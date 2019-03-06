 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Palmer named by Republican leadership to serve on Pelosi-created climate panel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has created a select panel on climate issues as part of her overhaul of the U.S. House policy apparatus.

Republican leadership quickly filled out its allotted slots for service in the panel’s minority, one of which is now held by Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), according to a release from his office.

Palmer is one of six Republican House members chosen for the committee. All six come from states with abundant energy-producing natural resources.

In response to his inclusion on the panel, Palmer expressed an eagerness to work on the issues surrounding the climate debate.

“I look forward to serving on the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis,” he said. “My hope is that the Committee will examine the underlying causes of ‘climate change’ and focus on sensible solutions.”

On Palmer’s appointment, House Republican Leader McCarthy said, “I am pleased to appoint Congressman Gary Palmer to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. Gary’s commitment to common sense solutions will ensure we continue to make strides towards a healthy environment without sacrificing the other priorities of the American people.”

Pelosi said she foresees the Green New Deal proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as one of the many proposals put before the panel, while also acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding its substance.

“It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive,” Pelosi said. “The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is but they’re for it right?”

While the Obama administration may have forever changed the landscape in American energy production, China and India continue to grow their fleets of coal-fired plants at a break-neck pace.

Some conservative commentators have pointed to China and India’s commitment to coal for energy production as one of the major flaws in Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez declined Pelosi’s invitation to serve on the committee.

The partisan composition of the committee consists of nine Democrats and six Republicans.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Roby: ‘I will continue to strongly support’ F-35 program

Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) continued her staunch advocacy this week for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program based at Montgomery’s Donnelly Field.

Roby, co-chair of the congressional Joint Strike Fighter Caucus, cosponsored a resolution recognizing the program as a critical, cutting-edge component of America’s national security efforts that Congress must continue to properly fund and support.

“The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the military’s most cutting-edge war machine,” Roby said in a statement. “Congress must continue to provide adequate funding for the development and procurement of this next-generation fighter jet as we work to replace antiquated, outdated aircraft.”

She concluded, “The F-35 program is critically important to our national security, and I will continue to strongly support it in Congress.”

The U.S. Air Force announced in December 2017 that the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing was chosen for the program.

RELATED: How Pratt & Whitney’s engine issues are hurting Alabama’s vaunted F-35 program

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Ivey declares the state is growing, special session is up, Trump is ready to fight Democrat probes and more …

7. Madison County probate judge grants rights to an unborn fetus

— Judge Frank Barger granted Ryan Magers the right to represent his unborn aborted son’s estate in legal proceedings. Magers attorney says, “This is the first estate that I’m aware of that has ever been opened for an aborted baby.” Magers sued an abortion clinic and multiple others who were ultimately involved in terminating a pregnancy he, as the father, did not want to be terminated.

6. The House of Representatives prepare to call out Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitism (kinda), while the media and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defend her

— A vote to call out, but not by name, Rep. Omar for her repeated anti-Semitism is meeting the expected pushback by liberals and foes of Israel. Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has changed the language. Ocasio-Cortez claims the rebuke is “hurtful” because no one pushes for these measures when people are critical of Latinos. Stupidly, Ocasio-Cortez sighted a GOP member yelling “Go back to Puerto Rico!” to Democrats, which was a reference to a retreat they went on and not their race.

5. Racial video in Hoover leading to consternation as the school system tries to figure out what they can do (nothing)

— The students at Spain Park High School are meeting to talk about how “hurt” they are and to hear from the principal after some of their fellow students were seen saying terrible things about blacks and Jews on the Internet. Superintendent Kathy Murphy is still talking about taking action for non-crimes, although dumb behavior, that happened off campus. She stated, “To the extent that a matter happens off campus and has some residual impact in the school itself.’

4. President Donald Trump will be heading to Alabama to tour area affected by tornadoes on Friday

— At an event at the White House, Trump said, “I’ll be heading to Alabama on Friday,” adding, “It’s been a tragic situation. But a lot of good work is being done.” President Trump has approved the “Major Disaster Declaration for Lee County,” which triggers the release of federal funds to help parts of Alabama recover. At least 23 people were killed in Alabama alone and that includes seven individuals from one family who were killed in the storm.

3. The White House is not planning to comply easily with Democrat records requests

— Whether it is one of the probes into Trump’s personal business or an inquiry into security clearances, the White House isn’t having it because they view this as harassment and not oversight. Trump blasted the requests, saying, “Instead of doing infrastructure, instead of doing health care, instead of doing so many things that they should be doing, they want to play games.” The White House responded to the security clearance questions with a letter questioning their standing that read, “White House counsel Pat Cipollone in which he accused the committee of making “unprecedented and extraordinarily intrusive demands.”

2. “Ladies and gentlemen, this evening, I am proud to report that the state of our state is growing stronger each day.”

— The economy continues to be Alabama’s bright spot. The speech included references to the low unemployment rate, North Alabama’s space industry, Alabama’s booming auto industry, tech companies coming in and Mobile’s growing airplane manufacturing. The gas tax increase got a shoutout, too. Ivey declared, “Almost three decades have gone by, and Alabama has not made one change to our infrastructure funding. While our neighboring states are increasing their revenue for their transportation budgets, Alabama has not. We are dead last.”

1. The special session is a go

— Ivey called the special session shortly after telling the state she would give the legislature weeks to work and pretty much threatened to call one, saying, “I am willing to call you, the members of the Alabama Legislature, into a special session, if necessary, to focus solely on passing this critical legislation.” Passing this tax without a special session would have been a bit more complicated, but most expect the bill to pass rather easily now.

Merrill on Doug Jones voter suppression claims: ‘He’s not entitled to his own facts’

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill responded to Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) asserting that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote,” with the Republican secretary of state saying the brazen claim has “absolutely no validity.”

After the State of the State Tuesday evening, Yellowhammer News asked Merrill about Jones’ comments made Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Merrill expressed his disappointment in Jones for “[misleading] people.” The secretary of state also rattled off statistics that run counter to Jones’ assertions.

“It’s unfortunate that we have elected officials who will make statements like that that have absolutely no validity,” Merrill said of Alabama’s junior senator from Mountain Brook. “You see, the thing that really concerns me is when someone says that from a position of stature, and they mislead people.”

“Because, if he’s got evidence to indicate that that’s a concern, he needs to introduce it to us [at the Secretary of State’s Office], because we would be the people that would investigate that and make sure it was turned over to prosecutors or law enforcement or whatever was necessary. He’s entitled to his own opinion, he’s not entitled to his own facts,” he continued.

Merrill concluded, “And the facts are that since January 19, 2015, which is four years, one month and 11 days ago, we’ve registered 1,211,906 new voters. We now have a record 3,468,747 registered voters in Alabama. We’ve broken every record in the history of the state for voter registration and voter participation. 96 percent of all eligible African-Americans in the state of Alabama are registered to vote. So, he’s entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts. And the empirical data does not back up his statement that he made on national TV.”

Yellowhammer News also asked Merrill if he would be taking a position on Governor Kay Ivey’s “Rebuild Alabama” infrastructure plan.

“No, because the governor was elected by the people of this state to introduce new ideas and new topics that need to be considered by the Alabama legislature,” he responded. “And that’s what she’s doing.”

Merrill added, “I supported the governor in her campaign, I support her now in her administration. Just like she supports me and our administration in what we’re attempting to do in the areas that we’re responsible for.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Trump to Alabama: ‘We’re with you 100 percent’ (VIDEO)

In a video shared Tuesday afternoon by Attorney General Steve Marshall, President Donald Trump delivered a message directly to the people of east Alabama affected by Sunday’s devastating tornadoes.

Speaking from the White House this week to a group from the National Association of Attorneys General, the president expressed his sympathies and made clear that the federal government would be fully supporting local disaster recovery and relief needs.

“America has [your] backs… We’re with you 100 percent. 100 percent, we’ll be there,” Trump said.

Watch:

Tuesday evening, in response to Governor Kay Ivey’s request, Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Lee County.

The declaration triggered the release of federal funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program to help affected people and communities recover from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred in the southeastern part of the Yellowhammer State.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

In a statement, Ivey praised the president for his “unwavering support” for the people of Alabama.

“President Trump has been very gracious and pledged his unwavering support to Alabama since the devastating storms and tornadoes struck Alabama over the weekend. Twenty-three lives were lost and dozens of Alabamians were injured,” Ivey said. “This is a difficult time for the state of Alabama, but knowing that we have this additional assistance, and the support of our president and folks across the country, we will get through this together. We will recover, and we will lift up Lee County in this time of need.”

Trump is set to visit tornado victims in east Alabama on Friday and survey affected areas.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Ivey calls special session on Rebuild Alabama infrastructure bill — ‘Dire need to act now’

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey officially called the state legislature into a special session to consider her “Rebuild Alabama” infrastructure plan, confirming Yellowhammer News’ reporting.

After her State of the State address Tuesday evening, both chambers of the Alabama legislature adjourned until March 19. Ivey minutes later delivered a proclamation calling them into a special session starting Wednesday.

The special session will also consider a separate bill dealing with the legislature’s Permanent Joint Transportation Committee to provide for more effective oversight of the Alabama Department of Transportation and transparency and accountability for the public.

Additionally, legislation to provide the Alabama Highway Finance Corporation with authority to borrow money and issue bonds for the purpose of improving the Alabama State Docks and the Mobile Bay ship channel will be on the agenda.

In a statement, Ivey said, “It’s time to make our crumbling infrastructure system a problem of the past.”

She stated, “Due to the dire need to act now, I am [calling] the Alabama Legislature into a special session, focused solely on passing this critical infrastructure legislation. Beginning tomorrow, as we enter this special session, we must shift our focus and tackle this issue together! It’s time to make our crumbling infrastructure system a problem of the past.”

A special session will allow legislators to consider only the issues presented to them in the governor’s proclamation.

In Ivey’s State of the State, she expanded more on the infrastructure needs of the state and why it was so urgent to address the problem now.

Excerpt from her address as follows:

I graduated from high school in a class that had 35 students. My surroundings at Auburn University would look a whole lot different, though. Instead of a class of 35, I would be one in a college of more than 12,000. My Wilcox County upbringing would be put side by side with some of the smartest young people from bigger schools in larger cities.

However, I would not allow these challenges to hinder me from achieving success.

So, in the summer before my first semester, I spent a week on campus to walk the grounds to know exactly where my classes would be located and try out for the Auburn University Marching Band.

Benjamin Franklin said it best, “If you fail to plan, you’re planning to fail.”I worked hard and planned for success.

My journey from Wilcox County also brought me to where I stand this evening. Despite the heavy challenges that lie ahead, we in Alabama must plan for success.

Part of planning for that success is ensuring that we have a robust economy and ample public safety. We can help tackle both of these issues with a reasonable increase in the investment we make in our state’sinfrastructure system.

Almost three decades have gone by, and Alabama has not made one change to our infrastructure funding. While our neighboring states are increasing their revenue for their transportation budgets, Alabama has not. We are dead last.

Certainly, motorists are experiencing firsthand the poor conditions of Alabama’s infrastructure.

Each year in Alabama, 69 billion miles are driven on our roadways.

We have urban roads in poor condition. Our drivers are experiencing major congestion on our freeways. County governments currently operate on a 56-year resurfacing schedule; when, in fact, we should be operating on a 15-year rate.

In Alabama, half of our more than 16,000 bridges are older than their 50-year life span.

Bridges should be replaced every 50 years. Yet, county governments are on schedule to replace their bridgesevery 186 years! Folks, that’s almost as long as Alabama has been a state.

From 2015 to 2017, Alabama saw nearly 3,000 traffic fatalities. One-third of those were due to deficiencies in our roadways.

Each year, $436 billion dollars in goods are shipped to and from businesses using our state’s roadways.

The Port of Mobile, Alabama’s only deep-water port, moves approximately 64 million tons of cargo each year. Deepening and widening the Port will increase Alabama’s economic capability. This will enhance our status asa primary industrial and agricultural hub in the Southeast.

Driving on rough roads costs the average Alabamian $507 dollars annually in additional vehicle maintenance –a total of $2 billion dollars statewide, each year!

That is why we are proposing a 10-cent increase in Alabama’s fuel tax. This increase would be implemented over the next three years.

And I want to be crystal clear – this money will be scrutinized and watched over – every single penny. There will be strong accountability measures to make certain these monies are spent solely on transportation infrastructure. Period.

Leading the charge in the Legislature on this issue is Representative Bill Poole. He along with Senator Clyde Chambliss, will guide this legislation over the coming weeks. I thank both of them for their leadership.

Additionally, I have listened to leaders make good points about money being diverted from the Alabama Department of Transportation to supplement our court system and law enforcement agency every year.

I believe we should begin to unwind this outdated approach. And, in fact, the budgets I am presenting will cut this annual transfer in half without hurting the court system or our hardworking state law enforcement officers.

A renewed investment in infrastructure will lead to safer roads, economic prosperity and an enhanced quality of life.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I am willing to call you, the members of the Alabama Legislature, into a special session, if necessary, to focus solely on passing this critical legislation.

It’s time to make our crumbling infrastructure system a problem of the past.

This is a challenge that is felt by every Alabamian, clearly making it a bipartisan issue.

As governor, I say enough is enough. Now is the time to Rebuild Alabama.

The House will reconvene for the special session at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

