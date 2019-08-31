Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

and 6 hours ago

Parents and adult fans: The biggest challenge facing high school sports today

Inappropriate adult behavior at high school athletic events in Alabama is a growing concern.

When more than 2,000 high school athletic directors were asked in a recent national survey what they like least about their job, 62.3% said it was “dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.”

The men and women who wear the black and white stripes agree. In fact, almost 80% of officials quit after the first two years on the job because of the actions of unruly fans. As a result, there is a growing shortage of high school officials here in Alabama, and in some sports like wrestling, swimming, and track and field, the shortage is severe. Contests cannot be played without officials. As a result, we need to do everything we can to keep good officials officiating and to make the sporting event a positive experience for all.

If you are a parent or adult fan attending a high school athletic event this fall, you can help by following these six guidelines:

1. Be the responsible one. You are the adult whom others model behavior after. Your behavior should not be a negative reflection or impression on your family or school. Make them both proud by being the model of good sportsmanship.

2. Parents should not live their lives vicariously through their children. High school sports are educational athletic opportunities for the student-athletes. Your family’s reputation is not determined by how well your children perform on the field of play.

3. Let your children talk to the coach instead of you doing it for them. High school athletes learn how to become more confident, independent and capable through open communication with their coaches. Let your children discuss concerns with their coaches, and you be their supportive listener when they share the discussion with you.

4. Be supportive. No matter how much you disagree with the coach’s decision or official’s call, avoid coaching or officiating from the sidelines. Your role is to be a responsible, supportive parent — not a coach or official.

5. Remember, participating in a high school sport is not about getting a college scholarship. According to the NCAA, less than 3% of all high school athletes are awarded an athletic scholarship to participate at the next level, and the total value of the scholarship is only about $18,000. Playing sports in high school should focus on the experience and life lessons that are learned. If a scholarship is offered as the result, that’s great. If not, it’s still great because the child has been a part of a team and has some great memories that are priceless.

6. Make sure your children know you love watching them play. Do not critique your child’s performance during the car ride home. Participating in high school sports is about character development, learning and having fun — not winning and losing. Don’t waste important time discussing things you can do nothing about. Focus on making memories. The time your child is a high school athlete is short. Enjoy the moment.

Purchasing a ticket to a high school athletic event does not give anyone the right to be disrespectful or verbally abusive. Cheer loud and be proud but be responsible and respectful. The future of high school athletics depends upon how players, coaches and officials are treated by the fans and parents. Be the example you want your children to be.

Karissa Niehoff is the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations and Steve Savarese is the executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).

2 hours ago

Birmingham woman puts her life back together after devastating loss

William Robertson followed his passion down rural roads and city streets, his love for cycling inspiring many others in the Birmingham area to climb on their bicycles and ride.

Four years ago today, Robertson was pedaling down Highway 75 in rural Blount County when a pickup truck struck him. Robertson, who worked in Alabama Power’s Real Estate department,  died while two other bicyclists were hurt.

Robertson’s widow, Diane Welch Robertson, still grieves over her devastating loss, even as she has learned to live a fulfilling life without her soulmate.

“In these four years, I’ve kept getting up and kept moving forward,’’ she says. Helping her son with his business was “a lifeline” that gave her a reason to get up every day.

“I think that’s important, to find something to hold onto, because grief is a spirit and it will take you all the way out,” Diane says.

Watch the video to learn more about how Diane Welch Robertson has put her life back together “one day at a time.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

California’s Kamala Harris endorses Steven Reed in Montgomery mayoral runoff

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has decided to throw her weight around in the Montgomery mayoral runoff, endorsing Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed.

In a surprise tweet on Friday, Harris congratulated Reed on advancing to the municipal runoff election, where he will face businessman and local FOX affiliate WCOV owner David Woods.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Montgomery, one that is focused on inclusion, economic growth, and improving public education,” Harris added. “I’m proud to endorse him (Reed) for Montgomery mayor.”

Harris is currently running for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination. In June, she was featured as the keynote speaker at the Alabama Democratic Conference’s (ADC) annual convention.

The ADC, the state Democratic Party’s black political caucus, is run by Steven Reed’s father, Joe Reed.

Harris will hope to gain the ADC’s endorsement in her presidential bid, as the organization’s support could go a long way to helping her win the state’s primary.

The California senator is anti-charter school, proposed a plan to socialize the American health care system, supports the job-killing Green New Deal and holds many other views that are viewed as “far-left.”

Embracing her endorsement on Friday, Steven Reed tweeted, “I know this type of thing doesn’t happen everyday so I’m humbled by the opportunity and grateful for the support.”

“Thank you for the endorsement Senator Harris,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Study: Honda had a $12 billion economic impact on Alabama in 2018

Honda’s auto plant in Talladega County continues to be an economic engine for Alabama, revving the state’s economy by $12.1 billion in 2018 and creating 45,674 jobs in the state.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama released the figures Wednesday from a report it commissioned by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama. That report found Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) is responsible for 5.4% of the state’s total economic output.

“That’s huge,” said Sam Addy, director of UA’s Center for Business and Economic Research. “When you go to most states, you won’t find a network that has as much of an impact as Honda.”

In 2018, HMA employed 5,321 at its Lincoln manufacturing facility, up from 4,000 in 2014. When you add the plant’s direct and indirect impact on employment, including those employed at the plant’s 26 Tier-1 suppliers, HMA accounted for 45,674 jobs, up from 43,339 four years ago.

“It’s more than just a factory,” said Mike Oatridge, senior vice president of HMA. “It’s a lot of people, and it’s not just our factory, but several factories around the state. What’s inside them is what’s important. Without the people here in this state, we would not have the success we have today.”

HMA and its Tier-1 suppliers accounted for $867.2 million in earnings in 2018 and generated $202.9 million in income, sales and property taxes for state and local governments.

“It’s been a great partnership between company, local communities where it operates and its supply chain operates, and the state of Alabama,” said Steve Sewell, executive vice president for EDPA. “Honda has always been gracious to acknowledge the support they get and, at the same time, be willing to offer testimonials about their positive experience in the state and promote Alabama as a destination for other great, global companies. We really appreciate their partnership in economic development.”

HMA recently produced its 5 millionth vehicle, more than any other auto manufacturer in the state. The plant assembles four vehicles: the Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline.

“Five million vehicles is a lot of vehicles, and we’re proud of every single one of them,” Oatridge said. “The hands of an Alabama worker were on those, making sure they met the quality expectations of our customers. It’s not really the volume but the quality that matters the most.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Follow these tips for a safe Labor Day weekend on and off the water

Labor Day weekend is here and we know many of you are heading to the lake for the long weekend. Whether boating, fishing, swimming or just relaxing by the water, keep safety a priority with these quick tips:

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Alabama leads development of U.S. Army’s hypersonic weapons — ‘A critical priority’

Alabama’s aerospace and defense sector is continuing its ascent on the world stage.

The U.S. Army on Friday announced it is awarding two major contracts for work in Alabama related to the production of hypersonic weapon systems – one for Dynetics Technical Solutions in the amount of $351.6 million to produce Common-Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) prototypes in Huntsville, and the second to Lockheed Martin in the amount of $347 million to serve as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) prototype system integrator, part of which will be conducted in Courtland.

In a statement, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the contract awards.

“Hypersonic weapons are a critical priority as we continue to innovate and improve our nation’s defense,” he said.

“The decision by the Army to select Dynetics, located right here in Alabama, and Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facility to advance this important national security initiative is a testament to the complex defense work taking place in our state,” Shelby added. “These contracts allow us to leverage commercial technology to field needed weapons to our soldiers in just a few years. This is incredible news, not only for Alabama, but also for the entire nation and the modernization of our armed forces.”

The $351.6 million contract awarded to Dynetics will provide for the production of at least 20 C-HGB prototypes. Over a three year period, Dynetics, in collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories, will produce the first commercially manufactured set of prototype C-HGB systems, which will be used by the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy and the Missile Defense Agency.

As the prime contractor for the C-HGB, Dynetics will provide program and supplier management; procurement; assembly, integration and testing; electrical and mechanical manufacturing; and systems engineering for the prototype. In a release, the company said that General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon will be on their team, assisting on the project.

Steve Cook, president of Dynetics Technical Solutions, said, “We are honored to be selected for this high priority national security program. Dynetics has been developing enabling technologies for many years.”

“The common hypersonic glide body is a vital component in the National Defense Strategy that includes weapons with increased power. Our team is pleased the Army saw that our highly-skilled engineers and technicians can bring this technology rapidly and affordably to the warfighter,” he concluded.

The $347 million contract awarded to Lockheed Martin for its service as the LRHW prototype system integrator will allow for support in manufacturing, assembly, integration, test, systems engineering and analysis – part of which will occur at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Lawrence County.

Additionally, Lockheed Martin has chosen Dynetics to work on this project, developing launchers with hydraulics, outriggers, power generation and distribution for the ground platform. Dynetics will also provide flight test and training support.

The C-HGB will be part of an integrated Army hypersonic weapons system prototype that will deliver residual combat capability to soldiers by Fiscal Year 2023. This new class of ultrafast, maneuverable, long range missile will launch from mobile ground platforms. Hypersonic weapons are unique in that they are capable of flying at five times the speed of sound and operate at varying altitudes.

Both contracts are part of the U.S. Army’s work to advance the fielding of a prototype hypersonic weapon by Fiscal Year 2023 and transition the development of Army hypersonic capabilities out of government laboratories and into commercial production.

This collaboration is administered by the Army Hypersonic Project Office, part of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), which is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in North Alabama and led by Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

