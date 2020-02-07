Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Auburn Board of Trustees approves statues of Hare, Jordan and Dye 2 hours ago / News
Ozark monument built to honor Wiregrass troops that died in Vietnam 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Jones admits Democrats wanted Trump ‘impeached from the time he took his hand off the Bible’ 2 hours ago / News
Paul Finebaum’s commentary on Tommy Tuberville’s faith is a dirty hit; It matters a lot 3 hours ago / Opinion
Bonner: State of the State, State of the Union polar opposite displays of partisanship 3 hours ago / News
Ivey orders flag to half-staff in honor of slain Officer Nick O’Rear 6 hours ago / News
Your message — DELIVERED 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Sessions releases radio ad — ‘We can destroy the radical left’s socialist dreams’ 9 hours ago / News
Decatur City Schools expanding welding program to keep up with demand 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump spikes the football on impeachment, Byrne wants to know how much impeachment cost, Ivey’s surgery went well and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Rep. Brooks: Pelosi’s ‘childish fit’ at State of the Union ‘hurt the Democrats’ cause significantly’ 11 hours ago / News
Palmer blasts ‘egregious’ legislation that could threaten Alabama’s right-to-work status 13 hours ago / News
Michael Bloomberg to address Saturday’s Alabama Democratic Convention 1 day ago / News
ALGOP’s Lathan: State of the Union confirmed why Trump needs second term 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabamian who helped integrate U.S. Marine Corps dies at 92 1 day ago / News
Watch: Melee breaks out at Alabama State University women’s basketball game 1 day ago / Sports
Nick Saban announces return of Freddie Roach as Crimson Tide defensive line coach 1 day ago / Sports
The utter fecklessness of the American media continues to be exposed 1 day ago / Opinion
Ivey undergoes successful shoulder procedure — ‘In high spirits’ and ‘doing well’ 1 day ago / News
Trump thanks Bradley Byrne for support on impeachment — ‘Alabama, what a great place’ 1 day ago / News
A new monument has been unveiled in Ozark, Alabama, that honors the men from the Wiregrass region of Alabama who died serving their country in the Vietnam War.

According to a report from WTVY the 50 men from Dale, Coffee, Geneva and Houston counties who perished serving the country in Vietnam will be forever memorialized outside the Dale County Commission building in Ozark.

USMC retired Master Sergeant Harry Grainger told WTVY about how many families in the Wiregrass cannot make it to Washington, D.C. to observe the offical memorial.


“So we wanted to do something here in the state of Alabama to recognize these people,” he reasoned.

The monument takes the shape of a pentagon and is styled in a similar manner to the iconic memorial in Washington, D.C.

The site was dedicated by Vietnam Veterans of America chapters 373 and 607.

Funding for the $13,000 memorial came from across the community.

Vietnam veterans were often subject to derision and ridicule when they returned home due to the profligate anti-war sentiment of the era.

“I’m a firm believer that veterans should be recognized. We were not recognized when we came home,” retired E6 James Johnson of the U.S. Navy, a Vietnam veteran, told WTVY.

Grainger concluded his remarks to WTVY’s Carmen Fuentes, saying, “Our motto is ‘we’ll never let one generation forget another generation’ of veterans like they forgot us. And doing things like this makes that happen.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

The Auburn Board of Trustees unanimously approved on Friday a request from Auburn Athletics to commission statues of Auburn legends Cliff Hare, Ralph “Shug” Jordan and Pat Dye.

The location and project schedule have not yet been determined.

“We are appreciative of the Board of Trustees’ approval to recognize and honor the greatness of Cliff Hare, Shug Jordan and Pat Dye,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene. “Each made immeasurable and endless contributions that have made Auburn such a special place and we look forward to honoring them.”

A press release from Auburn University highlighted the Auburn greats and their accomplishments:

A member of Auburn’s first football team, Cliff Hare was involved in academics, athletics and policymaking at API (Alabama Polytechnic Institute) for a half century. He was involved in teaching, mentoring and enabling well-governed sports events at the university, as well as working to improve his community. Among Hare’s many accomplishments, he served as the first president of the Southern Athletic Conference in 1932, served as Chairman of API’s Faculty Athletic Committee for numerous years, and was named Dean of the School of Chemistry and Pharmacy in 1932.

Ralph “Shug” Jordan served as the head football coach at Auburn University from 1951 to 1975. Jordan also was the head men’s basketball coach at Auburn from 1933-42 and 1945-46. While coaching basketball at Auburn, he also served as a football assistant coach. The winningest coach in Auburn football history, Jordan led the 1957 squad to Auburn’s first-ever national championship. He is Auburn’s all-time win leader (176) and his 25 years is the most by an Auburn football head coach.

Jordan led Auburn to 19 winning seasons, 12 bowl games and 13 appearances in the final Associated Press poll, including seven Top 10 finishes. During his tenure as Tigers’ head coach, he had 25 All-Americans and eight Academic All-Americans. In 1958, lineman Zeke Smith won the Outland Award and in 1971 quarterback Pat Sullivan became the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner. Twice named the AP SEC Coach of the Year (1957, 1972), Jordan is the seventh winningest coach in SEC history. A native of Selma, Ala., Jordan served in World War II, fighting in four major invasions as a US Army officer. Wounded in the invasion of Normandy, he was awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service. A 1932 graduate of Auburn (A.P.I.), he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 1982.

Dye served as the head football coach at Auburn from 1981-92 and was Auburn’s Athletics Director from 1981-91. Under Dye’s leadership, the Tigers won four Southeastern Conference championships (1983, 1987, 1988, 1989) and Dye became only the fourth coach in SEC history to win three straight (1987, 1988, 1989). He received SEC Coach of the Year honors in 1983, 1987 and 1988. Dye coached 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson, as well as Tracy Rocker, winner of both the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award in 1988.

“Auburn Football was a wasteland, a desert, when Coach Jordan came back as head coach in 1951. An Auburn Man, he gave Auburn people the greatest thing that could ever be given: hope. And he delivered,” said David Housel, long-time Auburn Athletic administrator and historian. “Whatever Auburn Football is today, whatever it may become in years to come will be due in no small measure to Coach Jordan and his many contributions to his alma mater.”

The football stadium was named Cliff Hare Stadium in 1949 before becoming Jordan-Hare Stadium in 1973. The playing field at Jordan-Hare Stadium was named “Pat Dye Field” in 2005.

“Coach Dye returned Auburn to national relevance in the 1980s and helped make it the tradition-rich program that it is today,” said Bo Jackson, 1985 Heisman Trophy winner. “He helped bring the Iron Bowl to Auburn and most importantly helped shape the lives of hundreds of men that played for him. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without Coach Dye.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), after voting Wednesday to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, on Friday admitted that fellow Democrats have wanted to remove Trump from office since he was inaugurated in 2017.

Trump, of course, was acquitted by a wide margin this week and remains in office.

Explaining his decision to speak at length Friday to students at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, Jones’ alma mater, Alabama’s junior senator said, “I wanted to do this because this is, for me, kind of where everything started.”

“I am not here to try to convince anyone that I made the right decision,” Jones added. “I am not here to try to convince anyone that I made the wrong decision. Only time will tell how history will judge this.”

“They wanted him impeached from the time he took his hand off the Bible,” Jones said of Trump.

He admitted that this fervor against the president continued through the Mueller investigation and even after the Mueller Report was released, when Democrats once again were plotting “what can we do [now]?”

“It was just not good,” Jones remarked about that mindset of being set on impeaching Trump.

The senator continued to compare Trump to President Richard Nixon, saying the divergence in results can be explained by different news media and partisan climates then and now.

Jones subsequently commented it is “stupid” to call him “a puppet” or “a leftist.”

Ironically, Cumberland really does seem to be “where everything started” for Jones in this context.

Of course, at the core of Trump’s impeachment was the president’s request for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for potential corruption in the country. Jones has endorsed Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

However, Jones also shared on Friday that he has been personally close to Biden since 1978 — when Biden spoke at Cumberland.

“I’ve been friends with him ever since,” Jones added.

It should be noted that Jones — long before the impeachment process began — pledged to support whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump in November, no matter how radical that individual is. Jones also has publicly vowed to do “everything” in his power to stop a hypothetical future Supreme Court pick nominated by Trump, again no matter who that individual is.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Religion and politics have always been linked. No party has a lock on the faithful, but one party definitely has a lock on the non-faithful.

Because of this, the media and their Democrats’ hostility towards people of faith has increased in recent years.

But this week we watched as President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) for referencing their faith in their attacks on him. Channeling an MSNBC host, he referred to religion as a “crutch” for Romney; it is all a bit unseemly.

I will make a caveat with Trump’s problem with Pelosi’s “I pray for him” barb because it is a barb. What she is saying with this is the equivalent of a Southerner saying, “Bless your heart,” which I call the “Southern f-you.”

This week has been a weird flip-flop of attacks with a religious Republican attacking Democrats and moderates on faith. Usually, it is the other way around.

Alabama has its own battle over God’s support raging. Candidates for U.S. Senate in Alabama U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville both have ads on the air that reference their faith, with Tuberville stating, “[W]ith all of my heart, ‘God sent us Donald Trump’ because God knew we were in trouble.”

This is truthfully pretty benign political stuff, but it drew the typical politcial fire.

To make this a truly Alabama story, you have to add sports into the mix, so legendary radio host Paul Finebaum commented on the ad and, as AL.com reports, he was not kind to Tuberville.

“It clearly sounds like a new Tommy Tuberville,” said Finebaum, the iconic longtime radio personality whose show has long focused on the Southeast and SEC football. “I have no recollection of him ever bringing faith into a conversation.”

It could very well be true that Tuberville and Finebaum have never talked God with each other before, but why would they?

The implication here is that Tuberville is an opportunist, a fraud and is using God as a weapon to win a U.S. Senate seat. That is clear.

A simple Google search eviscerates this notion.

In 2010, Tuberville was the new head coach at Texas Tech, and he spoke in an interview about his faith and Church of Christ upbringing.

Tuberville told the Christian Chronicle, “There’s something other than football, I believe, and so we’ll be active in the church here. Actually, I want to bring in a full-time team chaplain here in our football program.”

Tuberville wanted these students to have access to their faith, even as they were busy with a hectic football schedule, and he wanted the chaplain to visit with players and give them “somebody they can relate to.”

The notorious Freedom from Religion Foundation has even targeted Tuberville football teams in the past and noted that Tuberville was doing this stuff at Auburn, too.

Former head coach Tommy Tuberville appointed Williams in 1999, one of his “first moves” as head coach, claiming the team experienced a “tremendous spiritual revival … moved on the Auburn team since his arrival. … players are getting baptized, carrying around Bibles and wearing wooden cross necklaces.”

Again, this is an unseemly conversation to be having. Barring some obvious hypocrisy, questioning a person’s faith rarely yields anything good.

Finebaum’s premise was wrong here, and he should probably apologize to coach Tuberville.

Why?

Finebaum is a legend. His opinion and comments matter. Without Finebaum, Robert Bentley is never governor. The coverage Finebaum gave, on radio and in print, to a Tim James joke about cutting the salary of Nick Saban in 2010 easily cost him the 270 votes that knocked him out of the run-off and let Bentley limp in.

Finebaum clearly has that kind of reach and die-hard Alabama fans didn’t take this joke kindly.

Bentley beat Bradley Byrne and then went on to appoint then-Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate which set off the chain of events that saw Roy Moore lose to now-Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Yes, all of that happened.

The Finebaum rub, good or bad, matters.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

MONTGOMERY — Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” broadcast live on Thursday morning from Governor Kay Ivey’s suite in the Alabama State Capitol.

Hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg interviewed members of Ivey’s cabinet following the governor’s 2020 State of the State Address, which occurred Tuesday evening shortly before President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Ivey herself was set to interview during the prime drive time slot until she had to undergo surgery on her fractured shoulder at UAB the same morning (that procedure went successfully).

Filling in for the governor’s scheduled slot was her chief of staff, former Congressman Jo Bonner.

Bonner said the governor was looking forward “to a great session” of the legislature, which gaveled in this week.

Speaking about Ivey’s State of the State, Bonner shared, “The people that we’ve heard from — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — have all said it was a home-run.”

Ivey got resounding standing ovations from both parties on Tuesday, and the Democrats sitting behind her on stage were supportive throughout –unlike some of the much-maligned displays by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) later in the evening.

“And if you contrast that scene with — our governor, our legislature and the message that she conveyed of inclusiveness, of working together in a bipartisan way — contrast that with what we saw a few minutes later in Washington, D.C. it’s really –,” Bonner said, before being cut off. Lindenberg finished his thought by interjecting, “Night-and-day.”

Bonner then discussed the bipartisan meetings the governor has routinely held, calling Ivey’s decision to hold those “one of the perhaps most important” of her governorship.

The chief of staff added that Ivey is “increasingly proud” of the decision to consistently hold bipartisan meetings “because it has born really positive results.”

Bonner named Rebuild Alabama as a prime example. You can listen to his full interview, which was full of interesting insight, here.

Looking forward to this session, criminal justice and corrections reform could be the next success story of Ivey’s bipartisan leadership.

Bonner’s words about bipartisanship were underlined in a subsequent segment on the radio show, when State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) and State Rep. Rod Scott (D-Birmingham) interviewed together. They specifically talked about past legislation they have worked on together, as well as outlining that Chambliss is helping lead the charge on what traditionally has been viewed as a Democrat priority until the last couple of years: eliminating the grocery tax.

Other “Matt & Aunie” interviewees from Thursday were ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor; Brenda Tuck, Rural Development Manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce; Kristina Scott, Alabama Possible, Alabama Counts! Community Based Subcommittee; Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear; and Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has ordered all flags on state grounds to be flown at half-staff in honor of slain Kimberly Police Department Officer Nick O’Rear.

O’Rear was fatally shot in the line of duty on Tuesday while in pursuit of a subject.

“Let us remember the life and service of Officer O’Rear, whose sacrifice will never be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, the Kimberly Police and the city of Kimberly,” Ivey said in a statement.

Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, has been booked on a count of capital murder in connection to the case.

State officials like Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth are working on legislation to expedite the death penalty for cop killers.

Several state legislators, led by State Rep. Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville), a former Huntsville police chief, are pushing a bill in the statehouse that would add law enforcement officers to the groups of people protected by hate crime statutes.

The flags on state grounds are to be flown at half staff on Monday, February 10, which is the day of O’Rear’s burial.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

