced Monday do not apply to commercial fishermen who get their licenses from the federal government.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources asked anyone planning to go snapper fishing to consider the following reminders:

  • Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
  • The daily bag limit is two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.
  • Anglers over the age of 16 must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license (resident or nonresident, annual or trip), or any Alabama resident angler 65 or older or lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration. The saltwater angler registration is free and available at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/saltwater-angler-registration.
  • All anglers; including residents and non-residents 16 years of age and older, including lifetime license holders, disability license holders and those 65 and older, must have a Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement to fish for or possess any reef fish. The Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement can be purchased online at www.outdooralabama.com/license-information.
  • Each vessel landing red snapper is required by law to complete one landing report per vessel trip of their harvested red snapper through Snapper Check prior to removing the fish from the boat or the boat with the fish being removed from the water. All red snapper landed in Alabama are required to be reported regardless of the jurisdiction in which they were caught.
  • Anglers under the age of 16 are not required to be licensed or have saltwater angler registration, but their catch must be included in the landing report.
  • A landing report may be submitted through Snapper Check in the Outdoor AL mobile app, which is available from the Apple and Android stores or online at www.outdooralabama.com. If you have previously downloaded the Pocket Ranger version of the mobile app, please uninstall it and download the current Outdoor AL app. Paper landing reports and drop boxes are also available at select coastal public boat ramps.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

