Powerful Alabama-based legislative tracking platform, Dragonfly, offers digital workspaces for governmental affairs staffers in the Yellowhammer State

With the 2019 Alabama legislative session set to begin on March 5th you can be sure governmental affairs staffers and consultants across the state are rushing to prepare for a busy season. Fortunately for these politicos, Dragonfly, an innovative and affordable legislative tracking platform, is prepared up to make life in the state house a breeze.

Dragonfly is the digital component of BillStatus, the legislative tracking service established in Alabama in the mid-’90s. Initially known as the Alabama Legislative Reading and Research Service, the software was created as a response to the need for organized information coming from the Alabama Legislature.

With Dragonfly you can quickly and easily produce detailed custom reports and critical legislative updates for your stakeholders. Whether you need a play-by-play of the action as it unfolds on the floor or a 10,000-foot view of politics in Montgomery, this platform will keep you informed with constant alerts and notifications.

According to Dragonfly owner Stephen Morris, the platform is best described as a “one-stop shop” for all legislative tracking and research needs.

Clients can immediately access all the information needed from the platform’s dashboard. In addition to receiving information, Dragonfly allows clients to save time and energy by enabling them to email custom reports to stakeholders directly from the platform.

Say goodbye to missing important votes, hearings and committee meetings with the powerful digital platform available right at your fingertips. All the information you need can be accessed on a mobile device, freeing you to travel freely without the extra weight of a laptop.

For anyone working in a group, Dragonfly’s Team Workspace feature takes the stress out of coordinating with your team. Bill amendments and daily to-dos can be seamlessly shared with your colleagues.

“No matter what the person’s role, every tool is there – track bills, create and email reports and bills, notifications, it’s all there,” Morris said.

With 25 years’ experience in Alabama legislative tracking as BillStatus, Dragonfly’s staff knows exactly what you need, when you need it. Whether it’s a special-order calendar, a bill’s status, committee schedules, or automatic reporting, Dragonfly will keep you up-to-date, all in one powerful platform.

Find out how Dragonfly can simplify your legislative life and take the platform for a test drive at www.billstatus.com/tracking.

Have questions? Email (trackbills@billstatus.com) Dragonfly or call and speak to a member of their staff at 844-50-TRACK.

28 mins ago

Man charged in Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter's murder

A suspect was arrested and charged Thursday in the January shooting death of Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Wytasha Carter.

Jeremy Owens, 31, is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted murder.

He has been under guard while receiving medical treatment since the shooting. He was taken into custody at Spain Rehabilitation Center Thursday morning, with officers using Carter’s handcuffs to take the alleged murderer to Jefferson County Jail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Fairfield mayor removed from office by city council

A Birmingham-area mayor has been removed from office for failing to attend city meetings.

AL.com reports that members of the Fairfield City Council voted to remove Ed May II as mayor.

City Council President Eddie Penny says the vote follows a law that says a mayor can be removed if absent from council meetings for 90 days.

Penny says May has missed at least 135 days.

May posted a video on Facebook claiming opponents have been conspiring to remove him from office. He says the decision will wind up in court.

May was elected mayor in 2016.

The council voted last year to hire a manager to run the financially plagued city of about 10,600 people.

May vetoed the decision, but council members did not recognize his decision.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers on 2016 election: 'Undisputed' that no evidence exists of tampering, hacking election machines that would have changed votes

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) explained what has inspired the House Democrats’ push for HR1, a bill that he described as a Democrat “wish list” on voting so that “Republicans can’t win.”

Rogers is the ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, which held hearings this week on the legislation and included testimony from Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

According to Rogers, much of what Democrats are doing regarding H.R. 1 comes out of the 2016 election defeat of Hillary Clinton. However, Rogers contended as far as the actual elections are concerned, so-called Russian hacking did not result in a single vote being altered after it was cast.

“That’s exactly what started Democrats talking about it,” Rogers said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “They’re still in denial that Donald Trump won the election and they’re pushing this theory, ‘but for Russian interference, he could not have won.’ But the fact is, and that is undisputed testimony in our hearing today, both the [Department of Justice], … and [Department of Homeland Security], I think, have studied the election systems in the 2016 and 2018 election, and there is zero evidence of any tampering with or hacking into the election machines that would change a single vote.”

“What there is evidence of, and it is undisputed, is evidence that Russia placed ads on social media – about $20 million – trying to spread disinformation,” he said. “But as I made the point in today’s hearing, there’s nothing new about that. Russia has been meddling disinformation in our elections for decades. They’ve been doing it all over the world, whether you’re in the Middle East or Western Europe or Eastern Europe. They’re very aggressive in Eastern Europe in spreading disinformation. There’s nothing new about that, and I expect that’s going to continue.”

The Calhoun County Republican argued for vigilance regarding entities hostile to the United States infiltrating social media platforms to influence election outcomes, in addition to guaranteeing the “mechanics of voting” are protected.

“What we have to make sure of is when there is disinformation being spread on social media that we pointed out it being what it is – we’re getting help from the social media platforms to do that – after 2016, but we’ve still got work to do on that front,” Rogers outlined. “We have to make sure when it comes to actually the mechanics of voting that there is no doubt when those elections take place, the accuracy of the count is confirmed as being valid.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 Things: Trump hasn't seen the deal and is looking for 'land mines,' Manafort is screwed, Merrill talks voting issues and more …

7. Birmingham’s mayor wants to name a municipal facility after a convicted felon who used his office to enrich himself

— Mayor Randall Woodfin wants to honor the late Larry Langford by naming the CrossPlex after the corrupt politicians because “it’s fitting for all the work he did.” The pious government watchdog at AL.com who excoriated Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (R) for a completely legal event at Topgolf in Birmingham and convicted former Speaker Mike Hubbard for his legal issues, is fine with a guy who received guilty convictions on 60 of 101 corruption charges being lauded.

6. You may hear that your taxes are going up — it’s not true; 69 percent of Americans are optimistic about their economic future

— There is a disingenuous storyline, that even the IRS has debunked, that tells people their taxes are going to go up because of the Trump tax cut. Even with that silly narrative floating around, Gallup found that over two-thirds of Americans expect their financial outlook to improve this year. That is a 16-year high.

5. The media was totally wrong when they relentlessly smeared the Covington Catholic school kids

— When the video of a confrontation between a “Native American elder” and some MAGA hat-wearing Catholic school kids went viral, they were vilified by the media, liberal celebrities and their own church. As usual, this narrative has been busted. An investigation found “no evidence of offensive statements by the kids, no evidence that of a ‘Build the Wall’ chant and the elder in the middle of this lied about his military service, his actions that day and refused to participate with the investigation into this incident.”

4. Alabama legislator continue to demand failing school districts be able to hold students hostage

— State Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham) has brought back a bill that would make it harder for smaller communities to break away from failing school district to start their own. This is just another effort by Democrats in Alabama to control students and keep them in failing situations for the benefit of the failing status quo.

3. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill testified on voting issues to a Congressional committee

— Secretary Merrill told the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee that there are a lot of problems with a proposed “vote by mail” legislation being pushed by Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham). He specifically mentioned problems with holding people accountable for voter fraud, usually done by mail, saying, “[W]e have a number of prosecutors in our state that are not really interested in advancing investigations into voter fraud because they think the penalties are too stiff.” Merill also told the hearing that he doesn’t believe we need a national standard for voting, which is something that could be gaining steam for fear of irregularities and foreign bad actors.

2. A judge has now voided a plea deal from former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort

— After cold water was thrown onto the collusion narrative over the last few days, news that Manafort has had his plea deal voided for “intentionally” lying tossed fuel on the fire for the advocates of that storyline. The issue he lied about includes “$125,000 he received for the legal bills, about another unnamed Justice Department criminal investigation and about his interactions with his longtime Russian associate Konstantin Kilimnik while he was campaign chairman and later,” according to CNN.

1. President Donald Trump has still not officially agreed to sign on to the deal to avoid a shutdown he praised “hard working” U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for putting together

— All signs point to the president signing the compromise deal, but the White House still hasn’t said he will sign it. The bill has the support of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), but there are many members raising concerns about the deal. The White House had not seen the deal as of last night, and Trump said, “[W]e’ll be looking for “land mines.” Soldiers are heading to the border as part of a plan to send 3,750 troops to do surveillance and build wire barriers.

Roby: 'I call born-alive abortion what it is: Infanticide'

Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) Thursday spoke on the House floor to voice her staunch opposition to the recent pro-abortion efforts in New York and Virginia and to express her unwavering support for the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” a bill she is cosponsoring to protect infants who are born alive during failed abortion procedures.

Roby emphasized that she was stunned to hear boisterous cheering upon the New York state legislature’s passage of a bill that would significantly loosen restrictions on late-term abortions. She also forcefully denounced the comments recently made by Virginia’s Democrat governor, calling them a “horrific defense of born-alive abortions.”

“I call ‘born-alive abortion’ what it is: Infanticide. No matter how our stances on abortion might vary, I hope we can all agree that if an abortion fails and a child is born alive, the child must be given the same medical care that any other living, breathing infant would otherwise be given,” Roby said in a statement.

She added, “I cannot express how strongly I support the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill I cosponsor that would protect babies who are born alive during botched abortion procedures. I cannot fathom how any person would oppose it, but every single member of Congress should be forced to vote either for or against infanticide. The American people deserve to know where each of us stands on this humanitarian issue.”

The full text of Roby’s remarks, as prepared, follows:

Good evening. I’d first like to thank you, Congresswoman Walorski, for leading this Special-Order tonight. This topic is critically important, especially in light of the heartbreaking news that has come out of New York and Virginia in recent weeks.

Truly, I was stunned to hear the boisterous cheering upon the New York state legislature’s passage of a bill that would significantly loosen restrictions on late-term abortions.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, the Democratic Governor recently threw his support behind similar legislation and made comments that served as a horrific defense of born-alive abortions. For the purpose of tonight’s discussion, I’ll call “born-alive abortion” what it is: Infanticide.

Here in Congress, part of our job is to debate the issues. Our dialogue surrounding legislation is a critically important component of the democratic process in this country. Still, no matter how our stances on abortion might vary, I hope we can all agree that if an abortion fails and a child is born alive, the child must be given the same medical care that any other living, breathing infant would otherwise be given.

I want to take this opportunity to reassure the people I represent in Alabama that I remain unapologetically pro-life. I believe life begins at conception and am opposed to abortion at any stage. I understand that not everyone shares my views, but still, I am severely disturbed that this country now requires written legal provisions to protect living babies.

But sadly, in the aftermath of the news coming out of New York and Virginia, it is clear that this step is immediately necessary.

That’s why I am proud that House Republicans have wasted no time in acting. I especially appreciate my colleagues Mr. Scalise and Mrs. Wagner who have been working tirelessly to force a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill I cosponsor that would protect babies who are born alive during botched abortion procedures.

I cannot express how strongly I support this measure, and I cannot fathom how any person would oppose it. Every single member of Congress should be forced to vote either for or against infanticide. The American people deserve to know where each of us stands on this humanitarian issue.

Thank you.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

