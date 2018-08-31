Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

President of the Universal Society of Hinduism calls for Alabama to end ‘highly insensitive’ yoga ban 5 hours ago / News
Trump, supporters set expectations too high for Jeff Sessions as AG 6 hours ago / Opinion
Lohr North America bringing plant, 140 jobs to Alabama 7 hours ago / News
Protesters demand Arab City Schools reinstate fight song — ‘Put prayer and Dixie back in the game’ 7 hours ago / News
Save the date: Oct. 25, 2018 Yellowhammer Power of Service reception 7 hours ago / News
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin under fire for ‘sanctuary city’ remarks — ‘Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the laws?’ 8 hours ago / News
Governor Ivey highlights Alabama ranking among top states for manufacturing 9 hours ago / News
Three Alabama men arrested for stealing vases from cemeteries 9 hours ago / News
United Airlines adds flights to ‘top college football markets’ 10 hours ago / News
Police storm Alabama Democratic state representative’s home in overnight raid 10 hours ago / News
Three people accused of running Alabama pill mill 11 hours ago / News
Alabama Democratic infighting continues as Election Day draws nearer 12 hours ago / News
‘Jefferson County is leading the nation in school safety’: Sheriff Mike Hale unveils new school safety plan 13 hours ago / News
State senator invites In-N-Out to come to Alabama after liberals boycott California burger chain for GOP donation 13 hours ago / News
7 Things: Europe and Canada blink on trade, Alabama TV station spreading fake news is confirmed, AG Jeff Sessions is safe and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Americans for Prosperity: ‘Doug Jones is putting politics ahead of his country’ 15 hours ago / News
Politico relied on ‘anonymous sources’ to say Trump criticized Sessions’ accent and Alabama education 1 day ago / News
ICE locks up ‘approximately 30’ illegal immigrants in northern Alabama 1 day ago / News
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 1 day ago / Sports
Audio shows Mobile’s NBC 15 misled public about Kay Ivey — Alabama’s scumbag political class tried to weaponize it 1 day ago / Opinion
5 hours ago

President of the Universal Society of Hinduism calls for Alabama to end ‘highly insensitive’ yoga ban

In response to yoga being banned from school activities in Alabama because it was deemed “inappropriate,” the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism is calling on the state to end its almost 25-year ban on yoga in public schools.

Rajan Zed, Hindu statesman and Indian American from Nevada, insists that the ban on yoga is “doing a disservice” to the students of Alabama.

“Yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all,” said Zed.

Zed also noted that it was “highly insensitive” to list yoga at the top of the list for inappropriate activities.

In 2006, then-State Superintendent Joe Morton warned that teaching yoga could be a violation of Alabama Code.

The 2006 letter said that yoga should “not to be offered during regular school hours or after school hours to public school students on a public school campus in Alabama.”

The 1993 ban prohibits instructors from using “any techniques that involve the induction of hypnotic states, guided imagery, meditation or yoga.”Current State School Superintendent Eric Mackey has said that the document is outdated and that it would not be enforced as long as he held office.

This is not the first time Rajan Zed has spoken out against Alabama’s prohibition against yoga in public schools. In 2016, Zed and other Hindus praised Cullman City Schools after they introduced yoga to their students.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

6 hours ago

Trump, supporters set expectations too high for Jeff Sessions as AG

Back in 2016, the idea of someone like Jeff Sessions at the helm of the Justice Department was enough to make any Republican giddy.

As someone who is arguably of this modern incarnation of American populism that led to the presidency of Donald Trump, Sessions was a favorite of many conservatives.

Sure, he had some detractors in Republican circles. But he was a favorite among Alabamians because he was fighting the good fight on immigration, welfare and other favorite causes of the GOP.

When he became the first significant Republican officeholder to endorse Trump just days before the Alabama GOP presidential primary in Madison, it solidified Sessions as not just a favorite of Alabama Republicans, but Republicans all over the country that backed Trump’s eventual presidential nomination.

631
Keep reading 631 WORDS

Then the unlikely happened: Not only did Trump win the Republican nod, he defeated Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. Even more unimaginable was the idea that Sessions would be elevated to one of the highest-ranking cabinet posts in the administration.

Now instead of being a thought leader, he could actually implement some of these ideas. He could crack down on illegal immigration. He could clean up the so-called deep state elements within the Department of Justice and be a force for good.

It would be a new era in American government.

Maybe that was a little ambitious. Obviously, Sessions marginalized himself by almost immediately recusing himself from the Department of Justice’s probe into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

However, given how he handled himself in the U.S. Senate, was there any reason to think he would deviate from that demeanor?

Sessions was never a rabble rouser in the Senate. He avoided using the tactics of Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, who staged filibuster-like oratories at times in the Senate to advance their pet causes.

Sessions always played by the rules. He would launch into stem-winder speeches on the floor of the Senate at times, but it was always by the rules and less about commandeering attention from the media.

Perhaps the biggest tell of what was in store for Sessions as attorney general came after the 2014 midterm elections. Republicans regained control of the Senate and, given Sessions’ role as the ranking member on the Senate Budget Committee, he was thought to be a given for the chairmanship.

As it turned out, that wasn’t to be. As goes the often confusing rules of the U.S. Senate, Sessions ceded the chairmanship to Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wisc.).

Sessions could have (and probably should have) made a stink of being passed over. Alabama was in a position to have both of its U.S. Senators be chairmen of two important committees – Richard Shelby as the Senate Banking Committee chair and Sessions as Budget.

Sessions was instead given the consolation prize of being the chairman of some irrelevant subcommittee on immigration.

Given the way he handled that situation, and seeming to be content with mid-to-backbencher status – was there any reason to believe he would have been more of an aggressive figure as attorney general?

Trump and his supporters probably should have set expectations on Sessions’ track record outside the U.S. Senate, primarily as Alabama Attorney General and as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

His time as Alabama’s attorney general was short-lived, but seemed to avoid many pitfalls that have plagued many of his successors in that role.

As a U.S. Attorney, he was aggressive in cracking down on voter fraud in Alabama. He also put a stop to the ongoing of corruption that plagued Mobile’s city government under Gary Greenough in the 1980s.

He was a solid prosecutor, not too flashy.

However, to make it in the Trump administration, there has to be an element of style beyond the substance. Sessions needed to make a splash as attorney general that just wasn’t in his character. And for that reason, Sessions failed to live up to expectations.

All that being said, friction between a sitting U.S. president and his attorney general is nothing new. Clinton had his issues with Clinton Attorney General Janet Reno and the Whitewater probe. Many in the Bush administration had their problems with Bush Attorney General John Ashcroft and the infamous torture memos.

Rarely do we have situations like the Obama administration had with Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch where the attorney generals don’t have public disagreements with the sitting president.

Given the what we had known about Trump and all of his pre-presidency antics, what were we to expect with Jeff Sessions? Probably what we have now, but most us didn’t see it coming.

Show less
7 hours ago

Lohr North America bringing plant, 140 jobs to Alabama

A vehicle transportation company is bringing its business to Alabama and with it, 140 jobs.

AL.com reports Lohr North America is converting a building in Lincoln’s 160-acre (64-hectare) industrial park into a plant where it plans to employ about 140 people.

71
Keep reading 71 WORDS

Salary details were not immediately available.

Mayor Lew Watson says he expects the plant to be up and running in about six to eight months.

Earlier this week, Lincoln’s City Council approved a slate of tax abatements for the company, based in France.

Watson says the plant will manufacture car carriers.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
7 hours ago

Protesters demand Arab City Schools reinstate fight song — ‘Put prayer and Dixie back in the game’

Two weeks after John Mullins, superintendent of schools in the rural Alabama city of Arab, announced his decision to quit playing the song “Dixie” at football games, approximately sixty people showed up at the local board of education meeting Thursday night to strongly protest the change.

Per ABC 31, Mullins is standing by his controversial decision even after the crowd at the meeting showed they want the fight song reinstated. The superintendent and Arab City Schools attorney Clint Maze also shot down residents who were urging the board to allow prayer at school and at games.

One protester brought a sign declaring, “Put prayer and Dixie back in the game!”

266
Keep reading 266 WORDS

The superintendent is not surprised by the unpopularity of his “Dixie” decision, but is standing behind it because of the connotations associated with the now-banned song.

“It is a song that unfortunately has been tied to people and events that are divisive,” Mullins said.

Yet, even one Arab High School teacher publicly disagreed with the superintendent.

“I truly believe the vast majority of people in this community love ‘Dixie’ for the right reasons, as a school tradition and anthem of Southern heritage,” teacher Russ Williams explained, per WHNT.

Mullins claimed that the number of people trying to get the board of education, and him personally, to change their minds about the song does not matter.

“Our plans are to move forward. Our plans are to let our students at Arab High School select from a variety of songs, possibly even us compose a song,” Mullins outlined.

The protesters were organized by Arab resident Stacy Lee George, who announced a run for governor as a Republican last year but dropped out to endorse incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey.

George explained that “plan b” is now to petition the Arab City Council – which appoints the board of education members – to appoint members who will reinstate the song.

George warned if they do not, “[W]e will just defeat everybody that stands against us on this issue.”

He is prepared to register people to vote and mobilize them around the issue.

“I will not back down. I will not go away,” George concluded.

ABC 31 reported that this story is “far from over.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Save the date: Oct. 25, 2018 Yellowhammer Power of Service reception

Yellowhammer Multimedia announced today that the 4th annual Power of Service reception will take place Thursday, October 25th at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

For the last seven years, Yellowhammer has released an annual list of the most powerful and influential people in Alabama business and politics. The 2018 list will be released October 1, and the Power of Service event will celebrate these individuals who leverage their power and influence to better the Yellowhammer state.

In previous years, the event has attracted a who’s who of Alabama political and business leaders, including the governor, lt. governor, speaker of the house, pro tem of the Senate, numerous members of Congress, dozens of state legislators and many of the state’s top executives, lobbyists, opinion leaders and political activists.

Ticket sales will begin today. Stay tuned to Yellowhammer News for event details and mark your calendar now to ensure you do not miss this exciting event.

1

Show less
8 hours ago

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin under fire for ‘sanctuary city’ remarks — ‘Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the laws?’

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin is drawing heavy criticism after Yellowhammer News reported on his interview with NPR’s “Code Switch” from last week, in which Woodfin said that becoming a sanctuary city would not be going far enough and instead declared Birmingham a “welcoming city.”

Woodfin is under fire from outraged Alabamians on social media and talk radio, and Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan made her thoughts clear on Twitter.

“[T]he Bham mayor condoning the breaking of our laws and demanding our law enforcement to do the same. Didn’t he pledge an oath to uphold the LAWS?” Lathan said.

491
Keep reading 491 WORDS


In another tweet, Lathan told Yellowhammer Radio’s Ford Brown, “Apparently [Woodfin] wants to see government break our laws. That will make for an interesting city brochure.”

The city council unanimously approved a resolution designating Birmingham a sanctuary city in January 2017, however, nothing binding has ever been put in place.

Last week, Woodfin made it clear that the city will go beyond the bounds of what it means to be a sanctuary city, per Alabama Today.

“We’re not going to use our police to do anything around what I call rounding up people,” Woodfin told NPR.

He continued, “We just don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in that as mayor. I’ve had a clear, direct conversation with my police chief. I’ve had a clear and direct conversation with my chief of our city jail. We’re not in that business.”

Woodfin then said Birmingham police would never ask for someone’s immigration status.

The mayor also explained that he is past the decision-making part of the process and that Birmingham is a “welcoming city.”

“I believe in welcoming cities,” Woodfin outlined. “That is something that we are past exploring. That is something we’re going to actually do.”

Woodfin said that he considered declaring Birmingham a sanctuary city, but decided to go even further after researching the issue.

“They put a paper in my hand and said, sign it,” he said, talking about the sanctuary city paperwork. “That’s not how I necessarily govern. I read it. I turned it over to my legal department.”

“But I also turned over to my legal department welcoming cities. And when we look at both of those, I think not only protecting our immigrant community but making sure we do things beyond ICE is important,” Woodfin advised.

He spoke about the difference between “sanctuary” and “welcoming” cities.

“I think sanctuary city is narrowly tailored and isolated towards don’t have your police enforce certain things of rounding up and hurting people, which I agree with. We’re not going to do that.”

Woodfin continued, “But welcoming cities is more broad about, how do we help our immigrant community? And as I go to Birmingham city schools, I can tell you our immigrant community continues to grow. So it’s – for me it has a broader positive impact, whereas sanctuary – it’s don’t do this. Welcoming is … what we’re going to do.”

When pressed, Woodfin confirmed Birmingham will not cooperate with ICE.

An illegal alien attempted to kidnap multiple Alabamians last week, and Jasper law enforcement needed ICE’s assistance to properly identify the suspect.

ICE also arrested “approximately 30” illegal immigrants across northern Alabama this week alone.

 

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less