Congress considering three bills bad for Alabama small businesses

Sometimes, Congress comes up with a bill that would be bad news for Alabama’s small businesses. This time, though, it’s come up with three competing bills, each even worse than the other.

In the House, we have the Corporate Transparency Act of 2019. In the Senate, there’s the ILLICIT CASH Act and the TITLE Act.

Whatever it’s called, it’s overreaching legislation that would make it even harder and more expensive for people to operate a small business.

Supporters of the bills say they’re merely trying to crack down money launderers and other crooks trying to hide behind small businesses. However, the measures would impose costly and burdensome new mandates that would distract employers from running their businesses. They would pose a severe invasion of innocent people’s privacy.

The common thread running through all of the bills is a provision that would require owners to file periodic reports with the government. The reports would include personal information on everyone with an ownership stake in the business. The Corporate Transparency Act in the House and the ILLICIT CASH Act in the Senate define that as owning at least a 25 percent stake in the business or receiving “substantial economic benefits” from its assets. The TITLE Act’s definition is even broader.

These filing requirements would hurt every business, regardless of size, but they would be especially destructive to small businesses.

Big corporations have teams of lawyers and compliance officers to keep up with the latest government mandates and ensure their employers are following the rules, but small businesses don’t.

The vast majority of NFIB’s small business members in Alabama has fewer than 10 employees. Over half fewer than five.

At a small business, the person in charge of compliance, of keeping track of the government’s latest mandates and filling out the paperwork is usually the same person who turns the lights on in the morning, locks up at night, and signs the checks – the owner. And if the owner makes a mistake and doesn’t comply, she could be fined or even sent to prison.

Under the House bill, owners who fail to provide the information could be sentenced to three years in prison and fined $10,000. Under the ILLICIT CASH Act, it’s four years and a $10,000 fine. Under the TITLE Act, it would be three years and a $1 million fine.

Paperwork is already a problem for Alabama’s small businesses.

According to the latest NFIB Small Business Problems and Priorities survey, federal paperwork ranks 12th out of 75 potential problems facing small businesses. If any of these bills become law, they would make federal paperwork an even greater distraction for entrepreneurs. It would divert even more time and resources from running and growing the business.

Just as troubling is the potential for a massive breach of people’s privacy.

These bills require the government to keep the beneficial ownership information for the life of the business plus five years. They also grant broad access to federal, state, local, or tribal government agencies through a simple request without the need for a subpoena or warrant. That’s bad enough, but there’s also the possibility that the information could be leaked or hacked.

Our members understand the need to stop criminals from exploiting small businesses for illegal gain. However, this legislation places an unfair burden on law-abiding entrepreneurs and makes it even harder for them to grow their businesses and create new jobs.

That’s why NFIB is urging Alabama’s congressional delegation to reject the Corporate Transparency Act, the TITLE Act, and the ILLICIT CASH Act.

Rosemary Elebash is NFIB’s state director for Alabama. She lives in Montgomery.

Rick Karle: Mark Ingram shows that Bama blood runs deep

I was really touched by the scene I saw Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Baltimore Ravens in a key NFL matchup.

Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick suffered a knee injury early in the game. As medics and trainers attended to the Gadsden native, it was not a Bengals teammate that knelt by Dre’s side, but rather a former University of Alabama teammate who plays for the Ravens.

Yes, Baltimore running back Mark Ingram knelt by Dre’s side to comfort his friend.

It was a great reminder that football brotherhood — and Crimson Tide camaraderie — runs deep, as even in the NFL players can love and respect those on an opposing team.

Dre has since had a MRI, which showed a hyperextended knee. He is expected to miss a month of playing time.

In the period between the injury occurring and his MRI results, Mark and thousands of others were standing behind Dre after he suffered what could have been a very serious injury.

To Mark Ingram I say, “Job well done, sir. We know that Dre loves you and appreciated your support.”

And to Dre, I say, “Hang in there, friend — we’re praying for you.”

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment in Montgomery

The Alabama Association of Justice and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.  Join the fun: Monday, October 21, 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm, 251 South Lawrence Street, Montgomery, AL in the Jury Assembly Room on the 4th Floor.

This is the seventh of multiple stops on the Courthouse Appreciation Tour and the focus will be Alabama’s Appellate Courts.  Check out highlights from last month’s event in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

More ‘rat poison’: Four Alabama football players named to midseason AP All-America team

Four University of Alabama football players on Tuesday were named as midseason All-Americans by the Associated Press, however, record-breaking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was snubbed for first-team honors.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was actually the only Tide player named to the first team. Smith is suspended for the first half of Bama’s Saturday home game against Tennessee after throwing a punch in the final quarter this past weekend at Texas A&M.

The three Alabama players named to the second team were quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr. and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

LSU QB Joe Burrow beat Tagovailoa out for the only first-team spot at the position.

No. 1 ranked Alabama will host the second-ranked Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 9.

LSU, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 12 Oregon each placed three players on the first team, while Ohio State had a total of five players on the first and second teams, which was the most of any school.

Auburn was not represented on either AP midseason teams.

This comes in the immediate wake of Alabama head coach Nick Saban once again warning of “rat poison,” saying outside praise of the team can distract players from what really contributes to being successful on the field.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Carl, Coleman build big cash advantages in AL-01, AL-02

Candidates running in Alabama’s two open 2020 congressional races have now filed their FEC finance reports covering the third quarter of 2019, with one Republican candidate in each competitive field standing out when it comes to cash-on-hand.

In Alabama’s First Congressional District, the seat to be vacated by Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) U.S. Senate bid, former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) technically led in Q3 fundraising.

Hightower raised $173,482 and spent $92,918 in the quarter, for an ending cash-on-hand of $447,611. Hightower has been endorsed by the Club for Growth in this race.

However, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl brought in more total funds in the quarter and finished with significantly more money in the bank.

Carl raised $155,866 in Q3, loaned himself another $100,000, spent $55,257 and was left with $741,307 cash-on-hand.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Carl said, “I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from voters all over south Alabama. Over 95% of our money was raised from folks in Alabama’s 1st Congressional District. I’m proud to report that we are in an excellent position to win the Republican primary on March 3, 2020.”

Next, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) raised $91,680 in the quarter. He also spent $70,058, ending the period with $215,437 available.

Local businessman Wes Lambert only raised $9,935. However, he gave himself $5,000 and loaned himself another $110,000. Lambert spent $17,355 in Q3 and reported having $109,579 remaining in his campaign account.

Moving on to Alabama’s Second Congressional District, there was a decisive victor in both fundraising and cash-on-hand at the end of the third quarter.

Businessman and former Business Council of Alabama Chairman Jeff Coleman blew people away with a strong finance report.

Coleman actually raised more money in contributions than any of the Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the same quarter: $468,001.

He also loaned his campaign $500,000. Coleman spent just $2,973 in Q3, ending it with $965,027 on hand.

In a statement, Coleman said, “We are proud to report a robust figure that epitomizes the hard work of our team and the unwavering commitment of Alabamians to defending this seat. Liberals are focused on this district, and we know they plan to use the ‘Doug Jones’ model: divide Republicans and parade in an army of special interests from Planned Parenthood and labor unions to buy the seat.”

“With this strong quarter, we’re going to send a powerful message to Washington Democrats that this seat is off-limits,” he concluded.

Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, who is currently leading sizably in polls due to his high name identification in the district, raised $102,742 in the quarter.

King spent a mere $371, finishing with $102,370.

“I am continually humbled by the support I am receiving from all across District 2. I attribute our success to the fact that many who live there have known and stood with me for a long time now. As a lifelong Republican, a native son of the Wiregrass, and a longtime resident of Montgomery, the folks in this district are like family to me. I understand them and those things that matter to them better than anyone else in this race,” King said in a statement. “I have been overwhelmed with the messages of encouragement I have received. Alabamians are ready to send a fighter to represent them and they are saying so with their support.”

“I have a strong career of standing with the little guy,” he added. “If you are tired of the crazies who have been running Washington DC, you can do something about it. Join me and let’s put an end to left wing control of our government.”

Former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) was not far behind King’s fundraising total, raising $70,822. He also loaned himself an additional $70,000.

Moore spent $12,732, closing the quarter with $128,089.

State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) raised $14,693 in Q3, spent $7,033 and reported $7,659 left cash-on-hand.

Both races are expected to add a candidate in this quarter, the final one of 2019.

John Castorani, an Army veteran and career intelligence officer, on Tuesday announced his candidacy in AL-01.

Jessica Fair Taylor of Prattville is expected to announce a bid in AL-02 in the coming days.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Another Dem Debate, big money in Alabama GOP Senate race, no impeachment vote and more …

7. Halloween on Saturday

  • This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, so once again there’s a petition making its rounds that would move Halloween to the last Saturday of October rather than always being on October 31. The petition was started by the Halloween and Costume Association.
  • The organization also altered the petition this year so that a National Trick or Treat Day would also be added; the organization stated, “Fifty-one percent of millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday. Why cram it into two rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day?”

6. Birmingham wants to create a huge no-smoking area

  • A new city ordinance has been passed by the Birmingham City Council that has created a “Health District” that prohibits smoking anywhere within the district limits. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he fully supports the organizations that support the ordinance.
  • The area within the “Health District” includes the University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Jefferson County Department of Health, Children’s of Alabama, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services and Southern Research.

5. Mississippi is about to start selling lottery tickets; Alabama still doesn’t

  • Lottery tickets will be sold for the first time in Mississippi on November 25, several days ahead of originally planned December 1 start day. Within the first year, Mississippi is expected to generate $40 million, and it’s expected to more than double within the second year.
  • Mississippi will put this new revenue towards funding for education and infrastructure. Alabama, Hawaii, Alaska, Utah and Nevada are the only states that still don’t have the lottery.

4. Pence is going to Turkey

  • After President Donald Trump ordered that all U.S. troops be withdrawn from northern Syria, tensions between Turkey and the Kurdish forces have heightened. Trump has threatened sanctions, so now Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Turkey with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
  • Ambassador James Jeffrey and United States National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien will also be in attendance with the goal of Turkey declaring a cease-fire. Pence will assist in negotiations between Turkey and the Kurds.

3. No impeachment vote; Republicans move to censure Adam Schiff

  • U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will not be holding a vote for impeachment of President Donald Trump any time soon, a point Trump uses to justify not cooperating, because Democrats from swing districts are not on board with actually moving forward with an attempt to remove the president.
  • Meanwhile, 135 House members have co-sponsored a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for reading a “parody” version of President Donald Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine in July at the testimony of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

2. Merrill deposited the most, Byrne raised the most this quarter

  • Republican 2020 U.S. Senate candidates in Alabama have reported their third-quarter fundraising numbers, and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill now has $738,000 cash-on-hand after bringing in $622,250, including a $250,000 bank loan, in Q3.
  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) led in fundraising (money raised from contributions) again this quarter. He reported that his campaign has $2,529,019 cash-on-hand and raised $408,383 in the third quarter, and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville was in a close second in fundraising with $373,000 brought in within Q3.

1. Democratic primary debate

  • Tuesday, 12 candidates participated in the 2020 Democratic primary debate in Ohio where it became clear that U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the new frontrunner and her opponents hit her on her lack of a plan for paying for Medicare for All and her “wealth tax” plan.
  • This debate also marked another poor night for former Vice President Joe Biden who was unable to handle a softball from CNN’s Anderson Cooper about his son’s unethical business dealings by deflecting it and, for some reason, U.S. Senator Corey Booker (D-NJ) bailed him out.

